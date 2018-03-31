More Bay Area Hypocrisy: Google SJWs Demand Management Put An End To "Cyberbullying"

Apparently the arbitrary firing of James Damore wasn't enough to make the contingent of "oppressed" Google employees feel "safe" at work.
Once again, the Bay Area technoratis' complete lack of self awareness has made it into the headlines as Reuters exclusively reports that 100 Google US employees have circulated a petition inside the company expressing concern about the outbreak of "cyberbullying" at the company.
In all likelihood, the catalyst for this was probably another conservative employee posting on the company's internal messageboard about an idea that didn't conform to the company's tepidly progressive ethos. Because, in a company where the overwhelming majority of the workforce conforms to the Bay Area tech bubble's tepid liberalism, any and all dissent is deemed "threatening."
The organizers of the petition say they want to put a stop to "personal attacks" that are occurring on the company's forums. Though they neglected to provide a single example of these attacks to Reuters. The petition also calls for Google to expressly detail the "rights and responsibilities" for accusers, defendants, managers and investigators in these types of human resources cases (apparently they missed the memo about how expressing conservative or anti-establishment views could swiftly lead to termination).
Ironically, the signatories of the petition are also demanding that Alphabet crack down on human resources complaints that are thinly veiled bullying tactics (We suppose they've never heard the phrase "lead by example").
The group is lobbying midlevel executives in the hopes that enough of them will raise the signers concerns with senior management.
And there you have it: Dozens of wealthy and overwhelmingly white Google employees complaining about "cyberbullying" and preaching about progressive values while contributing to an economic phenomenon that is displacing hundreds of thousands of minorities and poor. Unfortunately for all of them, the virtue signaling of the Bay Area elites only extends to people above a certain income.
Three current employees and two others helping to organize the group said it formed last fall. They said that among its proposals, which have not previously been reported in detail, are that Google should tighten rules of conduct for internal forums and hire staff to enforce them.
They said they want to stop inflammatory conversations and personal attacks on the forums and see punishment for individuals who regularly derail discussions or leak conversations. The group also wants Google to list rights and responsibilities for accusers, defendants, managers and investigators in human resources cases.
The group also desires greater protection for employees targeted by what it views as insincere complaints to human resources used as a bullying tactic and goading.
The organizers said Google should be more attuned to when people seeking to stir animosity or expressing views opposite the company’s stated values try to take over discussions about race, gender and other sensitive subjects.
One Google spokeswoman had the temerity to defend the company's workplace.
"We enforce strong policies and work with affected employees to ensure everyone can do their work free of harassment, discrimination and bullying," she said.
However, one software engineer complained to Reuters that he returned from disability last year to a company that seemed "alien" to him. In his view, protections for the disabled and trans people had been abandoned.
Matt Stone, a software engineer at Google who was on disability leave last year, said he returned in January to an “alien environment” in which protections for disabled and transgender individuals were up for debate.
"We’ve been taken under siege in a war we didn’t even know we’re in, a war we didn’t even want," he said. "We want it to stop."
Two other employees said they have reduced posting on company forums out of fear of becoming bigger targets. It is not clear if the internal harassment debate has affected recruitment and retention of employees, per Reuters.
Meanwhile, the dwindling ranks of Google's conservative employees have issued their own proposals - including asking the company to clarify rules surrounding conduct on its internal messaging boards, while also asking the company to do more to protect conservatives from retaliation.
All of this is happening against the backdrop of unprecedented public backlash to tech companies' rapacious mining of users' data for profit. Also, Damore's lawsuit is slowly moving forward.
“The reaction to Damore’s memo was not for its opponents to engage in dialogue or reason with him, but rather to leak his memo, attack him personally, and work to get him threatened and fired- casually, unhesitatingly, maliciously,” Dhillon said by email.
And at the same time, a separate class action lawsuit against the company for not paying its female employees as much as its male employees (conditions that, according to the feminist movement, exist in every workplace in America) is also winding its way through a California court.
Jesus is alive and Karl Marx is dead. Take that Google!
Google is the Enemy of the State.
Something about snakes eating their own tails...
Or, as someone once put it, "like Saturn, the Revolution devours its children”.
Google is a monopoly and its misuse of android alone should be enough to justify anti trust case.
Google explicitly set out to create an insular culture. I don't know their hiring standards now but in the early days they would only higher those with a masters degree and above. They had an ever-growing budding throng of recently graduated qualified candidates: useful and trained idiots who had proven that they could suck up to the Deep State and its thinly veiled corporate learning centers, unwittingly or otherwise.
What then gestated and has now been born unto the world is a culture of narcissistic elitists who literally consume everything around them like locusts. Mountain View used to be a nice place before the Googlites arrived, throngs of them. Every where you went during lunch time, the place would already be packed with fucking Googlers. The money Google sucked out of the economy went into inflated salaries for their overly educated workers who then ate up every housing opportunity within a 50 mile radius, along with all the imported H1B brown and yellow peoples to fill the shit jobs that no American could by now afford to take, let alone want to.
So this is Google: a flagship of modern American corporatism. Creating a bubble zone that coddles their elitist uniculture, using its power to define the landscape for its Deep State backers and its lackeys, the employees that make it all possible, and foisting it upon a bewildered America that just wants to live according to their own ways.
I certainly won't go gentle into this nightmare they are attempting to conjure.
I am Chumbawamba.
Third world nut, the goobook are monopolies.
But govt won't prosecute any anti trust and only citizens can destroy these companies.
Let's call goobook what they are a surveillance tracking censorship companies that don't share any of the profits from your data with the owner: you.
My solution to these corporate pricks is to cut off their oxygen: digtal advertising and refuse to let them monetize me and others promoting using adblocking on mobile.
My solution is for everybody to immediately download brave browser or equivalent adblocker solution (depending on your tech knowledge).
Brave blocks advertising malware and tracking by DEFAULT on any device and operating system rendering digital advertising model useless.
Whoever controls the browser controls the money.
I use YouTube daily but run it out of brave browser. Zero ads and you can listen with screen off or while browsing other content.
We can destroy the value of digtal advertising by mass adoption of brave browser.
What is digtal advertising worth if ads can't be sent, viewed or tracked?
Let's take down the goobook surveillance tracking censorship monopolies. Install brave or equivalent mobile adblocker immediately.
Cheers,
Pigpen
No, not an enemy of the State.
Google is a supporter of the State, but an enemy of the citizenry.
No, Google is a core member of the deep state --- a CIA startup, in fact.
Who the fuck in their right mind wants to work in silicon valley?
All weird people... they make a lot of money but the need to sleep in their cars because they don't have enough money...
they live in their workspace that doesn't create a border between work/life space...
it's run by idiots who think they know best for mankind and want to punish and destroy all who don't agree....
that's pretty insane...
What is the difference between a Google social justice warrior and a bomb?
Answer: the bomb actually accomplishes something when it is triggered.
You mean of the people.
And the pope banned Copernicus when he told them that Earth revolves around the Sun.
Same surprise these ass wipe punks will have when they discover the nothing revolves around them.
i just come to Google to check which christian holidays they do not celebrate.
All of them. Occasionally they do a Christmas one grudgingly, but only with cone-shaped trees and presents.
The Layoffs can't come soon enough.
There is nothing like a $4000/mo. mortgage going tits-up along with the attendant loss of appetite to focus the mind of these coddled adult adolescents.
In the not too distant future, it will become very easy for someone to create their own search engine, and instead of having a "crawl everything" approach that is more about hoovering data than anything else, you could have a community curate websites, so that the search is looking specifically in communities that center around a given topic. I know the guys working on it - open source is a beautiful thing.
The transition from globalism to localism is taking shape everywhere, even in tech. The cost of entry to make a micro version of DuckDuckGo will be a couple of days and about $50 to get started, and once a critical mass of "information communities" gets going, most people may not have a need for Google.
Sounds good.
The components already exist - Apache Solr handles search pretty well, and there are dozens of web crawlers out there. The next big piece to fall into place is lower costs of hardware to make machine learning easy to access. At that point, you could train an AI to look for content that is likely to be worth included in your community.
As we're talking about this, it just occurred to me how quickly you could break out of the public school matrix with a couple of search engines for 1) all home/private network school curricula, and 2) all applicable case law and discussions on how to deal with a local school district. Try Googling that - not easy!
Gonna’ be ugly.....and worth it.
Cyber bully = truth tellers
They all deserve to be fired -- Damore, the so-called bullies and the SJWs. You go to work to WORK. Politics is what you do on your own time.
If goog management is stupid enough to fall for this nonsense then they should be canned and replaced by shareholder's who've had enough bullshit.
Truth hurts, so does a 9x19mm Parabellum, or a crowbar, blowtorch, baseball bat with nails, Doberman, filet knife, and lest we forget the good ol' fashion Italian Lupara. Any work well with liberals.
Nice to see Google.com celebrating Easter Sunday..... with nothing.
Assholes!
Nothing personal, just alienating Christians business.
Too many foreign nationals at Google. If ever there were a post-child for out of control H-1B abuse, Google would be it. They ignore top US citizen grads while rolling out the red carpet to foreigners. And exaggerate their technical capabilities routinely.
BTW, why did Google even grow as much as they did? AltaVista was a much better online search website than Google until 2005-2006 or so. CIA/NSA front?
All in the name. 2 syllables.
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
What on Internet is not yet contaminated by the Big Brother?
All the tech companies are doing it... I worked at Netflix for 3 years and every programmer I saw was a poo in loo.
that's what happens when you have an entire company of unique and special snowflakes.
Google is a small part of the large, organized and well financed diss of Christian values.
Current pope seems to be on the same side of the fence with Google.
"Once again, the Bay Area technoratis' complete lack of self awareness has made it into the headlines as Reuters exclusively reports that 100 Google US employees have circulated a petition inside the company expressing concern about the outbreak of "cyberbullying" at the company."
Your incessant tantrums will be your undoing, snowflakes...seriously.
Listen up o' sensitive younglings, sometimes the shit you receive is grounded in the truth about who YOU are, and how YOU act.
Perhaps so-called "cyber bullying", delicate children, are only pleas to elicit circumspection within YOU...
CIA -from the beginning, at Stanford; where the 'Google' search system was first created for 'The Company'.
Google/youtube censored a great documentary done by Russia about Mr. Putin and the NWO
https://russia-insider.com/en/2nd-3-great-new-russian-films-about-putin…
https://twitter.com/TheOliverStone/status/979504850634342400
i can't believe that conservatives use twitter, google, facebook, etc..
the criminal libtards have already taken over the fbi, irs, etc..
You never really graduate from high school, you just go to work at Google. These people are an embarrassment to the larger society.
There. I fixed the bullying problem.
H1B visa workers bully american workers, out of even the possibility of jobs, at Google.
And just how many disabled or transgender people are there at Google? 150 various degrees of disabled (from just one limb to hangnail disabled?) and 5 and a half transgender?
Surely the lumping together of disabled and transgender by Stone is a slur on transgender people (does he think transgender "folk" are disabled)?
Definitely a slur, as mutant "transgenders" are not people but rather things.
What's with all these employees off on disability?
It's a beautiful thing watching big tech self-implode.
I don't think Google has much of a future with employees like this.
Unless you were a tranny or a rabid SJW, WHY in the fuck would you work at Google...or ANYWHERE in the Bay area for that matter???
Because ever since you were a child, your public school indoctrination official of the year made sure you were fundamentally unhappy, but hopeful that you could achieve an income 60% above the national average at one of the great tech companies in California.
Fuk all the useless bastids at Google.....all of you
tedious, oppressive Bay-- Aryan progressiveness not, "tepid"
Has anyone tested the drinking water in San Jose? Something is seriously wrong with these snowflakes.
Crybullies; crying and bullying.
Bunch of infants in wet didies all EmoLand pissyface.
And the Goolag encourages it all, as it rewrites American history, mutes any and all Nonconforming Voices, and jackboot stomps the net into submission.
CIA. Goolag. Schmidt. ObamaLand Mafia. Deeeeep Staters.
I swear I’d pay someone who could do real, lasting damage to these networks to do just that. Not that I know anyone. I only wish I did.
In a heartbeat.
Conform, or Fascist Goolag will silence you, as Goolag has all the powers of (deep) State today.
Of course Goolag wishes they’d known that several of their employees are not a part of their Progressive movement. My bet is they’ll wheedle it out of prospective employees as of now.
Conformity, not your searches, is their raison d’être... via learning your every nose hair and twitch.
The powers of private industry plus governmental reach, governmental backing, and political power. Not exactly what I imagine is a good thing for liberty and freedoms we enjoy in this country; and yes, we enjoy freedoms and liberties, even if it appears we’re slipping our nation a big fat Mickey via complacency as these corporate entities creep up on us all.
Conformity.
Control.
Power.
FUCK GOOGLE, Alphabet, and Schmidt and Pichai, Brin, and whatever his name is. And the CIA Goolag rode in on.
And Happy Easter! Heh ;-)
My grace and mercy are showing; right? /s for the dimwitted. Not feeling particularly kind toward the many tentacled beasts slowly devouring us today..