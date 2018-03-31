"Unprecedented" $8 Billion Verdict Against JPMorgan Cut Drastically

JP Morgan just won an important victory in its quest to have an unprecedented $8 billion jury verdict thrown out without its hordes of lawyers having to do one single thing.
Back in September, Jamie Dimon's bank was hit with an $8 billion jury verdict for, a judgment large enough to negatively impact the bank's EPS and dent its Tier 1 ratio. On the surface, that judgment might seem excessive. But the bank's treatment of the Hopper family was so absurdly outrageous, getting stuck with the largest jury award of 2017 appeared justifiable to many in retrospect.
However, in what appears to be an attempt to stave off a laborious appeals process and exit quickly with their cash, the family of a former airline executive asked the judge to lower the punitive damages portion of the fine - what amounts to $6 billion of the $8 billion - to roughly $100 million.
Lawyers for Stephen Hopper and Laura Wassmer asked a Dallas probate court to limit punitive damages to them and their father’s estate to about $70 million, down from a total of $6 billion awarded by the jury. Hopper and Wassmer also asked for $3.9 million for losses and attorneys’ fees.
The widow, Jo Hopper, asked the court to lower her award to $14.4 million, according to a filing from her lawyers disclosed Friday.
The final award could go even lower. JPMorgan is seeking to reverse the entire judgment.
The legal saga started when Max Hopper, a former American Airlines executive, died suddenly in 2010. Hopper had no will when he passed, so his family hired JP Morgan to administer the estate.
And so began an unbelievably infuriating process for Hopper's family, as the bank repeatedly refused to release Hopper's assets, taking years to perform basic due diligence that should've been completed in weeks. Because of the bank's negligence, stock options belonging to the Hopper's were allowed to expire worthless.
JPMorgan was hired to administer the estate and the bank should have divided the assets and released them to Jo Hopper and her stepchildren, according to the lawsuit. Instead, her lawyers said in a statement, “the bank took years to release basic interests in art, home furnishings, jewelry, and notably, Mr. Hopper’s collection of 6,700 golf putters and 900 bottles of wine. Some of the interests in the assets were not released for more than five years.’’
The plaintiffs alleged that bank representatives failed to meet financial deadlines for assets under their control, stock options were allowed to expire, and Mrs. Hopper’s wishes to sell stock were ignored. Stephen Hopper and Laura Wassmer also claimed that the bank cut them out of decisions and kept them uninformed in order to curry favor with their stepmother.
Jo Hopper initially sued the bank, alleging breach of fiduciary duty. JPMorgan paid legal fees to defend this out of the estate account, depleting it by more than $3 million, the plaintiffs’ said in court filings.
Initially, the Texas probate court had awarded punitive damage awards of $2 billion each to Jo Hooper, the Hopper estate, Stephen Hopper and Laura Wassmer.
JPMorgan has denied any wrongdoing and said it acted in good faith. "Clearly the award far exceeds any possible interpretation of Texas tort reform statutes,’" said Andrew Gray, spokesman for the bank.
Did you expect any other outcome? Drain the swamp!
Trump pardoned JPMorgan at Christmas. I'm sure it was to help flyover country /s
Edit: Downvoting doesn't change facts or history.
Jamie sent Hillary over to talk with the family......
She was magical with the children
If you can't stand in front of something and physically defend it with a firearm, then you don't own it and probably never did.
Ann Barnhardt
What ever happened to Ann?
She's still out there.... bashing the latest pope as being the anti-Christ or something similar! I like her style!
edit: Glad you reminded me, haven't seen anything of hers in ages, think she's become a bit obsessive about the pope (antipope sorry, not anti-Christ) https://www.barnhardt.biz/
is this winning?
As Linus sits in a field awaiting the arrival of The Great Pumpkin...
Banks used to have 'Trust Departments'...now it is "Muppet Management"...
F the banksters
How long would it take the US Fed to conjure those fiatbux? PAY THE MAN HIS MONEY.
Big fine? Just have the Fed print it up for you!
Fines like this are considered tax write offs for the banks.
What, do you think that is a good thing?
Hardly. They already pay fines of pennies per thousand they make illegally. Allowing them to write off fines is adding insult to injury, removes any fear of punishment, and encourages illegality because it also provides a tax shelter for enormous sums. Bankers are a special kind of evil scum.
yeah, but first they would have to actually pay taxes
But they do, with black leather bags.
Taxes? That would only cut back on the money they need to pay bribes!
LOL..........Neofeudal soceity....laws only apply to little people.
But...but...but...all animals are equal.
Kill them all, let mammon sort em out...............
Mr. Hopper’s collection of 6,700 golf putters and 900 bottles of wine
The rich are different than you and me.
They have money.
He was a creator of SABRE, the AA booking system for generations.
JPM and the rest of their scumbag ilk are never going to be brought to justice.
I won't be doing anything but laughing when they start jumping from rooftops.
aaaaand it's gone
JPM got what they deserved. IDOITS. Bet they thought they could milk the estate.
Family should ask for a $Billion not $100 mil.
When JPM is forced to pay, the family should say NO CHECKS, CASH only.
The guy died in 2010. It is fucking 2018. I would be furious. No discount. Pay it all, in full, now.
And what the hell is up with holding up the guys household stuff and wine? Was the JPM trust department drinking it?
The f'ed up economy continues.
Shew, that was a close one. Now the coffee fund is safe.
The real story is "the people" standing up to a big institution and winning. Remember that it was jury who awarded the guilty verdict, not a judge. In the probate world, this is the third in a series of stories about families fighting back against corrupt judges and lawyers.
Just going through the motions - the corrupt judge was going to lower it to 2 million. JD should have kept his mouth shut. What an obscenity
When the law becomes a tool to keep the poor from attaining wealth, and to keep the wealthy from ever suffering the consequences of their lawless greed, people will eventually turn away from the law, and move to a more direct method of dispute arbitration. The US in particular has lots of weapons, and people who like to use them.
As per Shakespeare: "Let's kill all the lawyers". Now, do we put bankers on the same list, or do bankers to first? Decisions, decisions.....
If the bank "operated in good faith" as they claim", they deserve the bad ass fine. Looks good on them.
Jamie "Fraud" Dimon gets the Deep State to threaten the plaintiff. This is America in the 21st century.