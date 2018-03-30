Lockheed Martin Patents Nuclear Fusion-Powered Fighter Jet

Lockheed Martin has secretly been developing a game-changing compact nuclear fusion reactor that could potentially fit into a fighter jet. The Maryland-based defense contractor recently obtained a patent associated with its design for a fully compact fusion reactor, after filing for the patent in 2014.
If the latest patent from the defense company serves as a benchmark, nuclear fusion technology could revolutionize the aeronautic industry and eventually begin the quantum leap from fossil fuels to compact fusion reactors for the industry.
According to CBS Washington, the prototype system would be the size of a normal shipping container but capable of producing enough energy to power 80,000 residential homes or a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, sometime in the next year or so.
The patent, tilted “Encapsulating Magnetic Fields for Plasma Confinement,” is dated Feb. 15, 2018. CBS indicates that Skunk Works, also known as Lockheed Martin’s Advanced Development Programs or its advanced R&D group, has reportedly been developing the compact fusion reactor since about 2014, with latest reports suggesting the technology could be ready for production by 2019.
Nuclear fusion is the same process of what happens to hydrogen gas in the core of the Sun. Hydrogen gas gets squeezed into four hydrogen nuclei combine to form one helium atom; thus, nuclear fusion is created.
Lockheed said, “Our concept will mimic that process within a compact magnetic container and release energy in a controlled fashion to produce power we can use.” Here is how Lockheed describes nuclear fusion power:
Lockheed indicates that the compact size of the reactor has induced a technology revolution, which instead of taking “five years to design and build a concept, it takes only a few months.”
“The compact size is the reason that we believe we will be able to create fusion technology quickly. The smaller the size of the device, the easier it is to build up momentum and develop it faster. Instead of taking five years to design and build a concept, it takes only a few months. If we undergo a few of these testing and refinement cycles, we will be able to develop a prototype within the same five year timespan.”
As the technology advances, the size of the fusion reactor shrinks. Lockheed has dropped the bombshell and indicated the reactor could be ready to mount on “a truck, aircraft, ship, train, spacecraft, or submarine.” Across the board, Lockheed could revolutionize the transportation industry in the very near term.
“Some embodiments may provide a fusion reactor that is compact enough to be mounted on or in a vehicle such as a truck, aircraft, ship, train, spacecraft, or submarine. Some embodiments may provide a fusion reactor that may be utilized in desalination plants or electrical power plants.”
Patent FIG. 1 illustrates example applications for fusion reactors, according to certain embodiments.
“As one example, one or more embodiments of fusion reactor 110 are utilized by aircraft 101 to supply heat to one or more engines (e.g., turbines) of aircraft 101. A specific example of utilizing one or more fusion reactors 110 in an aircraft is discussed in more detail below in reference to FIG. 2. In another example, one or more embodiments of fusion reactor 110 are utilized by ship 102 to supply electricity and propulsion power. While an aircraft carrier is illustrated for ship 102 in FIG. 1, any type of ship (e.g., a cargo ship, a cruise ship, etc.) may utilize one or more embodiments of fusion reactor 110. As another example, one or more embodiments of fusion reactor 110 may be mounted to a flat-bed truck 103 in order to provide decentralized power or for supplying power to remote areas in need of electricity. As another example, one or more embodiments of fusion reactor 110 may be utilized by an electrical power plant 104 in order to provide electricity to a power grid. While specific applications for fusion reactor 110 are illustrated in FIG. 1, the disclosure is not limited to the illustrated applications. For example, fusion reactor 110 may be utilized in other applications such as trains, desalination plants, spacecraft, submarines, and the like.”
Patent FIG. 2 illustrates an example aircraft system utilizing fusion reactors, according to certain embodiments.
“In general, fusion reactor 110 is a device that generates power by confining and controlling plasma that is used in a nuclear fusion process. Fusion reactor 110 generates a large amount of heat from the nuclear fusion process that may be converted into various forms of power. For example, the heat generated by fusion reactor 110 may be utilized to produce steam for driving a turbine and an electrical generator, thereby producing electricity. As another example, as discussed further below in reference to FIG. 2, the heat generated by fusion reactor 110 may be utilized directly by a turbine of a turbofan or fanjet engine of an aircraft instead of a combustor.”
Patent FIGS. 3A illustrates an example fusion reactor, according to certain embodiments.
Patent FIGS. 3B illustrates an example fusion reactor, according to certain embodiments.
Lockheed’s potential applications of compact fusion:
The Silicon Republic believes Skunk Works’ Compact Fusion Project could usher in an era of nuclear drones patrolling the skies:
“Patents for the reactor were filed in 2014 by the company’s advanced research division, Skunk Works, with the aim of having its compact fusion reactor (CFR) ready by 2019. While it has obviously missed that deadline, the delay does not mean the technology is to be left behind. As Dr. Thomas McGuire, head of Skunk Works’ Compact Fusion Project, detailed in a 2014 report, the smaller reactor is more feasible than a large-scale one. If the system functions as expected, the CFR could take 11kg of fuel in the form of the hydrogen isotopes deuterium and tritium, and run the reactor for an entire year without needing to stop.
Throughout that time, it would be consistently pumping out 100MW of power, enough to power up to 80,000 homes. When discussing how it could impact aircraft design, Lockheed Martin said that this amount of power would allow it to fly indefinitely and would only be hampered by the crew’s need for food and water on the ground. The likelier option is that this would translate extremely well into drone aircraft used to patrol the skies for years at a time, which, admittedly, sounds a little terrifying.”
While a nuclear fusion powered fighter jet would certainly change the board game of geopolitics, factor in the hypersonics technologies and high energy weapons, and the high-tech weapons for the next global conflict have already been identified.
To be sure, the global superpowers realize that the first to possess these technologies will not just revolutionize their civilian and military programs, but will also dictate the future path for civilizations on planet earth, as such the new arms race is on, just not in the same weapons that defined the first cold war.
Comments
I like it. Fusion powered aircraft and bomb in one.
Yeah, ok.
I patent a self pleasing woman and a job that does itself.
There. Let's go fishing.
In reply to I like it. Fusion powered… by snblitz
And if its shot down its the gift that keeps on giving!
RIPS
In reply to Yeah, ok. … by D503
You seem to be confusing fission with fusion.
Fusion fuels are at most lightly radioactive, and won't melt down. They just disperse and stop fusing if containment is broken.
In reply to And if its shot down its the… by Deathrips
The top 10 richest countries have no such military obsession.
In reply to You seem to be confusing… by tmosley
Cold fusion.
I'll have a Coors silver bullet, pls.
In reply to The top 10 richest countries… by beepbop
Sounds Too good to be true. sounds a little like a concept patent. Does it also make fusion Viagra?
If real, it would be the answer to interstellar propulsion.
In reply to Cold fusion. … by waterwitch
We'll call your hypersonic warhead & raise you a warp drive
In reply to Sounds Too good to be true… by are we there yet
only makes sense if there is no human pilot onboard. most likely the human pilot is seated in an air conditioned trailer in some US base.
In reply to We'll call your hypersonic… by house biscuit
Who needs ships if you have nuclear powered huge planes? Who needs oil, hydro, coal
Water shortage. Food shortage. Solved.
Space travel and colonization. A reality.
Unlimited Power, like Tony Robbins says .
Unfortunately..this is probably a sour grapes response to the PetroYuan (don't need your stupid yuan oil) and nowhere near real
In reply to only makes sense if there is… by Ahmeexnal
Funny, we've been working on fusion since the '50s. Tough problem, nature isn't very obliging. Worked on it myself for several years after grad school before jumping ship to industry.
There is no discussion here about how the fusion reactor works. They show a simple mirror, axisymmetric, with what I presume are neutral beams. This is old hat stuff, rendered obsolete in the '60s by tandem mirrors, by non-axisymmetric geometries, and many more innovations. They appear to think that if they make it small enough and do the correct powerpoint slides, the technology will fall into place. Who wrote this up, a business school graduate?
Color me skeptical.
In reply to Who needs ships if you have… by strannick
I have a dumb question for those here who know about fusion (I don't know squat about it). If in fact a fusion powered jet was invented, how would one turn the engine off?
In reply to Funny, we've been working on… by Automatic Choke
Lets just skip to the matter/anti-matter reactors and get the warp drive online!!!
In reply to I have a dumb question for… by Whoa Dammit
I think in the entire world only a small fraction of a gram of anti-matter has ever been produced. Doesn't sound like it can be scaled up!
Good thing, too. Magnetic bottles that can hold the stuff are even harder to make.
In reply to Lets just skip to the matter… by Beam Me Up Scotty
I want one for the house.
In reply to I think in the entire world… by IH8OBAMA
HAPPY APRIL FOOLS DAY
In reply to I want one for the house. by Manthong
1. put-in eat you heart out,
2. EM, your dream to re-migrate humans to the red planet is now GO,
3. us-evil idiots, be nice or we deprive you of O with Wi(de)Gag,
4. T, now focus on wrapping the western world with US flag so you all can march forward (?)
5. oh yea, nice work Francis,
que sera sera
In reply to I want one for the house. by Manthong
You don't
In reply to I have a dumb question for… by Whoa Dammit
This is a load of B.S. I don't know who it is aimed at or why but break though military technologies are NOT patented. They are hidden. Just as the hydrogen bomb wasn't patented neither would this be patented if it were the real deal.
In reply to I have a dumb question for… by Whoa Dammit
You don't .
Really this feels like an April Fool's joke from Skunky. They are full of pie in the sky Pitch-deck powerpoints normally i know, but if this isn't a joke then they need seek some professional helf for the compulsive lying problems
In reply to I have a dumb question for… by Whoa Dammit
+100
Exactly. They seem to think they can propagandise and BS their way through inconvenient reality. Contemptible.
In reply to Funny, we've been working on… by Automatic Choke
I live right next to the CANEL Project, haven't had an update on that nuclear engine for quite a while....
In reply to Funny, we've been working on… by Automatic Choke
Something else - 11 kgs of deuterium and tritium a year? That's a fuck ton. Tritium, if memory serves me correctly, is the most expensive commercially available element in the world. That's why night sights for guns are so expensive - they contain trace amounts of it. It is not naturally occurring in significant amounts, and presently requires a normal fission reactor to produce. If these things go into mass production, where are they going to get that much tritium without building a bunch of normal reactors with their inherent flaws and dangers such as storing spent fuel?
In reply to Funny, we've been working on… by Automatic Choke
Agree. I'm amazed this is patent-worthy/
Check out this patented fusion concept. It does direct conversion to electricity without a steam cycle.
http://lppfusion.com
They are seeking investors...
In reply to Funny, we've been working on… by Automatic Choke
Everybody has been out lately trying to show off who has the biggest dick when it comes to military hardware. This is bigger than any weapon system. This kind of tech is a wealth transfer machine. If this technology becomes mainstream, not just in military weapons systems, but specifically for powering (and most importantly heating) homes and cities, well, those nations who are reliant on fossil fuels as a main source of income are going to be “disrupted” to say the least. From the US itself, to Russia, Canada, the M.E, Venezuela (!), Mexico...the shock will be tough. Major transnational corporations are going to have to drastically change their business models or die.
Seriously though, this technology is being forced out. The globalists have utterly failed in their quest for one world government, and the current economic system is two ticks away from blowing apart. It looked to me that the recent push for disclosure of the Alien presence was the globalists last gasp to push for globalization, but now that is only part of the plan. Ben Rich, the former head of the Skunk Works said this in an interview shortly before his death:
“Inside the Skunk Works, we were a small, intensely cohesive group consisting of about fifty veteran engineers and designers and a hundred or so expert machinists and shop workers. Our forte was building technologically advanced airplanes of small number and of high class for highly secret missions.”
“We already have the means to travel among the stars, but these technologies are locked up in black projects, and it would take an act of God to ever get them out to benefit humanity. Anything you can imagine, we already know how to do.”
“We now have the technology to take ET home. No, it won’t take someone’s lifetime to do it. There is an error in the equations. We know what it is. We now have the capability to travel to the stars. First, you have to understand that we will not get to the stars using chemical propulsion. Second, we have to devise a new propulsion technology. What we have to do is find out where Einstein went wrong.”
When Rich was asked how UFO propulsion worked, he said, “Let me ask you. How does ESP work?”The questioner responded with, “All points in time and space are connected?” Rich then said, “That’s how it works!”
The act of God in actuality, is an act of Trump. Now you know where the missing $21 trillion went into. Bob Lazar will be vindicated.
In reply to Who needs ships if you have… by strannick
Who needs ships if you have nuclear powered huge planes?
In reply to only makes sense if there is… by Ahmeexnal
"The patent, tilted “Encapsulating Magnetic Fields for Plasma Confinement,” is dated Feb. 15, 2018. CBS indicates that Skunk Works, also known as Lockheed Martin’s Advanced Development Programs or its advanced R&D group, has reportedly been developing the compact fusion reactor since about 2014, with latest reports suggesting the technology could be ready for production by 2019.
May be a boon for everyone IF it comes about. But a few things:
1) Although D-T or D-D fusion leaves no radioactive by-products from the reaction ITSELF, neutron strikes on the containment vessel and associated hardware can leave that hardware HIGHLY radioactive over time. There still would be radioactive waste to dispose of.
2) I am HIGHLY sceptical of the scale arguments for this magnetic containment device. Mean-free particle path considerations have always given rise to scaling such devices UP, not DOWN in size. Although the small size makes for quicker testing, the scale is going the wrong way.
3) Sounds "hypy" to me. Someone may be snowing someone. Under the credibility umbrella of the Skunkworks, their young pHd who heads the program may be overly optimistic, at best, or flat-out misinterpreting or fudging the results at worst. It strains credibility to think that 6 decades of development and research would be suddenly trumped by a small group of mavericks following an approach using a reactor scale that was abandoned long ago. It's not impossible, maybe some very smart people still missed something, but it's unlikely.
4) Don't let the patent fool you. There are MANY patents filed that will NEVER result in a working device; perpetual motion machine patents are examples. IT does NOT excite me in the least that LM filed a patent. Corps are in a perpetual patent race to be the first to file ANYTHING to beat the other guy to the punch, whether it works yet or not.
In reply to only makes sense if there is… by Ahmeexnal
It appears that "we" are talking about Cold Fusion here. I heard this story about 35 years ago. These claims never were substantiated. Neither "inventors" nor anybody else could repeat the experiments of cold fusion.
Yes, this is a very hot topic in science for the last 60 years without any credible idea how to contain hot plasma.
Finally, Lockheed Skunk is an engineering organization. It is not a science one. It sounds like an "April Fools" patent.
In reply to only makes sense if there is… by Ahmeexnal
"nuclear fusion"
So will this jet be patrolling oil fields? You can't make this stuff up.
This is where we're at folks. It's nigger-tier.
Enjoy the show while it lasts. Pass the popcorn.
In reply to We'll call your hypersonic… by house biscuit
Yeah. They admit they are just a few prototypes away. Any day now lol.
Would be awesome if it worked though. Did they reverse engineer a crashed alien craft?
In reply to Sounds Too good to be true… by are we there yet
It is a joke. Scientist all over the world have made a decades long hard effort to harness nuclear fusion and failed this far. The alleged patent is not related to propulsion either, but creating electricity. There is not a single word in the article about a nuclear propulsion system for a fighter aircraft, an April Fools joke for those, who still believe in witches riding on brooms.
In reply to Sounds Too good to be true… by are we there yet
Don’t bother explaining, the retards here only read the title of the article and then post a bunch of trash.
same folk who think the US military is technologically weak because Russia and VaChina and NorKo are s much stronger than us...hypersonic bullshit weapons and nukes that go splash in the ocean.
just let ‘em think it’s the same as the a-bomb, or was it h-bomb oh who cares f-bomb I’m out.
In reply to You seem to be confusing… by tmosley
^^^^^^^^^ HaHaHaHaHaHaHaHa ^^^^^^^^^
The US is not just technologically weak, It's weak every where and all over ;)
The weakness starts at the top level commanders, ends with with the trannies with shovels at the bottom and encompasses everything in between.
In reply to Don’t bother explaining, the… by 44_shooter
Admire your faith and patriotism 44, but you will unfortunately come to see that the US pissed away the last 20 years in an orgy of greed and hubris and importing brains with fiat rather than exercising your own mental muscles. Others have made real stuff. Funny how the threat of being Iraq'ed & Gaddafi'ed motivates ones creative juices ... ;)
In reply to Don’t bother explaining, the… by 44_shooter
Russian Fusion is way'mo better!
In reply to You seem to be confusing… by tmosley
Thank you for answering, I was wondering what would happen if the plane crash landed or was blown out of the sky.
In reply to You seem to be confusing… by tmosley
"Fusion fuels are at most lightly radioactive, and won't melt down. They just disperse and stop fusing if containment is broken."
Fusion reactions create high energy neutron radiation (2.45 MeV fast neutrons) and about half of the energy produced is emitted as fast neutrons. Any materials that are in proximity of the reactor will be neutron activated (becoming radioactive). The possibility of Fusion powered airplane is just plain ridiculous as the pilots & crew would receive a lethal dose of radiation in less than a minute. Fusion reactors would make a good neutron source to convert U-238 into Pu-239. All you need to place U-238 near the reactor and let nature takes its course.
In reply to You seem to be confusing… by tmosley
well i guess this is how America handles the PetroYuan. It's pretty obvious they have been sitting on this tech for a minimum of 20 years It's already scaled down to a size for an aircraft for god sake. the truly interesting part is the hacks who were trying to set up a carbon exchange to prevent "global warming" still knowing this tech existed yet trying to prevent its release until they could set up a scam to be paid a sin tax for doing nothing. I guess that hoop dream is out the window. I wonder what else they are sitting on
In reply to You seem to be confusing… by tmosley
Its win win.
Eject to escape the radiation and its a skilled pilot with secrets thats now a POW.
The ability to limp back to its own airport?
Thats dripping radiation all over. On everything.
In reply to And if its shot down its the… by Deathrips
Skunk Works has been on this for years, announced in multiple publications...might not be vaporware.
In reply to Yeah, ok. … by D503
If anyone wants a piece of this in the UK, my guy designed and appears to have made work, a similar device.
We need money. Of course.
In reply to Yeah, ok. … by D503
Will this nuclear powered jet fighter have an ejection seat? Think about it.
In reply to I like it. Fusion powered… by snblitz
What difference does it make? If a pilot can escape a doomed aircraft, they should. Most commercial pilots today have no chance of escaping from the aircraft they fly. If they all go fusion powered, that won’t change. Fusion is different from Fission when it comes to radiation.
In reply to Will this nuclear powered… by NoDecaf
Why haven't we rendered extinction level fission power obsolete,then? Never mind. If you can't make it into a weapon first,we will bury it.
In reply to I like it. Fusion powered… by snblitz
Notice all the gee-whizz whiz-bang mill turry propaganda coming out right on the heels of Moscow 's warnings?
Tyler is packaging this shit like a Lockheed-Martin air show.
In reply to I like it. Fusion powered… by snblitz
Endless stream of bullshit since Vlad’s big speech.
I’ve never seen US MIL appear so desperate. They’d be better off just stating that they’d prefer to keep our seriously spooky shit a secret. A solid bluff is better than this misfit toy show.
In reply to Notice all the gee-whizz… by Mr Hankey
More likely they are scared of your comments. You better get a better disguise.
In reply to Endless stream of bullshit… by RumpleShitzkin
The Lockheed spokesman said “Fusion powered aircraft are only 5 years away, and have been for 40 years.”
In reply to I like it. Fusion powered… by snblitz
still, knowing that lockheed had some realistic fusion devices in the works has had me hoping for the next recession to drop stock prices in half so i could buy lockheed a lot cheaper than the 330+ it is going for now. FFS 4 years ago it went for 100. If they do make the breakthrough, it wont be amazon or apple that is the first trillion dollar company
In reply to The Lockheed spokesman said … by RafterManFMJ
Vaporware. All these great weapons suddenly being revealed by the Pentagon as Russia displays real weapons such as hypersonic ICBMs. Those trillions of dollars the US MIC spent went mostly into the pockets of the Wall Street hedge funds that own shares in companies like Boeing, Pratt & Whitney, General Dynamics and BAE. Companies whose weapons systems are 20 and 30 years old. Another example: Russia has 40 icebreakers, including one nuclear powered icebreaker. The United States is down to one icebreaker, with the second icebreaker used for spare parts that can't be bought on Ebay.
In reply to I like it. Fusion powered… by snblitz