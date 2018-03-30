"We're Entering A New And Dangerous Phase": US Soldier Killed In Syria

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 03/30/2018 - 13:50

Two coalition personnel, including an American, were killed and five others wounded late on March 29, when a roadside bomb exploded in northern Syria, the U.S. military said Friday. While the military did not say where the attack took place or give the nationalities of the other casualties, it came hours after a local Syrian official said that a roadside bomb exploded in the Arab-Kurdish town of Manbij, not far from the border with Turkey.

A Department of Defense official in Washington said one of the two killed was an American service member and the other was of another nationality that the official would not specify. The killed American was the fourth US military member killed in Syria since the US became officially involved under the pretext of fighting ISIS in 2014.

A U.S. troop's humvee passes vehicles of fighters from the U.S-backed Syrian Manbij Military Council

Commenting on the attack, Charles Lister of the Middle East Institute said that "this is a *very* significant development " adding that "location (as yet undetermined) is key in determining perpetrator & implications" and as a result "we’re entering a new & dangerous phase."

The U.S. military statement said the attack happened Thursday night and that the wounded were being evacuated for further medical treatment; details were being withheld for the time being pending further investigation.

According to AP, no other information about the deceased American was immediately available.

The U.S. soldier killed was the fourth American to fall in Syria since the U.S. began attacking Islamic State militants there in September 2014, according to the Pentagon's Defense Casualty Analysis System. Of the three previous deaths, Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin Bieren was specifically labeled by the Pentagon as a non-combat  death. Another, Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Scott C. Dayton, was killed by an improved explosive device. The third, Army Spc. Etienne J. Murphy, died in a vehicle rollover.

As we reported last week, Manbij is under threat of a Turkish military operation. Ankara says Syrian Kurdish militiamen it views as "terrorists" and an extension of Kurdish insurgents inside Turkey are in control of the town.

Earlier on Friday, U.S. military spokesman Col. Ryan Dillon couldn't immediately say who was behind the attack.

"There is an investigation under way to identify who they could possibly be. We have our initial assessment and thoughts on that but we won't provide until the investigation is complete," he said.

Dillon, who refused to give the nationalities of the dead or the location of the attack, said the coalition has had fatalities in Syria before. "Perhaps by different means but there have been coalition deaths in Syria over the course of three years."

Separately, Mohammed Abu Adel, head of the Manbij Military Council, an Arab-Kurdish group in the town backed by the U.S., said the bomb went off hundreds of meters (yards) from a security headquarters that houses the council just before midnight on Thursday.

As AP adds, Manbij "has seen a number of small explosions, protests and an assassination attempt on a member of the Manbij military council in recent weeks. Local officials blame Turkey and other adversaries for seeking to sow chaos in the town that was controlled by Islamic State group militants until the summer of 2016."

The death comes a month and a half after dozens of Russian mercenaries fighting on behalf of Syria's president Assad were killed by US forces; however that particular incident failed to escalate to a major diplomatic scandal. Should Syrian, or Russian, involvement even be suggested in Thursday's death, the diplomatic fallout will be dire as relations between the US and Russia - already at rock bottom level - sink even further. 

Comments

Adolph.H. Fri, 03/30/2018 - 13:52 Permalink

Invaders from America nagging everyone with their flag in Syria, where everybody loves them, and then acting surprised that not everybody loves them. 

Besides drawing a target on their asses, I don't know what would attract wannabe terrorists or sons of assassinated Syrians better...

Pandelis manofthenorth Fri, 03/30/2018 - 14:21 Permalink

 

Didnt Chump just declared we are leaving??? que passa amigo?  no Wall ??? Again??

 

i guess they discovered oil in gaza as well ... next thing is to pass the PIPELINES through egypt so they will get involved too ... those PIPELINES got to go everywhere ... cant they just mail it or send the oil in packages??? just a thought for World peace

 

it seems everything evolves around PIPELINES ...

guess do not need to be too smart to come up with this BS as long as (((you))) own the media ...

TheGardener Troy Ounce Fri, 03/30/2018 - 15:03 Permalink

That`s all alright. Humvee is their against the law.  International law would require Syria to give an invitation as they gave to Russia and others. Humvee and illegal American foreign combatants invited themselves to protect and direct their ISIS proxy.

eatthebanksters Looney Fri, 03/30/2018 - 14:08 Permalink

We all know where the IED's came from.  Will be interesting to see the response. I see number of possible things happening in the future: 1. NATO will abandon Turkey because of Erdogan's recent behavior and new connection with Putin, 2. A broader conflict seems ever more realistic between mideast countries with the Saudi's taking a position against Iran, Syria, Hezbollah and Hamas, 3. I see Erdogan trying to benefit from the conflict by expanding his geographical footprint (I think the Russians see him as a stronger regional power than Syria), 4. I see Israel being drawn in to protect its interests, 5. And I see the US being drawn in as allies of Israel and the Saudis.

Today demonstrations in Gaza are part of a bigger plan.  Russia is the master of disruption and I have no doubt Putin's thugs are helping Iran, Syria, Turkey and their proxies to organize what appears to be a chaotic plan, but is no doubt well organized.

This could get real ugly, fast.  I'd like to see how the gamers at the Pentagon are making plans on this front.

 

Rutalkingtome eatthebanksters Fri, 03/30/2018 - 14:36 Permalink

You seem really naive. The Saudis as well as Israel do not dare to take on real foe thats the reason the US will never leave Syria or the rest of the ME. US is there to fight (and die) their wars. Get this in your brain (in case youve got one). Russia is not disrupting anything it has real issues with terrorism Wahabbism (courtesy fo the US "friend" Saudi).

BandGap beepbop Fri, 03/30/2018 - 13:58 Permalink

Good, it got air time.

He said it, let's make him stick to it. No fucking backing out now. Our soldiers defend our land, not some fucking desert thousands of miles away. Or some DMZ in Korea. Or a border in Poland. Tired of this shit.

It is no coincidence that Turkey is not following NATO's tune in regard to Russia/Iran. Everyone is picking sides. Report out of Jordan of American heavy tanks getting off loaded.

Setting up a rumble in Megiddo, Israel. Just like the Bible says.

Lost in translation BandGap Fri, 03/30/2018 - 14:05 Permalink

The build-up of armor is deeply disturbing.  Very, very troubling.

If I were in uniform, I’d be wondering WTH I was doing there, and desperately wanting to get out of that hole.

I fear -really fear - what the DC pedos plan to do as an excuse to kick off what appears to be a US invasion of Syria, currently in the making.

Any such invasion will ultimately be the end of the US.

 

BandGap Lost in translation Fri, 03/30/2018 - 14:34 Permalink

Hamas, proxy for the Iranians, will touch it off from northern Israel. That what I would bet on. The drone shot down recently makes me believe they are looking for emplacements along the border.

Remember in 2006 how Hamas fought Israel to a "standstill"? Hamas thinks they can go toe to toe, bad move. They will not be allowed to hide among the populace.

This time will be different, they will not worry about civilian casualties. The world has fractured since 2006. 

Hope Copy Beowulf55 Fri, 03/30/2018 - 14:50 Permalink

If Deep State are a bunch of Zionist, this is the best time to call them on their objectives.. give them any longer and the issue can't be settled in a local fashion.  Israel wins, Deep State wins, but the odds are not at all in their favor, but shit, history has just got to be repeated...

Imagine.. when this starts, everyone in Palestine may be getting armed..  but... Payback is a bitych.

E5 beepbop Fri, 03/30/2018 - 14:34 Permalink

He said we are leaving so he could say it was in our plan, but... well now that Israel has invaded Iran with an act of war (stealth bombers into their airspace... prolonged... which means entered the country as an act of war..)  well now we have to stay to fight Iran.

Thanks Mika's Dad... you SUCK

Lumberjack Fri, 03/30/2018 - 13:53 Permalink

According to media reports, The French are sending in troops.

 

In other news..

Argentina's Missing San Juan Submarine 'Spied on British Ships'

https://www.telesurtv.net/english/news/Argentinas-Missing-San-Juan-Submarine-Spied-on-British-Ships-20180316-0015.html

The crew of Argentina's missing ARA San Juan submarine was tasked with spyingon British ships, Cabinet Chief Marcos Peña told a Congressional hearing on Friday.

Lumberjack Lumberjack Fri, 03/30/2018 - 14:21 Permalink

US, UK soldiers killed in Syria roadside bombing - reports

https://www.rt.com/usa/422810-us-soldier-killed-syria/amp/?__twitter_impression=true

 

French Special Forces to be deployed in Manbij very quickly: Macron to Syrian Kurdistan delegation

http://www.kurdistan24.net/en/news/01ae994c-01b0-4e2b-b009-e8509777de46

 

Turkey says France could become 'target' for backing Syria Kurds

https://mobile.reuters.com/article/amp/idUSKBN1H60LD?__twitter_impression=true