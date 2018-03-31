In Angry Tweetstorm, Trump Renews Attack On Amazon, Demands "Fake Washington Post" Register As Lobbyist

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 03/31/2018 - 10:44

President Trump's obsession and escalating feud with Jeff Bezos, and bringing Amazon to heel before it destroys what's left of America's crumbling brick-and-mortar retail industry, was on display Saturday morning when he fired off a series of angry tweets claiming the Bezos-owned Washington Post should register as a lobbyist and that the Post Office should jack up its parcel rates to stick it to Amazon.

"While we are on the subject, it is reported that the U.S. Post Office will lose $1.50 on average for each package it delivers for Amazon," Trump tweeted.

"That amounts to Billions of Dollars. The Failing N.Y. Times reports that 'the size of the company’s lobbying staff has ballooned,' and that does not include the Fake Washington Post, which is used as a 'lobbyist' and should so REGISTER. If the P.O. 'increased its parcel rates, Amazon’s shipping costs would rise by $2.6 Billion.' This Post Office scam must stop. Amazon must pay real costs (and taxes) now!"


Trump's latest salvo follows several attack tweets earlier this week, where Trump accused Amazon of paying "little or no taxes" while putting "thousands of retailers out of business."

His angry tweets have sent the company's shares plunging, extending a drop that began with an Axios report saying Trump is fixated on containing Amazon's inexorable expansion, potentially by invoking anti-trust measures and breaking down the company. In total, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos saw his net worth plunge by $13 billion during the selloff

As slumping Amazon shares weighed on the broader market last week, the White House clarified that the White House had no actions planned against Amazon.

"The president has expressed his concerns with Amazon," White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters told the press pool on Air Force One. "We have no actions at this time."

As Politico points out, Trump's $1.50 number comes from a WSJ op-ed which cited a Citigroup analysis that the Postal Service loses about $1.46 for every package it delivers for Amazon. But part of this is due to a law that prevents the limits the chronically money-losing USPS ability to compete with for-profit private sector peers such as FedEx and UPS.

DillyDilly Sat, 03/31/2018 - 10:46 Permalink

Hey #covfefe ~ if I threw your fone into the swamp, do you think you might get to draining it so that then, at minimum, or for no other reason, you could go retrieve it so you can get back to TWEETING?

j0nx BurningFuld Sat, 03/31/2018 - 11:22 Permalink

It ain’t the prices that makes amazon appealing for sure. It’s the inventory and the quick delivery and both of those have slipped big time in the past year. I don’t even know how many times in the past year that I have had lost or late deliveries from them. Every time it happens I’m on their ass like white on rice about it too because I pay for that and want what I pay for. It’s the only reason to use them and if they can’t do it then what good are they to me. 

Adolph.H. BaBaBouy Sat, 03/31/2018 - 12:33 Permalink

Well I think he's not far away from kicking Bezos' ass for good: if Amazon has to pay USPS the normal price and finally pays full VAT, you can kiss good bye this deplorable monopolistic business model that not only is not working without subsidies, but also destroys the socio economic fabric of the society, namely its retail industry. 

What's not to love? 

gdpetti j0nx Sat, 03/31/2018 - 11:37 Permalink

Like any empire, in politics/war or business/religion, they all reach their maximum expansion point.. and then start to contract, fast or slow... same with our economy... the markets are in full imperial balloon mode... as even that guest on Max Keiser said to Max the other day... all balloons pop down about 90%... so expect the same with the crytpos... and then buy in, as a few will succeed in the long run... like in the internet age.. or any other...

Amazon has peaked... but being state supported, money hasn't mattered.. but in the NWO's takedown of their OWO, the markets will be pushed over the cliff and AMazon et al will then be outed as not profitable... add in a stock price that is declining instead of rising, and all the reality reset begins. Trumpy is just a perfect actor for this part.. he doesn't know the OWO system in full, just the part that profited him in payoffs to certain political puppets in DC like the CLintons and Obamas, BUshes etc. Trumpy puts in office a bunch of swamp monsters and then complains about them... ?!?! Idiot doesn't realize he's a puppet himself.. and isn't that perfect for his part in this finale?

Buckaroo Banzai j0nx Sat, 03/31/2018 - 11:53 Permalink

Amazon likes to do bait-and-switch games with their pricing. They'll knock prices way down on something you'd buy on a recurring basis (i.e. food or toiletries), then bump the price up a few months later hoping you won't notice when you go back to reorder.

Best use of Amazon is as a pricing and review engine. I'll do searches there, then when I've discovered something I want, I'll go on teh interwebz and find somewhere else to buy it from. You won't get it for much cheaper, and sometimes you'll pay a little more when shipping is included, but you'll have the satisfaction of not buying from Amazon.

Endgame Napoleon JoseyWalesTheOutlaw Sat, 03/31/2018 - 11:23 Permalink

He needs to direct his rage to the 2018 Omnibus Bill, which includes  WALL funding for the following countries: Lebanon, Egypt, and Tunisia. https://www.google.com/search?q=us%20funding%20border%20walls%20Jordan%2C%20Lebanon%2C%20Egypt%2C%20and%20Tunisia.&ie=utf-8&oe=utf-8

 

This includes one-third as much funding for a wall in Jordan as was allocated to repair fencing along the US border with Mexico, although stopping illegal immigration was the main campaign promise that sealed the Trump victory and the Republican sweep in Congress.

 

Looks like we all stood in 2-hour lines to vote for Trump to seal the deal for a $2-trillion corporate tax cut, a just-as-bigly tax cut for a handful of heirs, more refundable child-tax-credit welfare for single moms and legal / illegal immigrants and assorted non-refundable child tax credits in the progressive tax code.

 

Oh....and....border walls to protect various ME countries.....

earleflorida dark pools of soros Sat, 03/31/2018 - 11:38 Permalink

"Here's How the Trump Presidency Play Out"    Pepe Escobar Jan. 21, 2017 (and if your aware of what's been happening of late to Amazon, Google, and Facebook not to mention other media outlets... listen up!

Think Taiwan and Japan,...[and] how North Korea had become 'Front Headlines' in late 2017 to present?

Note: no need to read between the lines as what's happening in Russia regarding NATO, Syria,... and Israel's latest aggression to Iran--- it's in your face. Period!

https://www.opednews.com/articles/Here-s-How-the-Trump-Presi-by-Pepe-Escobar-China-Politics_Iran_Putin_Trump-Foreign-Policy-170121-997.html

This is [NOT] off`topic regarding the article above, but a strategy by the 'Masters' to bring about their agenda, with Mexico's Wall a red-herring as is the 'Bezos', 'Zuckerberg' , or 'Schmidt', of the NWO?  

GUS100CORRINA DillyDilly Sat, 03/31/2018 - 11:15 Permalink

In Angry Tweetstorm, Trump Renews Attack On Amazon, Demands "Fake Washington Post" Register As Lobbyist

My response: President TRUMP is right again!!! These MARXIST PROGRESS LIBERAL DESPOTS who run these companies have grown accustom to becoming wealthy from public largesse under the "CLINTON/BUSH/OBOZO" reigns of corruption.

This kind of CRAP is what happens when you have POTUS office holders who DON'T GIVE A SHIT about AMERICA. "CLINTON and OBOZO" were the worst.

Going forward, we need to elect people to public office in the 2018 midterm elections whose character, conversation and conduct comply with the following divine principle. As you read this principle, know that if this principle is applied to DEMOCRATS or RINOS, none of these people would quality for public service. Truly sad.

Principle for selecting candidates for public service.

But select capable men from all the people—men who fear God, trustworthy men who hate dishonest gain—and appoint them as officials over thousands, hundreds, fifties and tens.

Choose wisely America for the days are evil.

 

el buitre GUS100CORRINA Sat, 03/31/2018 - 11:45 Permalink

The only way you can get uncorrupted politicians elected in 2018 is by:

1)  Getting Independents on the ballot (who are not Communists like Bernie).

2)  Convincing the American Sheeple to only vote I.

The intensity of the hatred on ZH for the DNC (well deserved) obscures the obvious fact that the Republicans are equally corrupt.  Tweedle Dee or Tweedle Dum - those are your choices.  Ain't democracy grand!

homeskillet Sat, 03/31/2018 - 10:50 Permalink

Trump is correct on this one. Amazon is a logical idea in our modern world. It's not some innovative scientific breakthrough that Bezos came up with. He is just a master of gaming the fucking system. One person shouldn't be getting insanely rich with an idea that any person with average intelligence could come up with while the rest of us suck shit.