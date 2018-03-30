Israeli Troops Kill Seven Palestinians, Wound 500 Amid Massive Border Protests

Deadly clashes broke out on Friday afternoon along the Israeli-Gaza border after Israeli security forces killed at least seven Palestinians and injured up to 500, where as previewed yesterday, a series of massive protests took place along the security fence surrounding the Hamas-controlled Gaza strip.
Thousands of Palestinians in Gaza are taking part in protests along the Israeli border today. So far there have been clashes in several places pic.twitter.com/9ei35fMCug— Sky News (@SkyNews) March 30, 2018
Thousands had gathered along the border for a six week-long "Great Return" protest when the violence broke out. IDF troops fired live rounds, rubber-coated steel pellets and tear gas at the protesters during the ongoing violence.
The first protest kicked off on Friday, when Palestinians worldwide mark Land Day, which commemorates the Israeli government’s expropriation of Arab-owned land in the Galilee on March 30, 1976, and ensuing demonstrations in which six Arab Israelis were killed.
The Israel Defense Forces estimated that 17,000 Palestinians were taking part in the demonstrations, and focused at five main protest sites where rioters reportedly threw petrol bombs and stones at troops, and burned tires.
The Israeli military said that its troops had used “riot dispersal means and firing towards main instigators” and that some of the demonstrators were “rolling burning tires and hurling stones” and Molotov cocktails and rocks at IDF troops on the other side of the border. The military maintained that it would not allow Palestinian protesters to “violate Israel’s sovereignty” by crossing the security fence.
One of the dead was aged 16 and most of the casualties were struck by gunfire, according to Palestinian medics who estimated the number of wounded at around 500 by mid-afternoon.
“We have deployed more than 100 sharpshooters, who were called up from all of the military’s units, primarily from the special forces,” Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot said, Ynet news reports. “If lives are in jeopardy, there is permission to open fire.”
In a statement reported by Israeli Kan TV, the army said organizers of the protests were deliberately trying to place civilians in harm’s way, and cited an incident in which it said a seven-year-old girl was sent to the security fence in an apparent cynical attempt to draw Israeli fire, but was spotted by troops who realized what was happening and ensured she was not hurt.
Meanwhile, a Hamas official warned that there will be a reaction to any Israeli provocations.
"We don't want to see a bloodbath. Just a quiet protest,” he said to Israel Hayom, warning that "if there are Israeli provocations and if Israel deliberately harms protesters or our people we will mount a harsh response.” Hamas had said that as many as 100,000 Palestinians will take part in Friday’s massive demonstration.
The protest also coincides with the week-long Jewish holiday of Passover, which regularly leads to increased tensions in the already-volatile region.
The six week-long demonstrations are calling for the right of return for Palestinian refugees to what is now Israel. The protests are set to culminate in May as Israel celebrates the 70th anniversary of its independence, which Palestinians call Nakba (castastrophe) day.
The IDF declared the area around the Israeli side of the Gaza border a “closed military zone,” forbidding Israeli civilians from getting close without army permission. According to the Times of Israel, IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot was leading the army’s riot control operation, with assistance from the head of the Southern Command Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir, the head of IDF Operations Maj. Gen. Nitzan Alon, and Israel’s military liaison to the Palestinians, Maj. Gen. Yoav Mordechai.
The army said it held the Hamas terror group responsible for any violence along the Gaza security fence during the protests and for the “consequences” of it.
Israel's Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman warned on Friday that any Palestinians from Gaza approaching the security fence with Israel were putting their lives at risk. “Those who approach the fence today are putting themselves in danger,” Liberman said in his post. “I would advise [Gazans] to go on with your lives and not engage in provocations.”
* * *
Friday’s demonstrations mark the beginning of the Palestinians’ return to all of Palestine, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh declared in a speech at the scene of the mass protests in the Gaza Strip.
“We are here to declare today that our people will not agree to keep the right of return only as a slogan,” he said and added that the March of Return was also aimed at sending a message to US President Donald Trump to the effect that the Palestinians will not give up their right to Jerusalem and “Palestine.”
Previously Palestinians have also demanded, along with sovereignty in the West Bank, Gaza, East Jerusalem and the Old City, a “right of return” to Israel for Palestinian refugees who left or were forced out of Israel when it was established. The Palestinians demand this right not only for those of the hundreds of thousands of refugees who are still alive — a figure estimated in the low tens of thousands — but also for their descendants, who number in the millions.
Khaled al-Batsh, the leader of the Iran-backed Islamic Jihad group, which is also among the planners of the protest, said tents would be located 500 meters from the border, just outside the buffer zone between Gaza and Israel. The protest comes amid rising tensions as the United States prepares to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.
Comments
hamas is a disgusting joke, fuck. them.
Hamas does not control the US Banking system. NSA surveillance data does not get piped through the territories. It gets piped through Israel. Seems to me the damage they can do is pretty limited.
In reply to hamas is a disgusting joke,… by didthatreallyhappen
Only when the Pali's are all dead, will the fighting stop.
The IDF needs to drop any Pali armed with so much as a rock.
Stupid Humans can't control who breeds, or how many.
In reply to asdf by DownWithYogaPants
That's raccis an' shit...oh wait its the jews killing people? Nothing to see here folks.
In reply to Only when the Pali's are all… by ZENDOG
"hamas is a disgusting joke"
Yeah, and Likud is a saintly and righteous group. How many Israelis were murdered in cold blood this afternoon? None. Smug, arrogant cowards (((all))).
In reply to That's raccis an' shit...oh… by E-Knight
The West is on the move. Maybe you can’t put your finger on it but you just know like he/she cheating: Israeli jets over Iran, US pulling out of “Syria”, Turkey breaking with NATO, France sticking its nose in the Kurdish/oil thingy and this Gaza protest, instigated by whom, likely the usual covert suspects but for a much bigger picture than Gaza.? Has Bibi recovered from/covered by his health distraction?
Check the photo's: First pic/video, Israeli standing calm. The rest are designed to arouse your defensive aggression from the murderous zombies at the gate.
In reply to "hamas is a disgusting joke"… by J S Bach
Ha-Qahal is on the move,
not the West
In reply to The West is on the move. … by two hoots
This will happen to both physical Israel as it happens to spiritual Israel as we are nearing the end:
1 Corinthians 10:11 Now these things happened unto them by way of example; and they were written for our admonition, upon whom the ends of the ages are come.
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/12/19/all-israel/
In reply to Ha-Qahal is on the move,… by Amun
Circumcising Palestinian lands...
In reply to This will happen to both… by mobius8curve
lmao, keep sucking the nazi cock little boy
In reply to "hamas is a disgusting joke"… by J S Bach
The West has been sucking jew cock for 70 years. Two 'bad' years for jews and they suddenly think they deserve another 70.
They all need to be gassed.
In reply to lmao, keep sucking the nazi… by didthatreallyhappen
I personally think the kid with the hatchet has the right idea.
Revenge and retribution should be intimate.
In reply to The West has been sucking… by Gaius Frakkin'…
And you wonder why this happened and blame Israel? You come through my front door looking like that you would be shot, so how is Israel really at fault when they STATED CLEARLY that deadly force would be used if they attempted this crossing?
In reply to I personally think the kid… by RumpleShitzkin
Russia, China, Syria, Iran, SA, Gold, Yuan Exchange. The Petro Dollar is hanging by a thread. War is the only option left support it. Nothing more.
The Chess pieces are being put in place for the coming Global Political Engineered Collapse & realignment of the World Economic System dominated by US Dollars.
Enter Zionist War Pig Bolton.
These Zionist Psychopaths are going “all in” on their Luciferian Temple Mount & continued Yinon Plan.
In reply to I personally think the kid… by RumpleShitzkin
So the arabs are mad about something again.
What a shock.
In reply to Only when the Pali's are all… by ZENDOG
They are mad about their present...
Which is your future as well
In reply to So the arabs are mad about… by Haus-Targaryen
Ungrateful for the bombs dropped and their resources annexed by NATO. Imagine that.
In reply to So the arabs are mad about… by Haus-Targaryen
No, the fighting only stops when the last desert monkey lies dead, or converts.
Jews and Muslims are equally worthless.
In reply to Only when the Pali's are all… by ZENDOG
Is Hamas retarded or a totally Israel-controlled fake opposition?
Don't they know that Friday is a Muslim "Sabbath"?
Useful idiots.
In reply to hamas is a disgusting joke,… by didthatreallyhappen
Could be a mixture of both, people sign up thinking it's a worthy cause whilst others are infiltrators working for Mossad with the goal of sabotage and aggitation in mind to 'justify' responses from the IDF.
Israels requirement for Palestine to recognize Israel in exchange for peace is unreasonable IMO, just willing to coexist peacefully should be enough.
In reply to Is Hamas retarded or a… by HRClinton
You spell Israel completely wrong. Doesn't even start with a H
In reply to hamas is a disgusting joke,… by didthatreallyhappen
nuke israel for peace on earth.
In reply to hamas is a disgusting joke,… by didthatreallyhappen
Agree, Hamas is FUCKING PUKE FILTH!!!!!!!
In reply to hamas is a disgusting joke,… by didthatreallyhappen
USA and UK et all should kick out the Israhell diplomats over their blatant atrocities and systematic ethnic cleansing in Palestine.
Imagine the hypocritcal uproar if the myanmar security forces shot dead a bunch of bangladeshi rohinga squatters in myanmar.
In reply to hamas is a disgusting joke,… by didthatreallyhappen
Israel is striking a match to the tinderbox it created.
keep sucking your fathers 2" cock
In reply to Israel is striking a match… by small axe
I upvoted you for sharing your flashback to your childhood. Really a sweet image of you and your Dad!
In reply to keep sucking your fathers 2"… by didthatreallyhappen
The tribe shows no mercy esp. on Good Friday.
In reply to I upvoted you for sharing… by small axe
It is the Passover today
Christ was sacrificed by bet-din on Passover (Good Friday)
Passover sacrifice - The blood of this sacrifice sprinkled on the door-posts of the Israelites was to be a sign to God, when passing through the land to slay the first-born of the Egyptians that night, that he should pass by the houses of the Israelites (Exodus 12:1-28) In the Mishnah this is called the "Passover of Egypt" (Pesaḥ Miẓrayim in M.Pesach ix. 5).
“Two persons were at the head of the bet din [Lesser Sanhedrin]: one, the actual president [Caiaphas] with the title “nasi” [prince, high priest]; the other, the second president or vice-president [Annas], who bore the title “ab bet din” (father of the court).”
To bring Jesus to trial, it was necessary for the Sanhedrin to first deliberate among themselves, form a consensus of guilt, and formally issue a warrant of arrest. Paul had sought just such a warrant from the Sanhedrin against the followers of Jesus, prior to his own conversion (Acts 9:1–2). According to Kuehl, the high-council deliberations concerning Jesus (John 11:47) would have occurred about forty days prior to Passover:
“. . . then from that day forth [the day of the high council], they took council together for to put him to death.” (John 11:53)
As Kuehl reports, the Sanhedrin waited for an opportunity to arrest Jesus – which they had arranged in the person of Judas Iscariot – immediately prior to Passover. Under Jewish law, in accordance with Deuteronomy 17:12-13, the execution of someone found to be “leading the nation astray” typically occurred during “the festival” of Passover.
In reply to The tribe shows no mercy esp… by FreeShitter
It's Merica in 10 years, if the insane in this country get there way. We'll have a Gaza on each coast. Unarmed middle mericans chanting death to the elites, being gased and shot by foreign mercenaries in light blue helmets.
In reply to The tribe shows no mercy esp… by FreeShitter
Actually they did, only 7 people killed.
In reply to The tribe shows no mercy esp… by FreeShitter
Messing with Israel alpha males comes at a high price.
Alpha? There is a difference between a pyschopath and an alpha male.
In reply to Messing with Israel alpha… by Haboob
alpha males!!!!LOL!!!!! israelis have the highest incidence of homosexuality of any ethnic group in the world! israelis are literally a bunch of faggots.
In reply to Messing with Israel alpha… by Haboob
Pray this is the fuse that starts 'WW3' in the middle east and it ends there.
kill as many as you can Israel..less to bother Europe and USA..muslem have become cancers to the world peace..the modern crusade has been started by Islam..a rabid dog muslem cannot be talked with. from Indonesia to Paris, there is your proof.
If the oil rich "Arab States" were to offer each Palestinian family $100,000 and a new home in a new land, would the Palestinians still want that land back from Israel?
I think my plan is far cheaper and a more permanent solution to the "problem".
In reply to kill as many as you can… by overmedicatedu…
I have come to believe that Moslems might not be quite a erratic / nutters as we are lead to believe. I suspect many of the violent ones that are imported to the west are ex CIA mercenaries or worse actually brought in for the false flags.
It's one of my current working theories.
In reply to . by FireBrander
There are massive muslim populations in southeast asia, and I don't hear a lot about them blowing things up and chopping heads off.
Of course, Israel and oil aren't in southeast asia
In reply to I have come to believe that… by DownWithYogaPants
ISIS is in the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar and Cambodia. The Philippines has been battling the Moro's a long time. And uhh, yes...there are oil fields in Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam...and China.
In reply to There are massive muslim… by DingleBarryObummer
"The 2002 Bali bombings occurred on 12 October 2002 in the tourist district of Kuta on the Indonesian island of Bali. The attack killed 202 people (including 88 Australians, 38 Indonesians, and people from more than 20 other nationalities).[3] A further 209 people were injured.[4]
The 2005 Bali bombings were a series of terrorist suicide bomb and a series of car bombs and attacks that occurred on 1 October 2005, in Bali, Indonesia. Bombs exploded at two sites in Jimbaran Beach Resort and in Kuta 30 km (19 mi) away, both in south Bali. The terrorist attack claimed the lives of 20 people and injured more than 100 others. The three bombers also died in the attacks."
should I go on mr no violence by muslems in se asia. we can continue with muslem violence in the .philippines if you like..idiot
In reply to There are massive muslim… by DingleBarryObummer
Seriously? The people of a made-up nation were kicked out of every other Muslim nation in the region and dumped in one spot.
These idiots are the dregs of the Muslim World who other Muslims don't like...but they hate Jews and for that reason only are supported by Muslim nations.
In reply to I have come to believe that… by DownWithYogaPants
Actually, they are the Jews that stuck around after the expulsion and were forced to convert to Islam.
You kikes are murdering your cousins.
And I smile every time one of you bastards kills another one of your own.
In reply to Seriously? The people of a… by kralizec
Who is "you"?
I am of Antes origin.
;)
In reply to Actually, they are the Jews… by tmosley
Standard hasbra horse shit story.
And again we see the jew cries out in pain as he guns down peaceful protesters.
In reply to Seriously? The people of a… by kralizec
Can you afford splitting time pondering between jet exhausts and faked moon landings?
In reply to I have come to believe that… by DownWithYogaPants
"the modern crusade has been started by Islam"
WTF?
Which Muslim country invaded which Christian country?
Christianity (Western Nations) has INTENTIONALLY forced Muslims into Christian nations..if you're going to reshape the world order, you must first create chaos.
In reply to kill as many as you can… by overmedicatedu…
you have not been paying attention..how many christians left in ME?? maybe you think their numbers have increased there..??
try asking the coptics in Egypt..but selective facts are your bread and butter..ignore the rest.
In reply to "the modern crusade has been… by FireBrander
I would hope there are ZERO Christians in the ME; only a retarded Christian would want to live in a Muslim Nation...and vice versa.
How many whites in Baltimore?
How many Blacks in the KKK?
How many Whites in the Black Panthers?
People like to be with their own kind. Christianity and Islam do not mix; we should live separate, leave each other alone and be peaceful.
In reply to you have not been paying… by overmedicatedu…
thats ok by me..thanks
In reply to I would hope there are ZERO… by FireBrander