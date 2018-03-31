Laura Ingraham Takes Week Off Air As Advertisers Flee Amid David Hogg Feud

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 03/31/2018 - 16:00

Fox News host Laura Ingraham is talking a week off the air after 18 advertisers dumped her for calling Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg a whiner. The ordeal began after 17-year-old Hogg publicly complained several times about having been rejected from four UC colleges (UCLA, UCSD, UCSB and UC Irvine) despite his 4.2 GPA. 

Ingraham tweeted a Daily Wire article detailing Hogg's dismay, in which she called him a whiner - but said it was "totally predictable given acceptance rates."

Hogg then took aim at Ingraham's advertisers.

Despite an apology from Ingraham, which Hogg did not accept, he then instead encouraged his followers to tweet at brands which advertise on her show - resulting in a groundswell of advertisers pulling their support of the Fox host's show.

Hogg said he does not accept her apology. “She’s only apologizing after a third of her advertisers pulled out, and I think it’s really disgusting that she basically tried promoting her show after ‘apologizing’ to me. I think it’s wrong and if she really wants to do something, she can cover things like inner city violence and the real issues that we have in America. I know she’s a talk show host, but she also has a responsibility to show both sides of a story,” he said during an interview on CNN’s New Day. -Yahoo

While Hogg's supporters have cheered young David wielding his newfound power in the wake of his 17 dead classmates and teachers, others such as The Hill's Joe Concha say it's setting a dangerous precedent. 

So what is this boycott about exactly? Ingraham immaturely mocking a public figure in the form of Hogg around some schools that rejected him? Or is it about Ingraham's career as a conservative talk radio and television opinion host overall?  

Either way, we've entered some dangerous territory here, if boycotts like this one succeed. And not many are speaking out against said danger for two reasons: 

1) Fear of reprisal for criticizing Hogg, who has the benefit of being protected from any criticism while being free to level it. 

2) Fear of being seen as "the person attacking a mass-school-shooting survivor," regardless of whether there's a basis for such criticism or not. -The Hill

Concha even commended Hogg on his "professionalism and lucidity" after the Parkland shooting.

He may be 17 but should be treated like an adult after entering the arena and becoming a prominent voice in what has become the biggest story of the year thus far...

...Hogg has played loose with more than a few facts and has leveled the same kind of personal attacks on which he's basing this boycott. And, through it all, almost all anchors and reporters have allowed him to go unchallenged out of that same fear of being seen as monsters for going after "the kid with the just cause."

There are exceptions to those not willing to challenge Hogg, starting first and foremost with conservative writer/commentator and podcast/radio host Ben Shapiro. "I look forward to Hogg's apologies to Republicans ('sick f***ers'), Dana Loesch (she was 'hypocritical and disgusting' for criticizing Broward Sheriff Scott Israel), and Marco Rubio (he said Rubio was bribed by the NRA to give away children's lives)," Shapiro wrote in the online publication he founded, The Daily Wire.

"You may not like what Ingraham said. You may disagree with it. I did. But it isn't remotely CLOSE to the level of viciousness with which Hogg has attacked people who disagree with him," Shapiro added. 

Conservative Parkland survivor Kyle Kashuv echoed Shapiro's sentiment:

"The media took interest in [Hogg] to push an agenda... They've propped people up and have turned them into shields. I am not doubting anyone's sincerity, but people have certainly been hiding behind my classmates to push an agenda."

"And therein lies the rub," Concha writes. "As stated, Hogg should be treated as an adult. It's the arena he chose to enter and had every right to do so, given his abilities and what he experienced. But if a boycott succeeds here, it sets the kind of precedent that will forever change what the First Amendment is supposed to stand for."

Comments

DownWithYogaPants Sat, 03/31/2018 - 16:08

The Federal Reserve Mafia at it again.  The directive went out.  

The comment Ingram made was the lightest of light criticism. There is no other way to explain this than follows.  The directive bullet points would be as follows

  • Ingram is questioning the operation too much - we WILL find some excuse to pull advertising ( note how this is exactly how google did it too.  Banker Central Command must be unhappy ) 
  • She makes a rather innocuous comment - media gets the trigger command. They act totally out of proportion.

BitChute: Going Whole Hogg Hitler

wren Sat, 03/31/2018 - 16:22

And I'm boycotting public schools by putting my kids in home school. All they do in public schools is sit around on their phones surfing social media. It's not like they are learning to socialize anymore. And allowing school walk outs for any reason says it all. I'm glad I woke up, now my kids can get a real education.

Gaius Frakkin' Sat, 03/31/2018 - 16:31

Social skills? You mean the social skills where the girls were whores fucking niggers, the feminized boys were too scared to leave home, and if they did get married the chance of success was 50 percent?

Yeah, those were some mad social skillz. They were shit long before smartphones. We're homeschooling here. The boy is doing arithmetic. He is 4.

And now the public teachers in Oklahoma think they deserve a raise for a job well done.

FireBrander Sat, 03/31/2018 - 16:47

AlaricBalth Sat, 03/31/2018 - 16:15

David Hogg's Voter Registration

Party Affiliation: Democratic Party
Registered to Vote In:  Broward County, Florida  
Registration Date:  09/23/2016 
Voter Status: Preregister Minors (minimum 16 Years Of Age)

Precinct: Q044
Precinct Group: 0
Precinct Split: Q044.2
Congressional District: 22
House District: 96
Senate District: 29
County District: 3
School Board District: 4

https://voterrecords.com/voter/70794659/david-hogg

Endgame Napoleon Sat, 03/31/2018 - 17:15

I guess those companies don’t care about business from voters who are against illegal immigration, one of the topics frequently addressed by Ingraham. 

More voters holding purse strings, which enable themselves (and others) to purchase the products on that sponsor list, care about issues like job displacement due to illegal immigration, especially with all of the underemployed young people — ages 18 to 34 — who live at home with their parents, including half of all male citizens in that age group.

Maybe, companies are now using political issues as a way to drum up cheap publicity, but this might alienate customers in more ways than one, regardless of their political stances.

Who is running the show now: adults or children? We hear a lot about children; it is used as an excuse for many things in workplaces and resource allocation. 

Apparently, America is going to start using the teenage rock star boy-band model or the 15-minutes-of-fame model to pick its leaders on major national issues. 

This could backfire on parents across America, trying to convince inexperienced young people who think they know it all to avoid the pitfalls of all kinds of awful things. 

Kids now have confirmation on a national stage that they—not their parents—are the thought leaders due to their infinite wisdom. 

Good luck with that one, American parents....

I do not care how high their grades are, we all know that 17 year olds DO NOT have the life experience that adults have, informing their positions on a number of issues. 

 

 

Oldwood Sat, 03/31/2018 - 16:50

If they want a boycott, let's give them a fucking boycott. Shut the fucking manipulative  marketing fuckers down. I can go a long time without buying anything.

Nutrish
TripAdvisor
Wayfair
Expedia
Nestlé
Johnson & Johnson
Hulu
Stitch Fix
Jos. A. Bank
Jenny Craig
Office Depot
Miracle-Ear
Liberty Mutual
Principal
Ruby Tuesday
Atlantis Resort
Honda
Entertainment Stud

I need none of this shit, and if they are afraid of broke ass students and entitlement whore progressives buying power, brother, they best tread lightly on conservative middle class consumers.

They simply believe that we will remain passive while the radical leftists run over us.

WRONG

snblitz Sat, 03/31/2018 - 17:29

How many of you are going to write a letter and mail it to the president or the chairman of the board of those companies?

I just finished my letter to Liberty Mutual.  I had been considering them for auto insurance as I leave state farm for mistreating me.

I will do a letter for Hulu too.  You guys can manage the rest?

The First Rule Sat, 03/31/2018 - 16:35

All  Ingraham said was that White Males are discriminated against in College Entrances (along with Asians) - which is ENTIRELY, COMPLETELY TRUE.

 

She has Zero to apologize for.  I'm guessing the two little LibTard Brat boys (Murdoch kids) that now run Fox, forced her to.

 

 

I've already cancelled my accounts/relationship with Nutrish, Trip Advisor, and Progressive.

 

 

 

  

FireBrander Sat, 03/31/2018 - 17:00

TripAdvisor has been deleting reviews of negative (physically unsafe) experiences at Mexican resorts....you can bad mouth the hotel, etc., but you cannot talk about being robbed, or drugged or any of that...go to the TA homepage and trips to Mexico are front and center...profits before customer safety..."We may kill a few folks, but at least we'll meet our sales goals!".