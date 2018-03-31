"I've Never Seen Anything Like It" - Russia Declares 'Unusual' Missile Drill, Just Miles From Sweden

Rather than exercising caution after the nerve gas attack in the United Kingdom and a tidal wave of Russian diplomatic expulsions from Washington, Eurozone, and other countries, Moscow is upping the ante which has surprised the Eurozone and the West on Thursday. Besides the tit-for-tat expulsions of Russian and American diplomats, President Vladimir Putin has chosen to flex his war muscles next week with an unusual missile exercise in international waters, but close enough to Sweden and Latvia that it will shut down commercial airspace.

The Russian cruiser Marshal Ustinov, assigned to the 43rd Missile Ship Division of the Russian Northern Fleet, has been deployed to the Baltic Sea for a live firing exercise in international waters near Sweden and Latvia on April 06 through 08, TASS reported, citing the Russian Navy’s press release.

According to Sweden's Aftonbladet, the Swedish Civil Aviation Administration received a Russian telegram on Tuesday alerting officials that “rocket test firings in the southern part of the Baltic Sea” will take place in proximity to Karlskrona, Sweden. The test area is known as “Russia 1”, from April 4 at 6:00 to 6 April at 18:00.

“Russia has announced that they are planning some sort of launch next week. It is an area of international water but in Swedish airspace, “says Sofia Bergström, communications officer at the Civil Aviation Administration.

During the missile exercise, the Swedish Civil Aviation Administration will refer to the D-area, as “Dangerous Area,” and all air traffic and civilian aircraft will be rerouted during the exercise.

“The rocket launches mean that air traffic will be led around this area and it will mean delays for civil aviation,” says Sara Eriksson, Press Manager at Transportstyrelsen. 

Aftonbladet indicates that “Russia has not practiced this far west on the Baltic Sea in the past.”

“I have never before seen another nation carry out bouts in the Swedish FIR except during a coexercise with Sweden. Clearly outside the normal,” tweets Defense Commander Wiseman, Lieutenant Colonel Carl Bergqvist, on Twitter (Translated from Swedish by Microsoft via Bing).

“This is very rare,” a source within the Swedish Armed Forces told Expressen.

A curator for various social media channels monitoring Russian military exercises tweeted: “Bloody hell. Russian navy just reserved missile firings area for 4-6 April up to 18000m in intl waters real close to Sweden. How provocative you can go?”

A political editor for BILD raised an interesting point, “Two days after Germany issued the final permit to realize NordStream2, the Russian Army flexes its muscles exactly above the planned course of the pipeline. Missile tests to take place from April 4 to April 6. A clear sign to Denmark and #Sweden.#PutinAtWar.”

Sweden’s public service radio broadcaster said, “Russian missiles will be tested in international waters unusually close to Sweden next week. Air traffic near Öland and Bornholm will have to be redirected.

"I’ve never seen anything like it” said flight traffic chief Jörgen Andersson to @MatsEriksson7.”

Relations between Washington and Moscow have plunged to lows not seen since the gloomy days of the Cold War — following the nerve gas attack in the United Kingdom. In response to the West’s anti-Russian campaign along with a barrage of Russian diplomat expulsions, President Vladimir Putin has ordered a new wave of war drills across the Russian Federation.

Western elites/media who have conditioned the American people with 24/7 anti-Russian propaganda could eventually get their wish of the Cold War 2.0 turning hot, as Moscow will be forced to deploy an even greater deterrence pushing the region toward a point of no return.

Pandelis Sat, 03/31/2018 - 15:02

Rather than exercising caution after the nerve gas attack in the United Kingdom

you got to be joking ... these are the words you are starting with the analysis?  you might want to show and give some more background to the readers  ... here is putin's warning from 2016 ...

"Your people he says do not feel a threat of the impending danger, that is what worries me" (minute 6:38).  yeah because we get plenty of southfront propaganda of "nerve gas attack"

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kqD8lIdIMRo

GUS100CORRINA Belrev Sat, 03/31/2018 - 15:10

"I've Never Seen Anything Like It" - Russia Declares 'Unusual' Missile Drill, Just Miles From Sweden

My response: This RUSSIA business is going to get out of control, we will all be sorry and the MARXIST PROGRESSIVE LIBERAL POLICE STATE and NEOCONS will get what they have always wanted: WWIII

MICC is ALIVE and WELL.
 

mobius8curve Pandelis Sat, 03/31/2018 - 15:28

Russia along with many other countries are preparing for the day when they deal with the bully in the playground:

 

Revelation 18:8-18  Therefore in one day shall her plagues come, death, and mourning, and famine; and she shall be utterly burned with fire; for strong is the Lord God who judged her.  (9)  And the kings of the earth, who committed fornication and lived wantonly with her, shall weep and wail over her, when they look upon the smoke of her burning,  (10)  standing afar off for the fear of her torment, saying, Woe, woe, the great city, Babylon, the strong city! for in one hour is thy judgment come.  (11)  And the merchants of the earth weep and mourn over her, for no man buyeth their merchandise any more;........  (17) for in one hour so great riches is made desolate. And every shipmaster, and every one that saileth any whither, and mariners, and as many as gain their living by sea, stood afar off,  (18)  and cried out as they looked upon the smoke of her burning, saying, What city is like the great city?

When has so many nations had the capacity to cause another country to totally burn in one day and what other country(city) is richer than this country and ships +90% of their trade to the rest of the world?

Babylon was both a city and an empire and His~story(history) repeats:

Ecclesiastes 1:9  That which hath been is that which shall be; and that which hath been done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun.

Prepare accordingly:

https://sumofthyword.com/2017/12/19/all-israel/

The Ram yomutti2 Sat, 03/31/2018 - 15:53

I am sorry, but you mean 'Americans' are useless......Seems to me that America gave up what we use to make for the rest of the world to make lots of weapons and debt. In the process, America has killed millions of people.  Maybe you should have a discussion with someone from Vietnam who is 60 or older, or Cambodia, or Laos, or Iraq....the list gets long.  

rejected The Ram Sat, 03/31/2018 - 16:56

"Maybe you should have a discussion with someone from Vietnam who is 60 or older"

He's the sort that got 56,000 of us killed.... then, after starting the shit they tucked tail and ran.... that was some kind of disgusting exit but it looks like we're gonna get to see it again shortly. They never tire of volunteering others to die for their ego trips. 

OverTheHedge mobius8curve Sat, 03/31/2018 - 16:10

 

"Therefore in one day shall her plagues come, death, and mourning, and famine; and she shall be utterly burned with fire; for strong is the Lord God who judged her"

You probably think that the god who would do such things is a might, rightious and powerful god, cleansing the world and righting the wrongs.

I see him as a) make-believe and b) a vicious, genocidal, merciless, amoral lunatic.

We all have different ideas about the world - my take on the Christian god is that he is deeply, deeply unpleasant. Mostly, I choose not to share my opinions, as I am aware that they make some people uncomfortable, but constant religio-spamming gets old quite quickly. Yes, the middle-east is the centre of the end of the world, but that's because we are all supposed to worship a middle-eastern god. Almost all religions have a world-end myth, and mostly they don't centre around Damascus, shocking as that knowledge may be to you. 

MoralsAreEssential OverTheHedge Sat, 03/31/2018 - 17:04

I upvoted you; however, there is much historical Truth in the books of the Abrahamic religions.  It is just they have been distorted and edited by mainly those who CALL THEMSELVES semitic "Jews" and the Roman Empire who merged Paganism and Christianity for their political control goals.  Not to say their version of "Apocalypse" as prophesied is what or whom they say, but both the Bible and Koran state that 13 months from Israel moving on the Palestinians, there will be 4 days of fire falling on the earth from (take your pick) Planet X or a Quantum Wave.  This will end in the "AntiChrist" appearing and ruling for 3 years, the Years of Peace, by the Jews and rebuilding the Temple.  This mythos is why Israhell wants the War.  Israhell has already cut stones for the new temple and have been training accolytes in sacrifices.  If you believe in Dimensions, although the details of Apocalypse are altered, Apocalypse and the physical universe events bringing it on are NOT NECESSARILY false.

Teja 1.21 jigawatts Sat, 03/31/2018 - 15:46

Russian bullying against Israel? Nice try. With lots of Israelis being immigrants from Russia, I would expect there are deep if hidden links between Israel and Russia. Israeli defense in the region is oriented not against Russian interests, but against Iranian ones. And it should be obvious even to America haters that Russian interests are not identical to those of Iran and Hezbollah.

Amun chunga Sat, 03/31/2018 - 15:33

Sweden crossed the red line by, among other deeds, paying for Patriot missiles in Poland

There are only 5 net contributors to the EU budget:

 

UK, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark

 

These are countries that effectively are "arming" Eastern Europe against Russia

 

From the onset Poland was by far, far the biggest net receiver of EU budget funds (and still is)

as part of the scheme to create a US/IL vassal that could be used in both directions, as it may suit,

against two biggest threats for the NWO:

Germany and Russia

chunga Lumberjack Sat, 03/31/2018 - 16:30

Wow, no shit. This is stuff the maverick should have been tweeting instead of the expulsions and shit about fake news. The whole world refuses to put 2 and 2 together. I have yet to see one fucking thing "provocative" or "destabilizing" from Russia.

Interesting article by bernard over at MoA

Hillary Clinton Ordered Diplomats To Suppress 'Novichok' Discussions

http://www.moonofalabama.org/

Documents from the U.S. State Department published by Wikileaks show that then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton directed her diplomats to not talk about Novichok and to play down the matter should it arise in chemical weapon control talks. 

*bold mine

MusicIsYou Sat, 03/31/2018 - 15:07

