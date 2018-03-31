Gold And 2018: A Perfect Storm?

Submitted by Alex Deluce of Gold Telegraph
Gold prices hit a five-week high of $1,351.20 per ounce last Monday amidst reports of escalating threat of a trade war between the US and China, forcing investors rush to the safe haven gold. The gold prices also rallied on the back of Goldman Sachs analysts turning bullish on the yellow metal for the first time in over five years. The price increase was also fuelled by the appointment of John Bolton as the new national security adviser by Donald Trump, as the new adviser is considered a foreign policy “hawk”, accentuating geopolitical tensions.
The recent upsurge in gold prices is also attributed to the United States’ expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats for a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy in Britain. Though the precious metal is always considered as the “go-to asset class” during times of political upheaval, it will be interesting to see whether the recent precipitous slide in the stock market will further fuel the surge in gold prices.
Four fundamental attributes of gold in a portfolio
Before we dwell deep into the relationship between stock prices and the yellow metal, let us consider how gold is positioning itself as a must-have in anyone’s portfolio, including large institutional investors.
First gold can be considered as a true and effective diversifier, particularly during times when other asset classes witness heightened volatility. Though other asset classes such as broad commodities, real estate, hedge funds were claimed to be a true diversifier, they failed to pass the test during the 2008-2009 financial crisis, as prices in all these asset classes dropped in tandem with stocks and other risky assets. However, gold has been consistently proved to be a real diversifier both during times of economic expansion and contraction:
Second, gold has been providing consistent returns over an extended period of time. The yellow metal’s price increased by an average of 10 percent per year since 1971.
Gold’s performance would be more pronounced during volatile times. For instance, during the recent stock market sell-off on February 5th, the yellow metal rallied strongly and posted higher returns than the short term treasuries:
Gold’s effectiveness in times of uncertainty was evident last month when the yellow metal turned out to be one of the best-performing asset classes year-to-date, outperforming even treasuries and corporate bonds:
Third, gold offers immense liquidity as it is traded in large global markets. According to World Gold Council Report, the precious metal clocks anywhere between $150 billion and $220 billion worth of trades per day through spot and derivative contracts over-the-counter. As gold offers both size and liquidity, the yellow metal figures among the strategic holding for large buy-and-hold institutional investors:
Fourthly, gold buttresses portfolio performance through enhanced risk-adjusted returns. Data points for the 10-year period from 2006 reveal, by adding even 2% in gold, one could have achieved enhanced returns with reduced volatility, resulting in higher risk-adjusted returns. The following graph highlights how someone having higher risk in his portfolio can achieve enhanced risk-adjusted portfolio returns by allocating a higher portion to gold, as the yellow metal offset the risk from other asset classes.
Why Gold Now?
Gold posted record gain of 30 percent in 2010 and since then the price of gold just showed some technical rebounds, with its price hovering in the tight range of $1,050 to $1,350 over the past few years.
On February 5th, stock markets witnessed one of the most substantial drops in recent years, while gold rallied strongly on that day. This scenario revived strong view that gold can deliver strong returns and reduce portfolio risk when the prices of other asset classes drop precipitously. It is felt in the present backdrop of a strong correction in the stock market, rising inflation, geopolitical unrest and the likely end to the low-interest rate regime; gold would turn out to be the go-to-asset class to preserve wealth.
Amidst the recent geopolitical unrest emanating from US-China trade war and expulsion of Russian diplomats, there are lots of headwinds pointing towards gold. Historical data reveal gold’s correlation to stocks typically becomes more negative during market pullbacks. The “pet rock” turned out to be more effective as a hedge when a market correction has been broader as witnessed during Black Monday, the 2008-2009 financial crisis, and the European Sovereign Debt crisis:
Gold has also proved to be a hedge against inflation. It has been shown that over a long period, gold returns have outpaced the US Consumer Price Index. As is evident from the following chart, in years when inflation has been higher than 3%, on average gold prices have increased by over 14%.
Gold demand has grown considerably during the recent past thanks to economic development witnessed in emerging markets, especially China and India and advent of exchange-traded products offering lower cost of ownership of gold. Investors’ attitude towards gold changed after the 2008-2009 financial crisis, as they started showing increasing interest in gold as risk management tool. Various central banks, led by emerging markets too have expanded foreign reserves, resulting in increased net gold demand.
Echoing positive sentiment, the World Gold Council in its 2017 Annual Review forecast four themes would drive gold demand in 2018. The four identified factors are:
- strong growth in global economy,
- rising interest rates,
- frothy asset prices, and
- market transparency such as the launching of LME precious by London Metal Exchange facilitating the efficient transaction in London wholesale market.
During the post-crisis era, investors have been uttering “Tina” implying “There is no alternative” to investing in equities since bond yields have offered limited yield or income. However, following gradual interest rate hike by the Fed, the three-month Treasury bill yield rose to 1.66%, just trailing the current US equity dividend yield of 1.88%. Similarly, for the first time since late 2008, the 3-month Libor rate rose last month above the dividend yield and is surging.
As the stock market turning more volatile and geopolitical tensions escalating each day, global investors would look at gold as an able ally to their preserve wealth. Hence, 2018 could turn out to be the “perfect storm” for gold.
Comments
The perfect storm is converging.
Red Pill or blue pill?
Time to choose...
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=DoQh0WlwH1I
Marty Armstrong predicts a dip sub $1000. That is what his computer model built back in 1980s predicts. Just for the records he has been right all along. He warns against promoters, in his words sell it all to them. Bitcoin and cryptocurrency seems to be the future. Digital is what all the young people know ... and they are going to be the leaders of tomorrow.
Rogers the former Soros partner also predicts a big dip under $1000 ... if there is news on unification of both koreas and a successful solution of korean crisis by Trump diplomacy, it could go even under $500.
In reply to The perfect storm is… by SilverDoctors
Don't worry; if gold ever becomes too valuable, the gov't won't let you have it anyway...
In reply to Armstrong predicts a dip… by Pandelis
To the moon, Alice! ;-)
In reply to Don't worry; if gold ever… by house biscuit
They have been planning this for 30 years but first they need everyone on the blockchain so fiat currencies must be phased out as the chosen crypto is phased in:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-09/economist-get-ready-world-currency-2018
Revelation 17:8 The beast that thou sawest was, and is not; and is about to come up out of the abyss, and to go into perdition. And they that dwell on the earth shall wonder, they whose name hath not been written in the book of life from the foundation of the world, when they behold the beast, how that he was, and is not, and shall come.
Then let the game begin:
https://sumofthyword.com/2016/10/04/the-rapture-of-the-church-is-after-…
In reply to To the moon, Alice! ;-) by wee-weed up
Gold and silver will meander around and go nowhere significant unless and until the naked shorting of paper gold ends or is prohibited. Any speculation otherwise is just wishful thinking and mental masturbation. Nowhere.
In reply to The lawless are planning on… by mobius8curve
Mostly true! But look at the cryptos recently they have fallen greatly...Gold hasn't happened and won't happen unless the sheeple realize gold is real money they may put an end to the paper product.
I know, I won't hold my breath!
But if logic is ever used!.
In reply to Gold and silver will meander… by prefan4200
GOLD To The... Mars.
In reply to Mostly true! But look at the… by FIAT CON
A string of charts to support an argument.
Numbers selectively filtered.
One could prove dog shit to be a great investment.
Either way, I'm very, very long AU.
In reply to GOLD To The... Mars... by BaBaBouy
" unless the sheeple realize gold is real money they may put an end to the paper product. "
Gold is "not" real money. It's just a clumsy wanna be. There's only one ounce per person on earth ... supply is nowhere near demand if gold becomes money.
Real money is "a promise to complete a trade over time and space". It is created by traders (like you and me buying a house or car over time). It is destroyed as promised with monthly returns (payments). In the mean time, it is used as the most common object in every simple barter exchange.
Real money "never" changes value. A proper real money process "guarantees" perpetual perfect balance between supply and demand for the money itself ... a sub-minimal requirement of anything claiming to be money.
And the paper product you speak of makes up a trivial amount of what constitutes money. Most money is just record keeping.
But the reason our money (i.e. the dollar) has a 4% leak (INFLATION) is because of counterfeiting. Governments create it through trading promises ... but they never deliver. They just roll it over and that is default ... and defaulting without immediate interest collection of like amount is counterfeiting.
The operative relation is: INFLATION = DEFAULT - INTEREST.
In reply to Mostly true! But look at the… by FIAT CON
Fine. I'll play the game of life with your "real money", worthless fiat, as long as it is backed and redeemable for AU. Anything short of that and I take my ball and go home.
The scarcity you describe is the only reason why it is a store of wealth. No, we won't be walking around with pocket scales as we conduct business. Fiat or 1's and 0's will represent our wealth. The gov. can print as much fiat as necessary as long as there is a percentage of the total fiat available for redemption in gold. And, if there is a shortage of gold, silver, platinum, real estate or some other commodity can be held in escrow as a guarantee for redemptions.
It's reverse banking. Put up the collateral or shut up/down.
In reply to " unless the sheeple realize… by withglee
its all been planned
In reply to Don't worry; if gold ever… by house biscuit
If you'd have held on to your gold talents since the Roman Empire...
You'd be RICH now and could maybe be able to afford a toga, & chariot!
You'd have all the chicks groveling at your feet
In reply to Don't worry; if gold ever… by house biscuit
Just like making guns illegal criminals won't have them!
When anything becomes illegal it worth increases.
In reply to Don't worry; if gold ever… by house biscuit
Buy your gold in Cash that way if the Government bans you owning it then they cannot trace it to you and if they do then you have sold it on to ........ the local FEMA camp commander (drops them in the .....)
In reply to Don't worry; if gold ever… by house biscuit
Correct, these people who call themselves Jews during the Rosenfelt administration confiscated all the gold in 1933 and passed a law no American could hold gold.
The Americans believe there is over 8000 metric tonnes of gold owned by the US Treasury. There is no over 8000 metric tonnes of gold owned by the US Treasury. It was stolen by these people calling themselves the 3500-4000 year old ancient Israelites.
The nations gold was shipped to the NYC Fed and moved through the tunnel to a bank and was sent where?
We can't get a Fed audit because we would find out the truth, it's too late. And if we had an audit, then it would be rigged. We will find out only in the end.
The Americans have been setup in a multidimensional killing field, the same as these creatures have done over and over through time.
What's real sad, Americans believe this is normal when the economy is roiled over and over. A smart man would take his money off the table now. AND get out of this country now. It's a killing field.
The Americans are so brainwashed and programmed by programs on TV, they are brainwashed confused. Lets take an example, the Florida school shooter kept saying he was the next school shooter. He was trying to say, I have been programmed in my subconscious to be the next school shooter. If anyone doesn't believe that this technology is an operational reality in the USA, then one is not playing with a full deck.
Some are copy cats, but key shooting events are designed to force the disarming of the American people.
These people who call themselves Jews, have dismantled the Constitution and Bill of Rights through the annual Defense Authorization Acts (NDAA).
When a Senator like Rand Paul stands up and says, we need to be declaring war so congress can control it, then ask him, did you vote for the NDAA?
The NDAA directs the military for specific wars for Israel and the plan for global domination. It also directs the US military in a war against the American people.
Everything is setup and ready, all they need is to disarm the American people.
The core of these people calling themselves the Jews, is not human. The first shell has mixed with these creatures. The second shell are human, saying they're members, but they have not mixed with them. The third shell is brainwashed humans who follow.
The core is an ancient creature. They come from a time when man evolved to being human. They evolved in a completely different direction. There are not many left. At one time on Earth there were great wars to kill them off.
I can't make you believe, you must do it own your own. If I told you the mistakes in the Bible and all the religious books including the Koran, then you would resist deprogramming. You have to do it on your own.
In reply to Don't worry; if gold ever… by house biscuit
" dip sub $1000"
Not possible.
Read my lips. ENERGY + Margin = Gold price
The only portion of the Gold price that can be discounted, is the margin of profit. If the cost of Oil goes up, the cost of mining goes up. Therefore, yes you can move Gold prices around but only above the cost of production. I believe $1100 is pushing it. Silver, as it sits, is the cheapest asset on Earth.
In reply to Armstrong predicts a dip… by Pandelis
I agree.
Remember gold is a product of mining other metals!
The laws of gold are real...Real shiny, Real heavy, Really rare.
Ask a 5 year old if he wants paper money or gold.
In reply to " dip sub $1000"… by Philthy_Stacker
Martin Armstrong and his computer is full of BS, Armstrong said that gold would go to $5000 in 2016...
In reply to Armstrong predicts a dip… by Pandelis
Not according to corporate-owned MSM anchors, one of whom just said “the economy is on fire!”
....in a good way...
Wonder if that reporter buys gold with the huge corporate salary, thinking quietly that the economy really does not look that good, especially with millions of citizens underemployed and out of the workforce, racking up debt on cards and cars?
But when tech companies suffer a stock shaving, it might boost up MSM-owning companies, like Comcast, which benefits from a less social-media-entranced consumer base.
The employers of the MSM want news consumers to watch more TV ads, rather than being tracked by mobile advertisers.
In reply to The perfect storm is… by SilverDoctors
Wake me when it doubles.
By then, it will have tripled and you will be left out.
In reply to Wake me when it doubles. by Joebloinvestor
What a bunch of nonsense. Cherry picked numbers, deceptive descriptions and wishful thinking.
WTF are "risk adjusted returns"? A made up statement to make people believe when they lose money investing in gold it's a good thing because it's "safe"...?
Sure gold will go up a bit. But the bottom line is when people hold it, it returns zero. So unless the price keeps going up, it's a losing long term proposition. As soon as there are even slightly higher gains somewhere else, that's where the big money will flow and the price will drop.
All people need, is to lose half of their wealth in stocks, and maybe they will be happy to store a fair chunk in gold, where it is safe.
Sometimes storing your wealth protecting your purchasing power is better than risking it in the stock market. Remember these wall st guys are frauds and crooks.
Look we use paper money which is the complete opposite of making gains in the stock market and we use this for ALL of our purchasing. Since the FRN 97% of US$ purchasing power has evaporated since 1913. How can you read the above statement and not like gold. How many here lost a fair chunk of their investments in 2007 and have never recovered?
In reply to What a bunch of nonsense. … by Anopheles
Like Roseanne, time for the US to reboot the gold standard.
Amazing. Some actually believe that the gold standard would EVER again be rebooted.
Why not predict something that might actually have a chance of happening instead, like a resurgence of the DoDo bird, or Dinosaur DNA being used to reboot a T. Rex, or the more gentle Brontosaurus, so she won't eat us, only broccoli and Arugula?
I know, a return to a real Republic.
Are you Saturday posters just sobering up from last night?
In reply to Like Roseanne, time for the… by Joebloinvestor
It just may not be the US gold standard.
Gold still is in play.
In reply to Amazing. Some actually… by Honest Sam
Another FAKE forecast.
Gold is not ready.
The unprepared are not ready for gold.
In reply to Another FAKE forecast. … by machop
Gold will go up when the dollar goes down. And with the printing that is going on, it won't be long.
Didn’t I read this story in 2017... and 2016... and
Everyone has an opinion about gold and silver. Time will tell.
If you were to use logic, you would use gold.
If the people of the planet were not sheeple'd they would want gold too.
Most of my Gold was purchased before the CDN$ plummeted. Even if my stocks had increased in CDN$ I would have more CDN$ but they would be able to purchase the gold that I have. I have protected my purchasing power from the drop by holding gold.
Soon the US $ will drop and the same scenario will play out.
In reply to Everyone has an opinion… by So It Goes
Some market commentary today and my monetary system post in the morning:
http://thetradingcrucible.blogspot.com/
No. Get cryptocoins. It’s as big as the Internet came into existence.
the world is going decentral and Trump started it big time.
Yup. Could. Could not, too.
My hunch: spot gold > $2000 by EOY
7 comments to Martin Armstrong – Dow 42,000
March 31, 2017 at 2:33 pm · Reply
His calls are often about general, and large, economic events – so he puts himself on the line but these ambitious calls rarely come true.
Ex. In 2013 he predicted the DOW would double by 2015. At the time of the prediction the DOW was approximately 14,000 – today (April 2016), it is at/near its high of 17,737.00. In 2014 he stated that $100+ crude oil was here to stay. Crude is now trading below $40. So both of these are way off base. Let’s take a look at some of his other miscue predictions:
Forecaster Martin Armstrong calling for start to a Sovereign debt crisis 2015.75 – he means the 3rd quarter of 2015 but it did not and has not transpired… yet.
August 25, 2011 – Martin Armstrong: Gold to Correct for 1-3 Quarters Before Resuming Uptrend – Gold was $1740 on that date, did correct lower – but never resumed, eclipsed or equaled that high 1-3 quarters after – nor has it 4.5 years later.
June 1, 2012 – Martin Armstrong: Are Commodities Preparing for a MAJOR RALLY? Armstrong is still looking for gold to explode to the upside into 2015 due to the Sovereign Debt Crisis – in this case the exact opposite happened – Commodities essentially collapsed for the, almost, 4 years following his statement.
November 2009 – “Martin Armstrong: Gold Headed To $5,000 And Beyond!” – 6 years later and no where near. That is not saying it can’t or won’t – just that without a date – it is a rather meaningless statement.
April 19th, 2013 – “We elected Weekly Bearish Reversals in both metals with gold closing at 1397.2 and 2304.1. Gold closed also just below the Weekly Break line 1398.6. This is warning that the FAILURE to exceed Friday’s 4/19 high intraday, and a penetration of 1310, we are looking at a drop to $1158. Breach that, and we very well may see $907 in 2 weeks.” No chance. Before he said this Gold had dropped $200 in the month of April, 2013 but it ended about $90 higher after he made the statement and it did not reach or breach $1158 although the following month it came close. Sub $1000 has not occurred even 3 years later.
Dec 2012 – “The metals will be taking off during 2013, Martin believes after the summer, going all the way to 2016. Major support is at 1570.” – Gold started December 2012 at $1720 and closed 2013 at $1205 – $1570 was not support and June (Summer), it went below $1200.
Oct 2013 – Gold’s going to drop below $1000 – and here is an example of his flip-flopping from the previous prediction. Sub $1000 has not occurred even 2.5 years later.
Aug 9, 2013 – “Martin Armstrong has come out with this shocker – Dow 32,000 by 2015! – needless to say this wasn’t even close to transpiring.
In 2013 – regarding the above DOW call: “Gold will be a beneficiary too, but in 2015.” but later stated ”$650-910 price of Gold coming soon.” – so this is an extreme flip-flop and neither came close to fruition.
September 14, 2014 – “Is Martin Armstrong Right on Sub-$1000 Gold?” – This seems to be a call that he is sticking with (see below), and I don’t disagree, but the timing has not proven him correct to date.
More recently:
“The metals will bottom on the Bechmark targets. Today, gold has collapsed again back down to the 1208 level. All the screaming, hollering, kicking, biting, and name-calling will not prevent gold from meeting its fate. You have to realize there should be a retest of the 1980 high just under the $1,000 mark. There is a risk of testing the Yearly Bearish Reversal at $680. That would probably finish-off the gold promoters for quite a while. I think even a break of $1,000 will make them look rather stupid. But that is what you need at the finale.
Bottom line, Do your own research.
Cheers
Keep flogging gold. Gold and silver are going to pile up in your closet and you will wish you had something else. I know, I have a nice pile. I stopped buying it.
My precious metals are denominated in caliber, not carats; and assured not to go down in value, have barter-ability and retain eminent utility in day-to-day social work, if we get to that. Which we don't want to.
I just got 2,000 carats last week. Brando " And then I realized--like I was shot...like I was shot with a diamond...a diamond bullet right through my forehead.
In reply to Keep flogging gold. Gold… by Hongcha
I don't need to read a treatise about pm's to know intuitively that they are simply a 'good thing'.
Nobody knows. NOBODY! I just treat my gold and silver as one other area of investment. I'll hold it till just before the cows come home. At this time i'm not buying till a move down or up. At least that shows me it can move.
We have a fiat currency, thinking it will last in the face of current situation is preposterous, wealth of the united States is priced in dollars and as they devalue to real assets inflation will take off. The reason the the $ will devalue is defaults and they are coming.
Short of the Yuan surplanting the shitdollar, I'm hoping Russia and China take gold to No Bid some weekend real soon. That's THE only way to bury the central banks and their PM manipulation and set this fucker FREE!