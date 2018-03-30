Not So Happy Motoring

Authored by James Howard Kunstler via Kunstler.com,
It hasn’t been a great month for America’s electric car fantasy.
Elon Musk’s Tesla company — the symbolic beating heart of the fantasy — is whirling around the drain with its share price plummeting 22 percent, its bonds downgraded by Moody’s to junk status, a failure to produce its “affordable” ($36,000 — Ha!) Model 3 at commercial scale, a massive recall of earlier S Model sedans for a steering defect, and the spectacular fiery crash in Silicon Valley last week of an X model that may have been operating in automatic mode (the authorities can’t determine that based on what’s left), and which killed the driver.
Oh, and an experimental self-driving Uber car (Volvo brand) ran over and killed a lady crossing the street with her bicycle in Tempe, Arizona, two weeks ago.
Don’t blame Elon for that.
There’s a lot to like about electric cars, of course, if, say, you’re a Google executive floating through life in a techno-narcissism bubble, or a Hollywood actor with wooly grandiose notions of saving the planet while simultaneously signaling your wealth and your “green” virtue cred.
Teslas supposedly handle beautifully, ride very quietly, have great low-end power, and decent range of over 200 miles. The engine has something like twenty moving parts, is very long-lasting, and is easy to repair or change out if necessary.
Are they actually “green and clean?” Bwaahaaaaa….! Are you kidding?
First, there’s the energy embedded in producing the car: mining and smelting the ores, manufacturing the plastics, running the assembly line, etc. That embedded energy amounts to about 22 percent of the energy consumed by the car over a ten-year lifetime. Then there’s the cost of actually powering the car day-by-day. The electricity around the USA is produced mostly by burning coal, natural gas, or by nuclear fission, all of which produce harmful emissions or byproducts. But the illusion that the power just comes out of a plug in the wall (for just pennies a day!) is a powerful one for the credulous public. The cherry-on-top is the fantasy that before much longer all that electric power will come from “renewables,” solar and wind, and we can leave the whole fossil fuel mess behind us. We say that to ourselves as a sort of prayer, and it has exactly that value.
There are at least a couple of other holes in story, big-picture wise.
One is that electric mass motoring — switching out the whole liquid fuel fleet for an all-electric fleet — won’t pencil out economically. We probably started the project forty years too late to even be able to test it at scale, because economic events are now moving so quickly in the direction of global austerity that the putative middle-class customer base for electric cars will barely exist in the near future. Americans especially nowadays are so financially stressed that they can’t qualify for car loans — and that is mainly how cars are bought in this land. The industry has strained mightily to bend the rules so that these days it’s even possible to get a seven-year loan for a used car whose collateral value will dissipate long before the loan is paid back. Hard to see how they can take that much further.
The usual answer for that is that you won’t need to own a car because the nation will be served by self-driving electric Uber-style cars-on-demand, which will supposedly require far fewer cars in all. That really doesn’t answer some big questions, such as: how might commuting work in our big metroplex cities? Even if you posit multiple occupancy vehicles, it still represents a whole lot of car trips. Oh, you say, everybody will just work from home. Really? I don’t think so — though I wouldn’t rule out an end to corporate organization of work as we’ve known it, and if that happens, we will be a nation of farmers and artisans again, that is, a World Made By Hand. Also consider, if the car companies only need to make and sell a fraction of the vehicles they sell now, the whole industry will collapse.
Another hole in the story is the universal assumption that the USA must remain a land of mandatory car dependency, hostage to the fiasco of our suburban infrastructure. I understand why we’re attached to it. We spent most of the 20th century building all that shit, and squandered most our wealth on it. It’s comfortably familiar, even if it’s actually a miserable environment for everyday life. But none of those monetary and psychological investments negate the fact that suburbia has outlived its limited and rather perverse usefulness.
We’re so far from having any intelligent public debate about these issues that the events now spooling out will completely blindside the nation.
Actually green and clean? The author forgets the increasing amount of solar and wind energy being used around the country. For now, the sources being cited remain correct, yet is not fully reflected in the story. Furthermore, new autonomous vehicle technology is just not ready for mainstream. Tempe is proof of that and I suspected it wouldn't have taken much time for tragedy to strike. That didn't stop the Space Shuttle program after Challenger, didn't it?
Last week, Tesla recalled 123,000 Model S sedans due to excessive corrosion of the power steering bolts.
I don’t get it… Aren’t rusted bolts good for the environment and don't they protect baby seals from being clubbed to death? ;-)
The real Tesla is rolling in his grave. Lithium batteries powering electric motors? Childsplay.
The lifetime cost/mile of the Tesla battery is pretty close to the fuel cost of a normal ~35 mpg modern sedan. And the battery costs much more than hybrid (Prius) design mpg cost. Plus all of the benefits of longer range and not carrying a 1,000 lb battery with you everywhere you go.
The brilliance and economics of the Prius technology is that it uses free (or recycled) energy that is continuously available while driving and stores it in a battery that does not negatively affect the mpg much. Basically comparing a 2 mile battery to a 200 mile battery. One charges while you're driving (actually stopping) and one charges while you're parked waiting for it. Look up what the mpg cost is of having 50lbs in your trunk, then scale up to the battery weight of the Tesla. Of course the Prius doesn't solve every driving need, but when miles/$$ are the priority with a comfortable range, it can't be beat.
What Luddite wrote this garbage article?
Tesla basically cooks its' batteries to get that Quick Charge. No different than if you put too much voltage on a set of rechargeable batteries. In my ham radio hobby years ago, I did this often to get batteries for my handi-talkies charged up faster as needed and simply budgeted more for replacements due to fewer possible charge cycles. That was how I rolled back then.
I'm still groovin with my Volt, which has yet to be charged from the grid, and which shows lifetime gas mileage of 247. In hybrid mode (just gas), it gets 40 mpg. Compared to the econobox they call a prius, it's a luxury hot rod (.98 gee on the skid pad). It's not a Tesla either - that's for people trying to impress me with their bucks (shades of BMW, Porsche etc, which all wear assholes on the inside).
All cars take raw materials and energy to make, electrics not much different, actually, and that 10% figure is VERY suspect. My old muscle cars used *tons* of gasoline in their lifetimes. Swimming pools worth.
I like not wearing out brakes, fantastic handling, comfort, economy. I think GM got this one right, despite ZH largely hating GM. You were right calling the last 5000 of the zero recessions we've had since 2009, though, so I suppose I should listen more - you might be right someday, though it's taken longer than any other stopped clock historically so far....
And I like being free of debt and things like dependency on and obligation to the system. Being off grid for most things, I can just laugh at what concerns most people. What's the value of that? For me, it's better than a few extra bucks.
Kcntslur back up on his anti suburb jihadi horse again. Who could have foreseen that ?
SUburbs are a hell of a lot safer than the dark city
Go electric! Reduce dependence on oil!
What a bunch of garbage. Scumbag greens.
Consider: Since 2010 world electric car production has increased from a few tens of thousands to well over one million a year.
However: World liquid energy consumption has increased from 85 mb/d to 99 mb/d.
This is a perfect example of Jevons paradox.
Aside from the fact that the Prius is as ugly as a dog turd and the interior is so tight only grade school kids or Chinamen can fit comfortably and it and thus its passengers would be crushed like a bug in any collision with an average sized pick-up or full size sedan its a fine car for giving to ex-wives and leftist virtue signalers.
There are other hybrid options. Find the one that suits you. My point was the Tesla does not deliver because the design is fundamentally wrong. A loaded Accord getting 32mpg is cheaper per mile (with gas ~$3/gal or less). The description of the Volt is like a range extended Prius with a little different operating mode. The point is the battery shouldn't be bigger than the smallest amount you use every day. Using the battery as a gas tank is a losing proposition. The smallest battery that can be fully utilized each trip is the way to go. The gasoline backup allows an aggressive solution not possible with the Tesla. Each additional 100 pounds costs about 2% fuel economy. Tesla is some 1,200 lbs overweight, therefore 25% loss in mpg vs. same car with no battery. The battery costs about $12,000 to replace and is good for around 100,000 miles. Call that $0.10/mile. A turbo Honda Accord gets combined mpg of 26, so at up to $2.60/gal the gasoline costs the same as the Tesla battery, tires wear less, car cost about 1/3 the Tesla, and the Tesla still needs electricity which at $0.12/kwh costs equivalent of $1.15/gal (don't forget battery cost of around $2.60/gal). So Tesla drivers are paying $1.15/gal more than Accord drivers.
My point was not that the Prius specifically out performs Tesla. My point was that Tesla is a scam and at one end of the comparison to the Prius it is easy to quantify. The Volt is another version that beats Tesla, and Hybrid Accord is another version. Basically using the battery as a full range gas tank is a loosing proposition. Any gas/elec. combo that just aggressively optimizes elec. for vast majority of use with gas back-up for longer range is far superior.
Another good old fashioned name for this flop: a lemon.
Cuntsler the Obama lover is an asshole.
Kunstler is not an "Obama lover," and presumably not an "asshole."
Try to keep up...
says something about all that electric current running thru the body of the car?
Resurrect early 20th Century electric vehicles, power them with thousands of highly flammable Lithium-Ion batteries, each slightly larger than an alkaline AA-cell, and subsidize it with direct government transfers. What could go wrong? It's not hate. It's incredulity that anyone thinks this is a viable product.
Solar and wind are both fickle, unreliable methods of getting power. You'd think people would learn this shit in 4th grade but we've become a nation of backpack wearing 3rd graders so I guess it makes sense they wouldn't be able to figure this out. Regardless if the whole grid went electric and the days went cloudy and calm for awhile your boss isn't going to care that you can't make it in because your car's battery is dead.
And your answer to all the coal ash being produced (Trump says it brings back jobs to West Virginia/Kentucky) and the nuclear wastes from those plants? Yucca Mountain, Nevada should already be receiving them. Oh, Natural Gas you say? We're awash in it for now, thanks to fracking. I've even felt a quake or two from that mess.
What works is going to be done with the grid down?
We have this shit called batteries. Around a metric ton of them handle my homestead with 4 buildings quite nicely, thanks.
• I've driven the Interstate highways all over the USA. There are very few places with completely level grades. There are hundreds of miles of gently rolling sections out west. There are also places like Monteagle, Tennessee, many places in Idaho, Montana, Washington and elsewhere where the maximum downhill speed limit for big rigs is more than 5 miles at 35 mph. I've driven them in a 40-foot diesel pusher motor home with an 8,000 pound load. I was just fine pacing the Class 8 rigs and keeping my speed to 35 mph. I wonder how Class 8 regrenerative braking systems will cope with grades like those.
• I've recently driven all over the USA from Florida to the Northwest Washington coast. I've never seen a truck stop or a rest stop with any vehicle electrical hookups. Though I've never seen one, I know that there are truck stops that offer heating/air conditioning hookups for overnight stays—for a price. None are free. Where's the investment capital going to come from to electrify truck stops?
• I have a book listing all of the truck stops with overnight parking and rest stops in every state. There are a lot of them. Also, in the Western US there can often be 100 miles or more between diesel fueling stations. None that I know offer any vehicle electrical hookups of any kind. My F-250 and 24-foot enclosed car hauler combination is about 50 feet long. I have managed to refuel at places where no Class 8 rig could possibly get into. So, electrifying exclusively passenger car fueling stations won't benefit Class 8 rigs at all.
• I've spent many frigid nights at truck stops and Interstate rest stops running my engine to keep the heat on for me and my dogs. My F-250 will idle 3 hours on a gallon of diesel. That's wasteful but it's lot cheaper and more convenient than staying in a motel. My 40-foot diesel motor home had an 8-kW generator for all electrical loads. It was very frugal on diesel fuel. Some Class 8 rigs have very spacious sleepers for overnight stops. I've been in big freeway rest stops completely filled with Class 8 rigs running their engines (or diesel generators) all night to keep the heat or air conditioning running. I'd often run my engine just to keep the windows closed to block the noise of their rigs running all night long. Again none of these places had any sort of vehicle electrical hookups.
If you are not driving a Flintstonemobile, you ain't green
By the time you take into effect the cost to recycle the batteries, the fall off in power produced with dendritic formation within the battery over time, and of course the cost to absolutely rape the earth for the needed lithium, it's a joke. However, that said the benefit of burning yourself to death in one of the death traps shouldn't be understated for the terminally stupid, err I mean green.
Lithium is easy to find on the altiplano (that massive high altitude plain) in..... Bolivia! Good luck on striking any deal with Morales o Bolivianos on mining that.
If a decision was made to " explore that possibility " the CIA would replace the government there.
I think it is safe to say that for now, that "possibility" is not being explored.
We could do it better if we wanted to.
Absolutely. Remember when 30+ MPG was unimaginable?
I suppose capitolism is an open invitation to build and create whatever you want...If people pay for the product so be it...On a similar but kind of different topic, why do I read nothing on hear about paypal. we here crypto, precious metals, etc...but nothing on paypal...IMHO, paypal is a terrorist organization..I posted on ebay some seats I dont want in my van..50 bucks...and I just noticed paypal took $5.30 out of my account..what a racket!!! If I can figure out a way to use ebay without paypal, I am going to do it..paypal is a mafia, but seems nobody cares...
Wait till you sell the seats on eBay. eBay will rape you again along with PayPal again.
Should have used craigslist.
I know all of this you guys...but selling seats for a certain year car takes expanding the location so I used ebay..I use craigslist all the time and its been fine for the most part..I was just bringing up how paypal is not mentioned as a terrorist organization mafia...thanks for the replies...
You could probably sell them on Craigslist for $25 and have a stranger (most likely neither a terrorist nor a mafioso) come over to your house to pick them up.
BTW, PayPal's agreement with eBay as the preferred payment processing partner and back-end credit-card processor ends in 2020. The new preferred processor will be Adyen, an Amsterdam-based payment processor.
Politically, they all do stupid stuff.
We have one of those free charging stations in town. One of the same three cars is hooked up every time ya go by. One charger for just three cars? Im thinking thats not going to scale up much more then it is now.
Any of you engineers want to chime in on this?
The U.S. Internal Revenue Service defines a BOE (barrel of oil equivalent) as equal to 5.8 × 106BTU.[1] (5.8 × 106BTU59 °F equals 6.1178632 × 109J, about 6.1 GJ (HHV), or 1.7 MWh.) The value is necessarily approximate as various grades of oil and gas have slightly different heating values. If one considers the lower heating value instead of the higher heating value, the value for one BOE would be approximately 5.4 GJ (see ton of oil equivalent). Typically 5,800 cubic feet of natural gas or 58 CCF are equivalent to one BOE. The USGS gives a figure of 6,000 cubic feet (170 cubic meters) of typical natural gas.[2]
What You Can Buy With America's Daily Oil Consumption. It is no secret that the U.S. has long been the world's dominant oil consumer. According to the EIA, America uses approximately 18.9 million barrels of crude per day; that nets out to nearly 7 billion barrels per year, an astonishing figure.
The United States uses approximately 18.9 million barrels of oil per day (~20 gallons gasoline, ~11 gallons diesel fuel/home heating oil, ~4 gallons jet fuel, and miscellaneous other products). The energy contained in a barrel of oil is 6.1 G Joules (HIgher Heating Value) or 5.4 GJ (Lower HV).
Using the higher heating value for a barrel of oil:
18.9E6 barrels per day X 6.1E9 Joules/barrel (HHV) =
1.15E17 Joules/day / (3600s/hr) = 3.2E13 (J/s)-hours/day =
3.2E13 W-hrs/day = 3.2E4 GW-hrs/day =
3.2E4 GW-hrs/day / 24 hours/day = 1,334 GW
That's the energy consumed at the customers point of usage! It DOES NOT include power plant energy conversion efficiency from whatever energy source, transmission line losses, up/down voltage conversion losses, etc.! That also assumes that the load is spread evenly across the entire day which everyone knows is not true.
That's equivalent to ~1,334 1 GW power plants at the customer's point of usage!
Using the lower heating value:
18.9E6 barrels per day X 5.4E9 Joules/barrel (LHV) =
1.02E17 Joules/day / (3600s/hr) = 2.84E13 (J/s)-hours/day =
2.84E13 W-hrs/day = 2.84E4 GW-hrs/day =
2.84E4 GW-hrs/day / 24 hours/day = 1,181 GW
That's the energy consumed at the customers point of usage! It DOES NOT include power plant energy conversion efficiency from whatever energy source, transmission line losses, up/down voltage conversion losses, etc.! That also assumes that the load is spread evenly across the entire day which everyone knows is not true.
That's equivalent to ~1,181 1 GW power plants at the customer's point of usage!
Better start building lots of electricity generating capacity if you really think that electricity can replace oil especially in the transportation sector (forget about electrifying air transportation).
Also, on the surface wind turbine plants seem like a bargain. That's until one realizes that to get 1 GW of generating capacity one has to build 5 GW of nameplate rated generating capacity (that equals 2,500 2MW nameplate rated generating capacity wind turbines). That's because wind turbines only generate about 21% of their nameplate rated capacity over the course of a year. The wind is fickle even in the windiest of places.
Some Wal-Marts are already setting up charging stations of their own from what I've heard just last week. A few reportedly set up solar panels to help supplement the power, although I know from the pictures I saw, they're not near enough for even a single vehicle. My area's electric coop has several acres of 'em on the dusty Oklahoma plain. Since I may not stay here, I've opted to ignore buying any of them as I'd have to sell them back or donate them to make anything from it. Some of the chargers don't just charge your car, but your pocketbook too! A few are outright ridiculous. There's even the phrase "Iced out" whenever an Internal Combustion Engine car or truck takes up a charging station spot. One of my best friends has an electric car, but that's not his only ride.
How does it make you feel to know that 'free' charge the vehicle is taking on is being paid for by you?
Our town got a 'free' charging station too, and for some reason (completely unrelated, I'm sure) my power bill went up.
So tired of the FSA, so tired...
If we are going to continue to use mountains of plastic, thousands of tons of asphalt, oceans of liquid fertilizers and industrial chemicals out the wazoo, we are going to have to continue to refine petroleum for all these products and more. In the process of turning that smelly goo into I pads the volatile elements within it will have to be removed.
We will have lots of gasoline to get rid of, and it will be tempting to just burn it. Our modern cars already do this cleanly, efficiently and economically, as well as provide economic transportation which equals freedom.
Electric cars are inefficient, dirty, expensive, dangerous, unproven and a waste of money, money that you will need to pay for the disposal of all that now useless gasoline.
I hate electric and or driverless vehicles. It's just modern commie bullshit.
Last paragraph blew it for me. Sorry, enviro boy, get over yourself. Cars are freedom. No doubt you hate that part and would herd us all into Uber buses if you could. Drop dead.
I grant an exception to electric bicycles. They almost make sense, you can bring the bike into your place for safe keeping and the batteries can take you a few miles now. They're ok, they're not a commie plot.
Amen to that! The other consideration is a huge FUN FACTOR with electric bikes. I built one with a geared rear hub motor and power it with four DeWalt 5ah drill batteries in series-parallel. It will go 10+miles and easily climbs hills I had to get off and push the bike up before. Cruise through the park silently on the bike paths that are off-limits to motorcycles. Pedal along as much or as little as you want. Bonus is the ability to use the batteries with DeWalt tools as usual.
Google execs luv electric cars because the boat never needs to be towed. It's already at the marina.
Hell, at 50 ft it too big to tow and anyway, James is looking after it.
Sigh. Hired help.
Google execs are waiting for the car that runs on hubris.
The problem with electric cars is the government subsidy of a technology that is not yet ready.
Battery technology is almost here... three years.... in the meantime government has enabled a self admitted manic depressive to enrich himself at taxpayer expense.
Get the fuck out of the way government... you not only waste hard earned wages of taxpayers, you delay progress by enabling zombie shits like Tesla that will never make a profit, and should have been creatively destroyed, benefiting us all.
Pass the popcorn on this latest distraction while ww3 gears up in MENA.
I will be particularly entertained watching the insurance companies' shysters find creative ways to blame pedestrians for getting in the way of the "driver-free" automobiles. Watch and learn.
Fuck electric cars, they are for kids and golf courses, I will _Never_ buy one.
I'd piss on one if I wasn't afraid my Johnson would get lit-up.
Electric cars pie in the sky....just another ponzi... carbon footprint larger than gas over life of the car. Just another enviro global pc bullshit scam. I'll take 3 with a side of mermaids and unicorns.Wave on koolaid sucking assholes
