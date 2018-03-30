Turkey Breaks With NATO, Refuses To Expel Russians

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/30/2018 - 07:48

Authored by Jim Carey via GeopoliticsAlert.com,

Following the alleged March 4th alleged Russian poisoning of Sergei Skripal, an ex-double agent in the UK, several European countries and the US have begun ejecting Russian diplomats from their countries. With both the UK and US each ejecting dozens of diplomats, it stands to reason that every other NATO country would follow suit.

However, several European Union members have yet to follow London’s lead. One important NATO country isn’t bowing to western Russophobia: Turkey.

Despite calls from the UK for all of their allies to stand with them in “punishing Russia” they have failed to convince many of their fellow EU members, Israel, and Turkey to follow their suggestions. While there isn’t much London can do to their fellow European states, and obviously, they can’t criticize Israel; tension between Turkey and the EU has reached a point where it’s fashionable to demonize Ankara.

Both the US and UK often pander to Turkey due to the country’s strategic location and their control of the second largest military in NATO. This, however, has become much more difficult in recent months due to the increasingly authoritarian governance of the country leading to arrests of western employees, global kidnappings, and blatant defiance of international law.

This tense relationship between Turkey and the EU was on full display yesterday as Turkish President Recep Erdogan met with EU leaders about his nation’s prospects of joining the bloc. Predictably, no new results were achieved between Brussels and Ankara. This allows Erdogan to go back to turkey and play the victim, likely in anticipation of this announcement on Russia, which he will probably frame as ‘retaliation.’

Tensions between NATO and Turkey have also increased following the recent decision by Ankara to purchase Russian-made S-400 anti-air missile systems rather than the US Patriot missiles. According to Turkey the decision for this purchase was due to the vast amount of red tape around the purchase of the Patriot systems (although, they may have dodged a bullet as the Patriots have recently shown to be ineffective).

The Turks have also found themselves quarreling with the US over their support for the Kurds in northern Syria. According to Ankara (and some high level US officials) the Syrian Kurdish group’s armed by the US have very public connections to the terrorist group, the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Combine all these factors and it shouldn’t be surprising to hear the Turkish Deputy Prime Minister, Bekir Bozdag announce that “Turkey isn’t considering taking any decisions against Russia.” According to Bozdag, the current crises in US-Turkish relations is a large factor in their decision not to alienate Moscow at a time when “there is a positive and good relationship between Turkey and Russia.”

While nobody can be sure what to believe coming from the Turks, Erdogan also confirmed the decision to not retaliate against Russia although he “condemns what happened in the UK and regards the use of chemical weapons as a crime against humanity.”

Comments

BlindMonkey Adolph.H. Fri, 03/30/2018 - 08:30 Permalink

How many of the ones that have expelled are in on the gag, how many actually believe London and how many don't have a choice but to go along?

 

Now let's the this up a notch: the shooting war starts.  Are these same countries going to pony up troops to attack Russia?  I bet not.

 

Edit:  Has ZH commented on the Easter miracle yet?

On Wednesday there was a 1 in 99 chance of recovery:

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2018/mar/28/sergei-yulia-skripal-sl…

On Thursday Yulia is up and talking:

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2018/mar/29/yulia-skripal-no-longer…

 

Anybody not calling bullshit on this is a blind fool.

OverTheHedge Adolph.H. Fri, 03/30/2018 - 08:35 Permalink

 

" to convince many of their fellow EU members, Israel, and Turkey to follow their suggestions."

Seems to make sense to me. If you changed "Israel, and Turkey" to "Israel, or Turkey", it might scan better but try "to convince many of their fellow EU members, and in addition Israel and Turkey".

No need to denigrate the author, just because he mentioned Israel and Turkey in the same sentence. To be fair, in the UK that would probably be anti-Semitic.

BobEore Adolph.H. Fri, 03/30/2018 - 08:52 Permalink

Well. most of these 'out o the box' anal-systs' know how to 'read'... but they write with a paycheck in mind.

When I saw the name 'Jim Carey' it all became clear at last!

These PUTIE/ERDO/ranREBBE pushers are all comedy writers! It's not only clear now how an impossible narrative...

the totalitarian TERROR GANG and their Master Cylinder control in el Aviv are fun loving peaceniks with a mission to save us all from the

he hehe... Nanglo-Sionist Empire...

can be made to work as a tongue in cheek satire which simply sails over the heads of it's intended audience...

but the adjoining jolly good joke... that some how Trimp is still 'playing chess' instead of jus 'payin for his mess'...is a gut buster extraordinaire.

Kudos to "Jim" and his gang o jokesters!*

*but prolly best if somebody breaks it to Pepe and CPR gently... they appear to have gotten hopelessly attached to their fake storylines!

jmack Fri, 03/30/2018 - 07:54 Permalink

The failure of Turkey to remain a secular, western aligned democracy, is an indictment (and conviction) of NATO as a failed alliance, symptomatic of deeper structural failures in western governments in regards to their utility as common defense structures.

 

     The very governmental institutions we built to protect us are in fact the primary vector of our destruction, and should be overthrown and rebuilt in a way that renews and replenishes their utility to the people they serve.

Brazen Heist Fri, 03/30/2018 - 07:56 Permalink

That list is an informative compilation of vassal nations to the USSA Thugocracy.

Btw, how the fuck does Australia justify jumping on this shitwagon? Hahahahah!!!

Fucking hopeless.

Meyer Blinder Fri, 03/30/2018 - 07:57 Permalink

Only low IQ low information sheep actually believe anyone other than the US deep state alphabets would go through all the trouble of using a "Russian toxin" to murder someone. It is so much easier and investigation resistant just shoot them in Seth Rich, Vince Foster manner

richsob Fri, 03/30/2018 - 08:15 Permalink

WTF is NATO waiting for?  Turkey has no earthly reason to be a member.  Let them side with Russia or whatever they want to do......but letting them stay in NATO is a farce.

Time for Titus Fri, 03/30/2018 - 08:44 Permalink

This is good news. Some of these countries need to side with Russia.

Missing from the list: Sweden, Norway, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania. Are they in NATO? Do they have Russian diplomats?

DavidFL Fri, 03/30/2018 - 08:50 Permalink

"Tensions between NATO and Turkey have also increased following the recent decision by Ankara to purchase Russian-made S-400"

What if we tell it like it is:

Tensions between NATO and Turkey have increased since the US and NATO tried to kill Erodgan in a failed coup.

Tom_Pain Fri, 03/30/2018 - 08:51 Permalink

When asked his opinion of Russia's assassination of its political dissident citizens, Anwar Al-Awlaki was unable to comment.  So were his two children.