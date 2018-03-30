"It's Destroying Jobs And Destroying Value" - Former Walmart US CEO Explains Why Trump Is Right About Amazon

Once again, despite the flurry of so-called experts who were quoted in the financial media saying President Trump has no idea what he's talking about when he tweeted that Amazon "are putting many thousands of retailers out of business", somebody with experience running one of the world's largest retailers shocked a handful of financial journalists on CNBC when he said Friday afternoon on "the Closing Bell" that, actually, Trump has a point...
As Bill Simon, former CEO of Walmart US, said Congress should look into splitting up Amazon.
"They're not making money in retail, and they're putting retailers out of business," Simon told CNBC.
Simon said Amazon has operated its retail segment at a loss while relying on more profitable business segments - like Amazon Web Services - to offset these losses. The company's explicit goal is to drive its competitors out of business before seizing their market share.
It's because of this type of behavior that the government should intercede.
"It's anti-competitive, it's predatory, and it's not right," said Simon. "It's not going to hurt the big ones. Walmart can adjusted. It'll be there. Costco will continue to thrive.
"It'll hurt small retailers, and it'll hurt specialty chains," he said. "You see what's happened to Toys R Us and department stores. JC Penney is in trouble. And it's because Amazon sells below cost and continues to do that," Simon said.
"It's destroying jobs and it's destroying value in the sector."
Trump published his controversial tweet early Friday, reigniting the selling pressure on Amazon's share price.
The battle over whether Amazon should pay more taxes centers on a 1992 Supreme Court decision which ruled that states couldn't collect sales taxes gathered by mail-order catalog unless the business is physically located in that state.
As one might imagine, this ruling - issued a year before the consumer-Web revolution began in earnest - is at the center over the battle over whether e-commerce businesses should pay more in local and state taxes.
And as Gerald Storch told CNBC the ruling is "an antiquated decision."
But its existence means that the Supreme Court, not the president, must be the driving force in upending the status quo.
So.....Amzn followed Walmart's playbook?
I was thinking the same thing. I can't find a mom and pop store anymore. Walmart put them all out of business. Now I can't even find a floor mop that last more than a week, and I here China doesn't want to accept our trash anymore.
Apparently today's marching orders for the Russian state propaganda apparatus is to trash the leading American tech companies. Hence, we get three separate ZH articles trying to drive customers away from Facebook, Amazon, and Google. What's the matter guys, nothing on Apple? Still busy translating that article from the original Russian?
you are an idiot if you dont know the evils associated with facebook, amazon, and google. You dont need russians to tell you that.
Amazon and google have some, SOME, saving graces, but facebook is just stone cold evil. Amazon and Google are very much involved in some of the same stuff.
A russian developed Telegram, they know the value of privacy, no tech company in america is interested in defending privacy, and if they are, they mysteriously get sent to jail on various charges... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joseph_Nacchio
Amazon, the owner of the BezosPost (WashComPost), a favorite Dem Donor and propaganda ally.
"They took our JERBs!" -Wal-Mart
Amazon not making money...'BOZO$' skimmed $110Bn off the top...
Not making money in retail, as in delivering $20 do-dads to your door with free next day delivery.
Facebook is just stone cold evil? What are your arguments for that? Hmm let me guess... It has a jewish CEO, is that it?
Don't forget that hedgefund, aka, Apple, which has done, on an international tax basis, what Amazon has done nationally.
I'm a hard core Conservative/Constitutionalist, and Amerikan Tech ala Google, FB, Microsoft are fcking monstrous allies of every liberty destroying issue facing this society. Haven't you been reading the past couple of years?? Never has the Deep State had such dependable friends in the faux "private sector."
Let's see Bezos pay for the fucking roads and postal systems that allow his entire business model to exist. Same story with a great deal of warehousing and ports that were probably built in the 70's and subsidized by the taxpayer. He doesn't need drones but Zeppelins as a delivery system to avoid the trillion dollar Federal Highway system. I doubt he even paid the lobbying fees to get the tax break on mail order delivery companies with all the legwork being done by Macy's and Sears.
The only reason I go so hard on the tech mafia is they pretend that they have reinvented the wheel. The internet is no different from the post office when it comes to online buying.
Apple products cost too much. They drive consumers away with their prices.
WalMart is a business creator. I guess a lot of people don't notice that the adjacent lots (Or even that there is such a thing) for sale are at a steep premium. WMT is long known for generating new businesses. Typical leftist barking. BTW, those mom and pop general stores were devoid of product selection and way overpriced.
that's because they didn't have anything "made in china" on the shelves.
as in wall street destroying main street.
please tell us all how we survived for 200 years without "cheap shit from china"?
Before "cheap shit from china" it was cheap shit from Taiwan, then it was cheap shit from Japan, and then it was cheap shit from Europe (50's).
So so many chicken shit posers, without the wits or balls to do anything but down arrow. Mooooooo!
Someone Please Please Please show me where this comment is factually incorrect. Didn't think so...
And before WMT was a giant, there was Rose's, Aimes, K-Mart, Sears, Montgomery Wards, and others. Remember? All those weren't competing with the sacred Mom and Pop's?
What a treat, you and yomutti at the top of the thread.
Friday Humor?
Eat a bay of pig shit. :)
Agreed the last time i went to a mom and pop hobby store i paid 20 dollars for something that costs 0.10 to make and though it was not defective i spent a significant amount of time making it functional and reliable
In suburban and in rural areas, WMT building almost guarantees new niche businesses, owned by local people...So yes, the general store in gone mostly, but plenty of specialized businesses, that profit from proximity to WMT volume/traffic.
i'm switching over to alibaba since everything comes from china anyway...
Dr. Marc Faber, the investment guru, concluded his monthly bulletin with the following comments! :*
“The federal government is sending each of us a $600 rebate.
*If we spend that money at Wal-Mart, the money goes to China*
*If we spend it on gasoline it goes to the Arabs.*
*If we buy a software, it will go to India .*
*If we purchase fruits and vegetables it will go to Mexico , Honduras and Guatemala .*
*If we purchase a good car, it will go to Germany and Japan .*
*If we purchase useless crap, it will go to Taiwan or Korea* .
*In short, none of it will help the American economy.*
*The only way to keep that money here at home is to spend it on Guns, Prostitutes, and Beer, since these are the only products still produced in the US .*
My guns are german, my prostitutes are mexican or russian, and my beer is Texan. America is fubar.
America is fubar.
well. that's what the people at glock, the russian and mexican prostitutes, and the people in shiner, texas say when they see you.
If we purchase a good car, it will go to Germany and Japan
Not true. Better:
If we purchase a good car, it will go to Japan
If we purchase a expensive car, it will go to Germany
" China doesn't want to accept our trash anymore. " I didn't realize that we were sending illegal aliens there.
"Now I can't even find a floor mop that last more than a week, and I here China doesn't want to accept our trash anymore."
We're going to be knee deep in worn out Chinese floor mops!
Back in the 1930s my Grandfather repurposed an old wooden mop handle into a parade baton for his youngest daughter for Christmas. She still has it. The paint's a bit faded and the ribbons are tattered but it's one of Mom's most prized possessions. She's 89 years old.
"So.....Amzn followed Walmart's playbook?"
HAHAHHAHAHAHAHAAHHAHAA....FUCKING EXACTLY.........What a BURN...FACEPALM....
Cry on Walmart Bitchez I will NEVER shop there.
Ever check out this site..."People of Walmart"...Yikes. This site is fun for all..
http://www.peopleofwalmart.com/
.
Oh look......a down vote...must be from a Walmart employee.
I was reluctant to shop there for a long time eventually as i moved from place to place around the country i realized that even though most of the super markets have different names there all owned by the same six companies. with a few exceptions (food 4 less) don't know how there affiliated but there good, south FL has had a lot of local mom and pop food stores that became competitive since Publix has about half as many stores as Starbucks and the more stores they build the higher prices get
Bingo. walmart was step 1 in the retail apocalypse by driving small stores into dust. now amazon is here to drive the big ones into dust.
In reply to So.....Amzn followed Walmart… by cossack55
Progressive myth.
Yup! Walmart sees Amazon as a threat so they are trying to get the gov't after amazon.
For the most Part Amazon does offer online commerce to a lot of retailers. There are a ton of retailers that sell on Amazon as well as other online merchants (newegg for example). There is nothing stopping a brick and Mortar retailer from getting online sales via Amazon or some other online Merchant.
What this is really about is resisting change. Retailers will continue to move online even if Amazon is forced out of business. Retailers that don't go on line will eventually go out of business. People will continue to shop online because it more convientent and that can find the products that best serve thier needs. With an Online retailer you can shop when brick & mortar stores are close. You can always find a online vendor that has the item in stock. You don't have to spend a day and half a tank of gas finding a store that has the item you need.
I've bought on line from WMT, and it gets delivered to my house...Amazon, not so much.
I don't like the way Amazon destroys the competition, but I have to admit since day one, I have spent at least $30K with them, tremendous variety which can't be found anywhere and never had one problem. Exceeds expectations every time.
We have spent a few thousand with them over the years, but we have decided it is getting too big and powerful, and now take the extra time to shop on-line elsewhere a lot more than previously.
Walmart sees Amazon as a threat so they are trying to get the gov't after amazon.
that's what passes for business strategy present day. lawfare.
it's how boring is going after bombardier and airbut.
Not at all. WMT built actual stores in small towns providing product selection that simply didn't exist, and much cheaper...plus hundreds of jobs in areas where residents certainly weren't being employed by Mom and Pop's. Amazon builds almost nothing, has existed without a profit year for most of the great majority of its existence, and gets a big subsidy from the USPS. Even after I finally paid for Amazon Prime last week in fact, I still don't get a delivery to my house, but must drive to the USPS to pick it up. Further, Amazon gets a very sweet deal not having to collect state sale taxes (Except my state and a couple others) and can drop its price by almost 10% based on that alone.
You know you're a bitch when WalMart has the moral high ground over you
"They're not making money in retail"
He's Absolutely Right. They are loss leadering, which is the very definition of Anti-Trust.
Just look at their Income Statements - AWS makes all the money and subsidizes the massive losses on the Retail side of AMZN, so they can drive others out of business.
Amazon's business model has them entering markets with the intent of driving all competitor's out of business and taking it over. They will do this at a loss in order to accomplish their goals. However, with that being said, Fuck You Walmart.....
Three words: London Money Trust. Read "The Red Dragon" (((they))) have been using this model since the 1800's in the US and elsewhere.
I have heard Wal-Mart employees talking about how certain items (guns in this case, but they said "lots of other stuff, too") were sold below cost to be lower than the competition.
As was said upthread: Amazon is using Wal-Mart's business model.
Anyone remember when Wal-Mart demanded that products be made in China in order to meet the price they demanded the manufacturers meet? They commanded such market share that the manufactures went along and tried to make it up in volume
Fuck Wal-Mart and Amazon.
Nobody forces anyone to buy from Amazon. If people choose to buy from them, they think it's great and if it's great leave it alone.
Is there anyone left to buy from?
Amazon doesn't collect sales tax for most sales - what does that mean to you?
retailers locally - gone - means: property taxes / sales taxes / income taxes on business / taxes on wages locally / all gone
should residential property pick up the burden?
should 76% of residential property taxes allocated from Public Education be discontinued?
should Black & Brown bear the burden of education for their spawn 100%....directly?
balz chimes in?
Looks like it’s Troll Friday around here, lol.
Exactly
Amazon doesn't collect sales tax for most sales - what does that mean to you?
retailers locally - gone - means: property taxes / sales taxes / income taxes on business / taxes on wages locally / all gone
should residential property pick up the burden?
should 76% of residential property taxes allocated from Public Education be discontinued?
should Black & Brown bear the burden of education for their spawn 100%....directly?
