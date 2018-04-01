BofA: This Is "The Last QE Trade"

Last week we reported that shortly after the biggest equity fund inflows on record at $43BN, retail investors were whipsawed and amid the latest spike in market vol which sent the VIX back over 20, yanked a "huge" $19.9BN in cash from equity investments, of which the $18.6BN in equity ETF outflows was the second highest on record.
And while last week may have been shortened by one day thanks to Easter, the volatility remained with US equities subject to increasingly greater swings in both price and sentiment.
As a result, according to BofA, equities closed off the quarter with another "huge" week of outflows, led by $13.1BN pulled from equities ($10.6BN from ETFs and $2.5BN from mutual funds), as well as $2.0Bn in bond redemptions. It is worth noting that already some 22% of the record YTD inflows into equities have now been unwound.
With the sharp recent reversal in sentiment, it is hardly surprising that Q1 saw the first quarterly loss in the S&P 500 since 2015 and the first quarterly decline in the FTSE All World index since the start of 2016.
And while the US was once again the focus of selling, it was not all doom and gloom. In fact, in what BofA's Chief Investment Strategist, Michael Hartnett, has dubbed "the last QE trade", Japan registered the second biggest inflows on record of $5.8bn & annualizing record $149.3bn inflows for 2018 as investors scrambled into the safety of the only central bank which has not given any indication it will be tapering any time soon.
According to the FT, it is likely that local Japanese investors took profits on overseas holdings, bringing the money home ahead of the end of the fiscal year on March 31. EPFR Global said most of the cash into Japanese equity funds was yen-denominated, while recent strength in the yen would also have made such a move attractive.
What is bizarre is that this flood into Japan counter-intuitively also coincided with testimony in a cronyism scandal involving Abe’s government: Nobuhisa Sagawa, an ex-finance ministry official, said the decision to alter documents about a sale of public land was made by his staff alone and there were no orders from Abe, his wife Akie Abe, finance minister Taro Aso, or any of the prime minister’s aides (some have said Sagawa was clearly lying to protect his former bosses, potentially under duress but so far there is no proof of that).
“It is a respite,” said Max Gokhman, head of asset allocation at Pacific Life Fund Advisors, adding that the scandal was “an ongoing issue”.
Perhaps the explanation is far simpler: the BOJ simply stepped in, guns blazing, and bought everything it could... just as the ECB did last week with European bonds. Sure enough, on Tuesday, the day of Sagawa’s testimony, the Topix index added 2.7%.
In contrast Europe inflows rolling over with biggest outflows since July 2016.
In spite of big losses for big tech companies such as Facebook and Google’s Alphabet in March, tech funds saw net inflows of $500m each in the past two weeks. Concerns ranging from online privacy and Donald Trump’s opinion on Amazon have halted a rally in the shares of large tech companies that has been a pillar of the US bull market in equities.
Still, as Michael Hartnett adds the tech inflows may be ending: the e-commerce bubble, i.e., the "belly of tech bull market"...
... is now off 11% from March peak "as Occupy Silicon Valley policy drumbeat gets louder" still, Hartnett notes that the $18bn inflows in past 6 months dwarf $5bn prior 15 years.
Tech also represents another key danger to the market as the vulnerability of leadership in the equity sector remains: there are just 5 "sells" out of 250 FAAMG recommendations, and "at March peak market cap Facebook ($541bn) > India ($462bn)" (see:"Hedge Fund CIO: "The Market Generals Are Dead"). Furthermore, at 24%, the tech share of US EPS has rarely been exceeded.
Meanwhile, the pillar that has been carrying equities for years (courtesy of cheap debt-funded buybacks) appears to be cracking as bond funds took a $1.9bn hit in the latest week. In fact, as BofA points out highlighting the "crack in credit", we just saw a "rare week of outflows across IG, HY & EM debt; in contrast 10th straight week inflows to Treasuries."
This is a classic risk-off move, or as Max Gokhman said, commenting on the interest in short-term government debt, "I would look at that as straight-up de-risking. People may see short duration [assets] as a safe haven given all the recent volatility."
Harsh Truths About Wealth And Income Inequality
Meanwhile Bitcoin continues to collapse and Andy Hoffman has egg all over his face.
https://youtu.be/kZpMS_r5eKI
In reply to Harsh Truths About Wealth… by davatankool
...and Bix Weir.
In reply to Meanwhile Bitcoin continues… by lester1
The upload is LOL. A troglodyte has better grunting and organizational skills. Everyone's a genius!
In reply to Meanwhile Bitcoin continues… by lester1
Look out below! No, I really could care less about the market and only observe it as a past-time. But Happy Easter!. Coldest one I can remember here in Central Mn. !8 this a.m. and 25 now. Chocolate bunnies still taste good though.
not last, not even last remaining. in fact there can never be a "last" qe because qe will last 4evah.
The transfer of wealth can neva stop.
In reply to not last, not even last… by buzzsaw99
fully feathered fascism in all its glory.
In reply to The transfah of wealth can… by FreeShitter
Green as far as the eye can see tomorrow.
In reply to fully feathered fascism in… by buzzsaw99
Sooner or later the elites will have acquired control over all assets with their funny money and there will no longer be a need for them to print any more.
In reply to The transfah of wealth can… by FreeShitter
the last QE trade...until the next QE trade.
what part of ponzi don't the central banks understand?
QE is baked into ours and everyone else's economy at this point. We call it bubbly but the fact is there are zombie corporations all over America that have been relying on this money in one form of another for a decade now and until they are dead and buried real growth just cannot happen. We don't have a vibrant economy, we have press releases about colonizing Mars, our company never sells user data, and search engines that search for each and everything you do all day long.
Even our president in full on into destroying one of the large corporations just because it is too large, when in fact it is about supplying goods and services to consumers. I love Amazon, but I detest Bezos. His politics of destroying the president through the Washington Post are deplorable but dammit leave Amazon along as long as they are not breaking the law.
Scare the muppets out of the pool, fleecing them as they go, then invite them back in again. Profit!
BAC was less than 3 bucks in 2009 now this assholes tend to be smart. They survived because of TARP. Fuck you BAC and your whore Paulson.
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/finance/financialcrisis/7737723/Paulson-thr…
It's the last QE trade because there are no buyers for U.S. debt anymore. And I'm guessing China will soon have 3 trillion up for sale. Can the ESF absorb that in 'Belgium'?
Like it or not, China/Russia are setting up a multi-polar world. Sure, the US/ECB/BoJ can continue to print, but as China/Russia separate their currencies/economies from the USD, input costs denominated in dollars will rise. In a way, this help US politicians via inflation, and gives them a bogeyman to blame it on (Russia/China). Of course, its the little people that will get hurt in a trade war, shooting war, or merely price-inflated world. Hang a bankster today.
In reply to It's the last QE trade… by Bopper09
China will not act overly aggressive in this area unless forced to do so through further trade and/or provocative foreign policy actions by the U.S. ---- which, could easily pull forward the already approaching future quite rapidly if pursued on the current course.
In reply to It's the last QE trade… by Bopper09
War drums are getting louder and faster now.
April 01 Joke?
Sayonara, baby.
interesting when all that they need to do is raise the long term interest rate even 1% and would crash the economy within a month. QE is not needed temporarily because the tax cuts will be used by corporations to buy back their own stocks. I dont know, just spouting whatever