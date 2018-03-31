France To Send Military Forces To Syria As Trump Prepares To Withdraw; Turkey Furious

On the same day that Trump made his unexpected announcement that US troops would be "coming out of Syria very soon," French President Emmanuel Macron reportedly pledged to send a French military force into northern Syria in support of US-backed Kurdish forces near Afrin - now under Turkish control.
News of Macron's promise to Kurdish officials in a closed door meeting was met with a swift and harsh response from Turkey: “If it’s accurate, the statement on mediation between Turkey and SDF amounts to crossing the line,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday. “Those who yesterday hosted terrorists at the highest level once again should know this is only an expression of enmity against Turkey,” Erdogan added, essentially calling France a 'state sponsor' of terror.
Emmanuel Macron and Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Jan 2018. Image source: AFP via Getty images.
Though the French Presidency did not immediately confirm the news Thursday, reports circulated widely after Macron met with a delegation of Syrian Kurdish officials on Thursday representing the self-declared autonomous region of Rojava, of which the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG/YPJ) are the prime defense forces on the ground.
Turkey's Erdogan has repeatedly denounced the YPG as a terrorist extension of the PKK, and after successfully capturing the largely Syrian Kurdish Afrin canton following a bloody two-month cross border operation, has vowed to continue pushing deeper into Syrian territory toward Manbij and Tal Rifaat. Early this week Erdogan put the US on notice while addressing a crowd in the Black Sea province of Trabzonin: "the U.S. needs to transfer the control of Manbij to its real owners from the terrorist organization as soon as possible," Erdogan brazenly declared, while adding, "of course we will not point gun to our allies, but we will not forgive terrorists."
CONFIRMED : Trump tells advisers he wants U.S. out of Syria: senior officials https://t.co/RPmkCCLFKj— EHSANI2 (@EHSANI22) March 30, 2018
Such an expansion would undoubtedly put Turkish troops and Turkey's proxy FSA forces face to face with US-backed forces - as Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) are present in both places. Days after Erdogan's speech on Sunday, Turkish forces began clashing with SDF fighters in Tal Rifaat, in the northern Aleppo countryside - thus it appears the Turkish president is making good on his promise.
Kurdish regional media, Kurdistan24 described Thursday's meeting at the the Élysée as follows:
A delegation representing the Kurdish, Arab, and Christian components of Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava) held talks with the French Presidency on Thursday to discuss the situation in the country’s north...
Accompanied by his special chief of staff, Admiral Roger, Macron announced that he would send French Special Forces to Manbij in coordination with the US, another report by Le Parisien said.
An unidentified number of French troops will be deployed “very quickly,” Macron assured the Rojava delegation, according to a Kurdish representative who attended the meeting.
Multiple reports identified the initial deployment of French troops to northern Syria as special forces - though it's likely that French special forces who are already present in the region or in Syria itself would simply be relocated to take a more direct advisory role alongside the Kurdish YPG and SDF.
In statements reported by Reuters, Macron appeared to confirm the headlines of French deployment, however, stopped short of outright confirming direct military deployment:
“The president ... paid tribute to the sacrifices and the determining role of the SDF in the fight against Daesh,” Macron’s office said in a statement.
“He assured the SDF of France’s support for the stabilization of the security zone in the north-east of Syria, within the framework of an inclusive and balanced governance, to prevent any resurgence of Islamic State.”
Macron has been seen as less hawkish regarding France's Syria policy, which recently led former president Francois Hollande to level the accusation of Macron's abandoning the Syrian Kurds.
Meanwhile, Turkey’s National Security Council on Wednesday repeated Erdogan's prior threats that Ankara would “take action” to eradicate all Syrian Kurdish groups from northern Syria.
With Trump pledging to withdraw all US troops from Syria "very soon" it appears that France and other coalition allies are declaring their willingness to step in and replace US occupying forces in Syria.
On Friday Trump confirmed to senior aides that US forces will be exiting Syria. In statements carried by Reuters, Trump said, “Let the other people take care of it now. Very soon, very soon, we’re coming out. We’re going to get back to our country, where we belong, where we want to be.”
Trump's initial announcement of US troop withdrawal came the same day two US coalition soldiers were reported killed in Syria (overnight Thursday). According to early reports, confirmed by the Pentagon, an American & British soldier were killed by an improvised explosive device in Manbij where US personnel are stationed.
With this news and with Turkey's latest bellicose rhetoric aimed at France, Macron is likely already second-guessing his willingness to jump straight into northern Syria's quagmire of actors just as the US may be in the process of exiting.
Comments
Well - what a joke. The French will last less than a year. Russia will test them and they will fold.
As I recall - the famous French battle cry - We Surrender!
Nous Rendons!
BYOWF
Bring your own white flag.
In reply to Well - what a joke. by DavidFL
I sincerely hope French ballet warriors suffer.
I don't see what these slaves to Jews could do better than their American counterpart, besides maybe using ties with Lebanon or sending the foreign legion which is not in infinite supply. Alas even negotiating with Lebanon will be quite challenging knowing they have nothing to propose.
Last, but not least, French army has been heavily infiltrated by Muslims since a couple of years. Do you think Muslim soldiers would take a shot at their brothers for the account of the Jews? Think again.
In reply to BYOWF… by TheSilentMajority
the vichy french government were killing their own citizens for the germans during wwII...
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
What are we fighting for?
No one is keeping score.
In reply to the vichy french government… by BullyBearish
what's going on in yemen? I don't hear much news which probably means horrible things.
In reply to What are we fighting for?… by Deep Snorkeler
Remember: France is home to the OTHER Rothschild nobility. We typically only think about the UK lot.
Here's my question: Is France's action an organic response to Trump deciding to stop playing along with the globalists, or is this a choreographed propaganda set piece to allow Trump to appear to be sticking to his campaign agenda?
In reply to what's going on in yemen? I… by BigFatUglyBubble
Seems the UK and the rest of Europe have taken up leadership of the globalist cause since Hilary lost the Presidency. Hence the false accusations against Russia, and French forces replacing US forces. Again, no European Government asked the taxpayers if they want any part of this.
In reply to Remember: France is home to… by HopefulCynical
.
There are no ancient Jewish cities in Israel,...
but there are lots of ancient Greek cities.
What is weird is this; that 2000 years ago, it seems that there were no people even resembling Jews, in Israel.
It turns out that there is not a single ancient Jewish city in what is now called Israel. There is not a single ancient city where Hebrew characters are used on the statues and buildings. There is not a single ancient city where the buildings are in the ancient Jewish architectural style. In fact, there is not even a category of "ancient Jewish architectural style".
Of course, the Hebrew characters that are desired, are those of the Dead Sea scrolls (supposedly from 2000 years ago), which are essentially the modern Hebrew characters without points.
If you check out all the ancient cities in Israel from 2000 years ago, they are all Greek, and their ruins are still there for you to visit. Their inscriptions are in the Greek script and the buildings are in the ancient Greek architectural styles.
Here is a list of some of the known ancient Greek cities in (and near) Israel; Ecdippa, Seleucia, Ptolemais, Taricheia Arbela, Asochis, Sepphoris, Hippos, Dion, Sycaminum, Bucolon Polis, Itabyrium, Gadara, Abila, Dora, Comus, Gephrus, Crocodilion Polis, Caesarea, Straton's Tower, Narbata, Scythopolis, Pella, Samaria, Amathus, Ragaba, Gerasa, Apollonia, Sicima, Pegae, Joppa, Arimathea, Jamnia, Port of Jamnia, Lydda, Modiin, Aphaerema, Philadelphia, Birtha, Gazara, Beth Horon, Dok, Jericho, Samaga, Esbus, Medaba, Ladder of Tyre, Azotus, Port of Azotus, Accaron, Jerusalem, Ascalon, Anthedon, Gaza, Marissa, Beth Zur, Hebron, Adora, Engeddi.
The ancient Jewish cities in Israel are,....... well there aren't any. Not even one.
Here's an interesting example of a first century BC Greek inscription (i.e., in Greek letters) from Jerusalem's Temple Mount forbidding the entry of strangers to the Temple precinct.
http://www.preearth.net/images/no-foreigner-shall-enter.jpg
The pictured stone was found in 1935. It was actually the second such warning-stone to be found, the first being discovered by Charles Simon Clermont-Ganneau in 1871. It was deemed so dangerous to the "Jews inhabited Israel 2000 years ago" theory, that it completely disappeared for 13 years before resurfacing in Istanbul, where, it was correctly calculated, it would not attract much attention.
From: https://www.timesofisrael.com/ancient-temple-mount-warning-stone-is-clo…
The first Jerusalem Temple Mount warning-stone, now found in the Archaeology Museum, Istanbul, is pictured below:
http://preearth.net/images/jerusalem-temple-warning-at-istanbul.jpg
It says (in Greek): "No stranger is to enter within the balustrade round the temple and enclosure. Whoever is caught will be responsible to himself for his death, which will ensue."
Slack Jack's CHALLENGE:
Name ONE ancient city (that existed in what is now called Israel) where the building inscriptions are all in Hebrew, and the buildings are constructed in the ancient Hebrew architectural style (whatever that may be).
Then give a summary of "the ancient Hebrew architectural style" (you will have to make this up as it does not yet exist).
Then give links to photos of the ancient building inscriptions which show that they are written in Hebrew.
Then show that the buildings are constructed in the ancient Hebrew architectural style (that you have just invented).
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=23&t=1175
It's been months now and still no one is up to the challenge.
In reply to Seems the UK and the rest of… by SaudiMail
.
The Dead Sea scrolls Hoax.
The Dead Sea scrolls are a mixture of old documents that were hidden in a number of caves to be miraculously found and used to support the establishment of Israel, a country intended for Jews only.
The main document "finds" were in caves near the tiny ancient settlement of Qumran.
The first documents were "found" in 1947.
Israel was created in 1948.
The Dead Sea scrolls are the only really old (well supposedly really old) documents, in the Hebrew characters, that have ever been found. No other really old documents in the Hebrew characters have ever been found.
All other documents in Hebrew characters date from later than 800 AD.
Previous to the "finds", critics had pointed out the late date of all documents in Hebrew characters, and deduced that the Hebrew Old Testament must have been translated from the Greek Old Testament and not the other way round.
Then, low and behold,... a very timely miracle occurs.
The Dead Sea scrolls are "found" and dated to hundreds of years earlier than the oldest previously known documents in Hebrew characters.
Then, it is widely claimed that all the scrolls were produced and hidden in the Qumran caves before 70 AD (the supposed time of the mythical sack of Jerusalem by the Romans).
The critics are not given access to the scrolls nor even photographs of the text, lest they spoil the party.
In fact, for decades, only seven scholars are given access to the scrolls.
This goes on till certain critics are dead and the scrolls have been purged of all anachronisms (like Arabic numerals).
Then, in 1991, only 45 years after their "discovery", the Huntington Library, in San Marino, California, without consent, makes facsimile copies of the scrolls available to all.
So that, in brief, is the Dead Sea scrolls Hoax.
More, however, can be deduced....
One can even guess where the Dead Sea documents came from.
It turns out that some of the Dead Sea documents, for example, the "Damascus Document," are nearly identical to documents from the Genizah collection of the Ben Ezra Synagogue in Cairo, Egypt. So, it is likely that many of the Dead Sea scrolls had their source there.
Worldwide, there are twelve manuscripts of the "Damascus Document"; ten manuscripts from the Dead Sea scrolls and two manuscripts from the Cairo Genizah. There are no manuscripts of the "Damascus Document" from anywhere else. This strange distribution is a result of the fraud. The "Damascus Document" was first published in 1910 by Solomon Schechter in "Fragments of a Zadokite Work."
The Ben Ezra Synagogue was established around 900 AD.
Now, the Arabs have ruled Egypt since they defeated the Greek armies around 635 AD.
Now, the synagogue (and its Jews) existed happily, undisturbed, in Cairo, in the midst of the Islamic world.
So, maybe the original Jews were a group of Arabs.
This would explain why Hebrew and Arabic are nearly identical languages.
This would explain why the Hebrew and Islamic religious traditions are very similar.
And, it would also explain why Jews turned up in Spain with the Arabs (Moors).
Another couple of points:
It should also be noted that a few Jewish scholars (in particular, Solomon Zeitlin) have long insisted that the Dead Sea scrolls were a Medieval production. [Zeitlin was a well-known Talmudic scholar and would not claim this unless convinced it was true.]
Internal evidence from the scrolls themselves indicates a Medieval production. See, here.
And, the fact that many scrolls are written on vellum (90% of them) proves these are indeed a Medieval production.
It is estimated that 20 people occupied the site of Qumran (estimated by the number of inhabitants for whom there was room in the buildings). Now these 20 people were not just ordinary people, they read and wrote Greek, Phoenician, Aramaic, Nabataean, and Hebrew documents, like natives, and managed to write learned works on numerous religious topics (about 900 manuscripts were "recovered"; about six hundred separate works), while gathering enough water, and raising enough food, for their survival, in a desert.
Some have tried to claim that as many as 200 lived at Qumran, but most have considered that number ridiculously high.
Anyway, I think it is clear that the Dead Sea scrolls are a bunch of old documents that have been thrown together and sold to a gullible world.
http://www.preearth.net/phpBB3/viewtopic.php?f=23&t=1176
In reply to … by Slack Jack
Severely off topic. Down Voted.
In reply to … by Slack Jack
Russia asks the UK pointed questions about France’s involvement in UK nerve gas case.
https://www.rt.com/news/422871-russia-questions-uk-skripal-case/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
In reply to Remember: France is home to… by HopefulCynical
"What are we fighting for?"
The French want middle east oil; not Russian oil. Among other things. Recall Sidney Blumenthal's memo on why Sarkozy attacked Libya. https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-01-09/clinton-email-hints-oil-gold-…
In reply to What are we fighting for?… by Deep Snorkeler
France and UK still cause their share of world trouble. They may be perceived as has-been countries, but there are centuries of wealth and power burrowed in those places that still likes to fuck with the world.
France is really annoying, since we took over from them in Vietnam, after they decided they didn't want to play that game anymore. They repaid us for shouldering the burden of that war, and the debts we incurred fighting it, by draining us of our gold as fast as they could swap dollars for it. Ungrateful fucks.
Of course, their most recent adventure was the destruction of Libya, with help of course, from Cuntlery.
When I begin to get sad about the Islamisation of UK and France, it helps me to remember what fucking assholes they are. France in Syria illegally should surprise nobody.
In reply to "What are we fighting for?"… by SantaClaws
In any case, they don't want to send money to Russia .
In reply to "What are we fighting for?"… by SantaClaws
Mudslimes have already killed over 500,000 of their co-religionists in Syria, Libya, Yemen, Iraq and counting.
Nothing new in Barbaria. Killing eachother seems to be a national pastime for the savages
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
Fool. Those genocidal killings were instigated by America & the rest of the axis-of-EVIL, who provide the training & weapons.
In reply to Mudslimes have already… by sheik_yur_bouti
Before external help and radicalization of opposition there was peace in Syria, Libya, Iraq. Sorry but this mess was done intentionally by the West to keep them fighting and fight hard. You could also call Ukrainians and Russians savages. Before nobody interferred there was more less stability there. Now they got used to wars and invested in arms so West created a new political standard in that region. Standard that will spread elsewhere.
In reply to Mudslimes have already… by sheik_yur_bouti
Yeah, man, that's why the CIA made up all of those mutually incompatible versions of Islam, tricked them into tribalism, and forced them to marry their cousins for a thousand years running. For the oil . and/or the Joos .
In reply to Before external help and… by Enrabard
We know you know how to spell jew. Why do you spell it wrong, jewboy?
France and UK are doubtless just as much under jew control as the US is, so saying "France did this", or "UK did that" or "US did this other thing", is doubtless a distinction without a difference, since those countries are all puppets to Zog.
In reply to Yeah, man, that's why the… by TBT or not TBT
If you count WWi and wwii Christians have murdered more Christians.
In reply to Mudslimes have already… by sheik_yur_bouti
The French Foreign Legion consists mainly of foreigners; they are very tough soldiers. The French don't mind sacrificing foreigners. That's why they created a foreign legion (soldiers to fight overseas).
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
The French Foreign Legion consists mainly of foreigners; they are very tough soldiers. The French don't mind sacrificing foreigners. That's why they created a foreign legion (soldiers to fight outside of France).
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
Were. Probably not the case anymore.
French Foreign Legions were made up of mostly criminals and other desperate souls.
Yes they were foreigners and very tough.
In reply to The French Foreign Legion… by Salzburg1756
Murdering the French would be a public service for the world !
- and send a much easier message than taking on the Americans -
please Erdogan / Iran / Hezbollah give us show time!
In reply to BYOWF… by TheSilentMajority
I believe each French soldier is issued a white flag; which is included as standard inventory in his ruck sack
In reply to BYOWF… by TheSilentMajority
They will use weapons-grade assault cheeses.
In reply to BYOWF… by TheSilentMajority
Now, we see the beginning of the deep state agenda, give the Trumper a domestic win by pulling the 'American boys' out of Syria, and inserting the French. Truth be told, I am sure there will be American special ops forces and contractors left in Syria. So why the French? Not like the French military has ever had a renowned reputation in recent generations. The French are the 'trip wire.' They want the Syrians/Russians/Iranians to fire on them, hence, sparking 'outrage' to bring American forces back into the scene. If the Syrian were ballsy along with their buds the Russians, they would announce that the French forces will be immediately attacked upon their entry into Syria as an invading army that has not been invited. For all the Trump fans on ZeroHedge, your boy is making a terrible mess between the middle east and the entire Russian fiasco. With Bolton on the scene these days, things will get very messy. Huge neocon!
In reply to BYOWF… by TheSilentMajority
the french will go into battle yelling, "remember dien bien phu!"
In reply to Well - what a joke. by DavidFL
You Americans, ignorant of history, inclusive of your own, might do well not to repeat such sleights and horse crap to any Legionnaire, for example, of French fighting forces, and their bravery and heroics. Read up on history. Perhaps start with this one https://www.warhistoryonline.com/history/legendary-story-62-french-legi…
Meanwhile American forces lost the War of 1812, despite trying to invade Canada only to be defeated at Niagara by General Brock and Tecumseh, and only to have Washington DC burnt down in retaliation by the Canadians, and who cannot claim to have won any of their major war incursions since the Russians took Berlin in WW2.
Vietnam War, Afghan War, the Iraqi War and Libyan Civil War - all disasters for no purpose costing thousands of good American lives.
Meanwhile, France in her military history won well over 150 major battles, not to mention Napoleon's 60 battles losing only eight, and if it hadn't been for French forces at The Battle of Yorktown, and Battle of Chesapeake in 1851, not to mention French commanders such as Lafayette, General Rochambeau, Vicomte de Noailles, Admiral de Grasse, Admiral DeBarras, and the many captains, plus French money, America would have lost the War of Independence.
That is why you have a Statue of Liberty in New Your Harbour (Ellis Island) . A gift (designed by sculptor Frederic Auguste Bartholdi) from the French you ridicule.
https://www.militaryfactory.com/battles/french_military_victories.asp
https://www.libertyellisfoundation.org/statue-history
In reply to the french will go into… by besnook
Does that history include the French stand against the German army in the 1940 bliztgrieg, you know, where the French actually had the advantage in numbers and armor but still got rolled up in 40 days. Yes, that French Army. And, for good measure, the Napoleon French army that got its ass kicked by the Russians, eventually sending little boy to exile to Elba. The Americans? Yes, we loss many wars. That's true.
In reply to You Americans, ignorant of… by Alchemedes
got that right.
In reply to Well - what a joke. by DavidFL
You Americans, ignorant of history, inclusive of your own, might do well not to repeat such sleights and horse crap to any Legionnaire, for example, of French fighting forces, and their bravery and heroics. Read up on history. Perhaps start with this one https://www.warhistoryonline.com/history/legendary-story-62-french-legi…
Meanwhile American forces lost the War of 1812, despite trying to invade Canada only to be defeated at Niagara by General Brock and Tecumseh, and only to have Washington DC burnt down in retaliation by the Canadians, and who cannot claim to have won any of their major war incursions since the Russians took Berlin in WW2.
Vietnam War, Afghan War, the Iraqi War and Libyan Civil War - all disasters for no purpose costing thousands of good American lives.
Meanwhile, France in her military history won well over 150 major battles, not to mention Napoleon's 60 battles losing only eight, and if it hadn't been for French forces at The Battle of Yorktown, and Battle of Chesapeake in 1851, not to mention French commanders such as Lafayette, General Rochambeau, Vicomte de Noailles, Admiral de Grasse, Admiral DeBarras, and the many captains, plus French money, America would have lost the War of Independence.
That is why you have a Statue of Liberty in New Your Harbour (Ellis Island) . A gift (designed by sculptor Frederic Auguste Bartholdi) from the French you ridicule.
https://www.militaryfactory.com/battles/french_military_victories.asp
https://www.libertyellisfoundation.org/statue-history
In reply to got that right. by qdone
https://dancingsushilove.deviantart.com/art/French-Military-Victories-1…
In reply to Well - what a joke. by DavidFL
You Americans, ignorant of history, inclusive of your own, might do well not to repeat such sleights and horse crap to any Legionnaire, for example, of French fighting forces, and their bravery and heroics. Read up on history. Perhaps start with this one https://www.warhistoryonline.com/history/legendary-story-62-french-legi…
Meanwhile American forces lost the War of 1812, despite trying to invade Canada only to be defeated at Niagara by General Brock and Tecumseh, and only to have Washington DC burnt down in retaliation by the Canadians, and who cannot claim to have won any of their major war incursions since the Russians took Berlin in WW2.
Vietnam War, Afghan War, the Iraqi War and Libyan Civil War - all disasters for no purpose costing thousands of good American lives.
Meanwhile, France in her military history won well over 150 major battles, not to mention Napoleon's 60 battles losing only eight, and if it hadn't been for French forces at The Battle of Yorktown, and Battle of Chesapeake in 1851, not to mention French commanders such as Lafayette, General Rochambeau, Vicomte de Noailles, Admiral de Grasse, Admiral DeBarras, and the many captains, plus French money, America would have lost the War of Independence.
That is why you have a Statue of Liberty in New Your Harbour (Ellis Island) . A gift (designed by sculptor Frederic Auguste Bartholdi) from the French you ridicule.
https://www.militaryfactory.com/battles/french_military_victories.asp
https://www.libertyellisfoundation.org/statue-history
In reply to Well - what a joke. by DavidFL
Well I like Trump and I like Americans, but in this particular instance who is fleeing again, can you remind me? Unless I read the headlines wrong, and I don´t blame the US president for wanting to fight another day.... But he did not say "we will stay until the end", far from that... Are you sure you understand your own language?
In reply to Well - what a joke. by DavidFL
When did Syria attack France? Serious question
In reply to Well - what a joke. by DavidFL
Syriaously?
Well, no. There 's no longer a "Syria" . There's a hodgepodge of mutually incompatible armed factions and ethnicities set against each other across a swath of land formerly known as Iraq and Syria, disputed by multiple external foreign countries and NGOs from nearby lands and the world over .
In reply to S by Déjà view
There is a Syria, and it had to take some courage and blood to fight for it, and preserve it from the wolves of Wahhabi, Western and Zionist imperialism from tearing it apart. There may be some temporary setbacks, like Takfiri/Western/Turkish occupations here and there, but slowly and surely, they are going to get eliminated, because time, determination, courage and justice is on Syria's side and its great allies.
In reply to Well, no. There 's no… by TBT or not TBT
Have you thought about a career in cheerleading?
In reply to There is a Syria, and it had… by Brazen Heist
Everyone picks their battles.....this one I'll gladly support.
In reply to Have you thought about a… by TBT or not TBT
You're headed over there then? Providing resources? How do you feel about Kurdish or Christian minorities who were Syrian the day before yesterday? They'll be full fledged Syrians in the new Syria? Bueller?
In reply to Everyone picks their battles… by Brazen Heist
I've got a few Salafist heads under my belt, did my service for humanity.
The Christians of Syria were thrown under the bus by the "Christian" West, namely America and the Brits, - for Wahhabis. You see, they weren't of the rabid Zionist variety, so not worth defending. So its Russia and good old Bashar who are defending not only Christians, but other minorities like Alawites who are at the mercy of the head choppers.
Syria before this little foreign sponsored shitshow was a melting pot of ethnicities and religions. It still is, but the wounds will take some time to heal.
I feel that a Syria not run by Zionist puppets with its territorial integrity *largely* preserved (some of which will be negotiable) is in the interests of peace and security in the region. The regime changers suffered a setback they should remember for a long time.
In reply to You're headed over there… by TBT or not TBT
French SOF's are already operating in Syria, Turkey knows this.
In any case, it won't take much for the Frenchies to surrender and go home if they stand in the way of Syrian and Turkish objectives.
So the Frenchies aren't owned by the Masters?
In reply to French SOF's are already… by Brazen Heist
The Frenchies are fully in the pockets of their pimp, "volunteering" for sloppy seconds.
Their redemption will only begin once they elect a Gaullist to power, who may help locate their testicles again.
Remember folks, learning to say 'non' is an important life skill!
In reply to So the Frenchies aren't… by litemine
France has been arabizing rapidly for decades, and so draws its men of military age from cohorts including large percentages of Arab speaking "Frenchmen" . Makes sense they could be more compatible there . Our spec ops guys that look like southern boys probably less so .
In reply to The Frenchies are fully in… by Brazen Heist
That's the fault of the French, nobody else.
Post-colonial chickens coming home to roost - the same thing happening with England. Even the French Foreign Legion offers French citizenship to criminals willing to do their time for France.
You would think that countries like England and France, who have large Muslim minorities, would be wise not to fuck around in the Middle East so carelessly, but they don't. I don't think these colonial governments are very innocent. Some have still not got the memo that the Sykes-Picot days are over. No, no, what they need to do is drop this anti-Iran bullshit and start working with the Iranians more, to guarantee peace and stability in the region. The US government and Israel have fucked up the region for far too long.
Israel and Iran can strike out a security quid pro quo deal under the right conditions....and Russia being the mediator could well be that condition. The US being 'mediator' is a fucking joke.
In reply to France has been arabizing… by TBT or not TBT
It was a choice made by French elites . France is not and never had been egalitarian in actual operation, the proof of which is the markedly harsh French differentiation by cultural level, culminating with a select elite running everything of importance, and deciding everything . There's a bit of this in the USA of course . More than I want to exist, but trust me way way less than in France .
In reply to That's the fault of the… by Brazen Heist