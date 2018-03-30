UK Authorities Board Russian Plane At Heathrow, Order Crew Off For Unexplained Inspection

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/30/2018 - 15:42

UK police reportedly boarded a Russian Aeroflot A-321 which arrived from Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow to London's Heathrow airport on Thursday, ordering the crew off the plane for an unannounced inspection, and offering no explanation. Russia’s Foreign Ministry called the unexpected search a "provocation", claiming international rules were breached.

When the pilots refused to abandon the aircraft due to regulations against inspections in the absence of the crew, British police would not allow them to leave the cockpit while the aircraft was searched. 

"After the passengers deplaned, unexpectedly policemen arrived rose and demanded the crew to leave the plane in order to conduct an inspection there in the absence of the crew," a source told Interfax (translated)

“The British authorities asked the Russian crew, including the captain, to leave the plane. The commander of the aircraft proposed the inspection to be conducted in his presence as he’s forbidden from leaving the plane in accordance with the regulations. At the moment, the police proceed with the search without releasing the commander from the cabin and preventing him from being  present during the inspection,” she said.

Russia's Foreign Ministry has condemned the inspection. “We’re speaking of another provocation by the British authorities,” said Maria Zakharova, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman. 

"The behavior of the British police is clearly evidence of the desire to conduct some manipulation on board without witnesses," Zakharova said on the air of the Rossiya 24 television channel, quoted by ria.ru.

"We demand that the British authorities return the situation to the legal channel and abandon the provocative action, we draw the attention of the world community to the unacceptable, dangerous and irresponsible behavior of London," Zakharova noted.

She called London’s actions "unacceptable, dangerous and irresponsible,” urging the international community to give them a proper evaluation. She added that Russian embassy staff was heading to the airport where the search of the plane took place.

Bizarrely, in a response on Twitter, the UK Metropolitan Police said "We are aware of a story circulating on social media. Please be advised that Metropolitan Police are not conducting a search of an Airbus inbound from Moscow at Heathrow."

In other words, someone is lying.

Developing..

Looney Pandelis Fri, 03/30/2018 - 15:44 Permalink

 

Theresa May is a goner. She will resign within 60 days.

Looney

P.S. I ain’t no Grammar Nazi, but “Police are not conducting a search” is not as persuading as “Neither Police or any other UK law enforcement agency conducted a search of the Russian plane”.   ;-)

Karl Marxist Pandelis Fri, 03/30/2018 - 16:20 Permalink

May is a tool of the Crown, Serco and both are subsidiaries of the Rothschilds. Rothschilds must need more money, that's all. No other reason for this cunt's insanity. What the Hell purpose does she serve really? Kiss muslim ass? Is that it? She's got to be a lesbian. Homos are best at starting violence then playing victim like the Jews who invented homosexuality and porn. Russia poisoned one of our spies! Inside job, cunt. You were just following your master's orders for a bit of protection from being outed.

GUS100CORRINA Pandelis Fri, 03/30/2018 - 15:48 Permalink

UK Authorities Board Russian Plane At Heathrow, Order Crew Off For Unexplained Inspection

My response: Now listen up all of you who profess to be MARXIST PROGRESSIVE LIBERAL POLICE STATE advocates, THIS "RUSSIAN TARGETING" BUSINESS will NOT END WELL for ANYONE.

The entire world is suffering from RUSSIA DERANGEMENT SYNDROME.

serotonindumptruck FlKeysFisherman Fri, 03/30/2018 - 16:16 Permalink

Losing their grip?

They've lost their grip (on reality and rational thought).

Western economic decline and imminent financial collapse have become abundantly evident as the Empire quickly loses relevance.

Rather than reevaluate and implement sound and prudent economic policies, our leaders would prefer to provoke and antagonize the East by creating the necessary pretext(s) for World War III.

Dank fur Kopf Fri, 03/30/2018 - 15:47 Permalink

UK Intel planting some evidence to support their crumbling false flag poisoning hack job.

Either that or they're planting a bomb to blame on Russian anti-air missiles again.

Dank fur Kopf Fri, 03/30/2018 - 15:49 Permalink

Also, watch the news about the fires in Russia. Seems the heads up about a campaign of arson being launched by the Brits is legit. Russia has had well over a dozen fires hitting apartment buildings, malls, hospitals, and schools in the last 4 days, and if the warning is true, there are dozens and dozens more to come.

The Brits are trying to destabilize regional governments in Russia by entrapping civilians in infernos, and then immediately mobilizing protests calling for the incompetent/corrupt government to step down. They can't take on the Russian Federal government directly, so they're trying to fracture Russia internally.