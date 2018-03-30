After a seemingly unstoppable surge higher for years, March was a tough one for tech stocks, as the curtain was lifted exposing Oz-like machinations behind the scenes that spooked investors enough to pop the bubble of delusion so many were living in.
After a magnificent 2017, Cryptocurrencies also started 2018 off poorly as yet another 'bubble' popped.
However, there was one 'asset' that had a tremendous 2017, and has gone on to greater and bubblier things in 2018.
Spot the real bubble in financial markets...
Bitcoin has bust, FANG stocks are FUBAR, but The SNB is accelerating.
As we noted previously, The SNB made 32 times more than 85 Swiss private banks... and owns a record $100 billion-plus of American stocks...
$11,589.01. - That’s the US dollar amount of American stocks the Swiss National Bank owns on behalf of every man, woman and child in Switzerland.
Let that sink in.
A Central Bank has taken on itself to expand its balance sheet and invest in the proceeds, not in gold, nor sovereign debt - heck not even in corporate bonds. Nope, the SNB has taken it upon itself to “invest” that money in another country’s most risky part of the capital structure - equity.
And don’t think it’s a small number. It’s almost $100 billion US dollars.
In a strange twist of fate, the Swiss National Bank is not only Switzerland’s Central Bank, but also a publicly traded security.
And that 'security' has had a great year so far - up a stunning 93%...
However, as Holger Zschaepitz notes, the market cap of the Swiss National Bank remains below CHF1bn amidst a profit of CHF54.4bn.
But that didn't stop investors piling in to The SNB in March as a 'safe haven' as the rest of the world collapsed...
As Macro Tourist's Kevin Muir concluded previously, I worry that right now, Central Banks are being rewarded for keeping their balance sheets as big and risky as they can stomach. It appears to be a trade with no cost, and in fact, helps out by both keeping their currency weak, and in the meantime, making some money. It encourages them to be extremely slow easing off the accelerator.
The idiocy of Central Banks taking this sort of risk is beyond description, but no sense arguing about it - it is what it is.
But, if this sort of Central Bank insanity continues at this pace even though the global economy is firmly in the green, then it only affirms my belief that Bill Fleckenstein was correct when he said, “the bubbles will continue until the bond market takes away the keys.”
PS: If the Federal Reserve decided to invest $11,589 in the US stock market per American citizen, they would need to buy $3.75 trillion of stocks… That would mean they would have to almost double the already inflated balance sheet. That’s the level of absurdity from the Swiss National Bank.
Move along. Nothing see here folks. Just normal everyday investing.
I wish I could print currency to buy stocks, gold, bonds, MBTs and F22s, but sadly I’m neither a Central Bank nor a Jew
Just tell us in short how being a jew enables you to print money.
Chuck Prince: "I'm a dancin' fooooool, I'm a dancin' fooooool..."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0fnKqnqfuaI
The biggest bubble in histroy:
http://thesoundingline.com/chart-of-the-day-how-us-debt-has-changed/
shit's about to get very real
This will not end well. Mark my words.
I've walked around in places and there's nothing good going on. Try it sometime.
The Federal Reserve is doing the same thing as the SNB, but they do it thru their proxies. It works until it doesn't. No wonder they rig and prop up the 'market'.
What infuriates me is, not so much the SNB's shenanigans, but the inevitable flip-flopping I see coming from Powell & Co...
Gold's fair market value I suspect is around $6300/oz but could easily overshoot to $10K until production ramps up. No matter how much you may despise crypto, the dumb money will panic into most likely Ether, Ripple and/or Litecoin as Bitcoin's clogged network and fees prove too much for the legacy coin to contain in-flows. I could easily see Oil becoming a safe-haven asset as trade in it becomes increasingly de-Dollarized.
This means foreigners collectively bought CHF 100B, right?
well it's actually 500 billion US dollars worth..
if you scoot down to table A7 on page 144 of this BIS report (152 of 358 in pdf form) you will see the reverse image of foreigners holdings of swiss francs.
the snb lends to other swiss banks who, net of intra company loans, engage in all sorts of financial transactions backed by absolutely nothing at all. non-banks also engage in all sorts of shenanigans - equal in amount to the 100 billion you worked out.
claims in local currencies (bottom of the table) exceed liabilities in local currencies by 500 billion US dollars
https://www.bis.org/statistics/bulletin1803.pdf#page=328
Does SNB file 1040?
Trading war... Asian folks are drying funds from the US markets and in the same time shorting the hell of it, now US investors don't have the same exposure on the Chinese market... Same thing with Russians and everyone else except Brits, will be shorting the hell out of the US markets...
BTC will get some traction with all the economic downturn we will have now, the truth is, when you see what the FIAT story is, the creation of money in thin air and lent to folks for interest that benefit few Banks represented by the FED... you then understand the BTC idea.
Investors bidding up the price of SNBN doesn't hurt the SNB.
the SNB has no risk by printing worthless 1's and 0's and buying absolutely anything that produces even $1 of cash flow, like a dividend.
the absurdity lies in the legal frameworks, operating in every country, that allow a central bank to "steal" other people's money by debasing it.
the SNB is worse because it is privately owned - meaning one batch of citizens (its investors) can perpetuate this crime with no possibility of being either accused or, heaven forbid, prosecuted for crimes against the vast majority of people that don't own SNB shares.
the SNB is just like BTC - only 10 times as big - print something worthless and buy something valuable so that it cost others that work for a living so much they can't afford as much of it.
Long skills, and provisions.
What predicts a recession?
"Spot the real bubble in financial markets".
Pay close attention to the graph scaling before answering.
you can always print some more.