Russia's Game-Changing Weapons That Were Not Mentioned In Putin's Speech

Authored by Arkady Savitsky via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
Not all of Russia’s game-changing weapons were mentioned in the president’s landmark speech that the mainstream media keep writing so much about. The president’s address simply could not include all the numerous breakthroughs in military technology Russia has achieved recently.
Some cutting-edge systems exist but are not yet operational. A few are already part of the Russian arsenal, although in rather small numbers. But that’s just a start. Many achievements have flown under the media's radar and deserve more exposure. The information available from public sources is worth discussing to get an idea of where things seem to be headed.
The military added Kh-32 air-to-surface missiles in 2016 to advance the operational capabilities of the Tu-22M3 Backfire. The weapon was created on the basis of radical updates to the Kh-22. After being launched, the Kh-32 climbs up to the stratosphere, reaching an altitude of 40 km (130,000 ft) for the midcourse phase of its flight. As it nears its target, it goes into a steep dive. The attack is too fast and the missile too maneuverable for the enemy to mount an air defense.
The approach can be flown at an altitude as low as five m, going undetected by a ship’s defense systems until a distance of about 10 km. This leaves a reaction window of roughly 10 seconds before this extremely agile target is hit. It doesn’t have a chance. This deadly weapon is a threat to any ground target.
The weapon boasts an inertial navigation system and a seeker head. It needs no navigation satellites for guidance and is impossible to jam. Its primary mission is to knock out aircraft carriers and large surface ships, as well as ground-based assets.
The Kh-32 has a range of roughly 1,000 km (620 mi) and a speed of over 5,400 kilometers per hour (1,500 meters per second). Its 500-kilogram (1,102 lb.) warhead can be either nuclear or conventional.
The US doesn’t have anything comparable to the Kh-32, nor does it have an effective system to protect its assets from it. Even the speed and altitude of the famous Aegis (SM-6) are useless against this new weapon. The Kh-32 does not breach the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, as its trajectory does not envisage going into orbit. And this is not the only breakthrough worth talking about.
On March 15, Russian Defense Chief Sergey Shoigu made quite a splash when he claimed that mass production of combat robots would begin this year. The military had 160 unmanned aerial drones a few years ago, but today operates about 1,800 of them. The trials of the robots designed for land operations are almost complete. Robotic mine-clearing vehicles have also been successfully developed.
Combat, transport, and artillery-reconnaissance variants of the Nerekhta robot exist. The system consists of a compact, light-tracked chassis, and a hull for mounting special equipment. It is used to take on armored weapons. The robot can also be used for transportation and reconnaissance. The Nerekhta can operate alongside drones. The suite of weapons can include a Kord or Kalashnikov machine gun, an AG-30M automatic grenade launcher and an anti-tank missile system.
The biomorphic (four-legged) 400-kg Lynx robot will be equipped with a machine gun and anti-tank guided missiles, and can operate in urban and industrial areas, on asphalt, marble, wood, sand, and unpaved roads. Almost no terrain would be off-limits, even ice, grass, snow, or shallow waters. The Lynx can travel up to 15 km/h on flat terrain, and 10 km/h on uneven surfaces.
Russia uses robotic security guards to keep its strategic sites safe, including ICBM silos. These vehicles, armed with a machine gun and an automatic grenade launcher (both with a kill range of about 400 meters), can detect targets at night while remaining invisible and moving around the perimeter of the site. Since 2017, strategic nuclear missile sites have been guarded with the Mobile Robotics Complex (MRC), designed to detect and destroy stationary and moving targets. There are many more robots at different stages of development that are close to becoming operational. The robotization of the Russian armed forces is one clear trend and it’s not the only one.
Five Udaloy Project 1155 destroyers are being refurbished to be armed with Kalibr long-range cruise missiles, providing them with anti-ship as well as deep land strike capability. The prestigious Russian newspaper Izvestia has just reported on the installation of weapon systems on the ships, which has already started and will be completed by 2022. The program will greatly increase the Navy’s strike power and power projection capability.
Russia’s radar-invisible bombs are already in service, striking terrorist targets in Syria. The Drel (Drill) gliding bomb cartridge delivers 15 self-guided killing elements, each weighing about 20 kilograms. The weapon does not breach the international convention banning the use of cluster bombs. With no engine, the bomb can glide for dozens of miles. It boasts an operational range of more than 30 km after separating from the carrier. A single sub-munition can take out up to ten tanks – almost twice as many as its closest competitor, the US AGM-154. It can detect targets while producing no infrared emissions. The Drel’s friend-or-foe identification system prevents it from striking the wrong targets.
This year, the Army-2018 exhibition will see a light aircraft powered by a hydrogen-air engine. The forum is slated to be held August 21-26. The concept behind this engine is known as “Electric Aircraft,” which uses fuel cells as a power source to produce electrical energy without the combustion process. The fuel used is hydrogen, which is transformed into electricity. Such a plane could stay in the air for a very long time and would be very inexpensive. No other country has managed to make such an aircraft operational. It could be used for a multitude of various missions by the military and other security agencies.
Since Moscow launched its operation in Syria, the most frequently asked question among military wonks and pundits has been “Does Russia really have superior military technology?” And the answer often heard was, “No, it does not, it is unsophisticated and is clearly lagging behind.” More and more evidence has emerged recently to illustrate that Russia is actually the leader in military technology and more information arrives almost every day confirming this fact.
Can the cutting-edge breakthroughs, which are such a feather in the military's hat, that are being produced by the defense sector of the economy be isolated from the remaining sectors? Impossible nowadays, especially given how much is being done to transfer the achievements of the defense industry over to the civilian sectors of the economy. The West’s sanctions have helpfully expedited the process of replacing Western technology with “made-in-Russia” solutions. Military technologies targeted for the civilian sector will inevitably invigorate Russia’s economy.
The West wanted to turn Russia into a backward country on its knees. This was a strategic mistake that instead encouraged it to stand tall and lead the way in the state-of-the-art technology race, forcing the US and its allies to lag behind.
Comments
Putins fart is a weapon now 🤣🤣
You can laugh all you want. America has no way to counter an attack from Russia if it happens. And we haven't talked about Iran or China...
That's why the US backed down when Russia announced it would sink everything American off the Syrian coast if they dared using the chemical weapons trick once more. This might also have convinced Trump to announce withdrawal.
I don't think the US troups stationed in the region enjoy working for the Jews either.
In reply to Putins fart is a weapon now… by Guentzburgh
Oh please. That line already got crossed I believe so time to dream up another. But maybe I got the timing wrong, was that "red line" before or after the US killed all those Russian nationals in Syria?
And you really believe Trump is withdrawing from Syria.
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
Why The FUCK all This WOAR Shit ???
In reply to Oh please. That line… by Blankone
Russia's so great, blah, blah, blah. America sucks, blah, blah, blah.
Why does the endless Russian propaganda appear on ZH? I mean, if I want to read Pravda, I'll just go to that website instead.
In reply to Why The FUCK all This WOAR… by BaBaBouy
"That's why the US backed down when Russia announced it would sink everything American off the Syrian coast if they dared using the chemical weapons trick once more. This might also have convinced Trump to announce withdrawal. "
I'm still a bit sceptical about that. Seeing is believing.
In reply to Russia's so great, blah,… by yomutti2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZoWYN4SKg4c
In reply to "That's why the US backed… by Klassenfeind
Modern Russia: Made in the USA
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by Hope Copy
Here's one of Putin's new weapons in action.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=52&v=p3Q5ifULR8c
In reply to Modern Russia: Made in the… by house biscuit
LMAO! Thatz how you do it!!!😀😁😂😃😄😅😆😉😊😎☺🤗🤓
In reply to Here's one of Putin's new… by IH8OBAMA
Could Russia destroy the world with its 5000 bombs? Yes. Is this something new? No. So, whether they improved some rockets, means nothing. Russian trolls are all over ZH again spreading their propaganda... making trolls is what the russians are good at.
In reply to Here's one of Putin's new… by IH8OBAMA
Look, even if ´helpless´ Russsia detonates all their nukes at the silos, the world is doomed. And yes, seems I am a troll saying that.
In reply to Could Russia destroy the… by Bulgars
Maybe not Russian trolls.
Some citizens of the world's #1 terrorist(USA) are glad to see resistance.
Some of us are very tired and shamed by US dominance and 100% misuse thereof.
When one has reached the top, only one direction remains.
Grace exited the US character long ago.
In reply to Could Russia destroy the… by Bulgars
Question: How does a two or three ton KH32 outmaneuver a hit-to-hill kinetic vehicle that weighs 5 pounds and can accelerate and turn at a thousand g's? The defensive systems that are being tested today are tiny and very fast. Big lumbering missiles and projectiles are no match for them. The only scary ship killing cruise missiles are the ones that come in at sea level and drop a torpedo a few kilometers from the target . That's really hard to defend against.
In reply to Here's one of Putin's new… by IH8OBAMA
Having shit & using shit are 2 different things .
Just see the shit-talking pussy-fart prodd 'murican gun owner.🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐄🐺🐈🐀🐰🐇🐔🐔🐔🐔🐓💮🏵🌹🌺🌻🌼🌷⚘🐷🐖🐷🐖🐷🐖🐷🐖🐷🐖🐷🐖🐷🐖🐷🐖🐷
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by Hope Copy
Yeah, because Judea forbid there be one fanboi website in English for Ivan. I mean it's not like the zion media is a zoo full of Russian-haters and crybabies that Golem prime is staggering around.
In reply to Russia's so great, blah,… by yomutti2
Putin banned the money-changing Rothschilds from Russia. This is all easy to digest, not any complicated reasoning required.
In reply to Yeah because God forbid… by Gaius Frakkin'…
To limit competition for his cronies, I would expect.
In reply to Putin banned the money… by Farqued Up
Don't care if itz greater, it is whiter.
All else is over the top bright shiny crap and PR.
In reply to Russia's so great, blah,… by yomutti2
then get lost with your childish hate of Slavs, dear yew
In reply to Russia's so great, blah,… by yomutti2
Imbecilic bootlickers like you think only pro-US/UK/Israel propaganda is allowed. What a foolish, frightened, programmed child you are.
In reply to Russia's so great, blah,… by yomutti2
Donald Trump is a New York City real estate bullshit artist and his way of negotiating is to lie, cheat, and steal – everything he does is strictly short term oriented and everything he says he’s willing to turn around and change 15 minutes later. There is nothing of substance to the man. What you’re getting is whatever he thinks you want to hear at the time. You can’t really call the guy a liar because he doesn’t know what the truth is
In reply to Russia's so great, blah,… by yomutti2
So, basically, you say Trump is ´not agreement capable´?
Who would have known?
In reply to Donald Trump is a New York… by Justin Case
Most anyone who has done biz with him.He always managed to find new suckers though.
In reply to So, basically, you say Trump… by researchfix
Yes, better to have a country run by an experienced Secret Service agent. Smoother running for the local Mafia than under a kindergarden kid.
In reply to Donald Trump is a New York… by Justin Case
We did. Bush I.
In reply to Yes, better to have a… by Teja
That's why I admire him, can't hit a fast moving target which is what this article is all about. I'll hate his guts if he doesn't follow up on overfilling Gitmo with the turds-for-brains worshippers of the Homomulatto with the raw colon.
I finally figured out what has grabbed Hitlery by the gyroscope that pushes her down steps and knocks her shoes off. The Bitch of Buchenwald has the human variety of Mad Cow Disease caused by cannibalism in her Satanic spirit cooking ritualistic feasts. Mother Nature is a bigger bitch than she is, frowns on all mammals literally eating their own. It tells me she isn't a reptilian, she's worse.
In reply to Donald Trump is a New York… by Justin Case
All I see is the MIC getting more money to piss away. When we were kids we would save our money to buy firecrackers for the Christmas holidays and it was a hoot. Imagine getting millions in bonuses as your company builds giant firecrackers to kill people that no way could be considered an enemy by sane reasoning.
The price of poker just went through the ceiling. Collapse, fuckers.
In reply to Russia's so great, blah,… by yomutti2
Well I think it might be because the US is NOT the greatest anymore. Mohamed Ali used to say "I am the greatest" and US citizens have been brain washed to think it as well.
Just like Alcohalism, you need to admit you have a problem before you can fix it.
Instead of having over 100 bases all over the world maybe the US should concentrate on their own country's protection rather than forcing their so called "Democracy (Do what we say or we will bomb the F--k out of you)" on countries that cannot fight back
There is so much good in this world if we could kill of all the fuckng psychopaths and greedy multi-national companies Technology is out there that would give us all a wonderful life but...................Can't have that
In reply to Russia's so great, blah,… by yomutti2
If you need your daily fix of Zionist NeoCon bullshit you can stay with Mass Media Jew News (ABC,NBC,CBS,MSNBC,CNN,ETC AD INFINITUM...) and give us a break from having to see your fucking face.
In reply to Russia's so great, blah,… by yomutti2
$700 billion per year will buy J.P. Morgan, Citi, Goldman, and the stock market. Advanced weapon's system's require brains to go along with it, and a political system that has not been totally corrupted. "I'll scratch your back if you scratch mine" does not produce effective weapon's technology. It produces $s for the MIC. Then like everything else, they just pretend.
In reply to Russia's so great, blah,… by yomutti2
Actually, yomutti2, we call or term this process "reporting the news." I understand that you, as most Americans who sit in front of their ZombieTVs listening to carefully culled and processed news through U.S. sources, cannot comprehend this process...but try a little harder.
In reply to Russia's so great, blah,… by yomutti2
Don't worry, David Hogg and his ilk will save us all. They will simply boycott Russian corporations.
In reply to Why The FUCK all This WOAR… by BaBaBouy
Oh you said war! I thought you said economy ... my mistake.
So what we being distracted from?
In reply to Why The FUCK all This WOAR… by BaBaBouy
The media not telling us how many ZOGlings the Russians have killed over the years.
Probably will never know.
In reply to Oh please. That line… by Blankone
"all those Russian nationals in Syria" was a lie.
Actual were few, include Ukrainians and some sketchy nationality.
Most casualties were tribal fighters.
Fact of affair very different than media report you.
Some deal to hand over some territory, meet arranged,
column moving in open was attacked. Betrayal, setup, etc.
In reply to Oh please. That line… by Blankone
Are they expecting Alien Invasion ???
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
Yes, the western axis-of-evil can be considered Alien.
In reply to Why The FUCK all This WOAR… by BaBaBouy
"Are they expecting Alien Invasion ???"
We already have that! Build The Wall!!!
In reply to Why The FUCK all This WOAR… by BaBaBouy
There is no way that Russia would attempt to attack America on american soil unless in a response to a nuclear first strike carried out by the US. Geopolitically Russia is clearly in defense mode and attempts to prevent that it is pushed further into a corner. Any russian weapon programs should be analysed in that context. I do not think there is yet any reliable information about the reliability and efficiency of the new weapons and I very much hope that this information shall not become available in the next years to come.
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
I agree in every letter.
The question you did not ask, is:
what would, should, Russia achieve by attacking USA?
In reply to There is no way that Russia… by cwsuisse
The only benefit is a preemptive strike. Russia is on a defensive war footing now and a preemptive strike is a very real possibility.
In reply to I agree in every letter… by oncemore1
Kill the evil ones before they could get underground and their families and their pets. Since a couple hundred million of us peons would die I certainly want those pricks to go too. The most likely scenario is for the evil ones to go underground and they launch the first strike when they are safe.
In reply to I agree in every letter… by oncemore1
But that hurts. It´s unfair.
In reply to There is no way that Russia… by cwsuisse
"You can laugh all you want. America has no way to counter an attack from Russia if it happens. And we haven't talked about Iran or China..."
What's the point, A hot war between the US and China or Russia will escalate to a full nuclear war in a matter of hours. Any defense system will be useless in when there are thousands of inbound nuclear warheads.
"This might also have convinced Trump to announce withdrawal. "
I am not convinced that Trumpet will follow through. I think this is more or less a head fake move, The US had been increasing US troops in Syria During Feb & March. Also considering that Bolton is now part of Team Trumpet. You don't hire someone like Bolton who wants a direct confrontation with Iran, unless you have intentions of escalating in the ME.
"That's why the US backed down when Russia announced it would sink everything American off the Syrian coast if they dared using the chemical weapons trick once more."
You mean like that false flag chemical attack in the UK over Skipal?
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
And Russia does it with 1/10 of the US militairy budget.
America's army is worthless concidering the costs. Corruption and fraud is what keeps it together.
And America doesn't deserve to be a superpower anymore. First it needs to lose it's reserve currency status, then it will turn into a 3rd world country, break up and fade into history.
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
less than 1/10 in real
Russians do not spend monies they do not have normally
In reply to And Russia does it with 1/10… by Sudden Debt
It is for profit,not national security, never was.It is designed to be as complicated & therefore as maintenance intensive as possible,eith planned obsolescence.
It was designed to look keuwell on tee-vee & get all the deplorable NASCAR flagwanking chickenhawks to vote for & demand all of us pay for it.
In reply to And Russia does it with 1/10… by Sudden Debt
At some point, the USA will announce that a (successful) attack on one of its aircraft carriers by a state actor is the same as an attack on the Homeland Itself, and that such an attack will be met by a full US nuclear strike on the "aggressor nation".
Unknown is whether the USA will announce said policy before or after a successful attack on one of its carriers.
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
Militarily speaking, I don't see what other options they have...
In reply to At some point, the USA will… by August