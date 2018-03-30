"It's Destroying Jobs And Destroying Value" - Former Walmart US CEO Explains Why Trump Is Right About Amazon

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/30/2018 - 18:15

Once again, despite the flurry of so-called experts who were quoted in the financial media saying President Trump has no idea what he's talking about when he tweeted that Amazon "are putting many thousands of retailers out of business", somebody with experience running one of the world's largest retailers shocked a handful of financial journalists on CNBC when he said Friday afternoon on "the Closing Bell" that, actually, Trump has a point...

As Bill Simon, former CEO of Walmart US, said Congress should look into splitting up Amazon.

"They're not making money in retail, and they're putting retailers out of business," Simon told CNBC.

Simon said Amazon has operated its retail segment at a loss while relying on more profitable business segments - like Amazon Web Services - to offset these losses. The company's explicit goal is to drive its competitors out of business before seizing their market share.

It's because of this type of behavior that the government should intercede.

"It's anti-competitive, it's predatory, and it's not right," said Simon. "It's not going to hurt the big ones. Walmart can adjusted. It'll be there. Costco will continue to thrive.

"It'll hurt small retailers, and it'll hurt specialty chains," he said. "You see what's happened to Toys R Us and department stores. JC Penney is in trouble. And it's because Amazon sells below cost and continues to do that," Simon said.

"It's destroying jobs and it's destroying value in the sector."

Trump published his controversial tweet early Friday, reigniting the selling pressure on Amazon's share price.

The battle over whether Amazon should pay more taxes centers on a 1992 Supreme Court decision which ruled that states couldn't collect sales taxes gathered by mail-order catalog unless the business is physically located in that state.

As one might imagine, this ruling - issued a year before the consumer-Web revolution began in earnest - is at the center over the battle over whether e-commerce businesses should pay more in local and state taxes.

And as Gerald Storch told CNBC the ruling is "an antiquated decision."

But its existence means that the Supreme Court, not the president, must be the driving force in upending the status quo.

yomutti2 FreeEarCandy Fri, 03/30/2018 - 18:37 Permalink

 Apparently today's marching orders for the Russian state propaganda apparatus is to trash the leading American tech companies. Hence, we get three separate ZH articles trying to drive customers away from Facebook, Amazon, and Google. What's the matter guys, nothing on Apple? Still busy translating that article from the original Russian?

 

 

jmack yomutti2 Fri, 03/30/2018 - 18:46 Permalink

you are an idiot if you dont know the evils associated with facebook, amazon, and google.  You dont need russians to tell you that.

 

   Amazon and google have some, SOME, saving graces, but facebook is just stone cold evil. Amazon and Google are very much involved in some of the same stuff.

 

    A russian developed Telegram, they know the value of privacy, no tech company in america is interested in defending privacy, and if they are, they mysteriously get sent to jail on various charges... https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joseph_Nacchio

Maghreb yomutti2 Fri, 03/30/2018 - 19:13 Permalink

Let's see Bezos pay for the fucking roads and postal systems that allow his entire business model to exist. Same story with a great deal of warehousing and ports that were probably built in the 70's and subsidized by the taxpayer. He doesn't need drones but Zeppelins as a delivery system to avoid the trillion dollar Federal Highway system. I doubt he even paid the lobbying fees to get the tax break on mail order delivery companies with all the legwork being done by Macy's and Sears.  

The only reason I go so hard on the tech mafia is they pretend that they have reinvented the wheel. The internet is no different from the post office when it comes to online buying. 

BullyBearish FreeEarCandy Fri, 03/30/2018 - 18:39 Permalink

i'm switching over to alibaba since everything comes from china anyway...

 

Dr. Marc Faber, the investment guru, concluded his monthly bulletin  with the following comments! :*

“The federal government is sending each of us a $600 rebate.

*If we spend that money at Wal-Mart, the money goes to China*

*If we spend it on gasoline it goes to the Arabs.*

*If we buy a software, it will go to India .*

*If we purchase fruits and vegetables it will go to Mexico , Honduras and Guatemala .*

*If we purchase a good car, it will go to Germany  and Japan .*

*If we purchase useless crap, it will go to Taiwan or Korea* .

*In short, none of it will help the American economy.*

*The only way to keep that money here at home is to spend it on Guns, Prostitutes, and Beer, since these are the only products still produced in the US .*

itstippy FreeEarCandy Fri, 03/30/2018 - 19:22 Permalink

"Now I can't even find a floor mop that last more than a week, and I here China doesn't want to accept our trash anymore."

We're going to be knee deep in worn out Chinese floor mops!

Back in the 1930s my Grandfather repurposed an old wooden mop handle into a parade baton for his youngest daughter for Christmas.  She still has it.  The paint's a bit faded and the ribbons are tattered but it's one of Mom's most prized possessions.  She's 89 years old.

Couchtycoon takeaction Fri, 03/30/2018 - 19:08 Permalink

I was reluctant to shop there for a long time eventually as i moved from place to place around the country i realized that even though most of the super markets have different names there all owned by the same six companies. with a few exceptions (food 4 less) don't know how there affiliated but there good, south FL has had a lot of local mom and pop food stores that became competitive since Publix has about half as many stores as Starbucks and the more stores they build the higher prices get

AGuy cossack55 Fri, 03/30/2018 - 18:44 Permalink

Yup! Walmart sees Amazon as a threat so they are trying to get the gov't after amazon.

For the most Part Amazon does offer online commerce to a lot of retailers. There are a ton of retailers that sell on Amazon as well as other online merchants (newegg for example). There is nothing stopping a brick and Mortar retailer from getting online sales via Amazon or some other online Merchant.

What this is really about is resisting change. Retailers will continue to move online even if Amazon is forced out of business. Retailers that don't go on line will eventually go out of business. People will continue to shop online because it more convientent and that can find the products that best serve thier needs. With an Online retailer you can shop when brick & mortar stores are close. You can always find a online vendor that has the item in stock. You don't have to spend a day and half a tank of gas finding a store that has the item you need.

falconflight cossack55 Fri, 03/30/2018 - 18:45 Permalink

Not at all.  WMT built actual stores in small towns providing product selection that simply didn't exist, and much cheaper...plus hundreds of jobs in areas where residents certainly weren't being employed by Mom and Pop's.  Amazon builds almost nothing, has existed without a profit year for most of the great majority of its existence, and gets a big subsidy from the USPS.  Even after I finally paid for Amazon Prime last week in fact, I still don't get a delivery to my house, but must drive to the USPS to pick it up.  Further, Amazon gets a very sweet deal not having to collect state sale taxes (Except my state and a couple others) and can drop its price by almost 10% based on that alone.

dirty fingernails Stan522 Fri, 03/30/2018 - 19:24 Permalink

I have heard Wal-Mart employees talking about how certain items (guns in this case, but they said "lots of other stuff, too") were sold below cost to be lower than the competition.

As was said upthread: Amazon is using Wal-Mart's business model.

Anyone remember when Wal-Mart demanded that products be made in China in order to meet the price they demanded the manufacturers meet? They commanded such market share that the manufactures went along and tried to make it up in volume

Fuck Wal-Mart and Amazon.

balz Fri, 03/30/2018 - 18:18 Permalink

Nobody forces anyone to buy from Amazon. If people choose to buy from them, they think it's great and if it's great leave it alone.

Omen IV balz Fri, 03/30/2018 - 18:43 Permalink

Amazon doesn't collect sales tax for most sales - what does that mean to you?

retailers locally  - gone -  means: property taxes / sales taxes / income taxes on business / taxes on wages locally / all gone

 

should residential property pick up the burden?

should 76% of residential property taxes allocated from Public Education be discontinued?

should Black & Brown bear the burden of education for their spawn 100%....directly?

