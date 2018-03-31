Russia Has 14 Questions On "Fabricated" Skripal Case

Submitted by The Duran
Russia’s embassy in London has sent a list of questions, 14 to be specific, to the British Foreign Ministry on the poisoning of Sergey and Yulia Skripal – which include a demand to clarify whether samples of the nerve agent “Novichok” have ever been developed in the UK.
The Russian embassy’s statement calls the incident that started the recent diplomatic row a “fabricated case against Russia.”
The questions published by the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official website have been translated below:
- Why has Russia been denied the right of consular access to the two Russian citizens, who came to harm on British territory?
- What specific antidotes and in what form were the victims injected with? How did such antidotes come into the possession of British doctors at the scene of the incident?
- On what grounds was France involved in technical cooperation in the investigation of the incident, in which Russian citizens were injured?
- Did the UK notify the OPCW (Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) of France’s involvement in the investigation of the Salisbury incident?
- What does France have to do with the incident, involving two Russian citizens in the UK?
- What rules of UK procedural legislation allow for the involvement of a foreign state in an internal investigation?
- What evidence was handed over to France to be studied and for the investigation to be conducted?
- Were the French experts present during the sampling of biomaterial from Sergey and Yulia Skripal?
- Was the study of biomaterials from Sergey and Yulia Skripal conducted by the French experts and, if so, in which specific laboratories?
- Does the UK have the materials involved in the investigation carried out by France?
- Have the results of the French investigation been presented to the OPCW Technical Secretariat?
- Based on what attributes was the alleged “Russian origin” of the substance used in Salisbury established?
- Does the UK have control samples of the chemical warfare agent, which British representatives refer to as “Novichok”?
- Have the samples of a chemical warfare agent of the same type as “Novichok” (in accordance to British terminology) or its analogues been developed in the UK?
The Duran’s Alexander Mercouris added some necessary points to the growing mystery and confusion of the Skripal poisoning:
These theories have included claims that Sergey and Yulia Skripal were (1) sprayed with the supposedly deadly chemical by a passer-by; (2) sprayed with the supposedly deadly chemical by an aerial drone; (3) contaminated by the supposedly deadly chemical which was brought from Russia in Yulia Skripal’s suitcase where it had been hidden by some third party; and (4) were poisoned by having the supposedly deadly chemical somehow inserted into Sergey Skripal’s car.
The British and other critics of Russia have recently taken to citing as ‘proof’ of Russian guilt the fact that the Russians have supposedly been proposing various theories about who might have poisoned Sergey and Yulia Skripal.
The British – who unlike the Russians have control of the crime scene and samples of the poison – have however been at least as busy proposing various theories about how Sergey and Yulia Skripal were poisoned.
In both cases the fact that the Russian media and the British media – though not it should be stressed the Russian or British governments – have been busy engaging in their respective speculations about who who and how Sergey and Yulia Skripal were poisoned is not proof of guilt.
Rather it suggests ignorance, which if anything (especially in Russia’s case) is an indicator of innocence.
As I have said on many occasions, it is the guilty who so far from engaging in a variety of different speculations tend to come up with a single alternative narrative to explain away the facts, which they then pass off as the truth in order to provide themselves with an alibi.
As to the present theory – that Sergey and Yulia Skripal came into contact with the chemical agent on their front door – note the following:
(1) The British police have not said whether the chemical agent was smeared on the outside of the door or on the inside of the door.
If it was smeared on the outside of the door, then it was an extremely reckless act which might have easily poisoned a delivery person to the house such as a postman.
If it was smeared on the inside of the door, then whilst it might have been placed there by a burglar, the greater probability must be that it was placed there by a visitor.
If so then it is likely that either Sergey or Yulia Skripal or possibly both of them have some knowledge of the identity of this person. That might make the fact that Yulia Skripal is said to be recovering and is now conscious a matter of great importance for the solution of this mystery.
(2) If Sergey and Yulia Skripal really were poisoned with the chemical agent by coming into contact with it because it was smeared on their front door, then that would mean that the chemical agent took 7 hours to take effect.
Russian ambassador to Britain Alexander Yakovenko has claimed that the British authorities have told him that Sergey and Yulia Skripal were poisoned by nerve agent A-234, a Novichok type agent which is supposedly “as toxic as VX, as resistant to treatment as soman, and more difficult to detect and easier to manufacture than VX”.
I am not a chemist or a chemical weapons expert, but such a slow acting poison seems at variance with the descriptions of A-234 and VX which I have read.
(3) The suggestion that Sergey and Yulia Skripal were poisoned by coming into contact with the chemical agent on their front door must for the moment be treated as no more than a theory. It does however appear to confirm the presence of the chemical agent in the house.
If the latest theory that Sergey and Yulia Skripal were poisoned by coming into contact with a chemical agent smeared on their front door begs many questions, then the news that Yulia Skripal is apparently recovering well from the effect of her poisoning, and is now conscious and speaking and is no longer in intensive care, though extremely welcome, in some ways adds further to the mystery.
Comments
This is good material for the maverick and his tweet gun.
Chunga, this WILL go hot shortly. Mark my words.
In reply to This is good material for… by chunga
Did you see that the Israelis did not jump on the expulsion bandwagon? Trump could at least try to cool this thing down by demanding answers to these questions.
In reply to Chunga, this WILL go hot… by Lumberjack
The Russians have also sent a list of 10 questions to the French. Just why were they involved at all? I think we should be told.
Question 10 is: “Have the samples of a chemical warfare agent of this type or its analogues been developed in France and if so, for what purpose?”
LOL!
Link to questions to France:
http://www.mid.ru/ru/foreign_policy/news/-/asset_publisher/cKNonkJE02Bw…
Sorry cannot find an English version yet.
In reply to Did you see that the… by chunga
... Yulia Skripal is apparently recovering well from the effect of her poisoning,
If Yulia Skripal ends up being smothered with a pillow, Theresa May will claim that this is EXACTLY how Novichok works.
I betcha, May already has a Two-Slide Presentation “proving” that each vial of Novichok comes with a Smothering Pillow. ;-)
Looney
In reply to The Russians have also sent… by EuroPox
The Russians want to visit her, which is obviously reasonable... somebody is no doubt working on a plan for her demise immediately thereafter so that the Russians can be blamed all over again... I'm betting polonium...
In reply to … by Looney
Russians being Russians.
"I no nottin. Splain it to me."
In reply to The Russians want to visit… by EuroPox
Yea thats a loaded question for sure. Still a valid question.
In reply to The Russians have also sent… by EuroPox
Exactly! Remember it was Israeli pilots in french jets that hit libya.
In reply to The Russians have also sent… by EuroPox
Heather Nauert,the Donald's spokesperson said that :US knows for sure that Russia is behind the attacks ,as Russia has her claws and tentacles in everything; and US does not need proof.
As for Israelis ,they always stay "behind" and push their goyim attack dogs in front of them.
In reply to Did you see that the… by chunga
You're too optimistic. The maverick doesn't even understand the questions. Too technical. Never mind answering them or analyzing them.
I mean,the Russians didn't even use any of the the words he understands : big,huge,beautiful ,strong.
In reply to This is good material for… by chunga
ZH - russian propagnada site.
Here's one moar just for you.
Hillary Clinton Ordered Diplomats To Suppress 'Novichok' Discussions
http://www.moonofalabama.org/
*bold mine
In reply to ZH - russian propagnada site. by Bulgars
And the hits just keep on comin' . . .
In reply to Here's one moar just for you… by chunga
I thought they were fantastic questions. Well thought out ..
Not that there will be answers offered in response ..
In reply to ZH - russian propagnada site. by Bulgars
Common sense dictates it's essential these questions are answered before instigating WWIII.
In reply to I thought they were… by Giant Meteor
Yep it would be the non dick move to get correct answers.
In reply to Common sense dictates it's… by chunga
Jeff Sessions is working his ass off on this....
Linus still waits for the arrival of The Great Pumpkin...
#gofundlinus
In reply to I thought they were… by Giant Meteor
FUCK OFF
In reply to ZH - russian propagnada site. by Bulgars
Don't let the door hit you in the face on the way over to Facefuck & Friends.
In reply to ZH - russian propagnada site. by Bulgars
Propaganda is coming thick and fast from MI6 and the CIA with anything Russia related. You're simply too stupid to pick up on the anti-Russia hysteria and the agenda behind it.
In reply to ZH - russian propagnada site. by Bulgars
"If it was smeared on the outside of the door, then it was an extremely reckless act which might have easily poisoned a delivery person to the house such as a postman."
What kind of low intelligent troll could write such stupid statement.?
I have never seen the postman reaching for the door knob...
In reply to "If it was smeared on the… by Bulgars
Brexit! May! Fail! Russians! Chemicals!
In reply to "If it was smeared on the… by Bulgars
15. Are the current Puppet British Government and their Deep State handlers EVIL enough to plant Novichok on a comatose public?
Hear Hear!
Hey, we don't want no stinkin' questions. You're supposed to just take whatever we hand out. Besides, what do you think, the government would lie?
Like.
"There is no radical Muslim terrorist threat"
"The mayor of London is a good guy with no ulterior motives"
"MI6 is here to protect citizens"
In reply to Hey, we don't want no… by w4mps
Definately a story the BBC wont cover.
This is so much bigger than 95% of the American 'population' realizes.
If you believe in God....Or even just don't know....
Please begin praying that the satanist/globalist retreat.
If they do not...Direct shooting...and soon after nuclear hot war shall commence.
The Russian people will not capitulate. China understands exactly what the reality is, and likely a tandem response is locked and loaded.
The psychopaths must be stopped. They've been outmaneuvered, and by all but psycho standards, have lost.
Now is literally perhaps the most dangerous moment of human history.
Like I said...Pray.
Yes these morons are playing with 7 billion lives and yes it is time to pray,to pray for their demise ,but dont live in fear if your numbers up its up dont let them manage you through fear.
In reply to This is so much bigger than… by ISEEIT
The psychopaths in the West have possession of the nuclear key codes, and they believe that a nuclear first strike against Russia is both feasible and "winnable".
The Western Empire is suffering its death throes, and they will not relinquish their status as global dictators without provoking a nuclear war with Russia and China.
The West is like a wounded, cornered animal. They are extremely dangerous, and they are willing to destroy anyone or anything around them in an effort to prolong their hegemonic existence.
In reply to This is so much bigger than… by ISEEIT
So, what's the elephant in the room here;
How about the Brits have, either a deep mole in Russia or some super-dooper eaves dropping that they cannot reveal.
So they have facts on the event but are not releasing the details because they'll compromise a source or render useless their investment in establishing bugging, code cracking, what ever ...
Maybe it's not all bullshit, never know !
It's the only way this can be Russians and there's no evidence whatsoever out there; and if there is any been shown off then only the five eyes have seen it, the euros et al do as they're told evidence unseen.
Those seem like good questions to me. Id like them answered before some asshole starts killing regular people over it. Killing the ones behind it would prolly not bother me much.
No one in the UK believes or trusts May and her Government. No one.
It kind of begs the question; On who's behalf is May governing the Country?
It isn't ours; we won't benefit from WWIII.
The government is now the people's enemy; May will be the death of us; not the Russians.
"On who's behalf is May governing the Country?"
http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2015/01/18/24CF8CF200000578-0-image-a-47…
In reply to No one in the UK believes or… by Dark star
LOL! As if anyone is ever going to answer these questions! The West is hell bent on going to war with Russia. The West wants nuclear war. They want to kill as many of their citizens as possible. Because of this psychotic goal of the politicians, Russia will never get answers to its questions. Instead, Western governments will continue to provoke Russia. They will poke and prod until they get a military response. Again, the corrupt Western governments want a nuclear war which will kill 90% of their constituents.
The biggest problem the Russians have, and have had in a number of situations, is that they present well formed arguments and questions that, unfortunately, require a modicum of intelligence and effort to follow. The UK and US governments are simply appealing to the lowest denominator with jingoistic, shallow, junk - as usual; but it works!
Whats that they say. All is fair in love and war.
Well said, Dark Star.
"No one in the UK believes or trusts May and her Government. No one.
It kind of begs the question; On who's behalf is May governing the Country?
It isn't ours; we won't benefit from WWIII.
The government is now the people's enemy; May will be the death of us; not the Russians."
French Involvement is too get a sample to use on Sarkozy to silence him as he knows to much about the Libyan invasion and HRC involvement . HRC would also want Sarkozy silence. How do you say "We came, we saw, He died " in French "Nous sommes venus, nous avons vu, il est mort". The HE could be Sarkozy next
15. Has Theresa May ever met a Zionist that she wouldn't suck ?
15. Has Theresa May ever met a Zionist that she hasn't sucked ?
In reply to 15. Has Theresa May ever met… by DonGenaro
I bet they poisoned themselves. Remember, when Litwinenko was poisoned, his hospital mug shot was all over the news. Where are hospital bed shots of these two alleged victims? Why not release those photos to soften public hearts and minds a bit more? Oh wait, they do not exist? There was no poisoning?
Errrmmm... they had an anti-dote (!?!) to administer
at the scene???
For a nerve agent that has no known anti-dote that works
well???
Really???
Russia needs to cancel the World Cup
Ban all Americans and EU citizens from Russia
Only do business with China and a few others
Turn off the gas NOW.
Can't even get a false flag half way up the pole, and then they call the French and ask them to send inspector Jacques Clouseau to completely buff off the patina of whatever credibility was left. The mighty British empire has gone the way of the Anglo wackaloon. Strangely, Britain's accusations reminded of the Monty Python Black Knight, as I read the Russian questions hacking away.