"Huge Caravan" Of Central American Refugees Is Headed For The U.S. Border

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 03/31/2018 - 18:59

Over 1,500 Central Americans are on a crusade across Mexico in the hopes of being granted asylum at the U.S. border - a move which is set to pose an enormous challenge to the Trump administration's much campaigned about immigration policies, while reminding Trump's base that they still don't have the wall they elected him to build 14 months into his presidency. 

"We want to become one, supporting us shoulder to shoulder and show that together we can break down borders," say the caravan's organizers.

Luc Forsyth for BuzzFeed News

Setting out six days ago and marching under the slogan "Migrantes en la lucha" ("Migrants in the Fight") during holy week, the caravan comprised mostly of Hondurans was organized roughly a month ago by the mysterious group Pueblo Sin Fronteras (People Without Borders) - which solicited donations via Facebook and encouraged volunteers to contact them. 

''Our mission is to provide shelter and safety to migrants and refugees in transit, accompany them in their journey, and together demand respect for our human rights," reads the group's mission statement.

The Central American migrants, mostly Hondurans and Guatemalans, flee their countries because of insecurity and because they are threatened by gang members, also because of the economic and political situation in the region. -proceso.hn (translated)

The crime rate is horrible, you can't live there,” a migrant named "Karen" told BuzzFeed News on the side of a highway near the Southern Mexico town of Huixtla. “After the president [was sworn in] it got worse. There were deaths, mobs, robbed homes, adults and kids were beaten up.”

"They want to reach the border and ask for asylum, the majority flee from gang violence, extortion and police abuses," says one of the organizers named Garibo.

Before setting out on the journey, the migrants were organized into groups of 10 to 15 people, and a leader was designated for each group. Five groups were then banded together in what organizers call a sector. While there are organizers from Pueblos Sin Fronteras leading the way, much of the effort to get to the US border is in the hands of the migrants themselves. -BuzzFeed

Migrants gathered for the march in the southern Mexico border town of Tapachula in advance of the march - where Pueblo Sin Fronteras conducted introductory workshops to help the Central Americans best navigate the United States once they arrive - including security drills in which male refugees are to form a wall around any threats to the women and children.

Help along the way

Despite a majority of the Hondurans being in Mexico illegally - which Mexican authorities have historically been stringent about, the caravan has not been stopped on its journey, and people from Mexican towns along the way have been helping the migrants. 

The group is also planning to take "the Train of Death" in Arriaga in order to expedite the journey north, and several towns have provided buses to help the migrants along.

"La Bestia," Train of Death (Luc Forsyth for BuzzFeed News)

...children, women, and men, most of them from Honduras — have boldly crossed immigration checkpoints, military bases, and police in a desperate, sometimes chaotic march toward the United States. Despite their being in Mexico without authorization, no one has made any effort to stop them. -BuzzFeed

 

Here the migrants are seen boarding covered hopper freight railcars.

A video shows the migrants marching on the tracks and preparing to board the train in Arriaga.

In the train boarding video, a DJI Mavic Pro drone worth $1,000 to $1,300 USD was spotted. The march is depicted as a grassroots effort, but perhaps, there is some big money behind the movement.

BuzzFeed reporter Adolfo Flores has been embedded with the caravan, providing updates over Twitter:

About 80% of them are from Honduras. Many said they are fleeing poverty, but also political unrest and violence that followed the swearing in of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández after a highly contested election last year. The group often breaks into chants of “out with JOH.” They also chant “we aren't immigrants, we're international workers” and “the people united will never be defeated.

Still, there are no guarantees on the route or assurances that once they reach the US border they'll be able to cross undetected or be allowed to stay under some type of protection like asylum.

Alex Mensing, another organizer with Pueblos Sin Fronteras, made that point clear to the migrants before the group started out. He also stressed that everyone is responsible for their own food, water, and payment for vans or buses. Still, it's far cheaper than being assaulted or falling into the hands of unscrupulous smugglers. -BuzzFeed

Here they come! 

Meyer Bauer Skateboarder Sat, 03/31/2018 - 18:27 Permalink

Who gives a shit you moron. They'll still take jobs from illegals plus cost us more in taxes. Good side is they're smarter and more educated than the typical USSAan. Head to glorious Cali my new friends - we welcome you and will support you. Do not think of going to Canada there's a virus that kills Central Americans and South Americans - it's voodoo shit that you need to be afraid of.

FIAT CON Stevious Sat, 03/31/2018 - 19:43 Permalink

These people need a very harsh meeting at the US border!

If this is not stopped soon the west will be as poor as the rest of the world.

If you want to live down by the river in a cardboard box without a gun to protect yourself, and if you want to work for $2 a day like these poor people, then welcome them into your country. 

 Perhaps the fence will have to continue all the way along the California border as well.

Pure Evil Skateboarder Sat, 03/31/2018 - 20:10 Permalink

Yep, and already talking like they have the right to be here just because their country is a shithole and it's our responsibility to provide them with all the basic necessities.

If this group get's through and amnestied expect flood gates to open as every Central American country sends it's poor and criminals to the US.

Can you imagine all the countries south of the border opening up their prisons and sending them all to the US like Cuba did under Carter?

ScratInTheHat hedgeless_horseman Sat, 03/31/2018 - 21:21 Permalink

Invade Mexico at the point that these clowns are headed for! Tell the Mexican government that we will invade and annex one kilometer in and twenty kilometers along any area that has border crossings if the Mexican government does not stop the crossings. We will do this every week until it stops. Of course ALL Mexicans in the annexed area will be moved over to the Mexican side of the new border. Take a guess how long it would take to stop border crossings?

Skateboarder Billy the Poet Sat, 03/31/2018 - 18:24 Permalink

Because Gen Y and Gen Z don't particularly have visceral hatred of the Rooskies in their blood, and that needs to be established for the biggest, baddest, boogeyman to be alive and well. These come-and-go terrizz groups aint a big enough threat as *gasp* - Russia!

It's fun to see my fellow 30 year olds brainwashed to the point of touting the "Russia bad, mmkay?" line. The propaganda is working well.

Skateboarder HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Sat, 03/31/2018 - 18:33 Permalink

Everyone in my boomer parents' generation has had "Russia bad" engrained into them. Somehow during the 90s and 2000s, people kinda forgot about all this stuff as tech became the new focus (and so did middle eastern terrizz stuff). Now that all of that is kind of wearing off, having run out of countries in the ME or Africa to fvck over, the old "Russia bad" meme needs to be resurrected because it is the last remaining boogeyman of considerable might, excepting China, which we won't touch because they make all of our plastic shit and electronics, and the whole world stops if that stops.

It's about three shitshows with a side of koolaid.

gregga777 Skateboarder Sat, 03/31/2018 - 18:45 Permalink

I lived through the Cold War, much of it on USAF Strategic Air Command bomber bases, then in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. It wasn't 'Russia bad'; it was 'Soviet Communism bad'. Afterwards I worked on Strategic nuclear program designs in the Aerospace Industry. I never felt any personal animus, then or now, towards the Russian People. 