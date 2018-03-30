James Comey Cashing-In With Upcoming Book, McCabe Nears $400,000 On GoFundMe

Former FBI Director James Comey, who oversaw the FBI's involvement in what appears to have been a coordinated effort between U.S. intelligence agencies and the Obama administration to launch the Trump-Russia probe, is set to make a mint with his new book; "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership."
Comey's book is already a best seller based on pre-orders alone, while the lanky Clinton-exonerating Director raked in $2 million when he signed the book deal with Flatiron, a Macmillan imprint.
The former FBI Director is also taping an audio version, and will make promotional network appearances on ABC and CBS before embarking on a 10-city tour. In five of these cities, reports Page Six's Richard Johnson, Comey will give lectures for $95 / ticket (which are being resold for as much as $850 on StubHub).
Comey has had an interesting career - serving as deputy special counsel to the Senate Whitewater Committee in 1996, where he admitted that Hillary Clinton had obstructed the investigation into real-estate loans authorized while Bill Clinton was governor of Arkansas, but decided not to prosecute her due to lack of "intent."
He also earned $6 Million dollars in one year as Lockheed’s top lawyer – the same year the egregiously behind schedule and overbudget F-35 manufacturer (whose top lobbyists were the Podesta Group) made a huge donation to the Clinton Foundation. Comey was also a board member at HSBC shortly after NY AG at the time Loretta “tarmac” Lynch let the Clinton Foundation partner slide with a slap on the wrist for laundering drug money.
In 2016, Comey came full circle - a full 20 years after he exonerated Hillary in Whitewater, when the former FBI Director exonerated "Madame Citizen" again in her email investigation - after his staff, spearheaded by former Deputy Director Andy McCabe - heavily altered the language of the agency's official assessment - effectively "decriminalizing" Clinton's conduct.
Definitely some "higher loyalty" stuff going on there.
Reviewing the list of post-bureaucrat roles for Obama admin-era characters involved in an (ongoing) attempt to take down Trump:
- Comey gets a fat book deal and does a speaking tour
- Susan "unmasker" Rice joins the board of Netflix
- Obama is in "advanced negotiations" with Netflix for a show
- James "perjury anniversary" Clapper is now on CNN
- John "covert drone bro" Brennan is now on NBC News and MSNBC
Meanwhile, Comey's #2 Andrew "bag man" McCabe was just fired a day before he was set to receive his full pension - on the recommendation of DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz.
While several dozen GoFundme campaigns have been set up in McCabe's name, the "friends of Andrew McCabe" has set up an official fundraiser for the former Deputy FBI Director's legal defense, which has raked in over $388,000 (well over its $250,000 goal).
The Gofundme page starts off: "Andrew McCabe’s FBI career was long, distinguished, and unblemished."
Aside from getting fired for leaking to the press, lying to the Inspector General, possibly instructing agents to alter their 302 forms detailing their meetings with various Trump associates such as Michael Flynn, and of course, all those edits to Hillary Clinton's exoneration - yes, totally "unblemished."
Don't feel too bad for ol' Andy though...
He drives a Porsche
Comments
$100 bucks says Comey further perjured himself with this book...
Looney
In reply to . by FireBrander
You can just see Mephistopheles grinning behind his latest catch.
In reply to … by Looney
Have no fear because those who claim to be our law will be revealed as the lawless they are:
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/01/18/the-mystery-of-lawlessness/
In reply to You can just see… by J S Bach
Is there any bigger outright snake in modern America than Comey? He lies to your face, both verbally and non-verbally about how much of a "Straight-arrow" he is, and then he plays the exact same DC politics as everyone else in the swamp. Good riddance.
In reply to lawless by mobius8curve
Amazing. He winds up being an incompetent tit for both sides, yet gets a book deal- can't make this shit up.......
In reply to Is there any bigger outright… by nuubee
Can someone loan him a Tesla so he can drive with autopilot?
Comey is another FBI Traitor that needs to hang.
Is Sessions still alive?
In reply to Amazing. He winds up being… by jcaz
He's nothing more than a greedy, selfish, superfluous, lying politician.
In reply to Can someone loan him a Tesla… by ZENDOG
His Higher Loyalty is to the Khazarian Mafia https://www.veteranstoday.com/2015/03/08/the-hidden-history-of-the-incr…
In reply to wtf by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
McCabe Over $375,000 on GoFundMe... Beyond Astonishing !
A Head Federal FBI American Leader helps destroy what is left of American democracy and he rightfully loses his pension and now AMERICANS who have been ripped raw from the Central Banks, The IRS and God knows what else fund him to the tune of $350K++ or more... ?
or is that just only one donation from someone like G. Soros ?
This is NOW well beyond PopCorn reality... Beyond... Belief...
Washington DC... The Live Reality Show No One Could Ever Write or Sell To A Movie Studio...
In reply to His Higher Loyalty was to… by JimmyJones
The money should be confiscated and held in escrow until a civil suit and be filed and won against this idiot.
.......you know the money well could be coming from dark sources to demonstrate there is no way to thwart the Deep State.
In reply to … by Sir Edge
Wow. McCabe boldly states a huge lie in the first words of his GoFundMe page.
"Andrew McCabe’s FBI career was long, distinguished, and unblemished."
How does being fired by the FBI square with distinguished and unblemished ???
Remarkably delusional. Joseph Goebbels would be proud.
In reply to … by Sir Edge
Less than impressive considering what is at stake.
I would postulate that the usual suspects are funneling "donations" via methods that aren't traceable and do not attract attention.
In reply to … by Sir Edge
Crimepays.gov
In reply to … by Sir Edge
As to Comey, he'll spend every thing he has fighting jail time and it still won't matter. He's going down. The $400 large that McCabe raised will be gone in about two months.
In reply to Crimepays.gov by spanish inquisition
In reply to wtf by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
Bigger snake? Yes. Obirdbrain is far worse.
Grimaldus
In reply to Is there any bigger outright… by nuubee
"A Higher Lunacy: How I Cost Hillary the Election and Somehow Escaped Arkancide" - New Thriller by James Comey!
In reply to … by Looney
I dunno. I think he did about all that can be expected of him. He has kept her out of prison twice. That outta be good for an arkancide pass. Any more blatant and too many of the plebs might wake up to the fact that there are two sets of laws for different types of people.
In reply to "A Higher Lunacy: How I Cost… by NugginFuts
I agree. He saved her smelly ass from being elected.
Her presidential wardrobe would have rapidly morphed from a powder blue, shit-stained pants suit to a black and white, horizontal striped, shit-stained prison pants suit.
Once she lost the election, all sights were re-focused on Trumplethinskin.
In reply to I dunno. I think he did… by greenskeeper carl
^ actually laughed.. well done
In reply to … by Looney
In reply to … by Looney
Gotta get a bunch of money so he can buy cigarettes in prison.
In reply to . by FireBrander
In reply to Gotta get a bunch of money… by toady
most of the contributions are coming from the clinton foundation.......and stupid leftists ironically with their heads out of the sand.
In reply to Gotta get a bunch of money… by toady
In reply to Gotta get a bunch of money… by toady
Cashing in? He needs to check out.
In reply to . by FireBrander
Kinda like the Obamas' who got a $60M book deal for their dedicated service to, and i'm a just guessin on this one, the DS. I'm pretty sure Comey was in good graces with them as well.
In reply to . by FireBrander
Book deals and giving speeches are the new way of keeping people in line.
In reply to Kinda like the Obamas' who… by SoilMyselfRotten
That's right, forgot about the speeches, which by the way just heard Killarys' rate went down by 90%. Hope they stuffed their matresses.
In reply to Book deals and giving… by FoggyWorld
What's going on is that at least half of the world is completely oblivious to the Sedition and other crimes this group of assholes has committed against the US gov't/constitution/Trump. The MSM is complicit in keeping all of the lies/emails/contradictory testimony secret from the citizens of the US. IF the MSM was required to tell the truth with their reporting, there'd be a lawsuit already filed against these assholes at CNN, etc.
Then, the next step is when these assholes are finally indicted, we'll see mass hysteria over that action. It's purposefully being set up this way by the deep state. They desperately want a distraction as well as enlisting the retarded masses that haven't yet been red-pilled, into supporting their views and lashing out against the gov't for going after these criminals.
This can't end well unless somehow the masses start hearing about what these people have done. This is next to impossible without some sort of massive effort to circumvent the propaganda coming from the MSM.
In reply to . by FireBrander
90% of the shit heads at CNN, including Jeffrey Zucker, are Jews. Go figure.
In reply to What's going on is that at… by chubbar
Again more proof, Liberalism is a DISEASE!
(And there may be NO cure).
In reply to . by FireBrander
Spending money for prison canteen?
neither comey nor mccabe will see a minute of jail time. Sessions is listening to Rosenstein. They are all "investigating" one another....
The only truth that comes out of this last few years is that trump (arguably a doofus) was absolutely right. it is a swamp.
In reply to Spending money for prison… by sheikurbootie
Crime pays.
Keep smiling buster. In case Comey doesn't know, the AG is all over this and just appointed somebody to see if somebody else needs to be appointed.
Sooner or later there will be a blockbuster memo with his redacted name all over it!
In reply to Crime pays. by Pollygotacracker
And if he isn't careful, he'll be one of those HRC's self-redactions.
In reply to Keep smiling buster. In case… by chunga
In reply to And if he isn't careful, he… by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
But because part of that new Prosecutor's job involves the FISA warrant and Russia, Russia, Russia, that new guy who will no doubt be carefully chosen will report to Rosenstein.
Just more employment opportunities for friends and families.
In reply to Keep smiling buster. In case… by chunga
Russia is going to make these guys RICH!
In reply to Keep smiling buster. In case… by chunga
Seth Rich updates:
https://www.npr.org/2018/03/14/593570579/seth-richs-parents-sue-fox-news-over-baseless-story
https://www.google.com/amp/thehill.com/homenews/media/380452-brother-of-slain-dnc-staffer-sues-washington-times-conservative-activists%3famp
note: Julian Assange now denied access to web
In reply to Keep smiling buster. In case… by chunga
Yes indeed...
https://www.washingtonpost.com/graphics/politics/clinton-money/?wpisrc=nl_daily202&wpmm=1
In reply to Crime pays. by Pollygotacracker
Looks like every worthless asshole is now cashing in on writing books and giving speeches.
This only means one thing: there is an even bigger market of worthless assholes beneath them!
Whitewater...
http://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-srv/politics/special/clinton/stories/legal022599.htm
In reply to Looks like every worthless… by Brazen Heist
People forking out money to save the reptiles.
In reply to Whitewater… by Lumberjack
I'd put as much away as I could - I think he's going to be spending a lot on lawyers in the not to distant future.
Sons of Vengeance...rescue me.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uNKVyoG-AUk&list=RDuNKVyoG-AUk
A higher loyalty to Clinton!
Jail is only for the "little" people. Except of course when the "little" people get fed up; then these twat-waffles will be wishing for a cell...as protection. Fucking scoundrels.
"Patriotism is the virtue of the vicious." - Oscar Wilde.