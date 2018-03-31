Israel Will Respond "Inside Gaza Strip" If "Organized Terrorist Operations" Continue

As Israel inches ever-closer to an all-out war against Hezbollah in Syria (a war that could expand to encompass southern Lebanon), the IDF this week also mercilessly crushed yet another massive Hamas-organized border protest in Gaza, deploying drones to shower thousands of demonstrators with tear gas while firing live rounds and rubber-coated steel pellets into the crowd. By the time yesterday's border clashes had ended, at least 15 Palestinians were dead and over 500 were wounded.
Of course, a spokesman for the IDF - a Brig. Gen. Ronen Manelis - denied allegations of excessive use of force. He said the men killed by the IDF belonged to a violent, militant faction of Hamas, and that several dozen people - at most - were injured by live fire while the rest were merely impacted by the tear gas and other crowd-control responses. Gaza's Shifa Hospital received 284 injured people Friday - most of them with bullet wounds. Of those, 70 were under the age of 18. And 11 were women, per the Associated Press.
Already Saturday, several hundred people returned to the five makeshift tent encampments several hundred meters from the border; the encampments were meant to be a launch point for the marches. But if demonstrators try to rush the border fence again, Manelis said Israel would have no choice but to "expand" its response beyond the border area - echoing the extremely deadly assault unleashed on Gaza City during the summer of 2014. That episode left nearly 2,000 Palestinians dead. Of those, nearly 500 were civilians, per AP.
He said that Hamas and other Gaza militant groups are using protests as a cover for staging attacks. If violence continues, “we will not be able to continue limiting our activity to the fence area and will act against these terror organizations in other places too,” he said.
Indeed, just like during the runup to the IDF's Operation Protective Edge, the IDF labeled Palestinians efforts to "breach" the border fence "organized terrorist operations."
Sure enough, on Saturday Israeli troops fired warning shots toward Palestinian youths gathered at the Gaza-Israel border on Saturday, wounding 13 people, health officials said according to Reuters.
And, as we previewed last week, it is only a matter of time before Israel decides to retaliate not on the border but inside the Gaza Strip itself, potentially sparking yet another regional war.
“We won’t let this turn into a ping-pong zone where they perpetrate a terrorist act and we respond with pinpoint action. If this continues we will not have no choice but to respond inside the Gaza Strip,” Manelis told reporters in a phone briefing.
Separately, during a series of tweets, an IDF spokesperson said the army is "only interested in terrorists who are trying to disrupt Israeli life; we only act against them." The army also claimed that "nothing was carried out uncontrolled" and that the IDF "knows where every bullet landed." The IDF also touted its successful thwarting of an infiltration attempt by three terrorists in northern Gaza.
Curiously, those tweets by the Israeli army were then swiftly deleted.
‘We know where every bullet landed’, Tweeted the Israeli army. ‘Nothing was carried out uncontrolled’. Bullets which killed 15 Palestinian demonstrators and wounded 1,400. They’ve since deleted their admittance of guilt #Gaza https://t.co/1U3EXgl7Jf pic.twitter.com/tgPuOTiGrQ— Joseph Willits (@josephwillits) March 31, 2018
Friday's demonstrations were meant to be part of a six-week long campaign calling for a "right of return" for Palestinian refugees to what is now Israel. The protests are set to culminate in May when Israel celebrates the 70th anniversary of its independence - a day that Palestinians call Nakba (catastrophe) day.
The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is calling for an "independent" investigation of what happened on Friday. The UN Security Council urged restraint on both sides following the clashes, but didn't decide on any concrete actions.
Since seizing control of Gaza back in 2007 and splitting with the more moderate Fatah party, Hamas has been involved with several deadly clashes with the IDF, as a border blockade imposed by Israel and Egypt has made it increasingly more difficult for Hamas to govern.
Joooooooooos
Love Americans who bitch about Israeli occupied lands, all the while living off the confiscated lands of native peoples, extirpated through mass slaughter, biological genocide, false legal representation, and internment.
In reply to Joooooooooos by hyena butter
I dont see the Jews setting up West Bank residents with big casinos!
In reply to Love Americans who bitch… by algol_dog
Gaza Stripped...Warsaw Ghetto ll...
In reply to I dont see the Jews setting… by Government nee…
Israel opened up the start of this "defense" by firing a tank round at a farmer who approached the fence. By that standard in America cops would have a radar gun and a partner on a .50 cal ready to blast you if the radar gun showed you 5 mph over the speed limit. But then again if your black they do that anyway.
In reply to Z by Déjà view
Israhell WILL NEVER stay put, until put down.
Their SATANIC bloodlust has no equal.
In reply to Israel opened up the start… by SoDamnMad
poor pals(istians)
guess when you POKE THE BEAR he responds in kind(and with lethal force)
more stones please
remember YOU INVADE sovereign state back in 1976(remember it well)
and got your head handed to you in days
NOW IT IS THEIR LAND that they used EMINENT DOMAIN to obtain legally given your ILLEGAL ACTIONS
In reply to Israhell WILL NEVER stay put. by beepbop
No one believes Jews anymore. The jig is up :)
In reply to poor pals(istians)… by sabaj49
"Israel Will Respond "Inside Gaza Strip" If "Organized Terrorist Operations" Continue"
What is the IDF and Likud but an "Organized Terrorist Operation"?
God, how I pity the imprisoned Palestinians.
In reply to No one believes Jews anymore… by Scar Bro
The courageous Jewish soldier will once again display his bravado by sniping pregnant women or children coming back from school or destroying kindergartens with his US taxpayer subsidized jetfighter and ordinance.
I can predict Jews will never have the balls to confront their victims with simple weapons in a direct and frontal fight, the sort of which you can see your adversary in the eyes while fighting. The real dirty fight. They would lose hands down.
Showing courage would be too demanding for them. Palestinians are a noble species. Contrary to the Jewish imaginary suffering, the Palestinian plight is simply heart wrenching.
In reply to "Israel Will Respond "Inside… by J S Bach
If the sand niggers, that no Arab or Muslim country wants, want to fight hiding behind their women and children they get what they deserve.
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
Good. I hope they pave the whole Gaza strip and turn it into an Amazon Distribution Center for the Middle East and Egypt.
In reply to X by Adolph.H.
Let's analyze this situation a little further to see who the real terrorists are:
-how many self proclaimed chosen died? zero
- from the Palestinian part : 18 Palestinian dead , >1400 injured,some with severe wounds ; in the last 50 days : 585 children killed
So ,you see ,when you talk FACTS ,it's quite obvious that zionist entity is a criminal one.
Yemeni citizens are voting for who is the most hated person in the world . These are the results:
1.Donald Trump, President of the United States of America, for: recognizing Quds as the capital of the fake and the child killer Zionist regime, continued support for the Zionist crimes, constantly threatening the sovereign states and efforts to wage war and chaos in every corner of the world, supporting the Saudi crimes in Yemen and participating in the killing of the innocent people in Yemen.
2.Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of the fake Zionist regime, for: constant threats against Islamic countries, achieving a record for killing 578 children within 51 days, continued occupation of Palestine and the daily oppression against Muslims and Christians.
3.Nikki Haley, United States Ambassador to the United Nations, for: supporting the massacre of the oppressed people of Yemen by the Saudi regime, staunch support for the crimes of the Zionist regime.
I concur. Again,FACTS speak louder than the zionist fiction.
In reply to "Israel Will Respond "Inside… by J S Bach
The European invaders (they call themselves Jews) should get out of Palestine (they call it Israel), and any dual citizens should get out of US government. Until then, everyone should boycott Israel and anyone who supports Israel.
If there is a judgement day, then I think American believers are in for a big surprise.
In reply to poor pals(istians)… by sabaj49
'eminent domain'?
You have to be fucking joking.
Eminent domain has not been part of Western Law since the days of William the Conquerer, and it has no place in a fair court of law.
In reply to poor pals(istians)… by sabaj49
Israel Will Respond "Inside Gaza Strip" If "Organized Terrorist Operations" Continue
My response: More evidence that we are living in the LAST DAYS.
This situation is coming to a HEAD very quickly.
In reply to 'eminent domain'?… by east of eden
Israel Will Respond "Inside Gaza Strip" If "Organized Terrorist Operations" Continue
My response: For all those who think and believe that there is any honor in what the Palestinians are doing in this action, you are misguided and uninformed. Below is a URL that contains many videos that should shock the HELL out of you. These videos define who the Palestinians really are as a people. As you watch, remember that these are BRAINWASHED children in many instances being trained as future terrorists who may someday kill your family or friends in the name of Allah. Truly sad to see this kind of thing taking place. The Palestinian leaders should be ashamed and held to account!!!!
PALWATCH VIDEOS: (https://www.youtube.com/user/palwatch)
In reply to 'eminent domain'?… by east of eden
Jews stealing land, stealing lives. Hook noses got it coming soon. Gotta admire a Palestinian for protesting despite the type of ruthlessness Jews falsely accuse Germans of.
In reply to Israhell WILL NEVER stay put. by beepbop
time to send in the russians to do to the idf what they did to isis...
after all, they have a very successful track record against nazis...
In reply to Jews stealing land, stealing… by Scar Bro
Well, here's an interesting tidbit.
Why Israel Refused to Expel Russian Envoys Over the Skripal Case
https://sputniknews.com/analysis/201803301063060119-russia-israel-skrip…
In reply to time to send in the russians… by BullyBearish
They always ignore their instigations and leap to the reaction and act as if it's the start of troubles. They do this every time.
In reply to Israel opened up the start… by SoDamnMad
Should have never let them back in. Gets too bad and they will kick their asses out all together.
In reply to Z by Déjà view
So your kids should get to do all the bad stuff you did in your life, don't correct them? Why even be an adult? We grow, we learn and we don't have to repeat, but we sometimes, unfortunately, do.
In reply to Love Americans who bitch… by algol_dog
True, but what does that have to do with Israel? Separate topic.
In reply to Love Americans who bitch… by algol_dog
''Let everyone sweep in front of his own door, and the whole world will be clean.''
In reply to True, but what does that… by homeskillet
"Love Americans who bitch about Israeli occupied lands, all the while living off the confiscated lands of native peoples, extirpated through mass slaughter, biological genocide, false legal representation, and internment."
We've covered this already, time to update your knowledge base to the 21st century. DNA analysis and archaeological evidence suggest the Solutreans(European) were most likely the first indigenous people of North America, ie: the first actual "Native Americans". Furthermore, DNA evidence indicates that even the larger numbered population groups who much later crossed through Beringia on the Pacific side had European "roots".
Europeans didn't genocide Amerindians. Some 5-7 million Amerindians still exist in North America alone, and they enjoy unprecedented funding, land grants, special rights, education opportunities, etc. The largest factor(~90%) in Amerindians dying off after the reconquest of North America by Europeans was infectious disease, not warfare. Long before Columbus, whole Amerindian tribes were being decimated and outright disappearing due to disease, brutal warfare among themselves, and famine.
Ancient Native Boy's Genome Reignites Debate Over First Americans
“They haven’t produced evidence to refute the Solutrean hypothesis,” said geneticist Stephen Oppenheimer of Oxford University, a leading expert on using DNA to track ancient migrations. “In fact, there is genetic evidence that only the Solutrean hypothesis explains.”
https://in.reuters.com/article/us-science-native-americans-origins/anci…
https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/00438243.2014.966273
University Of California Press: Across Atlantic Ice
The Origin Of America's Clovis Culture
https://www.ucpress.edu/book.php?isbn=9780520275782
https://www.liveleak.com/view?i=b6d_1434537212&safe_mode=on&selected_vi…
https://anthropology.si.edu/staff/Stanford/Stanford.html
http://www.primtech.net/
Spiegel: DNA Analysis Shows Amerindian Boy's Bones Had European Roots
http://www.spiegel.de/international/dna-analysis-shows-native-americans…
90% Of Amerindians Died From Disease, Not Warfare With Europeans
https://indiancountrymedianetwork.com/history/events/american-history-m…
https://www.nytimes.com/2002/10/29/science/don-t-blame-columbus-for-all…
Nature: Seals Brought TB To Americas Long Before Europeans
https://www.nature.com/news/seals-brought-tb-to-americas-1.15748
http://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-28871719
In reply to Love Americans who bitch… by algol_dog
People will learn one day that News isn't the only thing FAKED by this evil Gov. The CIA is no more an enemy of the people than NASA and the Smithsonian. They (Smithsonian) have now been exposed as habitually hauling off antiquities off shore and dumping into the depths to cover the narrative to fit their NWO mantra. One example is the giants with red hair that were here prior to the Indians. We had to be awfully stupid to think that some magic ice bridge allowed migration from Equatorial Africa to Central and South America.
Fake history, Fake math, Fake physics, Fake Einstein, Fake Gov, Fake religions, Fake everything the Gov touches, especially anthropology. The 46 chromosomes human fact gives the whole evolution-missing link theory the tag of HOAX.
In reply to We've done this already. DNA… by RagnarRedux
So much for your fucking Arian Nations bullshit.
In reply to We've done this already. DNA… by RagnarRedux
Tu Quoque
Dude, join the 21st century. It is relevant
In reply to Love Americans who bitch… by algol_dog
Algo, the Native Americans had full control of this Continent for 10,000 years.
They did not build cities, towns, nor did they form languages that would unite them, nor a body of literature.
They fought and killed each other all the time.
They were exceptionally cruel to prisoners and inflicted terrible torture before killing them.
By the time the Europeans arrived, the East and West coasts should have been dotted with fortresses.
If it had been the ancient Egyptians or the Romans who had arrived, they would have seen the same landscape.
Our worldwide history is made up of expansion in addition to other things.
The Native Americans had most of the same resources that most other world civilizations had, but they simply did not evolve.
In reply to Love Americans who bitch… by algol_dog
Try the Clovis culture you publicly educated droid.
In reply to Algo, the Native Americans… by fleur de lis
So the prehistoric Clovis culture gave rise to which cities?
In reply to Try the Clovis culture you… by MasterControl
True,,,,sooooo many do not understand simple Biology. The Eagle does not breed with the crow.....if the crow cannot survive, it dies out, disappears.
Stupid Humans need to control who breeds and how many.
The Palis breed like rabbits.
In reply to So the prehistoric Clovis… by fleur de lis
Where did they hide their wheels?
In reply to Try the Clovis culture you… by MasterControl
Tell that to the 'judge' when you are on trial for murder, you fucking wanker.
In reply to Algo, the Native Americans… by fleur de lis
White guilt? Try it on someone else. That happened long before my time.
In reply to Love Americans who bitch… by algol_dog
Go fuck yourself, moron.
The Israelis are living off my tax dollars.
In reply to Love Americans who bitch… by algol_dog
And so do the Palestinians, and that's my point. WE are the ones who perpetuate this nonsense, as both sides lobby for our support in a theater of the absurd.
In reply to Go fuck yourself, moron… by hoytmonger
Hey, shit for brains,
Pioneers and settlers killed and slaughtered for the title to that land. That's how all land is acquired and held. That's exactly how your stone age savages got it. The civilized Europeans beat the primitive heathens playing by the exact same rules the heathens embraced for centuries. You want a rematch?
In reply to Love Americans who bitch… by algol_dog
Yep, kinda like Israel did ...
In reply to Hey, shit for brains,… by Kidbuck
I love ignoramuses like you that haven't the foggiest clue wtf you're talking about. You're trying to compare apples and oranges. People have migrated for the entire existence of mankind. Sometimes it's peaceful, sometimes war is involved, lands exchange hands, it has been the history of us all. The difference with that and what happened with the "jewish state" is that they have did their conquest by deception and continue to deceive and punish anyone who dare not believe their lies. The zionists started the world wars, instituted their empire, created the UN and demanded to the world that land could no longer be taken in conquest, yet they really mean only if it's not them taking the land.
Sorry to break it to you, but if the natives weren't killing each other at every chance they got, they could have very easily stopped the trickle of arriving Europeans.
In reply to Love Americans who bitch… by algol_dog
Establishing Israel as a state was a mistake. They dont play nice in the sandbox, and the USA is slowly being degraded through Jewish political $.
In reply to Joooooooooos by hyena butter
Muzzzies...lol. I need some popcorn. The dumb assed Muzzies are hilarious.
In reply to Joooooooooos by hyena butter
Israel ceases to exist without US taxpayer support and our military tech gifted to them
In reply to Muzzzies...lol. I need some… by Quantify
Who then go on to sell U.S. tech to adversaries√
HOW ISRAEL USED WEAPONS AND TECHNOLOGY TO BECOME AN ALLY OF CHINA
http://www.newsweek.com/china-israel-military-technology-beijing-jerusa…
Who Can Control Israel’s Arms Dealers?
Israel operates similarly, though the arms trade is a much larger part of its total economic activity. The country’s main export is weapons, ranking it as the sixth largest arms seller in the world by volume but number one as a percentage of its overall economy. As in Turkey and the U.S., the business is largely run by retired senior officers. Unlike Turkey and the U.S., there have been a number of scandals connected to Israeli weapons development and sales, including the arrests of Israeli weapons dealers in Latin America and Africa. There has also been illegal activity relating to the sale of restricted technology. →→→→→The Israelis sold the F-16-derived avionics of the Lavi jet fighter that it was developing with U.S. funding to China, which then produced its own version, while the electronics of the U.S. Sidewinder air-to-air missile also went to Beijing, enabling it to produce a clone called the PL-8. The PL-8 was later sold by China to Saddam Hussein’s Iraq.←←←←←
http://www.theamericanconservative.com/articles/who-will-control-israel…
In reply to Israel ceases to exist… by Juggernaut x2
"Joooooooooos"
ZioNazis.
In reply to Joooooooooos by hyena butter
Push those Jordanian terrorists back into Jordan.
In reply to Joooooooooos by hyena butter
the zionazis have been outed. only fools and jews care about the fate of israel and its perpetual victim citizens. nuking israel would bring a cheer heard around the world.
In reply to Joooooooooos by hyena butter
nuking israel on easter sunday would be a great way to celebrate the resurrection of christ.
In reply to Joooooooooos by hyena butter
what surprises me the most is that all of the muslim immigrants in western nations do not target friends of israel in those countries to make up for the bad deeds of israel... it's kind of strange... you would think that there would assassinations all over the world but there is not... so who is bad actor here?