"Huge Caravan" Of Central American Refugees Is Headed For The U.S. Border

Over 1,500 Central Americans are on a crusade across Mexico in the hopes of being granted asylum at the U.S. border - a move which is set to pose an enormous challenge to the Trump administration's much campaigned about immigration policies, while reminding Trump's base that they still don't have the wall they elected him to build 14 months into his presidency.
"We want to become one, supporting us shoulder to shoulder and show that together we can break down borders," say the caravan's organizers.
Setting out six days ago and marching under the slogan "Migrantes en la lucha" ("Migrants in the Fight") during holy week, the caravan comprised mostly of Hondurans was organized roughly a month ago by the mysterious group Pueblo Sin Fronteras (People Without Borders) - which solicited donations via Facebook and encouraged volunteers to contact them.
''Our mission is to provide shelter and safety to migrants and refugees in transit, accompany them in their journey, and together demand respect for our human rights," reads the group's mission statement.
The Central American migrants, mostly Hondurans and Guatemalans, flee their countries because of insecurity and because they are threatened by gang members, also because of the economic and political situation in the region. -proceso.hn (translated)
“The crime rate is horrible, you can't live there,” a migrant named "Karen" told BuzzFeed News on the side of a highway near the Southern Mexico town of Huixtla. “After the president [was sworn in] it got worse. There were deaths, mobs, robbed homes, adults and kids were beaten up.”
"They want to reach the border and ask for asylum, the majority flee from gang violence, extortion and police abuses," says one of the organizers named Garibo.
Before setting out on the journey, the migrants were organized into groups of 10 to 15 people, and a leader was designated for each group. Five groups were then banded together in what organizers call a sector. While there are organizers from Pueblos Sin Fronteras leading the way, much of the effort to get to the US border is in the hands of the migrants themselves. -BuzzFeed
Migrants gathered for the march in the southern Mexico border town of Tapachula in advance of the march - where Pueblo Sin Fronteras conducted introductory workshops to help the Central Americans best navigate the United States once they arrive - including security drills in which male refugees are to form a wall around any threats to the women and children.
Help along the way
Despite a majority of the Hondurans being in Mexico illegally - which Mexican authorities have historically been stringent about, the caravan has not been stopped on its journey, and people from Mexican towns along the way have been helping the migrants.
The group is also planning to take "the Train of Death" in Arriaga in order to expedite the journey north, and several towns have provided buses to help the migrants along.
...children, women, and men, most of them from Honduras — have boldly crossed immigration checkpoints, military bases, and police in a desperate, sometimes chaotic march toward the United States. Despite their being in Mexico without authorization, no one has made any effort to stop them. -BuzzFeed
The municipality we’re at now is offering buses to get us to the next town. It’s been happening at several stops, I imagine they’re more interested in getting people out of their public squares. pic.twitter.com/6ay7Rn8fzI— Adolfo Flores (@aflores) March 30, 2018
A local at the town the caravan is arriving brought bread and ham for people. pic.twitter.com/xEybmayAT0— Adolfo Flores (@aflores) March 27, 2018
Here the migrants are seen boarding covered hopper freight railcars.
A video shows the migrants marching on the tracks and preparing to board the train in Arriaga.
In the train boarding video, a DJI Mavic Pro drone worth $1,000 to $1,300 USD was spotted. The march is depicted as a grassroots effort, but perhaps, there is some big money behind the movement.
BuzzFeed reporter Adolfo Flores has been embedded with the caravan, providing updates over Twitter:
On the move again. pic.twitter.com/JLhgTShshm— Adolfo Flores (@aflores) March 28, 2018
Everyone is in for the night. pic.twitter.com/9CA6NOTnNa— Adolfo Flores (@aflores) March 28, 2018
The caravan is on day five of its trek and finally made it to Oaxaca. pic.twitter.com/x7rqWrJh4z— Adolfo Flores (@aflores) March 29, 2018
This morning the caravan, anticipating a long day walk, got up at 4am to beat the sun. pic.twitter.com/Pk8URSSHP4— Adolfo Flores (@aflores) March 30, 2018
The caravan of Central Americans is getting ready to settle in for the day and make dinner. pic.twitter.com/BuSSJ9AiYL— Adolfo Flores (@aflores) March 30, 2018
About 80% of them are from Honduras. Many said they are fleeing poverty, but also political unrest and violence that followed the swearing in of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández after a highly contested election last year. The group often breaks into chants of “out with JOH.” They also chant “we aren't immigrants, we're international workers” and “the people united will never be defeated.”
Still, there are no guarantees on the route or assurances that once they reach the US border they'll be able to cross undetected or be allowed to stay under some type of protection like asylum.
Alex Mensing, another organizer with Pueblos Sin Fronteras, made that point clear to the migrants before the group started out. He also stressed that everyone is responsible for their own food, water, and payment for vans or buses. Still, it's far cheaper than being assaulted or falling into the hands of unscrupulous smugglers. -BuzzFeed
Here they come!
Comments
Looks like the east side of houston already.
California is that-a-way. I know those lovely socialists will open up their homes for you, maybe even let you bugger their wives.
In reply to Looks like the east side of… by FreeShitter
Voters without borders.
They should arrive just in time to vote Democrat in the midterm elections.
In reply to California is that-a-way. I… by American Psycho
Remember Lybia and the mess you did there. Your turn to be flooded with rapefugees.
Let's hope it's just a start.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Break down another country's borders; we're full up on dumb as shit gardeners here.
In reply to Remember Lybia by Adolph.H.
waiting for the snowflake caravans when all the i-gadgets go dark, where will they go?
In reply to Break down another country's… by Ms. Erable
Our country's reputation suggest this is ok.
In reply to waiting for the snowflake… by NoDecaf
What Would Netanyahu Do
In reply to Our country's reputation… by overbet
Have US mercs kill them with chemical weapons and then blame Assad.
In reply to What Would Netanyahu Do by SafelyGraze
I have a feeling this group will get amnesty, for whatever reason, but their job prospects in the Central Valley are looking slim because of the chronic and persistent water shortage.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Who gives a shit you moron. They'll still take jobs from illegals plus cost us more in taxes. Good side is they're smarter and more educated than the typical USSAan. Head to glorious Cali my new friends - we welcome you and will support you. Do not think of going to Canada there's a virus that kills Central Americans and South Americans - it's voodoo shit that you need to be afraid of.
In reply to I have a feeling this group… by Skateboarder
smarter and more educated???....the fucking hyperbole on here is a joke!! Kill yourself!!
In reply to Who gives a shit you moron… by Meyer Bauer
can we trade these harder workers
for the
fucking shithead meth and opiod heads??
straight up
In reply to smarter and more educated???… by DieSocialJusti…
Let's just have some buses waiting at the border to take them the rest of the way to Canada.
In reply to can we trade these harder… by Bes
It sounds like a military emergency to me.
How do you spell “invasion”?
In reply to Lets just have some buses… by manofthenorth
George Soros confirmed.
I am Chumbawamba.
In reply to It sounds like a military… by Manthong
Or Telemundo maybe?
Yeah, it’s most likely Soros.
In reply to "We want to become one,… by chumbawamba
Southerners, here's all you can do:
Drop your pants, bend over, spread your cheeks and kiss your... border.. goodbye.
In reply to Or Telemundo maybe?… by Americano
I was thinking more like a squadron of A-10s to meet them.... This is what the A-10 was designed for.
In reply to Lets just have some buses… by manofthenorth
There are some people, including Nehlen, organizing some kind of militia to meet them at the border.
Maybe just bluster.
Check out Gab.
In reply to I was thinking more like a… by gatorengineer
Sure, Bes. You leave, and we'll let one of them in to take your place.
In reply to can we trade these harder… by Bes
Snickering...you give too much credit for some ZH'ers to recognize snark.
In reply to Who gives a shit you moron… by Meyer Bauer
I guess the people here have voted to who they think the moron is.
As for jerbs for them - Trump should give them very temporary work visas and have them help build the wall.
In reply to Who gives a shit you moron… by Meyer Bauer
Get real people . . . this is not a "migration", it's a fucking invasion and should be dealt with accordingly.
In reply to I have a feeling this group… by Skateboarder
Ma Deuce can sort it out.
In reply to Get real people . . . this… by Dickweed Wang
+50
In reply to Ma Deuce will sort this all… by Lost in translation
Guess it is time to man the wall as my government will not do it. So what sector of the border do I need to go with my BMG .50 and when? Will ammunition and other logistics be provided or do I have to bring my own?
In reply to Ma Deuce will sort this all… by Lost in translation
Lets see if Trump has any balls which I doubt....
In reply to Get real people . . . this… by Dickweed Wang
Perfect excuse to deploy the military to the border and indict FaceBook for conspiracy to commit treason for allowing this group to organize on its platform.
In reply to Get real people . . . this… by Dickweed Wang
They will quickly turn the US into the place they are running from.
In reply to Get real people . . . this… by Dickweed Wang
Entropy is beating them to the punch on turning as such.
In reply to They will quickly turn the… by FIAT CON
Just wait until the global economy really starts puking. The 1500 will immediately turn into 150000, then 1500000, then... you get the picture. If we let these people in, more will come, lots more. Looks like Trump and the elite puppet masters are going to have a big decision to make when they come knocking on the Mexico/USA border.
In reply to Get real people . . . this… by Dickweed Wang
If such a group were granted amnesty in a few weeks there would be another group, then another, then another... ad infinitum.
In reply to I have a feeling this group… by Skateboarder
NO NO NO we’ll just let this one group in and then no more - just like
Reagan promised
In reply to If such a group were granted… by Stevious
These people need a very harsh meeting at the US border!
If this is not stopped soon the west will be as poor as the rest of the world.
If you want to live down by the river in a cardboard box without a gun to protect yourself, and if you want to work for $2 a day like these poor people, then welcome them into your country.
Perhaps the fence will have to continue all the way along the California border as well.
In reply to If such a group were granted… by Stevious
Hey, doesn't the US have a caravan of DACAs to meet them half way, say Mexico City?
In reply to These people need a very… by FIAT CON
Whatever reason is Satanic confusion. I own the copyrights to that lyric. As evidenced by the pictures all women are embarazadas.
In reply to I have a feeling this group… by Skateboarder
Yep, and already talking like they have the right to be here just because their country is a shithole and it's our responsibility to provide them with all the basic necessities.
If this group get's through and amnestied expect flood gates to open as every Central American country sends it's poor and criminals to the US.
Can you imagine all the countries south of the border opening up their prisons and sending them all to the US like Cuba did under Carter?
In reply to I have a feeling this group… by Skateboarder
They have a dream
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Yeah I have a dream, too, and I was actually legally born here. Fuck off, we're full.
In reply to They have a dream by HisNameIsRP
Maybe our military can pick them off like the Israeli's do the Palestinians.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Jooos rule, deal with it.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Invade Mexico at the point that these clowns are headed for! Tell the Mexican government that we will invade and annex one kilometer in and twenty kilometers along any area that has border crossings if the Mexican government does not stop the crossings. We will do this every week until it stops. Of course ALL Mexicans in the annexed area will be moved over to the Mexican side of the new border. Take a guess how long it would take to stop border crossings?
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
If anyone and everyone has the right to enter the US and vote in our elections then why all the hullabaloo about supposed Russian meddling?
In reply to What Would Netanyahu Do by SafelyGraze
Because Gen Y and Gen Z don't particularly have visceral hatred of the Rooskies in their blood, and that needs to be established for the biggest, baddest, boogeyman to be alive and well. These come-and-go terrizz groups aint a big enough threat as *gasp* - Russia!
It's fun to see my fellow 30 year olds brainwashed to the point of touting the "Russia bad, mmkay?" line. The propaganda is working well.
In reply to If anyone and everyone has… by Billy the Poet
Are you serious? I served in the former West Germany during the Cold War and stopped hating the Russkies decades ago. Russia is not my enemy, if it was ever an enemy at all!
In reply to Because Gen Y and Gen Z don… by Skateboarder
Everyone in my boomer parents' generation has had "Russia bad" engrained into them. Somehow during the 90s and 2000s, people kinda forgot about all this stuff as tech became the new focus (and so did middle eastern terrizz stuff). Now that all of that is kind of wearing off, having run out of countries in the ME or Africa to fvck over, the old "Russia bad" meme needs to be resurrected because it is the last remaining boogeyman of considerable might, excepting China, which we won't touch because they make all of our plastic shit and electronics, and the whole world stops if that stops.
It's about three shitshows with a side of koolaid.
In reply to Are you serious? I served… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I lived through the Cold War, much of it on USAF Strategic Air Command bomber bases, then in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. It wasn't 'Russia bad'; it was 'Soviet Communism bad'. Afterwards I worked on Strategic nuclear program designs in the Aerospace Industry. I never felt any personal animus, then or now, towards the Russian People.
In reply to Everyone in my boomer… by Skateboarder
I am on the edge of boomer and Gen X. I don't feel like a boomer so I claim to be Gen X. Anyhow, it's stupid to hate Russia! They are a majority white country, Christian, rational. I don't see a problem with that, I just don't.
Oh, and the propaganda that the MSM spews out? It doesn't work on me anymore.
In reply to Everyone in my boomer… by Skateboarder
White Christians are already a small fraction of the world's population.
Consider which ethnic group wants them killing each other.
In reply to I am on the edge of boomer… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0