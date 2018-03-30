Israeli Troops Kill Seven Palestinians, Wound 500 Amid Massive Border Protests

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/30/2018 - 09:30

Deadly clashes broke out on Friday afternoon along the Israeli-Gaza border after Israeli security forces killed at least seven Palestinians and injured up to 500, where as previewed yesterday, a series of massive protests took place along the security fence surrounding the Hamas-controlled Gaza strip.

Thousands had gathered along the border for a six week-long "Great Return" protest when the violence broke out. IDF troops fired live rounds, rubber-coated steel pellets and tear gas at the protesters during the ongoing violence.

A photo taken near the kibbutz of Nahal Oz across the border from the Gaza strip shows tear gas grenades falling during the Palestinian protest, with Israeli soldiers seen below in the foreground.

The first protest kicked off on Friday, when Palestinians worldwide mark Land Day, which commemorates the Israeli government’s expropriation of Arab-owned land in the Galilee on March 30, 1976, and ensuing demonstrations in which six Arab Israelis were killed.

Palestinians protest along the Israel border with Gaza on Friday

The Israel Defense Forces estimated that 17,000 Palestinians were taking part in the demonstrations, and focused at five main protest sites where rioters reportedly threw petrol bombs and stones at troops, and burned tires.

The Israeli military said that its troops had used “riot dispersal means and firing towards main instigators” and that some of the demonstrators were “rolling burning tires and hurling stones” and Molotov cocktails and rocks at IDF troops on the other side of the border. The military maintained that it would not allow Palestinian protesters to “violate Israel’s sovereignty” by crossing the security fence.

One of the dead was aged 16 and most of the casualties were struck by gunfire, according to Palestinian medics who estimated the number of wounded at around 500 by mid-afternoon.

We have deployed more than 100 sharpshooters, who were called up from all of the military’s units, primarily from the special forces,” Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot said, Ynet news reports. “If lives are in jeopardy, there is permission to open fire.”

In a statement reported by Israeli Kan TV, the army said organizers of the protests were deliberately trying to place civilians in harm’s way, and cited an incident in which it said a seven-year-old girl was sent to the security fence in an apparent cynical attempt to draw Israeli fire, but was spotted by troops who realized what was happening and ensured she was not hurt.

Meanwhile, a Hamas official warned that there will be a reaction to any Israeli provocations.

"We don't want to see a bloodbath. Just a quiet protest,” he said to Israel Hayom, warning that "if there are Israeli provocations and if Israel deliberately harms protesters or our people we will mount a harsh response.” Hamas had said that as many as 100,000 Palestinians will take part in Friday’s massive demonstration.

The protest also coincides with the week-long Jewish holiday of Passover, which regularly leads to increased tensions in the already-volatile region.

Photo source: Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

The six week-long demonstrations are calling for the right of return for Palestinian refugees to what is now Israel. The protests are set to culminate in May as Israel celebrates the 70th anniversary of its independence, which Palestinians call Nakba (castastrophe) day.

The IDF declared the area around the Israeli side of the Gaza border a “closed military zone,” forbidding Israeli civilians from getting close without army permission. According to the Times of Israel, IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot was leading the army’s riot control operation, with assistance from the head of the Southern Command Maj. Gen. Eyal Zamir, the head of IDF Operations Maj. Gen. Nitzan Alon, and Israel’s military liaison to the Palestinians, Maj. Gen. Yoav Mordechai.

The army said it held the Hamas terror group responsible for any violence along the Gaza security fence during the protests and for the “consequences” of it.

Israel's Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman warned on Friday that any Palestinians from Gaza approaching the security fence with Israel were putting their lives at risk. “Those who approach the fence today are putting themselves in danger,” Liberman said in his post. “I would advise [Gazans] to go on with your lives and not engage in provocations.”

* * *

Friday’s demonstrations mark the beginning of the Palestinians’ return to all of Palestine, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh declared in a speech at the scene of the mass protests in the Gaza Strip.

We are here to declare today that our people will not agree to keep the right of return only as a slogan,” he said and added that the March of Return was also aimed at sending a message to US President Donald Trump to the effect that the Palestinians will not give up their right to Jerusalem and “Palestine.”

Previously Palestinians have also demanded, along with sovereignty in the West Bank, Gaza, East Jerusalem and the Old City, a “right of return” to Israel for Palestinian refugees who left or were forced out of Israel when it was established. The Palestinians demand this right not only for those of the hundreds of thousands of refugees who are still alive — a figure estimated in the low tens of thousands — but also for their descendants, who number in the millions.

Khaled al-Batsh, the leader of the Iran-backed Islamic Jihad group, which is also among the planners of the protest, said tents would be located 500 meters from the border, just outside the buffer zone between Gaza and Israel. The protest comes amid rising tensions as the United States prepares to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

Tags
War Conflict
Politics

Comments

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 1
two hoots J S Bach Fri, 03/30/2018 - 09:53 Permalink

The West is on the move.  Maybe you can’t put your finger on it but you just know like he/she cheating:   Israeli jets over Iran, US pulling out of “Syria”, Turkey breaking with NATO, France sticking its nose in the Kurdish/oil thingy and this Gaza protest, instigated by whom, likely the usual covert suspects but for a much bigger picture than Gaza.?   Has Bibi recovered from/covered by his health distraction?  

Check the photo's:   First pic/video, Israeli standing calm.   The rest are designed to arouse your defensive aggression from the murderous zombies at the gate.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Chupacabra-322 RumpleShitzkin Fri, 03/30/2018 - 10:17 Permalink

Russia, China, Syria, Iran, SA, Gold, Yuan Exchange.   The Petro Dollar is hanging by a thread.  War is the only option left support it.  Nothing more.

The Chess pieces are being put in place for the coming Global Political Engineered Collapse & realignment of the World Economic System dominated by US Dollars.  

 

Enter Zionist War Pig Bolton. 

 

These Zionist Psychopaths are going “all in” on their Luciferian Temple Mount & continued Yinon Plan.  

 

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 2
eforce HRClinton Fri, 03/30/2018 - 09:59 Permalink

Could be a mixture of both, people sign up thinking it's a worthy cause whilst others are infiltrators working for Mossad with the goal of sabotage and aggitation in mind to 'justify' responses from the IDF.

Israels requirement for Palestine to recognize Israel in exchange for peace is unreasonable IMO, just willing to coexist peacefully should be enough.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Amun FreeShitter Fri, 03/30/2018 - 10:04 Permalink

It is the Passover today

Christ was sacrificed by bet-din on Passover (Good Friday)

Passover sacrifice - The blood of this sacrifice sprinkled on the door-posts of the Israelites was to be a sign to God, when passing through the land to slay the first-born of the Egyptians that night, that he should pass by the houses of the Israelites (Exodus 12:1-28) In the Mishnah this is called the "Passover of Egypt" (Pesaḥ Miẓrayim in M.Pesach ix. 5).

 

“Two persons were at the head of the bet din [Lesser Sanhedrin]: one, the actual president [Caiaphas] with the title “nasi” [prince, high priest]; the other, the second president or vice-president [Annas], who bore the title “ab bet din” (father of the court).”

To bring Jesus to trial, it was necessary for the Sanhedrin to first deliberate among themselves, form a consensus of guilt, and formally issue a warrant of arrest. Paul had sought just such a warrant from the Sanhedrin against the followers of Jesus, prior to his own conversion (Acts 9:1–2). According to Kuehl, the high-council deliberations concerning Jesus (John 11:47) would have occurred about forty days prior to Passover:

“. . . then from that day forth [the day of the high council], they took council together for to put him to death.” (John 11:53)

As Kuehl reports, the Sanhedrin waited for an opportunity to arrest Jesus – which they had arranged in the person of Judas Iscariot – immediately prior to Passover. Under Jewish law, in accordance with Deuteronomy 17:12-13, the execution of someone found to be “leading the nation astray” typically occurred during “the festival” of Passover.

 

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 16
overmedicatedu… Fri, 03/30/2018 - 09:36 Permalink

kill as many as you can Israel..less to bother Europe and USA..muslem have become cancers to the world peace..the modern crusade has been started by Islam..a rabid dog muslem cannot be talked with. from Indonesia to Paris, there is your proof.

Vote up!
 11
Vote down!
 5
DownWithYogaPants FireBrander Fri, 03/30/2018 - 09:41 Permalink

I have come to believe that Moslems might not be quite a erratic / nutters as we are lead to believe.  I suspect many of the violent ones that are imported to the west are ex CIA mercenaries or worse actually brought in for the false flags.

It's one of my current working theories.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
overmedicatedu… DingleBarryObummer Fri, 03/30/2018 - 10:01 Permalink

"The 2002 Bali bombings occurred on 12 October 2002 in the tourist district of Kuta on the Indonesian island of Bali. The attack killed 202 people (including 88 Australians, 38 Indonesians, and people from more than 20 other nationalities).[3] A further 209 people were injured.[4]

The 2005 Bali bombings were a series of terrorist suicide bomb and a series of car bombs and attacks that occurred on 1 October 2005, in BaliIndonesia. Bombs exploded at two sites in Jimbaran Beach Resort and in Kuta 30 km (19 mi) away, both in south Bali. The terrorist attack claimed the lives of 20 people and injured more than 100 others. The three bombers also died in the attacks."

should I go on mr no violence by muslems in se asia. we can continue with muslem violence in the .philippines if you like..idiot

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
FireBrander overmedicatedu… Fri, 03/30/2018 - 10:03 Permalink

I would hope there are ZERO Christians in the ME; only a retarded Christian would want to live in a Muslim Nation...and vice versa.

How many whites in Baltimore?

How many Blacks in the KKK?

How many Whites in the Black Panthers?

People like to be with their own kind. Christianity and Islam do not mix; we should live separate, leave each other alone and be peaceful.