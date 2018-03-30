What If All The Cheap Stuff Goes Away?

Authored by Charles Hugh Smith via OfTwoMinds blog,
Nothing stays the same in dynamic systems, and it's inevitable that the current glut of low costs / cheap stuff will give way to scarcities that cannot be filled at current low prices.
One of the books I just finished reading is The Fate of Rome: Climate, Disease, and the End of an Empire. The thesis of the book is fascinating to those of us interested in the rise and fall of empires: Rome expanded for many reasons, but one that is overlooked was the good fortune of an era of moderate weather from around 200 BC to 150 AD: rain was relatively plentiful/ regular and temperatures were relatively warm.
Then one of Earth's numerous periods of cooling--a mini ice age--replaced the moderate weather, pressuring agricultural production.
Roman technology and security greatly expanded trade, opening routes to China, India and Africa that supplied much of Roman Europe with luxury goods. The Mediterranean acted as a cost-effective inland sea for transporting enormous quantities of grain, wine, etc. around the empire.
These trade routes acted as vectors for diseases from afar that swept through the Roman world, decimating the empire's hundreds of densely populated cities whose residents had little resistance to the unfamiliar microbes.
Rome collapsed not just from civil strife and mismanagement, but from environmental and infectious disease pressures that did not exist in its heyday.
Colder, drier weather stresses the populace by reducing their food intake, which leaves them more vulnerable to infectious diseases. This dynamic was also present in the 15th century during another mini ice age, when the bubonic plague (Black Death) killed approximately 40% of Europe's population.
Which brings us to the present: global weather has been conducive to record harvests of grains and other foodstuffs, and I wonder what will happen when this run of good fortune ends, something history tells us is inevitable. Despite the slow erosion of inflation, food is remarkably cheap in the developed world.
What happens should immoderate weather strike major grain-growing regions of the world?
Then there's infectious diseases. Global air travel and trade has expanded the spectrum of disease vectors to levels that give experts pause. The potential for an infectious disease that can't be mitigated to spread globally is another seriously under-appreciated threat to trade, tourism and cheap stuff in general.
There are other factors that could spell the end of cheap stuff, not just food but manufactured goods:
1. Fossil fuels could become much more costly. While I consider it highly likely that the price of oil in US dollars will fall to $40/barrel or lower in a global recession due to a sharp drop in demand (what I've long termed the head-fake), longer term, it's inevitable that the cheap-to-access fossil fuels (other than coal) will become depleted and the cost of accessing, processing and transporting what's left will rise.
Since fossil fuels remain the backbone of industrial societies everywhere (yes, including Germany), a steady increase in fuel costs will push the cost of everything that uses energy (i.e. everything) higher.
2. Trade restrictions/conflicts. Globalization and populism both target "unfair trade practices" in which "unfair" is in the eye of the beholder: imports hurt the domestic economy everywhere, and exports help the domestic economy everywhere.
If trade is restricted for whatever reason, the costs of commoditized goods will likely increase, possibly by a lot.
3. Global wages are rising. You've probably seen signs at Home Depot and fast-food chain outlets announcing "we're hiring": even though 100 million working-age people are "not in the work force" in the U.S., many of these individuals lack the skills and/or willingness to take jobs in the modern economy, which demand a lot of workers even in so-called low-skill fields such as fast food. To work in fast food, individuals must be able to handle high pressure and a fast pace; it's not an easy job by any means.
Many employers are reporting that they can't find enough qualified candidates who pass drug tests, yet another fallout of the opioid epidemic. Many people are saddled with felony convictions for nonviolent drug offenses, rendering them ineligible for most corporate or government employment.
Immigration restrictions and minimum wage laws will add to the rising cost of labor.
Globally, the baby Boom generation is retiring, leaving worker shortages on the horizon even in China. (Note that workers tend to retire much earlier in Asia and Europe than in the U.S.: 60 or 62 is typically the mandatory retirement age in much of the global economy.)
As Immanuel Wallerstein has observed (I've written about his work many times), there are systemic, secular pressures to raise wages and benefits everywhere: costs are rising, and people expect more government services such as education and income security, and as taxes increase, wages must rise to maintain the net earnings (purchasing power) of the workers.
We in North America have become accustomed to cheap stuff; we consider it our birthright: cheap fuels, cheap manufactured goods, cheap food and cheap labor. Without even being aware of it, we feel entitled to "low prices always." We may feel fuel, food and consumer goods are expensive now, but we are comparing prices to an extended period of extraordinarily low costs.
Prices for energy could easily rise 50%, impacting the cost of everything; should harvests be crippled by bad weather, the cost of grains could easily double or triple from their current historic lows. Should trade be restricted and wages rise virtually everywhere, manufactured consumer goods could go up in price even as robots replace human labor: energy and raw materials will still be costly inputs even if all human labor is eliminated.
Add in some stiff tariffs for unfair trade practices, and all the robots in the world won't keep prices down.
Nothing stays the same in dynamic systems, and it's inevitable that the current glut of low costs / cheap stuff will give way to scarcities that cannot be filled at current low prices. Cheap stuff will go away, and everything will cost more. It seems highly likely that the next decade will not be like the last 10 years of abundance and cheap stuff.
Courtesy of Incrementum AG, here is a chart of the commodity/S&P 500 ratio. Commodities are at historic lows in relation to stock market valuations. Stocks can decline, or commodities can rise, or both can occur in tandem. If history is any guide, this ratio will reverse and reach a peak within the next decade.
* * *
Comments
Why are so many recent articles about the imminent end of the USA?
You must be new here?
In reply to Why are so many recent… by Savvy
Cheap stuff like cars, housing, noBamaCare ? Oh wait...
In reply to You must be new here? by GodEmperorNanner
Up arrow from me for a dash of good sarcastic humor.
In reply to Cheap stuff like cars,… by Whoa Dammit
No like food, energy and commodities. America seems to think it rises above all others simply because it’s the USA absolute BS there’s a reckoning coming. The whole world is whacked.
In reply to Cheap stuff like cars,… by Whoa Dammit
The rest of the world likely appreciates their low cost prescriptions while in the US we pay $1,000 for an allergy shot so the drug company can make all their money off the American market. The whole world is wacked I'll give you that but the US subsidizes the whole world's drug prices and that's not all.
You eat the worm and sometimes the worm eats you.
In reply to No like food, energy and… by Chicken Farmer
You obviously have no idea how the intl drug market works. Well let me help you out so you don't look so uninformed in the future. R & D plus a reasonable profit margin = drug cost all across the planet no matter who is selling or who is buying.
It amazes me no end Americans are so pussy whipped by their own ignorance.
In reply to Welp, the rest of the world… by Peterman333
LOL, you mad shill?
https://www.bloomberg.com/graphics/2015-drug-prices/
http://www.commonwealthfund.org/publications/issue-briefs/2017/oct/pres…
http://thehill.com/opinion/healthcare/369727-us-drug-prices-higher-than…
https://www.goodrx.com/blog/why-are-prescription-drugs-more-expensive-i…
https://www.cnbc.com/2016/07/19/us-often-pays-much-more-than-other-coun…
https://www.cnn.com/2013/04/25/opinion/caplan-prescription-drugs/index…
In reply to You obviously have no idea… by Savvy
Post of my day
In reply to You must be new here? by GodEmperorNanner
Its ZH's latest zeitgeist. Russia & China = good. America = bad.
Still waiting on Trump to declare himself absolute emperor for life! (like China's Xi) though.
A Congressional vote would be just a formality.
//////
Now wut?
How bout France & Germany = good. America = bad.
Better? ;-)
In reply to Why are so many recent… by Savvy
nmewn, it would be more accurate to say that many here think EVERYONE would be better off if the American government (empire) collapsed.
Kinda like Russians were better off when the USSR collapsed. Unfortunately the jews that caused the USSR moved to the USA.
In reply to Its ZH's latest zeitgeist… by nmewn
So what you're really saying is, it was fake Marxist communists, hoarding money under their mattresses and hiding it from Soviet officials who bought up all Russia's public resources when it collapsed.
Thats an interesting theory ;-)
In reply to nmewn, it would be more… by Blue Steel 309
That was funny! A few people didn't laugh but I did!
In reply to So what you're really saying… by nmewn
You are the nazis. You bomb the crap out of any country you want to and bawl when your victims don't love you for it.
facepalm
In reply to Its ZH's latest zeitgeist… by nmewn
Just look around you. Its been happening for years and there is a new superpower that own all your debts and almost all of the worlds manufacturing capability.
In reply to Why are so many recent… by Savvy
Maybe because we are on a non-sustainable path in just about every area I can think of?
In reply to Why are so many recent… by Savvy
"Why are so many recent articles about the imminent end of the USA?"
Because of its relevance. Its very simple
In reply to Why are so many recent… by Savvy
Not just the end of the USA, but of the world as we know it. There is no bigger story, and there is no more hidden and denied and obfuscated story.
In reply to "Why are so many recent… by Mustafa Kemal
because deagel.com show in 2025 the us would lose 270 million people, deagel is a division of the cia.
In reply to Why are so many recent… by Savvy
Then the real value of the dollar will be discovered and a revolution will start.
Zactly!
Bring it on. Enough damn foreplay already.
In reply to What If All The Cheap Stuff… by FreeEarCandy
Not really a revolution.
Just tens of angry millions indiscriminately destroying property and killing anybody they can.
In reply to What If All The Cheap Stuff… by FreeEarCandy
Sustaining a revolution requires energy —> calories, fam. So does building cool shit.
As a lover of trees and tasty things I hope people will consider planting a fruit or nut tree or three or ten this spring ^^
In reply to What If All The Cheap Stuff… by FreeEarCandy
Buy cheap stuff now, or forever be priced out of the cheap stuff market !
Like ammo and guns.
In reply to Buy cheap stuff now, or… by Giant Meteor
You ain't just whistling Dixie. I bought two pistols last week simply 'cause I can't imagine they will be this cheap in a year.
In reply to Like ammo and guns. by Timmay
" You've probably seen signs at Home Depot and fast-food chain outlets announcing "we're hiring":
Yeah, but they aren't hiring. That's a purposeful political tool meant to give the impression the economy is "Booming" when it's not. Corporations and government are one entity, so corporations toe the government line in falsifying data and "job openings."
"Corporations and government are one entity, so corporations toe the government line in falsifying data and "job openings."
That's called fascism!
And you be right!
In reply to " You've probably seen signs… by karenm
Roman died of deseases from afar? How naive! Roman's choatic life styles, especially the sexual life, brought terrible sufferings to its citizens. Look at today's US, we have drug issues and all kinds of sexual deseases too. Oops, it does look like the ancient Rome again. Fuck!
"Fuck!" that's what Romans said.
In reply to Roman died of deseases from… by ilovetexas
What will happen?
The quality of life will improve for everyone.
Everyone had a better quality of life before all the crap.
We had a middle class.
People were skilled and were able to be self supporting.
The crap is everywhere, mostly disposable and endless gadgets and trinkets.
It is TOO MUCH and we have reached a saturation.
peak crap
we had a cleaner environment too
back then you could tell when somewhere got polluted... now it just adds to the stink
In reply to What will happen?… by swamp
Quality of life?!? What the hell is that?
In reply to What will happen?… by swamp
Ok who the hell down voted me? Please explain what the definition of quality of life is?!? Oh let me guess... full tank of cheap gas (we deserve it)
full belly (we deserve it)
full employment (we deserve it)
paid time off (we deserve it)
health care (we deserve it)
retirement (we deserve it)
the strongest military and somebody to keep us safe (we deserve it)
cheap stuff (we deserve it)
free education (we deserve it)
free abortions (we deserve it)
A note to self you don’t deserve shit!!
In reply to Quality of life?!? What the… by Chicken Farmer
"Peak Crap"... priceless.
In reply to What will happen?… by swamp
Yup. Quality of life can't be measured by how much cheap crap we can import - mostly from China.
We had much less cheap crap in the 70's, and even though that era had its downside in spades, America was a much better place to live back then. And it was even better in the 50's, so I'm told.
Everything the global elites told us has been a lie. Served them well. We're not buying it anymore.
In reply to What will happen?… by swamp
what if bad? then not good
Basically.
In reply to what if bad? then not good by DontWorry
Oy vey, why are you goyim here on ZH when you should be watching The Ten Commandments on TEEVEE? You should logoff straightaway so that you can watch and learn about the God Of Israel™ and The Chosen People™. Now hurry! Otherwise you might miss the greatest infomercial ever created. It's so good that we will show it again next year, and the year after that, and the year after that...
When the cheap shit goes away, you can buy higher quality shit so you won't have to continue to replace cheap shit.
Spffft! Now you did it. Coffee all over the keyboard. Good one!
In reply to When the cheap shit goes… by Arrow4Truth
Yes, but many people these days don't even know what they are buying is cheap shit..they line up around the block for the newest 'phone'. Only to line up in another year. For the 'latest and greatist' crap.
In reply to When the cheap shit goes… by Arrow4Truth
Speaking of cheap stuff: can you imagine what prices would be like without Moore's Law?
IMHO, the effect of Moore's Law has hugely insulated the economy from the mal-investments caused by the Fed and the Guns and Butter spending of the US government.
I suspect once the cheap stuff goes away, people become wiser with their money, and the middle class grows in size and strength.
If cheap food goes away, it'll solve the obesity problem pretty quickly, and without having to throw tons of healthcare dollars at it.
So maybe we'll see healthcare costs go DOWN if cheap food (especially carbs) goes away.
Your a moron! “Especially carbs” get down off your soap box you tree hugger. You have any idea what it takes to grow food! not talking about the 2 tomato plants and ur perennial strawberries no I’m talking about actually growing what you eat, not talking about going down to the local Whole Foods and picking it off the shelf, but actually growing what you and others eat.
Any idea the labor, water (no not the water out of your city supplied hose...actual water enough to support say 1000 plants) pest control, herbicides, feeding the plants, weather, propagation, loss?
my guess you ain’t got a clue so when the price of food increases(which it should have long ago) and Your sensitive little gastrointestinal tract is in pain...man up and figure out how to fend for yourself snowflake!!
In reply to If cheap food goes away, it… by dchang0
That would be "you're a moron", moron.
repeat after me three times, "you're a moron".
In reply to Your a moron! “Especially… by Chicken Farmer
OK you are a moron..moron!!😃
In reply to That would be "you're a… by Kprime