Telegram Raises Nearly $2 Billion In Largest-Ever ICO

After raising an astounding $850 million in a presale for its token, Telegram, a popular encrypted messaging app that was created by the same people behind VKontakt - better known as the Russian Facebook - has raised $1.7 billion, making it the largest ICO on record.
It managed to raise this staggering sum through a public token sale despite not having any plans to monetize its service. In fact, the company's CEO, Pavel Durov, has explicitly said he plans to use the money to develop the Telegram Open Network blockchain, a payments system based off Telegram's Gram token that he hopes will one day rival Visa Inc. and MasterCard.
Telegram recently passed the 200 million monthly active users mark, with more than 700,000 new users signing up each day. Despite this, Durov has said the company has no plans to try and monetize its users. Instead, he hopes to keep the app free and unsullied by ads for as long as possible.
Telegram raised $850 million from 94 investors in March after completing its earlier funding round in February. The company "may pursue one or more subsequent offerings," the British Virgin Islands-registered firm said in a filing to the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday.
We imagine the news of Telegram's success will help sooth nervous crypto investors following bitcoin's worst-ever quarterly performance (once again, cryptos lead the broader market as the "just BTFD" strategy used by countless traders has been rendered obsolete).
"Raising the planned amount is a success for Telegram, given that the Bitcoin decline in recent weeks made investors more cautious toward crypto-assets," said Gennady Zhilyaev, a former executive of Templeton Emerging Markets Group in Russia, who now invests in virtual currencies and initial coin offerings.
It's also notable that the offering was so successful, considering that regulators in Japan are cracking down on Binance - an exchange that has become a haven for trading in ICO tokens - amid a broader crackdown on unlicensed exchanges following a massive hack at CoinCheck.
wut?
Tyler, bitchez, I joined Telegram and am "making $0, 0 BTC per month", getting ZHbot updates on the site.
Forget yew, Zuckerberg!
And did I mention that I plowed some BTC into the ICO?
Forget you, Keynesian CB economists and (((bankster ))) shills!
Time to rewrite the internet.
On blockchain.
That would piss off the 5 eyes.
Happening as you type. I believe Dtube / Steemit is based on distributed / blockchain.
First goes at it are popping up. By the time the government is done giving us the treatment the whole thing will be distributed and there won't be anymore FB / Google / Twitter
You are aware the NSA invented blockchain? Just google *snicker* SHA-256.
That's almost 10mil an investor. Insanity.
They're called whales.
.
Telegram Raises Nearly $2 Billion In Largest-Ever ICO
My response: If this does NOT signal a TOP in the MARKETS, I truly do NOT know what will signal the FINAL TOP.
By the way, take a look at this chart of volatility.
https://www.finviz.com/quote.ashx?t=TVIX&ty=c&ta=0&p=d
Take special note of the accumulation/distribution metrics (Vol $ Price Movement). Note how volume goes way down on declines and way up on increases.
While I don't have a crystal ball, my sense on TVIX is that this sucker maybe just warming up.
Make no mistake, I believe we have a BATTLE ROYALE going on in the DEFENSE OF S&P500 2588 level. If the 2588 level breaks badly, then KATIE BAR THE DOOR because the JFK-TRUMP ANALOG will be in PLAY BIG TIME.
To quite a few people, 10 million is chump change.
For Trump or his lawyer, $120,000 is hump change.
i remember the first bitcoin atm. the average withdraw was like $59,000, but then I googled what the average withdraw from a regular USD atm and was like $60-$80.00
"the Bitcoin decline in recent weeks made investors more cautious toward crypto-assets"....
Did it fuck!
reminds me of an old SNL skit....knock knock....who is it? "telegram" lol
Does this have anything to do with the self-destructive
force and the incessant rapaciousness of Western capitalism?
2 billion for crappy app on blockchain ? woooww....
Crypto will be back with a vengeance......FED or no FED...
undo the USD chains
What, exactly, did people buy? Is it similar to Bitcoins in that if they put $1M into this they got a set number of cryptocoin tokens based on how much they're "worth" in dollars on an exchange somewhere? Is there a mathematically set limit to how many tokens can be created?
It's apparently not an equity stake in the company. I'm having a helluva time getting my old brain to grasp this whole cryptocurrency phenomenon. They seem to have value based on scarcity and name recognition, like a 1952 Mickey Mantle rookie card is worth more than a 1963 Joe Schlabotnik. If baseball cards were digital and encrypted, Bitcoin would be Mickey and Tippycoin would be Joe, and have different levels of desirability and liquidity, even if the same limited number were available.