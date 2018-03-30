Pat Buchanan Asks "Does The Pope Believe In Hell?"

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/30/2018 - 13:16

Authored by Patrick Buchanan via Buchanan.org,

“Pope Declares No Hell?”

So ran the riveting headline on the Drudge Report of Holy Thursday.

Drudge quoted this exchange, published in La Repubblica, between Pope Francis and his atheist friend, journalist Eugenio Scalfari.

Scalfari: “What about bad souls? Where are they punished?”

Bad souls “are not punished,” Pope Francis is quoted, “those who do not repent and cannot therefore be forgiven disappear. There is no hell, there is the disappearance of sinful souls.”

On the first Holy Thursday, Judas betrayed Christ. And of Judas the Lord said, “Woe to that man by whom the Son of Man shall be betrayed; it were better for him if that man had never been born.”

Did the soul of Judas, and those of the monstrous evildoers of history, “just fade away,” as General MacArthur said of old soldiers? If there is no hell, is not the greatest deterrent to the worst of sins removed?

What did Christ die on the cross to save us from?

If Francis made such a statement, it would be rank heresy.

Had the pope been speaking ex cathedra, as the vicar of Christ on earth, he would be contradicting 2,000 years of Catholic doctrine, rooted in the teachings of Christ himself. He would be calling into question papal infallibility, as defined in 1870 by the Vatican Council of Pius IX.

Questions would arise as to whether Francis is a true pope.

The Vatican swiftly issued a statement saying the pope had had a private conversation, not a formal interview, with his friend Scalfari.

The Vatican added:

“The textual words pronounced by the pope are not quoted. No quotation of the aforementioned article must therefore be considered as a faithful transcription of the words of the Holy Father.”

Sorry, but this will not do. This does not answer the questions the pope raised in his chat. Does hell exist? Are souls that die in mortal sin damned to hell for all eternity? Does the pope accept this belief? Is this still the infallible teaching of the Roman Catholic Church?

However one may applaud Francis’ stance on social justice, on matters of faith and morals he has called defined doctrine into question and created confusion throughout the Church he heads.

In his letter Amoris Laetitia, “The Joy of Love,” the pope seemed to give approval to the receiving of Holy Communion by divorced and remarried Catholics, whose previous marriages had not been annulled, and whom the Church holds to be living in adultery.

Relying on the pope’s letter, German bishops have begun to authorize the distribution of Communion to divorced and remarried couples.

Cardinal Gerhard Muller, former prefect of the Vatican office for the Doctrine of the Faith, the position once held by Pope Benedict XVI, says this contradicts Catholic doctrine as enunciated by Pope John Paul II.

Said Cardinal Muller, “No power in heaven or on earth, neither an angel nor the pope, not a council, nor a law of the bishops has the faculty to change it.”

Four cardinals, including Raymond Burke of the United States, in a formal letter, asked the pope to clarify Amoris Laetitia. The pope did not, nor has he addressed the cardinals’ concerns.

Indeed, when asked early in his papacy about the immorality of homosexuality, the pope parried the question, “Who am I to judge?”

But if not thee, who? Is not the judging of right and wrong part of the job description?

Nor is it only in the realm of doctrine that the pope has sown confusion among the faithful.

To legalize the underground Catholic Church in China, the pope and the Vatican have agreed to ask Catholic bishops to stand aside for bishops approved by the Communist Party that seeks tighter control of Christian faiths.

The Vatican has also agreed to approve the consecration of a bishop named by Beijing, whom Rome previously regarded as illegitimate.

The capitulation is necessary for the Catholic Church in China to survive and prosper, argues the Vatican. But what kind of church will it become, asks retired Archbishop Joseph Zen Ze-kiun of Hong Kong.

The Vatican is “selling out” the Church in China, says the archbishop: “Some say that all the effort to reach an agreement is to avoid the ecclesial schism. How ridiculous! The schism is there, in the Independent Church!”

Archbishop Zen concedes his criticism of the Communist Party and the Vatican’s diplomatic efforts are causing problems in closing the rift between the underground Church and the Communist Party-sanctioned church, but makes no apology: “Am I the major obstacle in the process of reaching a deal between the Vatican and China? If that is a bad deal, I would be more than happy to be the obstacle.”

There is a division inside Catholicism that is widening, between a Third World and traditional church that are growing, and a mainstream Church in Europe and here that is taking on aspects of the Anglican Church of the 20th century.

And how did that turn out, Your Holiness?

Happy Easter!

Manthong Truther Fri, 03/30/2018 - 13:24

What do you f’n expect?

He’s a Jesuit (Marxist).

..fake Catholic

..Antipope.????...

Anne barnhardt”

https://www.barnhardt.biz/?s=pope+francis

Also:

Holy Cross Theology Professor Says Jesus Was a ‘Drag King’ with ‘Queer Desires’

“College of the Holy Cross
Founded in 1843 by the Society of Jesus (Jesuits) in Worcester, Massachusetts,”

http://www.breitbart.com/big-government/2018/03/28/holy-cross-theology-professor-says-jesus-drag-king-queer-desires/

rf80412 Fri, 03/30/2018 - 13:22

The only possible grounding for a statement like this is that the wages of sin is death, not pain, and the promise of Jesus is not getting a good afterlife rather than a bad one, but getting any afterlife at all.  Hell would require God to grant eternal life in some form to everyone, not only the saved.

Bryan Fri, 03/30/2018 - 13:30

If there is no Hell, then there is no need for salvation.  Likewise, if Christ Jesus was not resurrected from death, then Christians should be pitied as dupes.

ExPat2018 Fri, 03/30/2018 - 13:31

Pat Buchanan is a fucking Christer

its as real as the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy and Santa

Amazingly millions of so called educated people still believe the biggest bullshit hoax in history, 

The Buybull

ExPat2018 WillyGroper Fri, 03/30/2018 - 13:34 Permalink

"Christians believe that a cosmic Jewish Zombie who was his own father can make you live forever if you symbolically eat his flesh and telepathically tell him you accept him as your master, so he can remove an evil force from your soul that is present in humanity because a woman made from a rib was convinced by a talking snake to eat from a magical tree.

ExPat2018 WillyGroper Fri, 03/30/2018 - 13:35 Permalink

Neochrome Fri, 03/30/2018 - 13:32

If I have to choose between bliss in Heaven while sizable portion of humanity is being tortured in Hell for eternity, or being tortured for eternity for thinking torture is bullshit, I choose Hell.

ExPat2018 Fri, 03/30/2018 - 13:33

BrigstockBoy Fri, 03/30/2018 - 13:34

Last year the Superior General of the Society of Jesus, Fr. Arturo Sosa Abascal, claimed that Satan is merely a symbol created by man. Now Pope Francis allegedly denies that Hell exists. So what's up with the Jesuits?

Perhaps it's true when Alyosha states to Ivan in The Brothers Karamazov, "We know the Jesuits, they are spoken ill of, but surely they are not what you describe? They are not that at all, not at all... They are simply the Romish army for the earthly sovereignty of the world in the future, with the Pontiff of Rome for Emperor... that's their ideal, but there's no sort of mystery or lofty melancholy about it... It's simple lust of power, of filthy earthly gain, of domination-something like a universal serfdom with them as masters--that's all they stand for. They don't even believe in God perhaps."

Pope Francis has recommended reading and rereading Dostoevsky, who famously stated, "Without God ... everything is permitted."

Grandad Grumps Fri, 03/30/2018 - 13:36

There very well might not be a hell. There may only be the underworld where our controllers dwell and where they want our souls to go so that they can feed on them. In such as case, Christ would not have saved us from hell, but from being consumed by satan and his minions.

ExPat2018 Fri, 03/30/2018 - 13:36

ThanksIwillHav… Fri, 03/30/2018 - 13:37

Hey, I just learned the world is 4k years old!  The Papal is racket invented to control (Jesus is a hoax).   Make your bacteria happy and you will be happy.   Every wonder why fungi exist?  They decompose organic matter including dead animals including the human.  Now someone call God to strike me down for dissing him on the holy moly weekend.   