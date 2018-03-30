James Comey Cashing-In With Upcoming Book, McCabe Nears $400,000 On GoFundMe

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/30/2018 - 10:43

Former FBI Director James Comey, who oversaw the FBI's involvement in what appears to have been a coordinated effort between U.S. intelligence agencies and the Obama administration to launch the Trump-Russia probe, is set to make a mint with his new book; "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership." 

Comey's book is already a best seller based on pre-orders alone, while the lanky Clinton-exonerating Director raked in $2 million when he signed the book deal with Flatiron, a Macmillan imprint. 

The former FBI Director is also taping an audio version, and will make promotional network appearances on ABC and CBS before embarking on a 10-city tour. In five of these cities, reports Page Six's Richard Johnson, Comey will give lectures for $95 / ticket (which are being resold for as much as $850 on StubHub).

Comey has had an interesting career - serving as deputy special counsel to the Senate Whitewater Committee in 1996, where he admitted that Hillary Clinton had obstructed the investigation into real-estate loans authorized while Bill Clinton was governor of Arkansas, but decided not to prosecute her due to lack of "intent." 

He also earned $6 Million dollars in one year as Lockheed’s top lawyer – the same year the egregiously behind schedule and overbudget F-35 manufacturer (whose top lobbyists were the Podesta Group) made a huge donation to the Clinton Foundation. Comey was also a board member at HSBC shortly after NY AG at the time Loretta “tarmac” Lynch let the Clinton Foundation partner slide with a slap on the wrist for laundering drug money.

In 2016, Comey came full circle - a full 20 years after he exonerated Hillary in Whitewater, when the former FBI Director exonerated "Madame Citizen" again in her email investigation - after his staff, spearheaded by former Deputy Director Andy McCabe - heavily altered the language of the agency's official assessment - effectively "decriminalizing" Clinton's conduct. 

Definitely some "higher loyalty" stuff going on there. 

Reviewing the list of post-bureaucrat roles for Obama admin-era characters involved in an (ongoing) attempt to take down Trump:

Meanwhile, Comey's #2 Andrew "bag man" McCabe was just fired a day before he was set to receive his full pension - on the recommendation of DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz. 

While several dozen GoFundme campaigns have been set up in McCabe's name, the "friends of Andrew McCabe" has set up an official fundraiser for the former Deputy FBI Director's legal defense, which has raked in over $388,000 (well over its $250,000 goal). 

The Gofundme page starts off: "Andrew McCabe’s FBI career was long, distinguished, and unblemished." 

Aside from getting fired for leaking to the press, lying to the Inspector General, possibly instructing agents to alter their 302 forms detailing their meetings with various Trump associates such as Michael Flynn, and of course, all those edits to Hillary Clinton's exoneration - yes, totally "unblemished." 

Don't feel too bad for ol' Andy though... 

 

Tags
Entertainment Culture
Banks - NEC
Broadcasting - NEC
News Agencies
Aerospace & Defense - NEC
Book Publishing
Internet Services - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 2
mobius8curve J S Bach Fri, 03/30/2018 - 10:48 Permalink

Have no fear because those who claim to be our law will be revealed as the lawless they are:

Matthew 12:34-37  Ye offspring of vipers, how can ye, being evil, speak good things? for out of the abundance of the heart the mouth speaketh.  (35)  The good man out of his good treasure bringeth forth good things: and the evil man out of his evil treasure bringeth forth evil things.  (36)  And I say unto you, that every idle word that men shall speak, they shall give account thereof in the day of judgment.  (37)  For by thy words thou shalt be justified, and by thy words thou shalt be condemned.

https://sumofthyword.com/2017/01/18/the-mystery-of-lawlessness/

 

Vote up!
 14
Vote down!
 0
nuubee mobius8curve Fri, 03/30/2018 - 10:49 Permalink

Is there any bigger outright snake in modern America than Comey? He lies to your face, both verbally and non-verbally about how much of a "Straight-arrow" he is, and then he plays the exact same DC politics as everyone else in the swamp. Good riddance.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
Sir Edge JimmyJones Fri, 03/30/2018 - 11:16 Permalink

 

McCabe Over $375,000 on GoFundMe... Beyond Astonishing !

A Head Federal FBI American Leader helps destroy what is left of American democracy and he rightfully loses his pension and now AMERICANS who have been ripped raw from the Central Banks, The IRS and God knows what else fund him to the tune of $350K++ or more... ?

or is that just only one donation from someone like G. Soros ?

 

This is NOW well beyond PopCorn reality... Beyond... Belief... 

 

Washington DC... The Live Reality Show No One Could Ever Write or Sell To A Movie Studio... 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
BidnessMan Sir Edge Fri, 03/30/2018 - 11:30 Permalink

Wow.  McCabe boldly states a huge lie in the first words of his GoFundMe page.

"Andrew McCabe’s FBI career was long, distinguished, and unblemished."

How does being fired by the FBI square with distinguished and unblemished ???  

Remarkably delusional.  Joseph Goebbels would be proud.

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 1
chubbar FireBrander Fri, 03/30/2018 - 10:54 Permalink

What's going on is that at least half of the world is completely oblivious to the Sedition and other crimes this group of assholes has committed against the US gov't/constitution/Trump. The MSM is complicit in keeping all of the lies/emails/contradictory testimony secret from the citizens of the US. IF the MSM was required to tell the truth with their reporting, there'd be a lawsuit already filed against these assholes at CNN, etc.

Then, the next step is when these assholes are finally indicted, we'll see mass hysteria over that action. It's purposefully being set up this way by the deep state. They desperately want a distraction as well as enlisting the retarded masses that haven't yet been red-pilled, into supporting their views and lashing out against the gov't for going after these criminals.

This can't end well unless somehow the masses start hearing about what these people have done. This is next to impossible without some sort of massive effort to circumvent the propaganda coming from the MSM.

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
Brazen Heist Fri, 03/30/2018 - 10:46 Permalink

Looks like every worthless asshole is now cashing in on writing books and giving speeches.

This only means one thing: there is an even bigger market of worthless assholes beneath them!

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Sofa King Fri, 03/30/2018 - 10:48 Permalink

Jail is only for the "little" people.  Except of course when the "little" people get fed up; then these twat-waffles will be wishing for a cell...as protection. Fucking scoundrels.

 

"Patriotism is the virtue of the vicious." - Oscar Wilde.