"I've Never Seen Anything Like It" - Russia Declares 'Unusual' Missile Drill, Just Miles From Sweden

Rather than exercising caution after the nerve gas attack in the United Kingdom and a tidal wave of Russian diplomatic expulsions from Washington, Eurozone, and other countries, Moscow is upping the ante which has surprised the Eurozone and the West on Thursday. Besides the tit-for-tat expulsions of Russian and American diplomats, President Vladimir Putin has chosen to flex his war muscles next week with an unusual missile exercise in international waters, but close enough to Sweden and Latvia that it will shut down commercial airspace.
The Russian cruiser Marshal Ustinov, assigned to the 43rd Missile Ship Division of the Russian Northern Fleet, has been deployed to the Baltic Sea for a live firing exercise in international waters near Sweden and Latvia on April 06 through 08, TASS reported, citing the Russian Navy’s press release.
According to Sweden's Aftonbladet, the Swedish Civil Aviation Administration received a Russian telegram on Tuesday alerting officials that “rocket test firings in the southern part of the Baltic Sea” will take place in proximity to Karlskrona, Sweden. The test area is known as “Russia 1”, from April 4 at 6:00 to 6 April at 18:00.
“Russia has announced that they are planning some sort of launch next week. It is an area of international water but in Swedish airspace, “says Sofia Bergström, communications officer at the Civil Aviation Administration.
During the missile exercise, the Swedish Civil Aviation Administration will refer to the D-area, as “Dangerous Area,” and all air traffic and civilian aircraft will be rerouted during the exercise.
“The rocket launches mean that air traffic will be led around this area and it will mean delays for civil aviation,” says Sara Eriksson, Press Manager at Transportstyrelsen.
Aftonbladet indicates that “Russia has not practiced this far west on the Baltic Sea in the past.”
“I have never before seen another nation carry out bouts in the Swedish FIR except during a coexercise with Sweden. Clearly outside the normal,” tweets Defense Commander Wiseman, Lieutenant Colonel Carl Bergqvist, on Twitter (Translated from Swedish by Microsoft via Bing).
Jag har aldrig tidigare sett annan nation genomföra skjutningar i svenskt FIR förutom vid samövning med Sverige. Klart utanför normalbild. https://t.co/SFmxFWyRs3— Wiseman (@wisemanswisdoms) March 28, 2018
“This is very rare,” a source within the Swedish Armed Forces told Expressen.
A curator for various social media channels monitoring Russian military exercises tweeted: “Bloody hell. Russian navy just reserved missile firings area for 4-6 April up to 18000m in intl waters real close to Sweden. How provocative you can go?”
Bloody hell. Russian navy just reserved missile firings area for 4-6 April up to 18000m in intl waters real close to Sweden. How provocative you can go? https://t.co/BJlHsJ9eUz via @wisemanswisdoms @Ongaunited NOTAM here: pic.twitter.com/zTLGAJYh6H pic.twitter.com/e78VsfccTl— Aki Heikkinen (@akihheikkinen) March 29, 2018
A political editor for BILD raised an interesting point, “Two days after Germany issued the final permit to realize NordStream2, the Russian Army flexes its muscles exactly above the planned course of the pipeline. Missile tests to take place from April 4 to April 6. A clear sign to Denmark and #Sweden.#PutinAtWar.”
#BREAKING— Julian Röpcke (@JulianRoepcke) March 29, 2018
Two days after #Germany issued the final permit to realise #NordStream2, the #RussianArmy flexes its muscles exactly above the planned course of the pipeline.
Missile tests to take place from April 4 to April 6.
A clear sign to #Denmark and #Sweden.#PutinAtWar pic.twitter.com/kKEon5gaTz
Sweden’s public service radio broadcaster said, “Russian missiles will be tested in international waters unusually close to Sweden next week. Air traffic near Öland and Bornholm will have to be redirected.
"I’ve never seen anything like it” said flight traffic chief Jörgen Andersson to @MatsEriksson7.”
Russian missiles will be tested in international waters unusually close to Sweden next week. Air traffic near Öland and Bornholm will have to be redirected. "I've never seen anything like it" says flight traffic chief Jörgen Andersson to @MatsEriksson7— Radio Sweden (@radiosweden) March 29, 2018
Relations between Washington and Moscow have plunged to lows not seen since the gloomy days of the Cold War — following the nerve gas attack in the United Kingdom. In response to the West’s anti-Russian campaign along with a barrage of Russian diplomat expulsions, President Vladimir Putin has ordered a new wave of war drills across the Russian Federation.
Western elites/media who have conditioned the American people with 24/7 anti-Russian propaganda could eventually get their wish of the Cold War 2.0 turning hot, as Moscow will be forced to deploy an even greater deterrence pushing the region toward a point of no return.
Rather than exercising caution after the nerve gas attack in the United Kingdom
you got to be joking ... these are the words you are starting with the analysis? you might want to show and give some more background to the readers ... here is putin's warning from 2016 ...
"Your people he says do not feel a threat of the impending danger, that is what worries me" (minute 6:38). yeah because we get plenty of southfront propaganda of "nerve gas attack"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kqD8lIdIMRo
An attack by MI6 is an obvious false flag.
In reply to Rather than exercising… by Pandelis
"I've Never Seen Anything Like It" - Russia Declares 'Unusual' Missile Drill, Just Miles From Sweden
My response: This RUSSIA business is going to get out of control, we will all be sorry and the MARXIST PROGRESSIVE LIBERAL POLICE STATE and NEOCONS will get what they have always wanted: WWIII
MICC is ALIVE and WELL.
In reply to Attack by MI6. by Belrev
there is no way out of it ... it is (((they))) who want the war ... that is why chump is there - playing the friend (the usual tactics to put you to sleep) ... forget about neocons bolton and that BS ... look at kushner
In reply to "I've Never Seen Anything… by GUS100CORRINA
Russians recognise the scale of this threat against them. It's time to let the rest of Europe know that this is serious business now. Europe will have to decide whether they follow the zionists and take on the bear at their doorstep..... or fold.
In reply to there is no way out of it … by Pandelis
what europe?
In reply to Russians recognise the scale… by Scar Bro
In reply to Russians are useless scum… by yomutti2
I am sorry, but you mean 'Americans' are useless......Seems to me that America gave up what we use to make for the rest of the world to make lots of weapons and debt. In the process, America has killed millions of people. Maybe you should have a discussion with someone from Vietnam who is 60 or older, or Cambodia, or Laos, or Iraq....the list gets long.
In reply to Russians are useless scum… by yomutti2
He's got his countries mix a tad.
In reply to I am sorry, but you mean … by The Ram
"Maybe you should have a discussion with someone from Vietnam who is 60 or older"
He's the sort that got 56,000 of us killed.... then, after starting the shit they tucked tail and ran.... that was some kind of disgusting exit but it looks like we're gonna get to see it again shortly. They never tire of volunteering others to die for their ego trips.
In reply to I am sorry, but you mean … by The Ram
the european union you know, the largest economy on the fokken planet
In reply to what europe? here is our… by Pandelis
the United Emirates of Europe. (UEE):
England, Germany, France, Sweden; and soon, Italy.
In reply to what europe? here is our… by Pandelis
"what europe? "
I think they mean Europistan,,, 3.931 million square miles of whiners, complainers and pussies.
In reply to what europe? here is our… by Pandelis
They should launch some practice missiles at Tel Aviv.
In reply to Russians recognise the scale… by Scar Bro
Russian bullying against Israel? Nice try. With lots of Israelis being immigrants from Russia, I would expect there are deep if hidden links between Israel and Russia. Israeli defense in the region is oriented not against Russian interests, but against Iranian ones. And it should be obvious even to America haters that Russian interests are not identical to those of Iran and Hezbollah.
In reply to They should launch some… by 1.21 jigawatts
The Russian military and political leaders certainly act like they hold the aces in this game. Frankly I hope they are right. I trust Putin, Lavrov and Shoygu over Trump, Mattis and Pompeo.
In reply to Russians recognise the scale… by Scar Bro
I like to make a joke on the Swedes. Because I have friends there who all see how they are remote controlled in their foreign policy.
But this article reads like it has been written by Ambassador Brzejinski (yes, that´s his name) himself.
So, my Swedish friends, clean up your beautifil country.
In reply to Russians recognise the scale… by Scar Bro
"Bloody hell. Russian navy just reserved missile firings area for 4-6 April up to 18000m in intl waters real close to Sweden. How provocative you can go?"
Ask the Americans / NATO they've been pushing the envelope for quite some time.
In reply to "I've Never Seen Anything… by GUS100CORRINA
Is NATO standing in Russia yet?
Can't be far off.
In reply to "Bloody hell. Russian navy… by Erek
Do you really think the Russians would let that happen?
In reply to Is NATO standing in Russia… by GreatUncle
Russians know what game theyre playing. Europe does not. Zionist uk/u.s/israel think they'll win
In reply to Do you really think the… by Erek
That's probably a red line right there.
In reply to Is NATO standing in Russia… by GreatUncle
Dafuq is Sweden gonna do about it? I see 2 choices here for them: return to neutrality or go all in with NATO.
In reply to That's probably a red line… by chunga
Sweden crossed the red line by, among other deeds, paying for Patriot missiles in Poland
There are only 5 net contributors to the EU budget:
UK, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark
These are countries that effectively are "arming" Eastern Europe against Russia
From the onset Poland was by far, far the biggest net receiver of EU budget funds (and still is)
as part of the scheme to create a US/IL vassal that could be used in both directions, as it may suit,
against two biggest threats for the NWO:
Germany and Russia
In reply to That's probably a red line… by chunga
1 up, but where is the ´like´ button?
In reply to Sweden crossed the red line… by Amun
Check out the questions Russia submitted to the UK to answer...
https://www.rt.com/news/422871-russia-questions-uk-skripal-case/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
In reply to That's probably a red line… by chunga
Wow, no shit. This is stuff the maverick should have been tweeting instead of the expulsions and shit about fake news. The whole world refuses to put 2 and 2 together. I have yet to see one fucking thing "provocative" or "destabilizing" from Russia.
Interesting article by bernard over at MoA
Hillary Clinton Ordered Diplomats To Suppress 'Novichok' Discussions
http://www.moonofalabama.org/
*bold mine
In reply to Check out the questions… by Lumberjack
Not a peep about the relentless fucking with the Russians have endured for the last decade.
Amazing that a few rocket trails creates all this attention....and surprise.
Next up..S400 rocket batteries to who ever the fuck wants them.
In reply to "I've Never Seen Anything… by GUS100CORRINA
They have also recently tested launching Sarmats from silos
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ODQHM3rDOcM
Strange how they can manage something of this complexity yet totally bungle a simple assassination job in Salisbury /sarc.
In reply to Not a peep about the… by Theta_Burn
It's not so unusual when you remember that the eternally belligerent USA is lining up all its allies to consistently jew them with sanctions and threaten them with war.
In reply to "I've Never Seen Anything… by GUS100CORRINA
https://www.rt.com/news/422871-russia-questions-uk-skripal-case/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
In reply to Attack by MI6. by Belrev
"According to Sweden's Aftonbladet". The Swedish MSM is meant for mentally retarded. In my opinion is the worst of the worst. Sweden has no credibility left after how they (and their MSM media) were hunting and harassing J Assange while on the other hand they are mute, silent to the non stop rapes commited by "refuggges" and unacompanied "children"
In reply to Rather than exercising… by Pandelis
I'm pretty certain that chinese and russians have wargamed this. And my guess is that they find it advantageous to shorten the timelines.
Putin, as usual, stated clearly how Russia would respond. "No more Mr. Nice guy" As his new weapons systems have given him strategic deterrence and parity.
In reply to On a long enough timeline,… by DillyDilly
That timeline seems to be getting shorter.
In reply to On a long enough timeline… by Blackfox
