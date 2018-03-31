Why WSJ Insists Trump's Crackdown Against Amazon Would Be "A Long Shot"

President Donald Trump's decision to launch a PR war against Amazon this past week helped drive the Nasdaq to its worst monthly performance since January 2016 (of course, Trump's involvement was precipitated by an Axios report claiming the president is "obsessed" with finding ways to punish the e-commerce company). But in the interest of stopping the bleeding (as tech shares, and chiefly the FANG stocks grouping of which Amazon is a member, led the market lower in arch), the Wall Street Journal published a story on Saturday - following another round of attacks by Trump - claiming that an anti-trust action against Amazon of the type that Trump has intimated just isn't feasible, based on a cursory reading of US anti-trust law.
As WSJ reporter Laura Stevens explains, trying to spit up Amazon on anticompetition grounds "would be difficult, requiring an overturn of the principles that have guided US antitrust enforcement for decades.."
The problem, Stevens explains, is that Amazon doesn't have enough of a monopoly in any one of its business lines (even its core e-commerce business) to run afoul of US anti-trust laws - which were written and passed during the first half of the twentieth century.
Amazon’s rapid growth over more than two decades from an online bookseller to a $178 billion retailer that also has a cloud-computing business, a Hollywood studio, a device business and a grocery store chain has prompted Mr. Trump and some policy experts to question how big is too big.
Current regulations typically only kick into effect when a company is dominant in one market or is hurting consumers—neither of which experts think currently apply to Amazon. While Amazon has about 43% of the U.S. e-commerce market, it is still less than 4% of total U.S. retail, according to eMarketer.
Some people in the business community, including those who know Mr. Trump well, have said that antitrust law has failed its historical purpose when it comes to Amazon, focusing too much on pricing and not enough on concerns that integrated businesses can be anticompetitive, people familiar with the matter have said.
As support for her argument, Stevens cites an article in the Yale Law Review published in January 2017 entitled "Amazon’s Antitrust Paradox". The article was written by Lina M. Khan, and it outlines how to restructure antitrust enforcement in the US. The premise is that recent case law surrounding anti-trust activities in the US focuses too much on whether the company is harming the consumer, rather than zeroing in on anti-competitive practices.
Her basic argument is that antitrust framework has moved from looking at market structure to consumer welfare, something that has led Amazon to escape scrutiny so far. She lays out an argument that if Amazon is practicing predatory pricing in various markets, that can squeeze competition even if it is good for consumers. She argues that restoring an approach that examines Amazon’s power across markets, rather than its impact on consumers, would more adequately address the tech giant’s power.
Ms. Khan and other researchers have recently triggered some debate about antitrust regulation in the policy and academic community, says A. Douglas Melamed, a law professor at Stanford University and previous acting assistant attorney general in charge of the antitrust division at the U.S. Justice Department during the Clinton administration. But many of the theories are too general and operate on potentially problematic and unproven premises.
Because of this, if Trump did want to pass new anti-trust legislation, he would need to push it through a Republican-controlled Congress inclined to peel back stifling regulation - not add more of it. As of now, the Department of Justice has no open anti-trust investigations against Amazon, and the White House communications office has said the administration isn't planning anything. And in response to Trump's claims about Amazon not paying enough in taxes, the company has said it collects sales taxes on its own inventory in all 45 states that have such a tax and has voluntarily started collecting taxes in some municipalities (of course, this glosses over the fact that much of the merchandise sold on Amazon is technically sold by third-party sellers).
The thing is, as Bill Simons, former CEO of Walmart US, pointed out during an appearance on CNBC last week, Amazon is engaged in business activities that are clearly anti-competitive. Amazon operates its e-commerce business at a loss, undercutting its rivals and fulfilling its strategy to win by gobbling market share, and relies on more profitable businesses like Amazon Web Services to make up for it. Brick-and-mortar retailers, and other e-commerce companies, literally can't compete with its prices.
As Simons said, "they're not making money in retail, they're just putting retailers out of business."
The real problem isn't that an anti-trust case can't be made - it can. The problem is making bringing Amazon to heel politically palatable.
Given Trump's penchant for touting stock-market performance as the primary barometer for the effectiveness of his administration, even the president might not want to risk tanking one of the market's most vital workhorses.
Comments
President Schumer is whistling and drinking champagne while citizen Trump farts bubbles in the bathtub.
The 4% argument is bullcrap. What matters is the 46% e-commerce argument.
In reply to President Schumer is… by ???ö?
amazon is trying to be a monopoly. forego profits in the short term and get full market share. its plain as day. also, it would nice if they paid income tax and sales tax and paid the USPS a fee.
their stock price makes its 100% clear that investors have it priced as a monopoly.
common sense.
i want to be a slave laborer in an amazon warehouse! employees---wake up----start a union and break amazon's balls.
In reply to The 4% argument is bullcrap. by Jus7tme
...an overturn of the principles that have guided US antitrust enforcement for decades...
Um, yes. That's the point. Those 'principles' amount to, "Please make the check out to Senator Tapeworm's Cayman Islands Account."
In reply to amazon is trying to be a… by rccalhoun
Trump needs to take a page from the Obama playbook, understand that govt has unlimited capacity to litigate. Unlimited.
In reply to President Schumer is… by ???ö?
All Trump needs to do is have Amazon pay the same price for shipping as Joe Citizen Problem solved. Do you think for a moment that Fedex or UPS will ship at a loss?
In reply to Trump needs to take a page… by Amy G. Dala
Amazon is this era's Sears Roebuck. If Sears had had competent leadership when the Internet was nothing but a glint in Al Gore's eye, there would be no Amazon.
Want to fuck Amazon? Just cancel their government AWS contracts .... excluding AWS, Amazon lost more than $800M last quarter .... their massive infrastructure laden, cost heavy core business bleeds money like a bloated pig .... or just abrogate their contract with USPS, who loses 1.50 on every package delivered ... plenty of easy downside for Amazon, as its still trading at more than 200x earnings .... without their massive market cap, obtaining financing gets a little more tricky
Bezos will roll out the robots sooner. Team up with Musk to have the automatic Trucks to deliver the goods. Could there be 1500 new Amazon workers heading through Mexico?
One of Muskies automated trucks hits a school bus, and then what? The ABA is licking their lips at the thought. Perhaps long hall innerstate in good weather other than that. Lets see AI deal with patchy black ice....
In reply to Bezos will roll out the… by Obamanism666
I understand Trump.... Have you seen all the empty store fronts, here in the northeast? Amazon needs to cover All shipping costs, and pay same taxes as brick and mortar as a start.
Trump won't do anything because he is all talk. It has nothing to do with some political strategy or master plan he has.
The guy is a bought and paid for big banking lackey at this point.
Amazon, FB, Twatter, Google, Tesla, will all crash and burn, just a matter of time.
Tesla maybe. The others, bonito anytime soon unless there is some black swan event.
In reply to Amazon, FB, Twatter, Google,… by VAL THOR
I never buy anything on Amazon.
Before long AMZN is gonna sell weed.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uEqxj58g6To
Anti-trust laws and case laws have always been made up nonesense based on bullshit Industrial Organization Economics. It’s been callous and politically motivated. A way for DC attorneys and corporate attorneys to shake people down.
Bezos, just meet with Trump, compliment him, tell you how people you’re going to hire, put “made in America” search button. Give the guy a quick win and move on
Antitrust laws would be the end of amazon if they were enforced. Best thing that could happen to main street too.
Amazon's spending on lobbying is increasing every year. Don't think they are too worried at the moment.
https://thistimeitisdifferent.com/lobbying-on-data-privacy
Trump says America has enemies, enemies everywhere! Everyone is giving us the shaft and it's everyone's fault but his own.
And about that zionist cabal that runs media and banking, and thus has huge control over the government, is that an enemy?... <crickets>
AMZN is a globalist cabal masquerading as a legitimate company. IMO if you support this stock (and any globalist stock) you are aiding and abetting the destruction of America. Go ahead and try to justify it. Me, I'm short the whole FAANG gang as they have no interest in Freedom or Liberty! P.S. Retarded bulls; shorting w/o leverage. I can last longer than they will...
Short Amazon in trumpdepression, worth zero in deflation
www.canarydeath.com
Just change the tax code for publicly traded companies to a progressive tax based on market cap. The larger the market cap the higher the tax rate. Amazon would see it's tax bill in 2017 increase from 769M to 20.4B, (shares can be sold to pay for the taxes). Barnes and Noble would see it's tax bill drop from 25M to 14M. An engineering company like Argan would see it's tax bill drop from 37M to 26M. Walmart would see it's tax bill go from 6.2B to 10.9B. Apple from 15.7B to 35.3B.
It gets rid of the unicorn problem as well as the oversized company/M&A problem, it also addresses the multi-national companies that are not paying for U.S. defense spending that they benefit from. It addresses the issue of the C-suite doing stock buybacks to boost their compensation and not doing R&D and investment.
Trump could crack down on H-1B abuse administratively. That would be one method that Trump could 'go after' misbehaving tech firms.
+1
That should have been done with prejudice, yesterday...
In reply to Trump could crack down on H… by pitz
AMZN was going back to $1000 one way or the other regardless of the politics .... The bubbliest of bubbles
There hasnt been a successful anti trust case in the USA which i can ever even remember. Forget google search microsoft os facebook social media and everything else. The government wont prosecute or charge amazon even if they get all e commerce and 50 percent retail. Anyways it will never happen. Look at the curve, Amazon is in a catch 22. They cant grow proportionally unless their AWS business grows. They will ultimately create their own undoing with their own business model. Done end of story.
Trump's run for the presidency was a long shot too let's not forget...
President Trump could have exponential success without spending a $dime or wasting energy through Congressional avenues. He could simply utilize his already well-worn (and reasonably successful) bully pulpit, to appeal to the average American's sense of decency towards their their fellow citizens who own small/medium sized business and who compete directly with Amazon:
Simply ask Americans to consider their choices when they decide to purchase products online, and whether they would like to see small business flourish or fade away as a result of those choices...
One more thing. The government never even procesecuted Amazon for having 90 percent of the ebook market in 2009. In fact they procescuted Apple for anti trust. All in all anti trust has no logical rules. Ask Microsoft, and Amazon keeps the lowest prices. How can you claim there is anti trust when they are losing money. Somebody is definitely going to have to interpret this. I think its all a disguise the fact Amazon is a recognized legal monopoly and will continue to destroy retailers until said retailers are all destroyed and then said AWS business cannot support it. They probably have some type of mathematical model going on here. You really think they didnt cover their bases these guys havent screwed anything up. I see no flaws in anything theyve done. Technically speaking in terms of dominating competition. Like it or not.
The world would survive without Amazon. The Wall Street bankers made it possible for Amazon and other web companies to flush 10s of billions of dollars down the toilet and to never relate stock prices to business fundamentals. Maybe that is the bigger issue. Amazon is a fraudulent corporation used to make many cronies rich at the expense of ... what, exactly? Not taxpayers or consumers. Reality? Other smaller non-Wall Street backed companies for sure!
Oh well. Until Wall Street criminals are prosecuted, it will continue. Unfortunately for that to happen, there would have to be an unwind between people’s retirement money and Wall Street’s control of that money.
These are sure signs of a sick or dying Nation. If you see any of them, your guardians are committing treason.
- Mixing and destruction of the founding race;
- Destruction of the family units;
- Oppressive taxation;
- Corruption of the Law;
- Terror and suppression against those who warn of the Nation's error;
- Immorality: drugs, drunkenness, etc.;
- Infanticide (now called abortion);
- Destruction of the currency (inflation or usury);
- Aliens in the land, alien culture;
- Materialism;
- Foreign wars;
- Guardians (leaders) who pursue wealth or glory;
- Homosexuality;
- Religion not based on Natural Law.
David lane
add whoring, whoremongering, and overload/obsession with sports
I like sports but in USA it has gone to ridiculousness
In reply to These are sure signs of a… by masada
Trump doesn't give a fuck about Amazon he is redirecting away from his real troubles.
In this "Clash Of The Titans," a feisty President with low approval ratings has come out swinging on a company that has rapidly grown and expanded into every part of the economy and our lives. Bezos Inc. which is comprised of more parts than most people imagine usually sports the face of Amazon, Amazon Web Services or AWS, Whole foods, and the Washington Post.
The fact is that many of the options Bezos employs to expand Amazon are available to him only because of the many areas his various companies engage in and this is the crux of growing antitrust talk. The article below delves into how Amazon is exploiting America.
http://Trump And Bezos Face Off - Clash Of The Titans.html
This is a stupid fight. Trump voters love Amazon. Few probably know Bezos owns the Washington Post. Attack the Post- your voters hate the Post
Don't you mean the crackdown against the WaPo would
be a longshot?
The crackdown against Amazon isn't just political. It's
got some illegality (or double standards) going for it.