Russia Has 14 Questions On "Fabricated" Skripal Case

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 03/31/2018 - 16:30

Submitted by The Duran

Russia’s embassy in London has sent a list of questions, 14 to be specific, to the British Foreign Ministry on the poisoning of Sergey and Yulia Skripal – which include a demand to clarify whether samples of the nerve agent “Novichok” have ever been developed in the UK.

The Russian embassy’s statement calls the incident that started the recent diplomatic row a “fabricated case against Russia.”

The questions published by the Russian Foreign Ministry’s official website have been translated below:

  1. Why has Russia been denied the right of consular access to the two Russian citizens, who came to harm on British territory?
  2. What specific antidotes and in what form were the victims injected with? How did such antidotes come into the possession of British doctors at the scene of the incident?
  3. On what grounds was France involved in technical cooperation in the investigation of the incident, in which Russian citizens were injured?
  4. Did the UK notify the OPCW (Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) of France’s involvement in the investigation of the Salisbury incident?
  5. What does France have to do with the incident, involving two Russian citizens in the UK?
  6. What rules of UK procedural legislation allow for the involvement of a foreign state in an internal investigation?
  7. What evidence was handed over to France to be studied and for the investigation to be conducted?
  8. Were the French experts present during the sampling of biomaterial from Sergey and Yulia Skripal?
  9. Was the study of biomaterials from Sergey and Yulia Skripal conducted by the French experts and, if so, in which specific laboratories?
  10. Does the UK have the materials involved in the investigation carried out by France?
  11. Have the results of the French investigation been presented to the OPCW Technical Secretariat?
  12. Based on what attributes was the alleged “Russian origin” of the substance used in Salisbury established?
  13. Does the UK have control samples of the chemical warfare agent, which British representatives refer to as “Novichok”?
  14. Have the samples of a chemical warfare agent of the same type as “Novichok” (in accordance to British terminology) or its analogues been developed in the UK?

The Duran’s Alexander Mercouris added some necessary points to the growing mystery and confusion of the Skripal poisoning:

These theories have included claims that Sergey and Yulia Skripal were (1) sprayed with the supposedly deadly chemical by a passer-by; (2) sprayed with the supposedly deadly chemical by an aerial drone; (3) contaminated by the supposedly deadly chemical which was brought from Russia in Yulia Skripal’s suitcase where it had been hidden by some third party; and (4) were poisoned by having the supposedly deadly chemical somehow inserted into Sergey Skripal’s car.

The British and other critics of Russia have recently taken to citing as ‘proof’ of Russian guilt the fact that the Russians have supposedly been proposing various theories about who might have poisoned Sergey and Yulia Skripal.

The British – who unlike the Russians have control of the crime scene and samples of the poison – have however been at least as busy proposing various theories about how Sergey and Yulia Skripal were poisoned.

In both cases the fact that the Russian media and the British media – though not it should be stressed the Russian or British governments – have been busy engaging in their respective speculations about who who and how Sergey and Yulia Skripal were poisoned is not proof of guilt.

Rather it suggests ignorance, which if anything (especially in Russia’s case) is an indicator of innocence.

As I have said on many occasions, it is the guilty who so far from engaging in a variety of different speculations tend to come up with a single alternative narrative to explain away the facts, which they then pass off as the truth in order to provide themselves with an alibi.

As to the present theory – that Sergey and Yulia Skripal came into contact with the chemical agent on their front door – note the following:

(1) The British police have not said whether the chemical agent was smeared on the outside of the door or on the inside of the door.

If it was smeared on the outside of the door, then it was an extremely reckless act which might have easily poisoned a delivery person to the house such as a postman.

If it was smeared on the inside of the door, then whilst it might have been placed there by a burglar, the greater probability must be that it was placed there by a visitor.

If so then it is likely that either Sergey or Yulia Skripal or possibly both of them have some knowledge of the identity of this person.  That might make the fact that Yulia Skripal is said to be recovering and is now conscious a matter of great importance for the solution of this mystery.

(2) If Sergey and Yulia Skripal really were poisoned with the chemical agent by coming into contact with it because it was smeared on their front door, then that would mean that the chemical agent took 7 hours to take effect.

Russian ambassador to Britain Alexander Yakovenko has claimed that the British authorities have told him that Sergey and Yulia Skripal were poisoned by nerve agent A-234, a Novichok type agent which is supposedly “as toxic as VX, as resistant to treatment as soman, and more difficult to detect and easier to manufacture than VX”.

I am not a chemist or a chemical weapons expert, but such a slow acting poison seems at variance with the descriptions of A-234 and VX which I have read.

(3) The suggestion that Sergey and Yulia Skripal were poisoned by coming into contact with the chemical agent on their front door must for the moment be treated as no more than a theory.  It does however appear to confirm the presence of the chemical agent in the house.

If the latest theory that Sergey and Yulia Skripal were poisoned by coming into contact with a chemical agent smeared on their front door begs many questions, then the news that Yulia Skripal is apparently recovering well from the effect of her poisoning, and is now conscious and speaking and is no longer in intensive care, though extremely welcome, in some ways adds further to the mystery.

Comments

EuroPox chunga Sat, 03/31/2018 - 16:54 Permalink

The Russians have also sent a list of 10 questions to the French.  Just why were they involved at all?  I think we should be told.

Question 10 is: “Have the samples of a chemical warfare agent of this type or its analogues been developed in France and if so, for what purpose?”

LOL!

Link to questions to France:

http://www.mid.ru/ru/foreign_policy/news/-/asset_publisher/cKNonkJE02Bw…

Sorry cannot find an English version yet.

EuroPox Looney Sat, 03/31/2018 - 17:04 Permalink

The Russians want to visit her, which is obviously reasonable... somebody is no doubt working on a plan for her demise immediately thereafter so that the Russians can be blamed all over again... I'm betting polonium...

chunga Bulgars Sat, 03/31/2018 - 16:34 Permalink

Here's one moar just for you.

Hillary Clinton Ordered Diplomats To Suppress 'Novichok' Discussions

http://www.moonofalabama.org/

Documents from the U.S. State Department published by Wikileaks show that then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton directed her diplomats to not talk about Novichok and to play down the matter should it arise in chemical weapon control talks. 

*bold mine

Bulgars Sat, 03/31/2018 - 16:36 Permalink

"If it was smeared on the outside of the door, then it was an extremely reckless act which might have easily poisoned a delivery person to the house such as a postman."

 

What kind of low intelligent troll could write such stupid statement.? 

WTFUD Sat, 03/31/2018 - 16:38 Permalink

15. Are the current Puppet British Government and their Deep State handlers EVIL enough to plant Novichok on a comatose public?

Hear Hear!

w4mps Sat, 03/31/2018 - 16:40 Permalink

Hey, we don't want no stinkin' questions. You're supposed to just take whatever we hand out. Besides, what do you think, the government would lie?  

 

ISEEIT Sat, 03/31/2018 - 16:42 Permalink

This is so much bigger than 95% of the American 'population' realizes.

If you believe in God....Or even just don't know....

Please begin praying that the satanist/globalist retreat.

If they do not...Direct shooting...and soon after nuclear hot war shall commence.

The Russian people will not capitulate. China understands exactly what the reality is, and likely a tandem response is locked and loaded.

The psychopaths must be stopped. They've been outmaneuvered, and by all but psycho standards, have lost.

Now is literally perhaps the most dangerous moment of human history.

Like I said...Pray.

serotonindumptruck ISEEIT Sat, 03/31/2018 - 16:52 Permalink

The psychopaths in the West have possession of the nuclear key codes, and they believe that a nuclear first strike against Russia is both feasible and "winnable".

The Western Empire is suffering its death throes, and they will not relinquish their status as global dictators without provoking a nuclear war with Russia and China.

The West is like a wounded, cornered animal. They are extremely dangerous, and they are willing to destroy anyone or anything around them in an effort to prolong their hegemonic existence.

gunzeon Sat, 03/31/2018 - 16:42 Permalink

So, what's the elephant in the room here;

How about the Brits have, either a deep mole in Russia or some super-dooper eaves dropping that they cannot reveal.

So they have facts on the event but are not releasing the details because they'll compromise a source or render useless their investment in establishing bugging, code cracking, what ever ...

Maybe it's not all bullshit, never know !

It's the only way this can be Russians and there's no evidence whatsoever out there; and if there is any been shown off then only the five eyes have seen it, the euros et al do as they're told evidence unseen.

 

VWAndy Sat, 03/31/2018 - 16:43 Permalink

 Those seem like good questions to me. Id like them answered before some asshole starts killing regular people over it. Killing the ones behind it would prolly not bother me much.

Dark star Sat, 03/31/2018 - 16:45 Permalink

No one in the UK believes or trusts May and her Government. No one.

It kind of begs the question; On who's behalf is May governing the Country?

It isn't ours; we won't benefit from WWIII.

The government is now the people's enemy; May will be the death of us; not the Russians.

navy62802 Sat, 03/31/2018 - 16:49 Permalink

LOL! As if anyone is ever going to answer these questions! The West is hell bent on going to war with Russia. The West wants nuclear war. They want to kill as many of their citizens as possible. Because of this psychotic goal of the politicians, Russia will never get answers to its questions. Instead, Western governments will continue to provoke Russia. They will poke and prod until they get a military response. Again, the corrupt Western governments want a nuclear war which will kill 90% of their constituents.

iClaudius Sat, 03/31/2018 - 16:52 Permalink

The biggest problem the Russians have, and have had in a number of situations, is that they present well formed arguments and questions that, unfortunately, require a modicum of intelligence and effort to follow. The UK and US governments are simply appealing to the lowest denominator with jingoistic, shallow, junk - as usual; but it works!

LiberateUS Sat, 03/31/2018 - 16:53 Permalink

Well said, Dark Star.

"No one in the UK believes or trusts May and her Government. No one.

It kind of begs the question; On who's behalf is May governing the Country?

It isn't ours; we won't benefit from WWIII.

The government is now the people's enemy; May will be the death of us; not the Russians."

Obamanism666 Sat, 03/31/2018 - 16:59 Permalink

French Involvement is too get a sample to use on Sarkozy to silence him as he knows to much about the Libyan invasion and HRC involvement . HRC would also want Sarkozy silence. How do you say "We came, we saw, He died " in French "Nous sommes venus, nous avons vu, il est mort". The HE could be Sarkozy next

Cluster_Frak Sat, 03/31/2018 - 17:10 Permalink

I bet they poisoned themselves. Remember, when Litwinenko was poisoned, his hospital mug shot was all over the news. Where are hospital bed shots of these two alleged victims? Why not release those photos to soften public hearts and minds a bit more? Oh wait, they do not exist? There was no poisoning?

In.Sip.ient Sat, 03/31/2018 - 17:17 Permalink

Errrmmm... they had an anti-dote (!?!) to administer

at the scene??? 

 

For a nerve agent that has no known anti-dote that works

well???

 

Really???

 

ExPat2018 Sat, 03/31/2018 - 17:26 Permalink

Russia needs to cancel the World Cup

Ban all Americans and EU citizens from Russia

Only do business with China and a few others

Turn off the gas NOW.

 

FreeEarCandy Sat, 03/31/2018 - 17:32 Permalink

Can't even get a false flag half way up the pole, and then they call the French and ask them to send inspector Jacques Clouseau to completely buff off the patina of whatever credibility was left. The mighty British empire has gone the way of the Anglo wackaloon. Strangely, Britain's accusations reminded of the Monty Python Black Knight, as I read the Russian questions hacking away.