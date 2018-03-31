Facebook In Turmoil: Employees In Uproar Over Executive's Leaked Memo

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 03/31/2018 - 08:50

Facebook's problems are just getting worse, and now investors can add worker morale to the (bucket) list of problems as the New York Times reports that employees furious over a leaked 2016 memo from a top executive seeking to justify the company's relentless growth and "questionable" data harvesting - even if it led to terrorists attacks organized on the platform.

VP Andrew "Boz" Bosworth - one of Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's most trusted executives, wrote that connecting people is the greater good even if it "costs someone a life by exposing someone to bullies.

“Maybe someone dies in a terrorist attack coordinated on our tools.”

On Friday, the fallout from Bosworth's leaked memo - following several weeks of outrage over the company's data harvesting practices, has Facebook employees in an uproar, according to The Times.

According to two Facebook employees, workers have been calling on internal message boards for a hunt to find those who leak to the media. Some have questioned whether Facebook has been transparent enough with its users and with journalists, said the employees, who asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation. Many are also concerned over what might leak next and are deleting old comments or messages that might come across as controversial or newsworthy, they said. -NYT

One former Facebook employee, Alex Muffett, wrote on Twitter that Bosworth's memo was a "significant" part of his decision to leave the company. 

“Between overwork and leadership direction evidenced thusly, I could never stay,” wrote Muffett. 

“There are some amazing engineers working at Facebook, folks who care deeply about user privacy, security, and how people will use the code that they write,” Mr. Muffett said later in a message. “Alas this episode may not help” to achieve more transparent internal product discussion, he said.

Buzzfeed article suppressed? 

Following Buzzfeed's Thursday's publication of the "growth at any cost" leak, BuzzFeed reporter Ryan Mac suggested Facebook was censoring the article - tweeting "Interesting that only about 14k views (about 2% of total) for our story have come through Facebook referrals. Facebook's users should be aware of this, so feel free to share it on Facebook."

When Vox's Matthew Yglesias chimed in to corroborate Mac's observation, Facebook head of news feed Adam Mosseri chimed in to say that the social media giant "100% do not take any action on stories for being critical of us.

Mark Zuckerberg responded to Bosworth's letter in a statement essentially disavowing the Boz, while also noting that Facebook changed their entire corporate focus to connect people and "bring them together"...

Boz is a talented leader who says many provocative things. This was one that most people at Facebook including myself disagreed with strongly. We've never believed the ends justify the means.

We recognize that connecting people isn't enough by itself. We also need to work to bring people closer together. We changed our whole mission and company focus to reflect this last year.

Meanwhile, Facebook is rapidly becoming radioactive, inside and out.

The question is when will investors - and especially hedge funds, for whom FB was the second most popular stock as of Dec. 31 - agree, and do what Mark Zuckerberg has been aggressively doing in recent weeks: dump it.

Cognitive Dissonance Leakanthrophy Sat, 03/31/2018 - 09:00 Permalink

This is not a coordinated and concerted effort by Facebook execs to 'grow' the company at any and all costs because stock options must be vested 'in the money' and obscene amounts of 'compensation' are their god given right.

Nope, this is the work of a lone wolf exec VP who was drunk on power and out of control.

<Well, it works for the CIA to explain away their latest domestic terrorism operation or Presidential assassination attempt.>

gregga777 Jumanji1959 Sat, 03/31/2018 - 09:42 Permalink

Goebbels would be proud of Zuckerberg 

 

Press Statement for Immediate Release:

 

Today Mark Zuckerberg announced the official name change of FaceBook to GoëbbelsBook. 

 

"Today marks the official change of our corporate name from FaceBook to GoëbbelsBook in honor of the German NSDAP (Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei) Reich Minister of Propaganda (1933-1945) Dr. Joseph Goëbbels (29 October 1897 – 1 May 1945). Dr. Goëbbels revolutionary and visionary dream was that of the total surveillance state. We have successfully implemented his concept of the total surveillance state."

 

"When a client downloads the GoëbbelsBook application it vacuums up everything from their computer and mobile devices. It gobbles up everything they write, all their contacts, their "likes"; in short every action they perform. The application also digitizes all telephone conversations for upload. The application then uploads everything to our corporate servers. We then upload all user data to the "Five Eyes" Gestapo (Geheime Staatspolizei) agencies that are our true original investors and beneficial owners."

 

"It is truly a proud day for me and all of my servants here at GoëbbelsBook that we have implemented the revolutionary total surveillance state vision of Dr. Joseph Goëbbels. I'm sure that he would be justifiably proud of our accomplishment."

 

Adolph.H. StagStopa Sat, 03/31/2018 - 12:24 Permalink

That picture of the facebook safe space with handwriting of terminal stage idiots had me wanting to kick some ass. 

What a bunch of fucking sissies without brain out there. They had no idea they were cogs in a massive Jewish propaganda spying machine and yet they cry and draw their fucking childish crap in their safespace. 

It is reasonable to think that these morons would start over working in the next massive Jewish propaganda spying machine without thinking twice because a snowflake is a snowflake is a snowflake and would work for free as long as there is free junk food and a safespace. 

I hope they die from hemorrhoids. This is what they deserve. After that we can disinfect and start over. 

 

robobbob Buckaroo Banzai Sat, 03/31/2018 - 12:27 Permalink

untrue. the camps were for the filthy masses and those who stepped out of bounds.

for those at the top and willing to deal, there was plenty of money to be made sending their brethren off to the camps, both work and disposal types.

then again, more than a few found out their real value to the establishment once their usefulness ended

see "Perfidy"; Hecht, for some further elaboration

Farqued Up Samuel Culper Sat, 03/31/2018 - 12:04 Permalink

Now, where would the little snot-nosed punk Zuck fucker come up with the denial that "the ends justifies the means"? But of course, in his Karl Marx memorized lexicon. The same technique that the commies use against Trump, blame him on Hitlery's cavorting with the Russians selling Uranium One , she thinks it will keep the flies off her watermelon.

Hitler was a psyop for the banksters, he did not bomb Rothschilds' Shell refinery in England, only the competitions'. Why would he spare theirs? Oh, yeah, oversight, simply forgot.  Also, why didn't the bankster Zionists pay the freight for the lower class Jews to get out of jail and avoid the camps? Hitler was selling the Monopoly styled cards. Oh, they didn't give a shit about their brothers? Or, was it a situation where they were wiping out the competition for the "We Are the Real Jews" claim? The Babylonian money changers are not in the Abraham bloodlines. Shh, don't tell the gullible Christians.

You Christians should remember this as you celebrate Easter, for the last 500 years you have been fed lies by a string of girly man" Popes. Now, forget your previous instructions since Dante's and Paradise Lost's HELL, Francis just said you got a pass, there ain't no HELL! Skip church, Christians, you have a weekend pass. Just keep the money coming, though, or HELL will reappear, guarOnfuckingteed. 

 

glenlloyd ThanksChump Sat, 03/31/2018 - 11:16 Permalink

It's a little more complex than just Gramma giving up some data that she volunteers via a form. It's sucking in everything that a user does or says and selling that...everything. Same as Google.

In many cases you will find people who weren't aware that FB was selling user data, it's not really clear, unless you read the TOS fine print it's not clear. Even in the fine print what they do is obscured by the way they write it.

If the announcement of what they do with the data was in big bold letters at the top of FB every time you logged in the participation would be different.

This is one reason that although I've got a FB account I've never provided anything more than the de minimus information to have that account, and I don't spend much if any time on it. It's been weeks since I've logged in to FB.

helloimjohnnycat yogibear Sat, 03/31/2018 - 12:35 Permalink

One-nut Hitler, or no-nutz Zuck ?

Both were jooz' spawns but one did some good

until he started to print his own.

Then the jids with the ink

caused all the stink.

Lotsa people died,

and Uncle Sam threw in the kitchen sink.

For now the joos won a rock...

took 50 years before enough got over the shock,

opened their eyes to see The Truth that did unlock.

Six Million jooz didn't die

That's the Big Lie.

That many dead will never be found

no matter who's digging-up the ground.

Nor will we ever find

America's missing debts of Trillions & Trillions

not in this lifetime, or years in the billions.

The joo is an evil bastard

a cowardly crook ; sneaky, drunk, & plastered.

Creating money from thin air

they run the Devil's lair.

Idiot goyim think all's fair

in Love & War and pay for

joo-cunts to bleach their long dark hair.

 

OverTheHedge JoeSoMD Sat, 03/31/2018 - 11:38 Permalink

Which ties in nicely with the US demanding social media account details with visa applications. You haven't said whether your work is us government based, but it would be pleasingly ironic if it were.

I'm still confused by that, actually: allegedly the NSA has all data, from everywhere, so why ask for the visa applicant's data? Is it too hard to connect physical and digital people, or are they just seeing if you will admit to your online indiscretions?

Griffin ThirteenthFloor Sat, 03/31/2018 - 11:46 Permalink

Social media can be very useful for society, we just need to make sure they are not used to infringe free speech.

Everyone should be able to talk about what ever they want, as long as they are being civil, and have open access to information.

 

The Circle is a very interesting story. You should see the movie with Emma Watson and Paul Hanks that was released last year.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QCOXARv6J9k