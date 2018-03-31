Laura Ingraham Takes Week Off Air As Advertisers Flee Amid David Hogg Feud

Fox News host Laura Ingraham is talking a week off the air after 18 advertisers dumped her for calling Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg a whiner. The ordeal began after 17-year-old Hogg publicly complained several times about having been rejected from four UC colleges (UCLA, UCSD, UCSB and UC Irvine) despite his 4.2 GPA.
Ingraham tweeted a Daily Wire article detailing Hogg's dismay, in which she called him a whiner - but said it was "totally predictable given acceptance rates."
David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA...totally predictable given acceptance rates.) https://t.co/wflA4hWHXY— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 28, 2018
Hogg then took aim at Ingraham's advertisers.
☺️ tweet away https://t.co/cKe4iTTulV— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 29, 2018
Despite an apology from Ingraham, which Hogg did not accept, he then instead encouraged his followers to tweet at brands which advertise on her show - resulting in a groundswell of advertisers pulling their support of the Fox host's show.
Any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA —incl. @DavidHogg111. On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland. For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David...(1/2)— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 29, 2018
Hogg said he does not accept her apology. “She’s only apologizing after a third of her advertisers pulled out, and I think it’s really disgusting that she basically tried promoting her show after ‘apologizing’ to me. I think it’s wrong and if she really wants to do something, she can cover things like inner city violence and the real issues that we have in America. I know she’s a talk show host, but she also has a responsibility to show both sides of a story,” he said during an interview on CNN’s New Day. -Yahoo
"I think it's great that corporate America is standing with me," David Hogg says of his call for advertisers to boycott Laura Ingraham's Fox News show, "They cannot push us around, especially when all we're trying to do here is save lives" https://t.co/kL7RrM6fHF pic.twitter.com/yvz1PpXMxg— New Day (@NewDay) March 30, 2018
Now 18 advertisers have dropped Laura Ingraham https://t.co/Yq2mQpYEEW…— John (Miller) Barron (@JBarronPR) March 31, 2018
Nutrish
TripAdvisor
Wayfair
Expedia
Nestlé
Johnson & Johnson
Hulu
Stitch Fix
Jos. A. Bank
Jenny Craig
Office Depot
Miracle-Ear
Liberty Mutual
Principal
Ruby Tuesday
Atlantis Resort
Honda
Entertainment Stud
While Hogg's supporters have cheered young David wielding his newfound power in the wake of his 17 dead classmates and teachers, others such as The Hill's Joe Concha say it's setting a dangerous precedent.
So what is this boycott about exactly? Ingraham immaturely mocking a public figure in the form of Hogg around some schools that rejected him? Or is it about Ingraham's career as a conservative talk radio and television opinion host overall?
Either way, we've entered some dangerous territory here, if boycotts like this one succeed. And not many are speaking out against said danger for two reasons:
1) Fear of reprisal for criticizing Hogg, who has the benefit of being protected from any criticism while being free to level it.
2) Fear of being seen as "the person attacking a mass-school-shooting survivor," regardless of whether there's a basis for such criticism or not. -The Hill
Concha even commended Hogg on his "professionalism and lucidity" after the Parkland shooting.
David Hogg is a high school journalist with a professionalism and lucidity that is beyond impressive based on his on-scene reports from #Parkland on Wednesday. The highest kudos to David amidst chaos and death and afterward in national interviews. Beyond impressive.— Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 15, 2018
He may be 17 but should be treated like an adult after entering the arena and becoming a prominent voice in what has become the biggest story of the year thus far...
...Hogg has played loose with more than a few facts and has leveled the same kind of personal attacks on which he's basing this boycott. And, through it all, almost all anchors and reporters have allowed him to go unchallenged out of that same fear of being seen as monsters for going after "the kid with the just cause."
There are exceptions to those not willing to challenge Hogg, starting first and foremost with conservative writer/commentator and podcast/radio host Ben Shapiro. "I look forward to Hogg's apologies to Republicans ('sick f***ers'), Dana Loesch (she was 'hypocritical and disgusting' for criticizing Broward Sheriff Scott Israel), and Marco Rubio (he said Rubio was bribed by the NRA to give away children's lives)," Shapiro wrote in the online publication he founded, The Daily Wire.
"You may not like what Ingraham said. You may disagree with it. I did. But it isn't remotely CLOSE to the level of viciousness with which Hogg has attacked people who disagree with him," Shapiro added.
Conservative Parkland survivor Kyle Kashuv echoed Shapiro's sentiment:
"The media took interest in [Hogg] to push an agenda... They've propped people up and have turned them into shields. I am not doubting anyone's sincerity, but people have certainly been hiding behind my classmates to push an agenda."
The #March4OurLives had so much potential to be pure and grassroots but became very far from that. It was exactly what conservatives hate and what liberals love. At this point, with millions of dollars involved, every student, including myself, became a pawn in a game of chess.— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 29, 2018
People that just experienced a horrific tragedy were now on the national stage propped up by millions of dollars. It is too late to back out. Armed with little facts and lots of feelings, my peers made their way on to major networks to spread their message.— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 29, 2018
While many people have said many hogwash statements, the one person who has crossed many, many lines is @davidhogg111. He has said inflammatory things: 'Our Parents Don't Know How To Use a F**king Democracy So We Have To' and the left has stood by it without any condemnation.— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 29, 2018
Calling NRA members murderers is not okay pic.twitter.com/L4TDi7Ga3r— Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 29, 2018
"And therein lies the rub," Concha writes. "As stated, Hogg should be treated as an adult. It's the arena he chose to enter and had every right to do so, given his abilities and what he experienced. But if a boycott succeeds here, it sets the kind of precedent that will forever change what the First Amendment is supposed to stand for."
Comments
Run that mouth, bitch.
Who are they?
In reply to Run that mouth, bitch. by roadhazard
The Federal Reserve Mafia at it again. The directive went out.
The comment Ingram made was the lightest of light criticism. There is no other way to explain this than follows. The directive bullet points would be as follows
BitChute: Going Whole Hogg Hitler
In reply to Who are they? by Klassenfeind
Why is anyone apologizing to that little side-mouthed commie psychopath?
Never apologize. It only encourages them.
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
And I'm boycotting public schools by putting my kids in home school. All they do in public schools is sit around on their phones surfing social media. It's not like they are learning to socialize anymore. And allowing school walk outs for any reason says it all. I'm glad I woke up, now my kids can get a real education.
In reply to Why is anyone apologizing to… by Killtruck
Hogg looks like Butt-head (of Beavis & Butt-head) come to life.
In reply to And I'm boycotting public… by wren
Wonder how long will take Alt-Righters to push the message for boycotting those (((companies))).
Let's see where those <1000$ in savings lefturds have will take you once you'll target only them.
And by the way, presstitutes, that's what you get for doing "tobacco science" kind of news.
In reply to Hogg looks like Butt-head … by Whoa Dammit
A complete shit show. Another deep state hoax. Another crisis actor and a media completely complicit in covering up the truth. For one goal to disarm the people. Neofeudalism awaits us.
In reply to Boycott those companies by Leakanthrophy
Social skills? You mean the social skills where the girls were whores fucking niggers, the feminized boys were too scared to leave home, and if they did get married the chance of success was 50 percent?
Yeah, those were some mad social skillz. They were shit long before smartphones. We're homeschooling here. The boy is doing arithmetic. He is 4.
And now the public teachers in Oklahoma think they deserve a raise for a job well done.
In reply to And I'm boycotting public… by wren
WTF? Fake news!!! I'm "The Entertainment Stud™" and I've dropped nobody...
In reply to Social skills? You mean the… by Gaius Frakkin'…
Atlantis Resort
HUUUUUUUUUGE! Rip-off!
Hungry? Bowl of crappy spaghetti is $40...how about a hamburger (think value menu size/quality) for $12...what's that you say, you prepaid for your food? LOL...you didn't prepay the TAX on that food...that'll be $30 for that bowl of spaghetti!
Bottle of water? That'll be $9!
A friends experience there; it will never be me...
Edit: found a menu with prices from one of Atlantis' eateries:
https://www.tripadvisor.com/LocationPhotoDirectLink-g147416-d931679-i10…
Imagine taking a family of 4!
In reply to WTF? Fake news!!! I'm the … by SloMoe
Sounds like Disney. Fleece you to get into the park then rape you on outrageous prices for food and drinks.
In reply to Atlantis Resort by FireBrander
There's no way to not be robbed getting through Disney's gates, but food and drink robbery is a persons own fault. We eat a huge breakfast at the hotel buffet and bring a water bottle to the park. Late in the day, you can leave Disneyland for lots of close by food options.
In reply to Sounds like Disney. Fleece… by Pure Evil
A cogent young conservative with a lot of facts about guns needs to debate him. Get him on the ropes and his true cunt foul mouthed self will appear.
In reply to There's no way to not be… by FireBrander
Actually those in public school are learning to hate.
In reply to And I'm boycotting public… by wren
She has nothing to apologize for. Hogg's is the latest marxist tool, in a long line of them. Same stupid talking points that have no merit or standing, in an intelligent conversation. But we are not dealing with people of great wit, their wit is more than a touch dim!
In reply to Why is anyone apologizing to… by Killtruck
START BY BOYCOTTING THOSE 18 COMPANIES .... THEY JUST OUTED THEMSELVES AS BEING ANTI 2A AND ANTI CHRISTIAN
In reply to She has nothing to apologize… by MozartIII
Yes, boycotts work both ways. I didn't see any product or service on that list that I couldn't live without.
In reply to START BY BOYCOTTING THOSE… by Disgruntled Goat
With you 1000%
Take a week off for what? Apologize for what? That tool Hogg being a little bitch?
Eff those companies boycotting Laura Ingraham - she is one of the few awesome commentators on Zionist owned TV
In reply to She has nothing to apologize… by MozartIII
Killtruck: You I like !
In reply to Why is anyone apologizing to… by Killtruck
Absolutely. Say what you mean and mean what you say. You'll never have to apologize.
But you may tell some people to go fuck themselves if they don't like it.
In reply to Why is anyone apologizing to… by Killtruck
Did these same advertisers drop ABC when Joy Behar made her bigoted comment about Pence and Christians? Yeah I didn’t think so. Fox is a bunch of pussies for cowtowing to these commies. We have to stop doing this crap.
In reply to Why is anyone apologizing to… by Killtruck
Apologize for that?! The more I see and read about this little Hitler like Hogg kid, the more I'm despising him! Hangs up on Trump and brags about it!? He's a lying lowlife that needs to be taken down a few pegs!
In reply to Why is anyone apologizing to… by Killtruck
David Hogg's Voter Registration
Party Affiliation: Democratic Party
Registered to Vote In: Broward County, Florida
Registration Date: 09/23/2016
Voter Status: Preregister Minors (minimum 16 Years Of Age)
Precinct: Q044
Precinct Group: 0
Precinct Split: Q044.2
Congressional District: 22
House District: 96
Senate District: 29
County District: 3
School Board District: 4
https://voterrecords.com/voter/70794659/david-hogg
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
Fox is weak .... they just showed their true colors ..... just CNN lite, thats all.... Coming up on 4 years without TV now .... I suggest you all do the same .... turn off the propaganda of those who seek to enslave you
In reply to David Hogg's Voter… by AlaricBalth
Agreed, I gave up the idiot box several years ago, I'll just stream the local news every evening and that's really about it with televised media.
In reply to Fox is weak .... they just… by Disgruntled Goat
Fox News
Cultivator of national ignorance:
fear builders, hate meisters, Goebbels' crypt keepers,
carnival barkers for Trump's Fertility Clinics.
Koch-Mercer cult worshiping, thought-leader of
morbidly-obese, Jesus-haunted dumblings and
GED negligent hordes, driving America into
a racial world of mythical feudalism.
In reply to Agreed, I gave up the idiot… by ProstoDoZiemi
Deep in Hillary's crack Snorkeler
Trying his shyster version of philosophy.
In reply to Fox News… by Deep Snorkeler
I'll watch from both sides of the table, and then make my own decisions what to believe after using my brain...
If that's your opinion on Fox, well many say ABC/Disney is the Devil.....
In reply to Fox News… by Deep Snorkeler
Bingo.
But you can’t limit that comment to fox.
Old school msm companies are all just a giant psyop.
In reply to Fox News… by Deep Snorkeler
I guess those companies don’t care about business from voters who are against illegal immigration, one of the topics frequently addressed by Ingraham.
More voters holding purse strings, which enable themselves (and others) to purchase the products on that sponsor list, care about issues like job displacement due to illegal immigration, especially with all of the underemployed young people — ages 18 to 34 — who live at home with their parents, including half of all male citizens in that age group.
Maybe, companies are now using political issues as a way to drum up cheap publicity, but this might alienate customers in more ways than one, regardless of their political stances.
Who is running the show now: adults or children? We hear a lot about children; it is used as an excuse for many things in workplaces and resource allocation.
Apparently, America is going to start using the teenage rock star boy-band model or the 15-minutes-of-fame model to pick its leaders on major national issues.
This could backfire on parents across America, trying to convince inexperienced young people who think they know it all to avoid the pitfalls of all kinds of awful things.
Kids now have confirmation on a national stage that they—not their parents—are the thought leaders due to their infinite wisdom.
Good luck with that one, American parents....
I do not care how high their grades are, we all know that 17 year olds DO NOT have the life experience that adults have, informing their positions on a number of issues.
In reply to adsf by DownWithYogaPants
This asshole was looking for some university backing and thought he had really hit the mother lode with this acting job.
Fuck all this Private Central Banking cartel. It's time to hang them.
In reply to Run that mouth, bitch. by roadhazard
White Christians, its a zero sum game now .... you cant even insult those who seek to strip you of your God-given and constitutional rights without a corporatist backlash .... WAKE THE FUCK UP AND DO NOT BUY PRODUCTS FROM THESE COMPANIES, OR ANY OTHER ANTI CHRISTIAN COMPANY THAT SEEKS TO ENSLAVE YOU
In reply to Run that mouth, bitch. by roadhazard
I fully agree.
Politically-motivated boycotts are a double edged sword.
They can cut both ways.
In reply to White Christians, its a zero… by Disgruntled Goat
If they want a boycott, let's give them a fucking boycott. Shut the fucking manipulative marketing fuckers down. I can go a long time without buying anything.
Nutrish
TripAdvisor
Wayfair
Expedia
Nestlé
Johnson & Johnson
Hulu
Stitch Fix
Jos. A. Bank
Jenny Craig
Office Depot
Miracle-Ear
Liberty Mutual
Principal
Ruby Tuesday
Atlantis Resort
Honda
Entertainment Stud
I need none of this shit, and if they are afraid of broke ass students and entitlement whore progressives buying power, brother, they best tread lightly on conservative middle class consumers.
They simply believe that we will remain passive while the radical leftists run over us.
WRONG
In reply to I fully agree… by serotonindumptruck
How many of you are going to write a letter and mail it to the president or the chairman of the board of those companies?
I just finished my letter to Liberty Mutual. I had been considering them for auto insurance as I leave state farm for mistreating me.
I will do a letter for Hulu too. You guys can manage the rest?
In reply to If they want a boycott, let… by Oldwood
Another example of why a business should NEVER:
A. Pick sides in a political/social debate.
B. Advertise somewhere that picks sides in political/social debate.
Unless, your customer base is one side or the other...but not if your customers are on both sides of the issue.
In reply to I fully agree… by serotonindumptruck
There are white Christians and then there are white Christian assholes.
Then again there are also red baby goats who pretend to follow the teaching of a Jesus of Nazareth (who wasn't particularly white).
Poser.
In reply to White Christians, its a zero… by Disgruntled Goat
Fuck that.
There are so many middle class people who do almost ALL the work that get stepped on, pissed on, shit on and generally denigrated, who if and when final stand up to this madness, will send the idiotic progressives running for their mommy.
In reply to There are white Christians… by youshallnotkill
Exactly! I'm happy they listed the weak-kneed fucktard companies that pulled out because this little tithead got upset over being called a whiner. I'm going to boycott them myself just because they have no fucking sense of fairness.
He is a whiner, and a little asshole to boot. He's had his 15 minutes of fame, now let's flush this turd.
In reply to White Christians, its a zero… by Disgruntled Goat
I'm surprised Berkeley didnt offer him a full professorship.
In reply to Exactly! I'm happy they… by chubbar
All Ingraham said was that White Males are discriminated against in College Entrances (along with Asians) - which is ENTIRELY, COMPLETELY TRUE.
She has Zero to apologize for. I'm guessing the two little LibTard Brat boys (Murdoch kids) that now run Fox, forced her to.
I've already cancelled my accounts/relationship with Nutrish, Trip Advisor, and Progressive.
In reply to White Christians, its a zero… by Disgruntled Goat
TripAdvisor has been deleting reviews of negative (physically unsafe) experiences at Mexican resorts....you can bad mouth the hotel, etc., but you cannot talk about being robbed, or drugged or any of that...go to the TA homepage and trips to Mexico are front and center...profits before customer safety..."We may kill a few folks, but at least we'll meet our sales goals!".
In reply to All Ingraham said was that… by The First Rule
Another website suggested some operation mayham for these companies...even simple things like damaging those with products in stores....anything to hurt them. I am not admitting to, or recommending criminal activity, that's up to decide.
In reply to White Christians, its a zero… by Disgruntled Goat
I wonder how many more clear proofs the North American is going to need to sense the political bias these Avert Whores exude.
If you can't see the writing on this wall, Why Not?
In reply to Run that mouth, bitch. by roadhazard
Fuck that ziowhore neocohen poseur.
She needs to get assraped by the biggest nigger in 'murica just for apologizing.
Along with that other old,clapped -out crackho mudshark,whattsherface.
In reply to Run that mouth, bitch. by roadhazard
Shut up asshole. Tired of your vile ignorant shit.
In reply to Fuck that ziowhore neocohen… by Mr Hankey
What does your mom have to so with this?
In reply to Run that mouth, bitch. by roadhazard
this is one of those articles that truly shows what whack jobs ZHers are. Dont jump on a high school student who has more maturity and inegrity than you could ever aspire to.
In reply to Run that mouth, bitch. by roadhazard
Little left-wing Wart Hogg, all dressed up in his brown shirt, fist in air has maturity and integrity?
Troll back at HuffPo.
In reply to this is one of those… by Reality_checkers