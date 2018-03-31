US Marines Testing Drone-Killing Future Weapons And Combat Exoskeletons

Nearly 200 US Marines gathered at Southern California's Camp Pendleton to test out an array of the military's most advanced new weaponry - including several devices to disable or destroy Unarmed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), and combat exoskeleton designed by Lockheed Martin which allows soldiers to carry loads of up to 200 lbs. over long distances.
Other weapons include "bomb-bearing and swarm-capable drones" already deployed against Russian military bases in Syria in January.
(DoD demonstration video, Oct. 2016)
"103 Perdix micro-drones launched from three U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets. It demonstrated advanced swarm behaviors such as collective decision-making, adaptive formation flying, and self-healing. “Due to the complex nature of combat, Perdix are not pre-programmed synchronized individuals, they are a collective organism, sharing one distributed brain for decision-making and adapting to each other like swarms in nature,” said Strategic Capabilities Office (SCO) Director William Roper. “Because every Perdix communicates and collaborates with every other Perdix, the swarm has no leader and can gracefully adapt to drones entering or exiting the team.”
Captain Ben Brewster's rifle company would fight and operate under a "protective bubble" created by layering offensive and defensive UAVs - both "organic to the company" and from the larger Marine air-ground task force which would include systems and equipment designed to kill or neutralize enemy drones - reports U.S. Naval Institute News.
“I’ve never had to deal with IEDs that can attack me…from quadcopters,” said Brewster, commander of Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines.
Three drones flitted overhead at the Range 131 Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain (MOUT) facility here, and an “enemy” drone – a bat-wing-shaped UAS – sliced through the air as Third Platoon moved among buildings around a town square.
“Anyone of these could have a two-pound IED (improvised explosive device)” or act as a spotter or command-and-control for an enemy force, he said.
“I need the ability for my Marines to be able to jam these drones,” he added. -USNI
And with the expected crowded urban skies, he noted, Marines will need systems to help sort friend from foe in the air, along with counter-UAS technology with directional jamming capabilities. “Trying to figure out that part is what we’re experimenting” during U5G, he added.
Several naval warfare centers and military laboratories joined 48 companies for U5G, showcasing 79 technologies that included sensors that see through walls, facial recognition software, “smart” networked radio, micro drones and an enhanced thermal imager with displayed information, as well as vehicles, weapons and munitions.
The Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory and the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, Test and Evaluation are hosting U5G, the latest in a series of Advanced Naval Technology Exercises (ANTX) where military research and development organizations join with industry to demonstrate rapidly-emerging technologies and concepts. It follows on last year’s Ship-to-Shore Maneuver Exploration and Experimentation Advanced Naval Technology Exercise at Camp Pendleton that solicited and examined dozens of concepts like drones, mobile networks and unmanned boats to support Marines operating at sea and landing ashore. -USNI.org
Of what use is this largely defensive, anti-personnel hardware against the next generation of warfare: +5 mach hypersonics dropping out of the stratosphere ?
In reply to Ahhhhh, civilization ! by Giant Meteor
In reply to Of what use is this largely… by Fredo Corleone
In reply to … by Looney
Any country whose focus is WAR and WEAPONS
will NEVER be economically healthy.
In reply to Instead, das kinder seem to… by Global Douche
In reply to Any country whose focus is… by beepbop
The US military has laser weapons!
The enemy targets will now be expected to remain perfectly motionless and stationary while the US Navy plots a firing solution with their new-fangled laser cannon.
In reply to … by Looney
They'll track the target. It does appear slow to catch alight in the demo vids.
In reply to Be warned!… by serotonindumptruck
Potential issue with those jammers guns is the bombcopter Homes-On-Jam.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FcArnepkhv0
In reply to They'll track the target. It… by DownWithYogaPants
Homeless problem, opiate addiction crisis, debt crisis, infrastructure problem, border wall...
Nope, no funding and no solution for any of those. Sorry.
MOAR WAR? No problem! Ctrl + P and we’ll get right to it!
In reply to Potential issue with those… by eforce
Let’s put exoskeleton tech to a more constructive use, allowing older citizens to work in the factory jobs, making the toys that low-cost workers in China currently produce.
In reply to … by Looney
The war machine wheels must be frequently greased, with infinite fiat, and all meme contingencies must be prepared for well in advance. It is a zero sum game for all humanity, but that doesn't trouble sociopaths making big bank now ..
In reply to Of what use is this largely… by Fredo Corleone
The holiest of holies: Profit for every quarter until the flash. Nothing matters except bonuses.
In reply to Of what use is this largely… by Fredo Corleone
Hypersonic weapons will never be used as they are too controversial like nuclear ICBMs of today. Basically faster nukes that offer nothing but mutual destruction of the human race...
In reply to Of what use is this largely… by Fredo Corleone
supply lines are essentials. energy in this case.
In reply to Of what use is this largely… by Fredo Corleone
"Of what use is this largely defensive, anti-personnel hardware against the next generation of warfare: +5 mach hypersonics dropping out of the stratosphere ?"
LMFAO to what you just wrote!... And so true.
The Russians developed a nuclear deterrent between 1975-1979 with the Sarmat ICBM that changed the whole course of the U.S. deployment of nuclear weapons that got far behind and forced the hand of the U.S. to the negotiating table which led to the SALT treatise because they GOT BEAT and "BEAT BAD"!!!
And we aren't even getting to the conventional side of the fence with the Russian SAMS that were icing our fucking asses in Vietnam. Don't believe me?...
A "history lesson" on how good the Ruskies were 50 years ago (http://www.burrusspta.org/395_Combat.pdf) The F-105 was supposed to be the SAM killer that NEVER WAS!!!
In reply to Of what use is this largely… by Fredo Corleone
...to be used against their fellow Americans.
Taliban saying about war, and American toys: “The Americans have the watches, but we have the time.”
In reply to Ahhhhh, civilization ! by Giant Meteor
Build a drone.
Build a weapon to kill the drone.
Build a missile.
Build a missile to kill the missile.
Build a faster missile.
Build a faster missile to kill the faster missile.
Whoever goes broke first loses.
Worked for Reagan..
In reply to Build a drone… by Captain Nemo d…
Wow those bulky guns look right out of a sci fi universe. The future is now!
Heinlein did warn us...
In reply to Wow those bulky guns look… by Haboob
You will always lose dealing with the threat instead of the cause.
Alan Reid, 2018
True, but the statement says nothing of intent. Winning is not the intent.
In reply to You will always lose dealing… by Masher1
Well, the grunt in the shit might think winning is his intent, But the user of the threats against the threat is thinking defense from a threat, How you stand to a predicament will have a tendency to bias your perceptions. Send in military and not having some idea of the blow back of this engagement is often the path to a dirt nap for the grunt doing the killing, This is why drones are all the rage these days, Limiting the exposure to reality, having not dealt with the wrong of some fight, a fighter is left to pay with the reality of the lack of foresight with his life.... If you think you can do the bidding of nasty evil men with impunity you can also have a white marble decorated space of dirt in Arlington. Choice is very simple in such matters, Competition is a harsh dealer of truth in war, Lose and it's your ass and a parade.
In reply to True, but the statement says… by Giant Meteor
Well done sir, a thoughtful reply, and I am forced to upvote your comment.
Mine merely an observation, that those profiting from the business of human death, maiming, misery and destruction, are ok with funding, profiting any and all sides of said conflict, as it is never them's that is doing the dying ..
In that scenario, and as history demonstrates, there is no incentive to "win" if winning is in fact the objective. Merely a bleed out, a draining of lives and resources until a new conflict/machine/weapon/tactic can be created ..
The perpetual war machine, is a perpetual money machine. A perpetual meat grinder granting death by fiat. Minds and bodies are terrible things to waste ..
Self preservation, self defense, a most natural act on any personal level. But it appears to me for some time, this is not what we're talking about .. that is, self defense, self preservation, at least not as a species. In fact, it appears opposite, or at best zero sum game with no clear advantage. The average joe and jane merely brought along for the ride, or joysticking.
I believe Maj. General Smedley Butler had it correct. He was certainly in a position to know. And yet, despite his observations on the nature of his service in the war(s), has not materially moved the goal post one iota. Not placed policy in a more "sane", or sensible direction. On the contrary.
I forget presently the daily veteran death by suicide count. There's some real and tragic blowback right there, not to mention the various timed human IED's , set for unknown detonation in the public square at some future date.
But on your other points I defer. It appears you have a bit of personal experience in the matter. Thanks again for your reply.
In reply to Well, the grunt in the shit… by Masher1
The intent is a mutual deterrent.
In reply to True, but the statement says… by Giant Meteor
What happened to the HUD and the guns that would aim where you looked and fired the homing bullets? Did the sharks with laser beams get the funding instead?
Tell me how you shoot a drone flying too high to see with an EMP gun? Did they splurge for the stickers that read: "warning: this weapon increases your odds of various cancers by 7% with every trigger pull."
Upvoted, and what happened to any warnings by FDA at airports when you step inside those naked-body scanners?
In reply to What happened to the HUD and… by dirty fingernails
They need not waste taxpayer $$ as they should have target practice at the expense of the Chinese, come late Easter. Look to the sky, boys!
Lol...America's politicians and military thought they could unleash killing drones on other nation's without recourse all these years. Well the dumb asses should have realized that drones could easily be used against them as well, chicken comes home to roost, cat is out of the bag. An effective military weapon for countries with less military resources. It's cheaper, they can easily put together the resources to manufacture, deploy, and operate them, along with the human resources to develop software, improve designs, etc. Drones will eventually be able to travel transnationally, "drones without borders" so to speak. It kind of democratizes military arsenal. Good for them, bad for countries that try to rule other countries via military force.
Can you imagine billions of drones being flown overseas from China or Russia, or even a small nation being operated by their video gamer elite, attacking nations at will?
So, just like in the Vietnam war days, the US MIC is busy burdening their 'fighters' with equipment that will become a burden in a real conflict.
In Vietnam, your soldiers went into the jungles carrying 50 pounds of equipment, while the NVA fought with a rifle, in their pyjamas, with bare feet and a rice bowl.
They won. You lost. But apparently you didn't learn anything.
Yes; and wait until it gets to 120 F in the shade in the smoking crater de jour in Arabia; or 95 F with sweat-soaked near-100% humidity in the jungle; then we shall see how those $750,000 hunks of plastic shit function. Salt water tests yet?
Perhaps better simply not to act as the police force in MENA, eh? Oh, but we need to save people ....
In reply to So, just like in the Vietnam… by east of eden
when the slaughterbots get used in the war theater and in country, things are really going to get hysterical..
https://youtu.be/9CO6M2HsoIA
Oh cool, I just placed my bets on China.
China has shown no creativity or vision for innovation. They have shown skill at stealing IP.
China's biggest tech companies. Where could they possibly come up with these brilliant innovative ideas like BIDU, Wechat, Tencent, Alibaba, Weibo? What trailblazers in tech they are.
In reply to Oh cool, I just placed my… by MusicIsYou
$250,000 weapon to shoot silly drones at $10,000 the pop
Opposed to those brilliant ADHD spaz types that post 7 times in the same thread in 10 minutes?
In reply to The only thing U.S marines… by MusicIsYou
It's the helmets that makes them look like fucking idiots. The DoD couldn't bring themselves to go full Sturmsoldat so these are the half-ass hybrid compromises, introduced during the first gulf "war". Wouldn't want our boys to look like Nazis, would we.
The helmets are fucking garbage, they leave the ears uncovered. Not fit to piss in. Glad I got out just prior to this hypocritical shit being introduced.
In reply to Surely I'm not the only one… by MusicIsYou
All that shit is in testing phases or has been phased out. Pure propaganda. Let's spend umpteen billion dollars to counter an off the shelf drone...jeeze. It would be easier to let them drop their grenades. Seriously, Like they care about the troops. Rolling my fucking eyes.
Special education with a rifle. No wonder so many marines get sent back in body bags, they aren't scary. All the scary people left the military and said 'Fck you.' People like me who could march backwards with a 100 lb sack with a cigarette dangling from my mouth, and still finish the march 1 hour before a 25 year old kid. Soldiers like me were scary.
And why do we have all this crap ?
In case somebody else in the future has one.
The world would be much better place if they spent just 1 tenth, 1 tenth of the amount of money trying save the Planet rather than creating new ways to destroy it. But hey, there's no money in saving the Planet, saving the Planet would have to more profitable than destroying the planet.
The last male white rhino died the other day. Two females still survive. For God only knows how long, these animals roamed their native range in peace. Humans killed them ALL! We (humans) deserve to be destroyed.
In reply to And why do we have all this… by JailBanksters
A cheap drone could be made for 10 dollars(or less). Send a swarm against those marines and they will have to skeet shoot every single one with that anti drone weapon. Miss even one of the little buggers that are flying a twisting path and then they are dead. The drones could be coming from the left and the right, from up high or ground and tree hugging level and they might be smaller (and faster) than a bird. They may also be left like mine fields, fully charged (with an extra external battery pack charger that can last months) and in holes in the ground or attached to trees or houses. Then when they attack they only have to fly a short distance to the marines.
Then the marines will spend millions on technology to deal with a threat that cost under a grand. Asymmetric economic warfare.
Nobody is afraid of millennials behind a rifle scope. They were afraid of generation x behind a rifle scope, and they were afraid of the silent generation behind a rifle scope.