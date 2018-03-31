Tesla Admits Autopilot Was Engaged During Deadly Model X Crash

It's not just Facebook which keeps digging a deeper hole by the day. One week ago, when we discussed the tragic death of a Tesla Model X driver, who seemingly burned to death, trapped inside his flaming vehicle...
... whose batteries exploded after colliding with a barrier separating the carpools lanes on Highway 101 in Mountain View...
... we said that the biggest, and most troubling for Tesla shareholders, question was yet to be answered:
it remains unclear if the car's autopilot was engaged when it slammed into the carpool lane divider, resulting in the driver's death.
On Friday night we got the answer, when Tesla finally acknowledged that its autopilot self-driving system was engaged when the Model X electric crossover SUVs crashed one week ago, killing the driver. In the latest troubling indication that Musk is desperate to hide any bad news about his company, the admission only took place after local news reported that the victim had made several complaints to Tesla about the vehicle’s Autopilot technology prior to the crash in which he died.
Tesla said in a blog post on its website that it has been able to deduce from logs recovered from the SUV that the autopilot was engaged, but in hopes of mitigating its liability, it also said that the driver, identified as Apple engineer Wei “Walter” Huang, had his hands off the steering wheel and was not responding to warnings to re-take control for six seconds prior to the crash. It did not say that the Autopilot system was at fault in the accident:
In the moments before the collision, which occurred at 9:27 a.m. on Friday, March 23rd, Autopilot was engaged with the adaptive cruise control follow-distance set to minimum. The driver had received several visual and one audible hands-on warning earlier in the drive and the driver’s hands were not detected on the wheel for six seconds prior to the collision. The driver had about five seconds and 150 meters of unobstructed view of the concrete divider with the crushed crash attenuator, but the vehicle logs show that no action was taken.
In the blog post, Tesla again blamed the complete destruction of the vehicle on the crash attenuator separating the two lanes and which the vehicle exploded upon slamming into:
The reason this crash was so severe is because the crash attenuator, a highway safety barrier which is designed to reduce the impact into a concrete lane divider, had been crushed in a prior accident without being replaced. We have never seen this level of damage to a Model X in any other crash.
Justifications notwithstanding, Tesla's disclosure is guaranteed to prompt a new NTSB inquiry into the accident, which comes at a time when an Uber self-driving vehicle recently struck and killed a woman walking a bicycle across a street in Tempe, Arizona. The renewed scrutiny will likely set back the self-driving program even further back. Following the Tesla crash, the agency said it sent two investigators.
Furthermore, the crash in Mountain View, not far from Tesla's headquarters in Palo Alto, could renew questions about Tesla's Autopilot program, which was also engaged when a Model S sedan crashed into a truck and killed its driver in Florida last year.
In the latest crash, Tesla said Autopilot's adaptive cruise control was in the minimum following distance setting and that the driver had received several visual and one audible hands-on warning as reminders to keep his hands on the wheel prior to crashing into the center divider.
Sensing which way the wind is blowing, Tesla defended its Autopilot, saying that the first version was found by the government to reduce crash rates by up to 40% and that it's only gotten better since then. It also says Tesla's fatal crash rate on vehicles equipped with Autopilot is 3.7 times better than the national average.
Over a year ago, our first iteration of Autopilot was found by the U.S. government to reduce crash rates by as much as 40%. Internal data confirms that recent updates to Autopilot have improved system reliability.
In the US, there is one automotive fatality every 86 million miles across all vehicles from all manufacturers. For Tesla, there is one fatality, including known pedestrian fatalities, every 320 million miles in vehicles equipped with Autopilot hardware. If you are driving a Tesla equipped with Autopilot hardware, you are 3.7 times less likely to be involved in a fatal accident.
Still, as Tesla concluded "Tesla Autopilot does not prevent all accidents – such a standard would be impossible – but it makes them much less likely to occur. It unequivocally makes the world safer for the vehicle occupants, pedestrians and cyclists," although coming at a time when precisely the opposite happened, the impact on Tesla's stock when trading resumes on Monday will be an autopilot in the "down" direction.
Comments
Tesla's 'out' here is their clear lawyer approved declaration that their Autopilot is actually semi autonomous. Meaning keep your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road.
But leave the driving to us.
The only reason they include audio and visual warnings you are about to die (and we salute you) is to protect themselves from successful lawsuits.
The intrinsic value of Tesla:
http://thesoundingline.com/jim-chanos-tesla-equity-is-worthless/
So I was right - the guy who repeatedly complained about the autopilot ... continued to use it.
In reply to The intrinsic value of Tesla… by Four Star
Anyone who spends between $79,500 (base model) and $140,000 (top of the line) for an SUV is an idiot.
"Tesla Autopilot does not prevent all accidents – such a standard would be impossible – but it makes them much less likely to occur.
But when they do occur please expect to be burned alive trapped inside your vehicle. Thank you for choosing Tesla
Does Tesla pair malt liquor with your soon-to-be-fried ass?
Baked idiot.
Would you like bacon bits on top?
These Tesla cars probably use a cheap Chinese webcam for the car's eyeballs.
If the autopilot cannot handle ANY situation presented to it then it's worthless. Despite what Tesla said trying to redirect as the driver fault there's no viable reason why the autopilot should not have been able to deal with the barrier.
Again, wouldn't buy one and if one were given to me I'd sell it so fast make your head spin.
This is really really bad because 1) It did NOT know it was NOT in a normal traffic lane and 2) It ran right into a large flat lidar reflecting object right in front of it.
Fail
Fail
" If the autopilot cannot handle ANY situation presented to it then it's worthless "
Absolutely spot on.
This is the genie they are trying to sell the public on.
The driver was obviously part of Timmy's affirmative action program to hire engineers based on their "sexual preference" rather than their achievements.
Tesla Admits Autopilot Was Engaged Moments Before Deadly Model X Crash
My response: Our society and the market have an important decision to make about TSLA. I now believe that TSLA is a CLEAR and PRESENT DANGER to the USA. Why? Well to begin, when one looks at their product safety record, their products are UNSAFE and UNPROVEN. They have taken a technical leap that needs more refinement and testing. Up to this point, TSLA safety issues have been considered "ONE OFF" events. I think the evidence is piling up that there are major design flaws in the product. Too many unknowns that could risk innocent lives.
The 2nd bigger concern is TSLA's market capitalization. Today, its market capitalization is bigger that the FORD MOTOR COMPANY. A TSLA wipe out could usher in a BLACK SWAN moment for the markets. The powers that be are doing everything THEY CAN to keep the S&P500 above 2588. if this level breaks badly, the JFK-TRUMP ANALOG will be in play and may start a cascade of selling. Remember, at the time of JFK, America's DEBT and LEVERAGE picture was no where near what it is today. A TSLA crash no pun intended may be a catalyst that is NOT NEEDED at this time.
So in conclusion, some extreme risk management is needed for TSLA now or America may find itself staring into the ABYSS. This is just one person's humble opinion.
Our society and the market have an important decision to make about Rearden Industries. Rearden Metal is now a CLEAR and PRESENT DANGER to the USA. Why? Well to begin, when one looks at their product safety record, their products are UNSAFE and UNPROVEN. They have taken a technical leap that needs more refinement and testing. Too many unknowns that could risk innocent lives.
What does it feel like to turn into a Randian villain?
Let's see what Mr. Thompson has to say.
Well Played Sir.
Hank Rearden's businesses didn't depend on government subsidies.
This sounds like a suicide. Guy had plenty of time to react. Did he just get fired? Had a fight with his boyfriend? Got triggered by Trump? Just sayin'.
Suicide because he knew the car was defective? Well played if that is the case.
Ya, if you are going to commit suicide and still want your family taken care of.......buy a Tesla..
HAHAHAHAHAAH! This country is full of fucking idiots who want autonomous cars. I see one on the road, I run it in the ditch.
" it also said that the driver, identified as Apple engineer Wei “Walter” Huang, had his hands off the steering wheel "
H-1B no doubt. Or at least, originally. Most of them get cars from the co. they work for but rarely can they drive worth a damn. Those corps must have some sort of out clause that prevents them from getting sued from the inevitable flood of accidents they must accumulate.
Autopilot...on a wing & a prayer...X Marks The Spot!
"It unequivocally makes the world safer for the vehicle occupants, pedestrians and cyclists," although coming at a time when precisely the opposite happened"
Tylers don't understand the meaning of the word "less". It doesn't mean ZERO.
This is a classic example of ideology blurring the facts. Tylers don't like Musk, I get it. But you're absolutely right that the Tylers in this article seem to be holding Tesla to a zero accident standard. Nothing in this article suggests that Tesla's claim is false that its technology reduces accidents.
In reply to "It unequivocally makes the… by tmosley
For the record, I'd rather beat on the Gartman pinata than the Musk pinata (but it's close)
I trust it better than my wife, then again her statistics on driving are scary.
In reply to This is a classic example of… by LetThemEatRand
Tesla's technology might reduce the overall number of accidents, but the accidents it causes are pretty fucking spectacular. I'd be happy to trade a few relatively harmless fender-benders to avoid a spectacular high-speed flaming wreck with a 100% casualty rate.
In reply to This is a classic example of… by LetThemEatRand
The same day this guy was killed somebody died near me died in an auto accident. One made front page news on all national news the one near me barely made local page 5 news. One happened because you see it on the news the other did not.
Reality is different than opinion damn sure different than what we see on the news. I think electric cars are idiotic you really should not blow up when you crash but it is only statistics that matter not opinion.
Semi-Autonomous will be the killer for Tesla because it incorporates the driver into the equation, and the driver is the flaw in the system. They need to completely eliminate the driver from the system and make it truly autonomous.
You can't rely on a backup person if they have their face planted in their smartphone all the time.
In reply to Tesla's 'out' here is their… by Cognitive Dissonance
To make a truly autonomous vehicle, ALL vehicles must be autonomous and communicating with each other.
Then again, wouldn't that be a wondrous playground for hackers?
You don't need hackers (not even the alledegly omni present Russian hackers) - what will happen different companies will use different systems, different car models will end up with different versions of those systems (just think of Android and how quick are manufcturers to update their phones if they update at all). Those programs will have a lot of code this means a lot of bugs. This code will gather input from a lot of sensors (another weak point).
The only way companies will quickly introduce selfdriving cars is if they lobby for a law that will put them out of criminal and civil responsibility if there is a chrash...
So would pedestrians and bicycles.
If the government thinks it might be safer then they will mandate it. They will also ignore the unintended consequences. Seat belts for example have not save auto related deaths, they just transferred them to pedestrians and bicycles but you don't see the mandatory seat belt laws going away ever.
That is exactly what happened with the Uber car ran over the crack head pushing a bike. The "safety" driver had her head buried in a cell phone. The difficult part is even with all the camera's on the vehicles who knows if any human being paying attention would of seen the person in time.
I know I have smucked a few deer in my time and there was never anything I could of done.
I have to admit that I don't get it. The car apparently told the driver to take back control and he didn't. The driver had even complained about this exact location being a problem in the past, so he apparently knew before this crash that true auto-pilot was not a good idea in this location. But it's Tesla's fault because the driver decided to take a nap? I'll give you that the auto-pilot feature is an invitation for people to give up responsibility for driving, but is that really Tesla's fault? We can't have driver assist features because people are too stupid to keep their hands on the wheel?
In reply to Tesla's 'out' here is their… by Cognitive Dissonance
Shame on you for applying logic, reason and critical thinking to the situation. Please report immediately to your nearest Nirvana Center for reconditioning.
We have helpfully placed a "Nirvana" app on your phone so you can easily find us. Failure to appear within 12 hours will result in additional remediation efforts.
Don't push this buster.
Thank you for willingly participating in the nanny state.
I don't want any of the automated bullshit on my car, but I'll be forced to pay for it regardless of the need.
Lane keeping
Adaptive cruise
Automatic braking
Etc, etc.
All are seriously flawed outside of perfect conditions. Automatic braking was fooled by a hedge. Antilock brakes don't even work properly and fail in most conditions.
I've used cruise control once and hated it.
I will never trust a computer to do a better job than I can do.
In reply to I have to admit that I don't… by LetThemEatRand
You got six seconds left to live... not enough time for many people to react.
"The only reason they include audio and visual warnings you are about to die (and we salute you) is to protect themselves...".
Now that is funny. They just include these little visual/audio 'warnings' so they can look back after the accident and say 'hey, the stupid human ignored our reminders'. I wonder how often those things go off? I bet all the time, you never know when the algorithm will hiccup and steer you into a concrete road divider. Although you have to wonder, what the hell was Caltrans thinking not replacing the barrier with the safer one that I am sure is mandated on dividers like that that just appear out of nowhere on a freeway?
Q- What is the likely resale value of a Tesla?
A- Less than zero.
Firstly, mark it to zero when Tesla goes bankrupt. Then you will also need to pay someone to tow it away, and also pay big bucks to get an environmental disposal specialist company to dump the massive toxic battery.
This is such 'Bullshit' I don't even know where to start. I own a 2014 Model S P85D. Haven't been to a damn gas station in years. Car is damn flawless, 800 pounds of torque, 0-60 in 2.8 seconds, quarter mile in 11 sec, paid $95,000 for the car - trade in value last month was $67,000 - private party resale is still over $70,000 and the damn Feds sent me $7,500. You do the fucking math.
$0 Fucking for gas in 4 years!!! Energy fill up, avg. $14/month. No oil changes, no fluid changes, no nothing! Road trip from Orlando to Norfolk last summer. $0 for gas, $0 for Supercharger fill ups.
Car still scares the shit out of any European gasoline super car. Bring it! I love my Tesla. And I'll buy another.
What are you assuming in terms of annual battery amortization?
These electric cars are basically throw away cars. People will drive them for a few years and then the battery will start degrading. When they see it will cost 10k to replace, they will just buy a newer model. There is no way you will see a 10 year old Tesla on the road ever. Battery costs plus there is too much electronic gizmos that control the car that if your power windows don't work anymore, you need to replace the entire dash system. The cost to the environment is huge with these cars based on this reason only. Not using gasoline is irrelevant when an ICE can last 20 years with the proper care. I really don't understand why the enviros aren't disgusted with these vehicles the way they are with ICE vehicles. Did I mention that disposing of these batteries is a nightmare?
Spending only $14/mth on electricity bill means you're consistently using other people's chargers. Guessing your own time has zero value.
Still need to visit the gas station restrooms for the foot tapping in the stall routine?
I don't think anyone said Tesla makes a bad car. It's that the autopilot feature is wrought with flaws and is more trouble than it is worth. Never understood the need for a daily driver that goes 0-60 in 2.8 seconds though.
What does it cost to insure one of these things, btw?
Well.. if system warned the driver telling him to put hands on steering wheel.. How is this Teslas fault? Sounds like the drivers fault to me..
System does not claim to be self driving. Its an assist that clearly states you need to be prepared to take over when you get a warning.
There are plenty of videos and statements direct from Tesla that say the car can drive itself. Even the name Autopilot makes the claim that the system can drive without human intervention.
Any other company would be sued out of existence, even with the disclaimer. However, Tesla is in the protected class of Jewish equities.
There may be no actual legal claim to self-driving capability, but my impression from the publicity of Tesla, and the Uber incident and the rush to assisted driving leads me to conclude there is an implied claim to self-driving. If the driver has to be ready at any time to re-assume control then actually the assist mode will likely condition the driver into a relaxed, inattentive state that requires too long of a reaction time to retake control. It lulls the driver with an unwarranted sense of security that the machine has better driving capabilities-until it doesn't, but then it is too late.
I was pondering the situation with the Uber incident. The operator of an experimental vehicle needs to be a driver with the highest capabilities-think test pilot, because that is actually what they are-but instead, they had some immigrant felon at the controls apparently monitoring a smartphone instead of the situation. May as well had no operator in the cab at all. But even with a highly experienced and alert driver the accident would still be likely since the driver would be conditioned to wait for the navigation system to respond to the danger until it would be too late to respond.
I really believe it all needs far more thorough testing before it is on the public roads. Throwing some half-baked software design out for use may work for a Windows OS where the flaws are a mere annoyance. But clearly the flaws of self-driving systems do more than annoy. The Gods of geeks and nerds think they have produced just another video game where the players get right up after every kill. It would be different if the designer(s) of the software got the death penalty when their design killed a user.
