Xi Jinping And Kim Jong-Un: Make Korea United Again!

Authored by Federico Pieraccini via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
Kim Jong-un's visit reveals much about the tactics that will be used in the negotiations between the Korean leader and the American president; it also consolidates a historical relationship between Pyongyang and Beijing.
The recent meeting in Beijing between the two supreme leaders of DPRK and China has captured global attention. The summit remained secret throughout its duration, revealed by the Chinese leader only when the visit had ended and the Korean leader was on his way back home. Rumours of the encounter continued to be denied by the Chinese foreign minister right up to Tuesday. The denials had a lot to do with the fact that a positive outcome for the meeting, this being the first one, could not be guaranteed. The final statements, the relaxed atmosphere, the many images displaying mutual smiles and acknowledgement reveal that the two leaders of the Chinese and Korean Communist parties are on the same page. Despite wishful thinking from the US, which interpreted the lack of meetings in previous years as a change in Chinese attitudes towards North Korea, the meeting highlighted positive impressions by Xi Jinping about the developments on the peninsula as well as confirmed the strategic thinking of Kim Jong-un.
Kim Jong-Un's strategy deserves particular attention. The ability to deter aggression from the United States and South Korea existed well before Pyongyang’s development of a nuclear deterrent, thanks to the enormous number of artillery guns it has directed towards Seoul. A possible conflict would have caused millions of deaths, destroyed the American forces on the peninsula (the American bases would have been the first to be eliminated, really only being there to serve as a tripwire), and upset the alliance with Seoul, which would have borne an unacceptable toll. Kim Jong-un and his father had already secured a powerful enough deterrent to ward off aggression against their country. The strategy behind developing nuclear weapons becomes more clear following the just-concluded meeting with Xi Jinping.
Kim Jong-un's willingness to meet Donald Trump in bilateral talks, and the possibility that Pyongyang will give up its nuclear arsenal, stand out. The meeting with Xi Jinping in all likelihood focused on the demands to be made to Trump: the removal of the North American presence in the south of the country is something on which China and DPRK are in strong agreement. The desired outcome for Beijing and Pyongyang (but also for Moscow) would see Washington remove its forces from South Korea in exchange for opening up North Korea’s sites to international inspections. China and Russia would be happy to see the US threat to their nuclear deterrence removed (even if, with the latest hypersonic weapons revealed by Putin, the problem does not seem to arise). This would also bring great advantages to Seoul, which could embark on a rapprochement with the North, starting with a possible reunification of the peninsula; and under the economic and energetic aegis of Russia and China, the peninsula could be included in the One Belt One Road (OBOR), as well as as benefitting from Moscow’s gas.
Of course this scenario clashes with the recent appointments of Mike Pompeo and John Bolton to the top of the American administration, confirmed by the threat of dissolving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) reached with Iran, undoing a deal reached through the efforts of multiple countries. The consequences would be significant, with the United State coming across as an unreliable state in international relations.
This aspect for Pyongyang, Beijing, Moscow and even Seoul counts up to a certain point. The extraordinary diplomatic message that Kim Jong-un and Xi Jinping have sent to allies and adversaries alike is that to allow for peace and the possibility of reunification for the Korean peninsula, Kim is apparently willing to renounce his nuclear weapons, his most important deterrent. But interestingly, North Korea has always been able to rely on its formidable conventional deterrent to guarantee its security anyway. For the survival of Kim and his circle, thousands upon thousands of artillery pieces aimed at Seoul are enough to keep any potential aggressor at bay. Another obvious consideration is that any use by Kim of his nuclear weapons against the United States or its allies would result in the total annihilation of the DPRK. So the question remains: if North Korea has always guaranteed its survival through its conventional deterrence, why has it developed a nuclear deterrent as well on top of this? The most logical answer is so as to bring the United States to the negotiating table.
Pyongyang’s stroke of diplomatic and strategic genius lies in getting the United States to abandon the Korean peninsula in exchange for North Korea renouncing its nuclear arsenal. This hypothesis puts Kim Jong-un on the positive side of the negotiations, coming across as a reasonable and serious negotiating partner willing to find a way to guarantee peace on the whole peninsula. If Kim Jong-un is willing to give up what apparently, until yesterday, seemed impossible in the interests of reaching an agreement to ensure the survival of the two Koreas, then Pyongyang is presenting itself as Seoul’s guarantor of peace. The message Moon Jae-in could receive from the negotiations is that an "enemy" like North Korea is willing to give up its most significant weapon, while the Americans march in with the likes of Bolton and Pompeo, ready to slam their fists on the negotiating table by refusing to make any concessions.
While Kim Jong-un has every intention of placing any blame for a failure of negotiations on the American side, and seems to have all the reasons ready in place to do so, the meeting between Kim Jong-un and Xi Jinping seems aimed at laying the groundwork to break the alliance between Seoul and Washington. We can already imagine the scene, with Pyongyang ready to renounce its nuclear weapons, Seoul ready to enter into dialogue about the reunification of the country, China and Russia happy with the denuclearization of the North, and above all, the elimination of the prospects of a terrible war on the peninsula. In this climate, Washington would be left completely isolated in refusing to entertain any prospect of abandoning the peninsula. Thanks to its less-than-perfect relations with its European allies, and its intention to annul the Iranian JCPOA, Washington would leave itself looking like it is neither able to keep its promises nor willing to pursue any credible diplomatic path.
The reality is that an overall agreement between North Korea and the United States is practically impossible for one fundamental reason: the United States uses the excuse of having to protect South Korea to maintain a permanent presence on the peninsula for the purposes of containing China and Russia, both through missile defense and by maintaining a military presence near their borders. For this reason, while Moscow and Beijing have multiple reasons for seeking an agreement between Pyongyang and Washington, both are aware that the US has no intentions of abandoning its presence in South Korea. The meeting between Kim Jong-un and Trump is a well-designed trap prepared by Moscow, Beijing and Pyongyang, maybe over many months or even years. The most realistic objectives are to further isolate Washington in the region, to bring Beijing and Seoul closer together, and to drive a wedge between Seoul and Washington. Moscow would use the failure of these negotiations to earn more leverage with its European partners, all eager to see a solution to the Korean crisis. Furthermore, Moscow could increase its opportunity to enter the energy market in South Korea as a result of Seoul diversifying its energy sources. Beijing has every intention of avoiding a war on the peninsula, which would be disastrous in many respects, not only humanitarian but also in the possibility of Washington camping on China’s border as a result of destroying the DPRK.
South Korea’s Moon Jae-in looks on anxiously, ready to reach an agreement with the North. The mastery of Sino-Korean diplomacy has created a win-win situation for Pyongyang, with Washington’s eventual failure in the negotiations having negative reverberations with her allies in region. This is probably the reason why many in the US administration greeted Trump’s decision to accept talks with Kim negatively.
Accepting to engage in talks signals a preparedness to negotiate. But as we can anticipate, the unwillingness of the Americans to accede to North Korean demands to abandon the peninsula doom the talks. At the same time, Pyongyang’s offer to give up its nuclear weapons will leave Washington bearing responsibility for the failure of the talks if there is no commensurable response. For this reason, Trump has ingeniously decided to bring in two warmongers like Pompeo and Bolton, intending to scare Kim into a negotiating position more favorable to Washington, a strategy he intends to also pursue in relation to Iran.
Hoping for this after my two friends and leaders meet next month.#Peace #Love #NotWar #Diplomacy pic.twitter.com/NEZijYzoLi— Dennis Rodman (@dennisrodman) March 30, 2018
The truth is that American diplomacy has no room for maneuver with Korea; and since war is unthinkable, it is not even a real threat. This leaves Trump with a lot of bluster and a bunch of snarling hawks in tow, but with Pyongyang and Beijing left holding the aces, as will become clear in the coming weeks when all the cards are laid on the negotiating table.
Comments
What is the point of having a big army if there is peace. The MIC wont stand for it!
Is that directed towards the Chi-Com army or the Nork army?
In reply to What is the point of having… by NubianSundance
No its directed at the foreign US forces who are busy jerking off in South Korea waiting for some action. I guess unification will render them useless. A large segment of the North Korean army will also be dissolved in such a scenario.
In reply to Is that directed towards the… by nmewn
This was a well thought out analysis. Author, thank you.
In reply to No its directed at the… by Brazen Heist
Is he sitting beside you...how do you know what he meant?
In reply to No its directed at the… by Brazen Heist
He said MIC :-)
In reply to Is he sitting beside you… by nmewn
Every country that has an army has a MIC, it's not an America-centric meme anymore ;-)
In reply to He said MIC by Brazen Heist
Yes but you miss the point. Korean and Chinese MICs are both at home in a defensive posture.
In reply to Every country that has an… by nmewn
The systems of government between the ROK and DPRK are so vastly different that it a compromise united government is beyond comprehension. United Korea? Not in my lifetime unless by force – which I hope it won't come to.
In reply to He said MIC by Brazen Heist
The Germans did it......in Korea it won't happen overnight. It will be a gradual process, starting with security and peace, then trade.
In reply to The systems of government… by warsev
Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un Speaks to America
1. your women are all brutish unshaven lesbians
2. you are all ravenous consumers without constraints
3. your president is unsmoothable and leviathanic
4. he is a compulsive dishonest showman
5. American power is befuddled by our 1959 rocket technology
6. the White House is a den dissolutes
7. you are all on the verge of a cataclysmic socio-economic event
In reply to The systems of government… by warsev
Man, I guess my Kimchi is now going to be made in China! I hate that!
ah sir, 90% of American goods are made in China....
Oh, never mind...
In reply to Is that directed towards the… by nmewn
About as certain as converting U.S.S. PUEBLO into a floating Mexican restaurant...
Korea been under full court press for over 100 years...
In reply to Man, I guess my Kimchi is… by El Oregonian
Man, it sure feels good to be right about optimistic predictions.
Despite the negative tone of the article, this is exactly what Trump wanted too. Removing US troops from abroad (not just Korea, but I think they will ALL be coming home eventually) will free up a tremendous amount of money to use on productive things while simultaneously allowing refitting and modernization.
We will no longer be on a completely offensive posture, but instead will maintain overwhelming defensive power, with offensive capabilities kept in reserve for emergencies.
In reply to Is that directed towards the… by nmewn
They have good reason to feel threatened but saying the maverick had this all planned out is a stretch.
In reply to Man, it sure feels good to… by tmosley
Trump is a systems thinker, not a planner.
Plans go bye bye when you get punched in the face. Systems persist. That is why Trump always wins.
Did it not strike you as odd that he suddenly focused on North Korea for no really apparent reason?
In reply to They have good reason to… by chunga
Yes, bring them home.
We have no need to be the world's policeman now. We cannot afford to. Too many other "policemen" (Russia, China) around. A defensive posture that barely threatens anyone else (but able to keep the sea lanes open and a Wall along our southern border) looks very smart.
In reply to Man, it sure feels good to… by tmosley
“if you want peace, prepare for war “. -old saying
”peace, always and everywhere, results only from victory”. -the Limbaugh Doctine(I think).
In reply to What is the point of having… by NubianSundance
My...but he is pretty fat for the communist leader of a nation of starving illiterates, dontcha think?
I wonder why that is ;-)
It’s the Roneryness, makes him crave carbs.
In reply to My...but he is pretty fat… by nmewn
I'm still trying to figger out the bozo up top, seems like a 2.3 million man Chi-Com army and a Nork 1 million man army would keep the MIC in both countries satisfied ;-)
In reply to It’s the Roneryness, makes… by TBT or not TBT
Stress makes you crave carbs.
Stress.
In reply to It’s the Roneryness, makes… by TBT or not TBT
👏🏻
up vote for your nom de plumb +1
In reply to 👏🏻 by John McCancerhead
me too +2
In reply to up vote for your nom de… by pc_babe
Why do we need South Korea as a base we have plenty of bases in Asia.
DJT had nothing to do with this.
/s
He didn’t build that.
In reply to DJT had nothing to do with… by Bigly
I defer the question to David Hogg
He aint giving his nukes up. FACT.
Incorrect. He has already framed it as a desire from both his father and his grandfather to give them up.
In fact, the entire program from the start may have been nothing more than a sacrificial lamb from the get go.
In reply to He aint giving his nukes up… by lolmao500
Even better ... We can pry them from his cold dead hand
In reply to He aint giving his nukes up… by lolmao500
Kim was told, "Do you want to be dead or a Billionaire?" The Chinese need the North Koreans working. They are the last really cheap labor market in the east coast area.
We blew up their mountain and most of their nuke program, and then sanctioned the heck out of them. Kim went to China because he needed to restock toilet paper! And Trump has "no room to maneuver"? Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha.
The saga of the incredible shrinking American penis continues.
Gee, that was a swell article, right Nancy?
Long winded way to say little Kim has won.The only terms are the ones Kim put on the table three
years ago.The Norks new H bomb could not be ignored, one hell of a poker chip.Remind me not to play poker
with Koreans.Kim just wanted reassurance on the Russia/China guarantees.
Will Xi let the deal go thru' without getting vengance for his loss of face after the chocolate cake
surprise ?
Sometimes geopolitical events come down to very petty things and the big picture gets ignored.
Its not over until its over.
Trump may be a/the big winner too, it's fine if China and/or N. Korea are seen as the "winner". Bringing our guys home irritates China & Russia less. South Korea can stand on their own two feet. Russia and China will have slightly less need to cozy up together. The USA can save some money, perhaps put those troops to work building the Wall.
It even makes the Europeans happy, at least so says the author.
#Winning
In reply to Long winded way to say… by Winston Churchill
Snake and a pig, well read a menu at a Chinese resteraunt to see how this goes.
I type too much anyhow
is going to be difficult to hold SK, tariff deal won't buy them. Japan now is their future in 10 without Sino Russian deal, they can do the math.
Asian can be blinded, short time greed might fuck up their risk equation, but we all learn at some point.
Trump's boy, Tyler's boy ....ZH boy
You read this crap and it’s always the same...it reminds me of the smartphone generation of today who think they are living in a movie and wondering what other people think. That’s the entire premise of this with some scenarios thrown into the authors movie...will see..the fact all players will be involved isn’t new and a conventional war is never happening...I wonder if author has ever been there as I have...this simplistic bullshit that just talking is some win or loss is a joke