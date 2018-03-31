Laura Ingraham Takes Week Off Air As Advertisers Flee Amid David Hogg Feud

Fox News host Laura Ingraham is talking a week off the air after 18 advertisers dumped her for calling Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg a whiner. The ordeal began after 17-year-old Hogg publicly complained several times about having been rejected from four UC colleges (UCLA, UCSD, UCSB and UC Irvine) despite his 4.2 GPA.

Ingraham tweeted a Daily Wire article detailing Hogg's dismay, in which she called him a whiner - but said it was "totally predictable given acceptance rates."

David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA...totally predictable given acceptance rates.) https://t.co/wflA4hWHXY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 28, 2018

Hogg then took aim at Ingraham's advertisers.

Despite an apology from Ingraham, which Hogg did not accept, he then instead encouraged his followers to tweet at brands which advertise on her show - resulting in a groundswell of advertisers pulling their support of the Fox host's show.

Any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA —incl. @DavidHogg111. On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland. For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David...(1/2) — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 29, 2018

Hogg said he does not accept her apology. “She’s only apologizing after a third of her advertisers pulled out, and I think it’s really disgusting that she basically tried promoting her show after ‘apologizing’ to me. I think it’s wrong and if she really wants to do something, she can cover things like inner city violence and the real issues that we have in America. I know she’s a talk show host, but she also has a responsibility to show both sides of a story,” he said during an interview on CNN’s New Day. -Yahoo

"I think it's great that corporate America is standing with me," David Hogg says of his call for advertisers to boycott Laura Ingraham's Fox News show, "They cannot push us around, especially when all we're trying to do here is save lives" https://t.co/kL7RrM6fHF pic.twitter.com/yvz1PpXMxg — New Day (@NewDay) March 30, 2018

Now 18 advertisers have dropped Laura Ingraham



Nutrish

TripAdvisor

Wayfair

Expedia

Nestlé

Johnson & Johnson

Hulu

Stitch Fix

Jos. A. Bank

Jenny Craig

Office Depot

Miracle-Ear

Liberty Mutual

Principal

Ruby Tuesday

Atlantis Resort

Honda

Entertainment Stud — John (Miller) Barron (@JBarronPR) March 31, 2018

While Hogg's supporters have cheered young David wielding his newfound power in the wake of his 17 dead classmates and teachers, others such as The Hill's Joe Concha say it's setting a dangerous precedent.

So what is this boycott about exactly? Ingraham immaturely mocking a public figure in the form of Hogg around some schools that rejected him? Or is it about Ingraham's career as a conservative talk radio and television opinion host overall? Either way, we've entered some dangerous territory here, if boycotts like this one succeed. And not many are speaking out against said danger for two reasons: 1) Fear of reprisal for criticizing Hogg, who has the benefit of being protected from any criticism while being free to level it. 2) Fear of being seen as "the person attacking a mass-school-shooting survivor," regardless of whether there's a basis for such criticism or not. -The Hill

Concha even commended Hogg on his "professionalism and lucidity" after the Parkland shooting.

David Hogg is a high school journalist with a professionalism and lucidity that is beyond impressive based on his on-scene reports from #Parkland on Wednesday. The highest kudos to David amidst chaos and death and afterward in national interviews. Beyond impressive. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) February 15, 2018

He may be 17 but should be treated like an adult after entering the arena and becoming a prominent voice in what has become the biggest story of the year thus far... ...Hogg has played loose with more than a few facts and has leveled the same kind of personal attacks on which he's basing this boycott. And, through it all, almost all anchors and reporters have allowed him to go unchallenged out of that same fear of being seen as monsters for going after "the kid with the just cause." There are exceptions to those not willing to challenge Hogg, starting first and foremost with conservative writer/commentator and podcast/radio host Ben Shapiro. "I look forward to Hogg's apologies to Republicans ('sick f***ers'), Dana Loesch (she was 'hypocritical and disgusting' for criticizing Broward Sheriff Scott Israel), and Marco Rubio (he said Rubio was bribed by the NRA to give away children's lives)," Shapiro wrote in the online publication he founded, The Daily Wire. "You may not like what Ingraham said. You may disagree with it. I did. But it isn't remotely CLOSE to the level of viciousness with which Hogg has attacked people who disagree with him," Shapiro added.

Conservative Parkland survivor Kyle Kashuv echoed Shapiro's sentiment:

"The media took interest in [Hogg] to push an agenda... They've propped people up and have turned them into shields. I am not doubting anyone's sincerity, but people have certainly been hiding behind my classmates to push an agenda."

The #March4OurLives had so much potential to be pure and grassroots but became very far from that. It was exactly what conservatives hate and what liberals love. At this point, with millions of dollars involved, every student, including myself, became a pawn in a game of chess. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 29, 2018

People that just experienced a horrific tragedy were now on the national stage propped up by millions of dollars. It is too late to back out. Armed with little facts and lots of feelings, my peers made their way on to major networks to spread their message. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 29, 2018

While many people have said many hogwash statements, the one person who has crossed many, many lines is @davidhogg111. He has said inflammatory things: 'Our Parents Don't Know How To Use a F**king Democracy So We Have To' and the left has stood by it without any condemnation. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 29, 2018

Calling NRA members murderers is not okay pic.twitter.com/L4TDi7Ga3r — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 29, 2018

"And therein lies the rub," Concha writes. "As stated, Hogg should be treated as an adult. It's the arena he chose to enter and had every right to do so, given his abilities and what he experienced. But if a boycott succeeds here, it sets the kind of precedent that will forever change what the First Amendment is supposed to stand for."