Turkey Breaks With NATO, Refuses To Expel Russians

Authored by Jim Carey via GeopoliticsAlert.com,
Following the alleged March 4th alleged Russian poisoning of Sergei Skripal, an ex-double agent in the UK, several European countries and the US have begun ejecting Russian diplomats from their countries. With both the UK and US each ejecting dozens of diplomats, it stands to reason that every other NATO country would follow suit.
However, several European Union members have yet to follow London’s lead. One important NATO country isn’t bowing to western Russophobia: Turkey.
Despite calls from the UK for all of their allies to stand with them in “punishing Russia” they have failed to convince many of their fellow EU members, Israel, and Turkey to follow their suggestions. While there isn’t much London can do to their fellow European states, and obviously, they can’t criticize Israel; tension between Turkey and the EU has reached a point where it’s fashionable to demonize Ankara.
Both the US and UK often pander to Turkey due to the country’s strategic location and their control of the second largest military in NATO. This, however, has become much more difficult in recent months due to the increasingly authoritarian governance of the country leading to arrests of western employees, global kidnappings, and blatant defiance of international law.
This tense relationship between Turkey and the EU was on full display yesterday as Turkish President Recep Erdogan met with EU leaders about his nation’s prospects of joining the bloc. Predictably, no new results were achieved between Brussels and Ankara. This allows Erdogan to go back to turkey and play the victim, likely in anticipation of this announcement on Russia, which he will probably frame as ‘retaliation.’
Tensions between NATO and Turkey have also increased following the recent decision by Ankara to purchase Russian-made S-400 anti-air missile systems rather than the US Patriot missiles. According to Turkey the decision for this purchase was due to the vast amount of red tape around the purchase of the Patriot systems (although, they may have dodged a bullet as the Patriots have recently shown to be ineffective).
The Turks have also found themselves quarreling with the US over their support for the Kurds in northern Syria. According to Ankara (and some high level US officials) the Syrian Kurdish group’s armed by the US have very public connections to the terrorist group, the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).
Combine all these factors and it shouldn’t be surprising to hear the Turkish Deputy Prime Minister, Bekir Bozdag announce that “Turkey isn’t considering taking any decisions against Russia.” According to Bozdag, the current crises in US-Turkish relations is a large factor in their decision not to alienate Moscow at a time when “there is a positive and good relationship between Turkey and Russia.”
While nobody can be sure what to believe coming from the Turks, Erdogan also confirmed the decision to not retaliate against Russia although he “condemns what happened in the UK and regards the use of chemical weapons as a crime against humanity.”
I'm sorry to read that Israel and Turkey are "fellow EU members". Are we sure the guy who wrote this article knows how to read?
When Erdogan is the sensible one of the bunch, we are well and truly fucked.
Looks like Turkey HAS turned a corner. Basically, fuck anyone aligned with Israel and neocons and anyone who refuses to follow them is clearly quite sane. Currently, only Turkey and New Zealand have refused to toe the line.
How many of the ones that have expelled are in on the gag, how many actually believe London and how many don't have a choice but to go along?
Now let's the this up a notch: the shooting war starts. Are these same countries going to pony up troops to attack Russia? I bet not.
Seems to make sense to me. If you changed "Israel, and Turkey" to "Israel, or Turkey", it might scan better but try "to convince many of their fellow EU members, and in addition Israel and Turkey".
No need to denigrate the author, just because he mentioned Israel and Turkey in the same sentence. To be fair, in the UK that would probably be anti-Semitic.
Didn't your country have a major hand in starting WWI?
Question: If the spy was poisoned in UK, why has USA expelled more diplomats?
The failure of Turkey to remain a secular, western aligned democracy, is an indictment (and conviction) of NATO as a failed alliance, symptomatic of deeper structural failures in western governments in regards to their utility as common defense structures.
The very governmental institutions we built to protect us are in fact the primary vector of our destruction, and should be overthrown and rebuilt in a way that renews and replenishes their utility to the people they serve.
Does Syria and Russia want turkey to expel the kurds from Syria?
That list is an informative compilation of vassal nations to the USSA Thugocracy.
Not that there should be a NATO to begin with, but why is Turkey still in it?
Source?
WTF is NATO waiting for? Turkey has no earthly reason to be a member. Let them side with Russia or whatever they want to do......but letting them stay in NATO is a farce.
It's all about...
1. 'Encirkling' Russia
2. Blocking Silk Road 2.0
Got clarity? Keep it or get some.
In reply to WTF is NATO waiting for? … by richsob
Turkey knows the Useless Snakes days are numbered. They are cozying up to the winners.
This is good news. Some of these countries need to side with Russia.
Missing from the list: Sweden, Norway, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania. Are they in NATO? Do they have Russian diplomats?
Turkey also want to be in on OBOR (Silk Road)
I've never seen anyone who can sit on a fence so wide as Erdogan can. Interesting dude, for sure.
Where is Spain on that crappy Statista list?
"Tensions between NATO and Turkey have also increased following the recent decision by Ankara to purchase Russian-made S-400"
