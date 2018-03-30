The Looming Mortgage Liquidity Crisis

Authored by Doug French via The Mises Institute,
Every 10 years or so there is a banking crisis. We are due. However, the furthest thing from most people’s minds with the Trump boom is a banking/financial crisis, except for a few folks at the Brookings Institution, who just released a paper entitled “Liquidity Crisis in the Mortgage Market.”
You Suk Kim, of the Federal Reserve Board; Steven M. Laufer, who also labors on the Federal Reserve Board along with Karen Pence, plus, Richard Stanton of the University of California, Berkeley, and Nancy Wallace, also of University of California, Berkeley, to give away the punchline from their paper’s abstract, write, “We describe in this paper how nonbank mortgage companies are vulnerable to liquidity pressures in both their loan origination and servicing activities, and we document that this sector in aggregate appears to have minimal resources to bring to bear in a stress scenario.”
John and Joan Q. Public believe the 2018 mortgage business is like George Bailey’s Building & Loan in “It’s a Wonderful Life.” People deposit money, bankers lend it out, keeping the mortgage on their books. Easy Peasy.
As the folks from Brookings point out, it’s not that easy in these dark days of financial engineering. George Bailey’s handshake, promise and maybe a few words on a document to be signed by the borrower which meant simply, “I’ll pay you back,” has become a financial instrument, to be traded and hypothecated by faceless financial bureaucrats, each one taking a sliver of profit off the top.
Everyone remembers the crash of 2008 and plenty explanations have been posited. What the writers for Brookings explain is,
The literature has been largely silent on the liquidity vulnerabilities of the short-term loans that funded nonbank mortgage origination in the pre-crisis period, as well as the liquidity pressures that are typical in mortgage servicing when defaults are high. These vulnerabilities in the mortgage market were also not the focus of regulatory attention in the aftermath of the crisis.
They continue,
Of particular importance, these liquidity vulnerabilities are still present in 2018, and arguably the potential for liquidity issues associated with mortgage servicing is even greater than pre-financial crisis. These liquidity issues have become more pressing because the nonbank sector is a larger part of the market than it was pre-crisis, especially for loans securitized in pools with guarantees by Ginnie Mae.
George Bailey and his little financial institution are nowhere to be found.
The authors quote former Ginnie Mae president Ted Tozer concerning the stress between Ginnie Mae and their nonbank counterparties.
... Today almost two thirds of Ginnie Mae guaranteed securities are issued by independent mortgage banks. And independent mortgage bankers are using some of the most sophisticated financial engineering that this industry has ever seen. We are also seeing greater dependence on credit lines, securitization involving multiple players, and more frequent trading of servicing rights and all of these things have created a new and challenging environment for Ginnie Mae. . . . In other words, the risk is a lot higher and business models of our issuers are a lot more complex. Add in sharply higher annual volumes, and these risks are amplified many times over. . . . Also, we have depended on sheer luck. Luck that the economy does not fall into recession and increase mortgage delinquencies. Luck that our independent mortgage bankers remain able to access their lines of credit. And luck that nothing critical falls through the cracks...
Tozer said these words in 2015. The mortgage engine is built for perfection: a thriving economy, with low interest rates, allowing everyone, from the mortgage borrowers to the credit line providers and securitizers to keep their promises.
However, the world is anything but perfect.
Nonbank mortgage providers essentially borrow short and lend long, using warehouse lines of credit from banks to fund mortgages. From 2012 to the third quarter of 2017, commitments on warehouse lines has increased 70 percent. Of course, if all goes well, a mortgage will be sold quickly into the secondary market (on average 15 days) and the line will be reduced.
The Brookings authors identify three vulnerabilities in the process.
1) margin calls due to aging risk (i.e., the time it takes the nonbank to sell the loans to a mortgage investor and repurchase the collateral) and/or mark-to-market devaluations, 2) roll-over risk and 3) covenant violations leading to cancellation of the lines.
These vulnerabilities are very real, should there be a sudden increase in interest rates or other significant change in the market that causes collateral values to drop. Most nonbank lenders have multiple warehouse lines. However, cross default provisions will trigger a scramble amongst warehouse lenders for a mortgage originator’s assets should it default on one of its lines.
The authors explain,
These sources of warehouse credit began to dry up rapidly in the run-up to the financial crisis as the slowdown in the securitization markets made it difficult for the nonbanks to move loan originations off the warehouse lines and the premiums paid for subprime warehoused loans evaporated. In 2006:Q4 there were 90 warehouse lenders in the U.S. with about $200 billion of outstanding committed warehouse lines; however, by 2008:Q2 there were only 40 warehouse lenders with outstanding committed lines of $20–25 billion, a decline exceeding 85%.34 By March of 2009, there were only 10 warehouse lenders in the U.S. In addition, runs on SIVs led to the collapse of this form of warehouse funding by the end of 2007 ... and it has not returned as a funding source post-crisis.
Mortgage servicers have liquidity issues because they are required to continue making payments to investors, tax authorities, and insurers if mortgage borrowers quit making payments. Servicers are eventually reimbursed for these “servicing advances,” however, they need to finance the advances in the interim.
For example, servicers were stressed last year when hurricane victims were allowed payment forbearance by Ginnie Mae and the GSEs. Fortunately, the servicers were geographically diversified enough to manage through the strain.
Again, everything is dandy if borrowers make their payments. However, as Mike “Mish” Shedlock explains,
Nonbanks are vulnerable to macroeconomic shocks, rising interest rates, home price declines and job losses, often with a bare minimum down payment.
This is happening while debt-to-income DTI ratios are on the rise (Fannie Mae increased its DTI ceiling from 45 percent to 50 percent last July 29) and median FICO scores are dropping.
This is hardly surprising given homes are not affordable.
The crash clock is ticking.
The average new house is 50% bigger than in the 80s
http://thesoundingline.com/the-typical-american-house-has-grown-much-fa…
In reply to "Paging Linda Greene" by cossack55
And 50% more likely to completely fall apart in any weather crisis and have broken plumbing, electric, appliances, roof, siding, etc., within less than 10 years from being built.
In reply to The average new house is 50%… by Four Star
The Fed will just print money out of thin air taking over millions of mortgages as they usually do.
Gold. Silver. Bitcoin. Buckle up.
In reply to The Fed will just print… by MusicIsYou
Elites transformed home ownership into a right a long time ago. So it should be no surprise the U.S is falling apart and cities are decaying.
It blows my mind that ANYONE even "buys" a home. You have to be a special kind of stupid to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for a shelter, finance it at interest for 15 or 30 years making it cost twice or three times as much, pay taxes, insurance, association fees, city fees, upkeep and maintenance IN PERPETUITY (that means forever for the ZH cheap seats) all the while trusting in this scam economy that you will have stable employment at a similar or increasing relative income level -- And don't fucking respond to me saying "work hard and save your money pay cash" - "I pay my payments twice a month so it pays off my loan faster" - "real estate is a great long term investment" - I already know what the standard slave responses/justifications are. The only part of "Real Estate" that matters is "STATE" because THAT is who it belongs to. They've simply convinced people to buy it and rent it at the same time under the guise of "ownership". This is no different than a timeshare vacation scam. YOU WILL ALWAYS PAY RENT. YOU WILL NEVER OWN PROPERTY. "If you can't get them to pay more, get them to pay twice!" Got rental properties? Have fun with that high risk low reward bullshit. Think you're gonna sell the property for double what you paid? Not after you subtract your expenses and time and efforts you won't. The number of people who you can sell to at a greater fool price is decreasing RAPIDLY every day. The days of the average person owning and controlling land and home life are OVER. The faster you adapt to a low overhead, low risk, nimble, lightweight, non committal, non ownership, decentralized existence the better. This is a race to the bottom. In the coming years those who have the MOST to lose WILL LOSE IT.
Or maybe you'll buy a home next to an uneducated elderly boob of a person who should have never been a home owner and then they do a reverse mortgage letting the bank take back over the house. And then the bank lets somebody buy the house who really really shouldnt be a homeowner, and they really slam neighborhood home values.
In reply to It blows my mind that ANYONE… by trgfunds
Due diligence. There is a reason I live in an HOA. Yes, the rules are a pain in the butt. It also offers solutions to problems like the one you just mentioned. They aren't perfect but they work. The other option is to make sure you live in an area where people take pride in their property and how it is maintained. I don't live in a palace but paint and landscaping matter if you want your house to keeps its value over time.
In reply to Or maybe you'll buy a home… by MusicIsYou
WTF is this rant?!? Some kind of BS right there. You think renting is any better? Maybe in some areas, it is location specific. But here is one scenario...
Folks buy house in decent california coastal area in 1986 for $230,000. Pay it off in 30 years and now just pay property taxes on it (along with maintenance). Thanks to prop 13, property taxes can only go up a max 3% each year. So today (32 years later), property taxes are now around $7,000. Property value has gone from $230,000 to $1,200,000. Add in a few hundred a month for maintenance and home owner is paying roughly $10,000 - $11,000 per year to live in a nice house in a great coastal area and see property value rise by $900,000. Seems like a good deal to me.
Note that buyer of above house gets to repay that 30yr loan with depreciating currency at a fixed rate! Just about the greatest deal the average American have in terms of leveraging a loan to build wealth with. That's just a fact Jack.
In reply to It blows my mind that ANYONE… by trgfunds
Just someone that is butthurt with no income and not enough smarts to figure it out.
In reply to WTF is this rant?!? Some… by GotGalt
Hey asshole, instead of calling me names, assuming who or what I am, and insulting me, why not provide facts and figures and a real answer to help us all better understand and maybe benefit? OH THAT'S RIGHT. BECAUSE YOU CAN'T. SO FUCK OFF.
In reply to Just someone that is… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Prop 13 in CA is the exception to the rule
In reply to WTF is this rant?!? Some… by GotGalt
Of course it seems like a good deal to you.
You're using the example of buying a $230k house in 1986 in California (A specific time, in a specific location) THIS DOES NOT REPRESENT what is possible today, or even what is possible on average.
You chose an exceptional area during an exceptionally high growth era in time with variables that will NOT be replicated going forward. You just better hope and pray that people will still line up to pay a million bucks for that property forever! A slight downtick in the economy or change in rates and that will dry up pretty fast. The higher the price, the more you're leveraged and you don't even realize it. Fact of the matter is, very few average people ever realize any gain from this sort of thing. The winning lottery ticket does not represent the lottery. It still means playing is a bad investment.
In reply to WTF is this rant?!? Some… by GotGalt
You seem confused.
You think a house is an investment.
It is not.
It is a HOUSE.
Real estate historically appreciates at a rate slightly below GDP. There is a reason for this.
Quit sweating about your return (or lack thereof) on your mobile home or whatever- it is a HOUSE.
Jeezas, what next- gonna be bummed out that your car is a losing bet, too?
Take a fucking breath, dude.
In reply to Of course it seems like a… by trgfunds
I agree even more with your second comment about "specific time, specific place" WHICH WILL NOT BE REPLICATED. Maybe my 40% estimate about those living in the past was too LOW. Seems even ZH readers are in denial.
In reply to Of course it seems like a… by trgfunds
I think you are right. It wasn't this way in the past and many, probably at least 40% of the people who have decent jobs and can still afford or think they can afford The American Dream of home ownership as a "secure" place to live as they conduct their lives continue to default to that belief. They do not understand the deep changes which have occurred in this society. People on ZH seem to understand more than others and some are facing the dissolution of what they thought bought "security" as more of our neighborhoods turn into Marxist slums and Section 8 housing because the USG does not let us choose who we live amongst.
In reply to It blows my mind that ANYONE… by trgfunds
Much of what you suggest is true. However, ownership of property and the rights (BWAAHAHHA sadly) that go with it are the cornerstone of Liberty. If not you will 'decentralize' yourself right into a corner with no escape, because the State will own everything.
The 'rights' issue is a completely individual/electorate choice as to whether or not they wish to get involved enough in their own government to promote the necessary changes.
In reply to It blows my mind that ANYONE… by trgfunds
This describes the people that refinanced my mortgage and the process. I never went to a bank. Everything was done online via PDFs and e-mail and phone. Once the loan was processed it was immediately sold. The first refi I did included all of my closing costs being paid plus I got $500 cash. The downside was the loan was sold to SunWest which does reverse offshoring. They have English and Spanish speaking customer service / salespeople in California but all the accounting is offshored to India. I couldn't dump them fast enough. Refi'd again and same deal, had most of my closing costs paid and the loan was sold before my first payment, this time to PennyMac. Of course now they are sending me crap to get a HELOC or home equity loan. NO FRICKING WAY.
The one advantage of having a VA loan is when I do want to sell my house, I will not only be selling the house I can also sell the NOTE to a qualifed veteran or active duty member because my loan or note is assumable by a qualified buyer. My interest rate is 2.875%, 30-year fixed, no prepayment penalty. When interest rates increase in the coming years to more normal levels, veterans will have an advantage as long as they don't get sucked into second mortgages! The last time veterans had this advantage in the market was back in the 1980s. Yes, location matters. There is no shortage of veterans or active duty in my area.
I'm glad it seems your financial assets will not be lost. However, didn't you just describe yesterday how your house location is now being overrun with "less than desirable" neighbors? AKA Section 8 and/or behavior-challenged "neighbors" who steal and generally are not folks most home owners want to live around. If as you said can see the deterioration of your older, once nice neighborhood, who is going to buy your property? Who is going to rent your property without destroying it? If you use a Property Management firm (unless you personally know the people who run it), they could care less who rents your place; it's happened in my area. Just saying, I feel sorry for you when you wrote yesterday about deciding for your own safety and serenity to leave your house for a trailer I'm sure that was not something you had thought you would feel the necessity of doing in your retirement. I have similar thoughts and concerns although I live in the DC Metro Swamp and probably have a more "secure" workforce UNFORTUNATELY than many other areas. Regards.
In reply to This describes the people… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
All in all in the not too distant future people across the U.S will be stuck paying on a $100,000 mortgage on a house worth $10,000 that will never go up in value. So buying a home today isnt such a smart thing to do. The more intelligent millennials are not buying homes, not yet anyway because the train wreck is still occuring. The train wreck isn't anywhere close to being over yet. And the biggest idiots of all bought $million homes, they are far worse off than people who bought $100k homes. It's unto your eyes being more hungry than your appetite, and then your stomach gets full before eating half the food you ordered at the restaurant. Yet you still paid for all that food that ends up decaying in the garbage heap.
The value of the dollar isn't increasing any time soon.
In reply to All in all in the not too… by MusicIsYou
The U.S is too fcked up for the dollar to gain value.
In reply to The value of the dollar isn… by CJgipper
Frankly, I am in such despair about the state of the Country and I live in the Swamp, I would CELEBRATE the USG crashing in the sense of being cut 50-70%. It would economically devastate my area; however, it would be for the greater good. If things continue as they are with a march towards Marxist socialism for the Plebs and crony capitalism for the Elites/Government, this Country is finished as the "United" States.
In reply to All in all in the not too… by MusicIsYou
Yep the U.S is toast. That's what happens to greedy wicked countries.
In reply to Frankly, I am in such… by MoralsAreEssential
Housing bubble, bitchez.
Who's going to buy your $million home after most people can't or won't pay that for your home? Suddenly almost over night your home is not a $million home anymore, but your mortgage is still $million. And the percentage of people who can't afford a home is increasing constantly - it's 70% right now.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-28/nearly-70-us-counties-average…
A considerable amount of GSE mortgage principle equity was "borrowed" (stolen) by the Obama administration to fund Obamacare (ACA), along with many Federal pensions like that of the USPS. I suspect that might complicate the liquidity crisis also.
