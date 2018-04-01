China's State Owned Media Proclaims Petroyuan Will "Shake People's Confidence In The US Dollar"

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/02/2018 - 18:45

Just days after initiating its 'petroyuan' futures contract, and hours after an unprecedented announcement that China will pay for oil in yuan, The Global Times, the unofficial mouthpiece of the Chinese government, printed a remarkable story from 'one of its editors' highlighting the 'petroyuan' and its potential to topple the US Dollar as global reserve currency.

The Shanghai debut of China's first yuan-denominated crude futures trading market on Monday proved a great success, with major domestic and foreign traders displaying active interest. Total turnover amounted to 18.3 billion yuan ($2.9 billion) on the first trading day.

The market's better-than-expected performance is believed to have significantly contributed to the recent strength of the yuan on global currency markets.

As China largely depends on crude imports, price volatility in the commodity market is a major impediment. It launched the crude futures market to address the problem and also to gain more pricing power over the crucial commodity.

An important move by Beijing to open up its financial sector, the new crude benchmark has garnered increasing attention, because it challenges the current dollar-dominated pricing scheme of crude oil markets - commonly known as the petrodollar system - which helps underpin the dollar's status as the major international reserve currency.

Once the yuan-denominated crude futures market is established as a major oil benchmark with active trading volume and significant domestic and global investor participation, the acceptance of the Chinese yuan as a mode of global transaction will rise.

Analysts expect sufficient demand for crude futures contracts from both industrial and financial clients, as they need a tool to manage risk and hedge against inflation. The market offers companies in the real economy a hedging tool that can better reflect market conditions in Asia.

The evident enthusiasm for the new yuan-denominated crude contracts in the past few days will have pleased the Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE) and China's regulators. They aim to establish a third global crude benchmark in the country.

There is no reason why the INE contract should not take its place alongside the UK's Brent and the US' West Texas Intermediate (WTI). It is a far more useful marker for China and for the rest of the economically fast-growing Asia, given that the seven grades of crude accepted for delivery on the INE are heavier and more sour than the light grades that make up Brent and the WTI.

Some have warned that the growing clout of China's currency in international financial markets could gradually erode the primacy of the US dollar. But at the current stage, nobody knows for sure what impact China's new benchmark will pose to the oil hegemony the dollar has held since the 1970s.

With few exceptions, any country wishing to purchase oil must first obtain US dollars, creating a significant demand for the currency in international financial markets. As a result, the petrodollar mechanism has played a critical role in generating global confidence in the greenback, which has benefited the US economy a great deal. 

The widespread pricing and trading of crude oil in the yuan, or the "petroyuan," is likely to shake people's confidence in the US dollar, and theoretically back up the value of China's yuan in the global market place.

One clear objective for China's regulators is to seek ways to internationalize its currency to boost its own economic prominence and reduce its longstanding reliance on the dollar.

As the world's largest crude oil importer, China would naturally benefit from using its own currency over that of an economic rival and strategic competitor.

At the same time, China's Belt and Road initiative, which seeks to create trade networks across the Eurasian continent, the Middle East and Africa, will almost certainly invigorate the yuan's march toward wider usage and the currency's globalization.

However, the dollar will not cede its present dominance in oil markets any time soon. Instead, China is likely to build confidence in the yuan gradually, through steady measures of reform and opening-up, more robust economic growth, proactive foreign engagement and liberalization of its monetary policy.

Buckaroo Banzai Brazen Heist Mon, 04/02/2018 - 19:09

Be careful what you wish for. Anybody who thinks that the average american getting financially slaughtered isn't going to be part of the equation when the dollar gets dethroned is delusional. This is going to suck for most people who have some wealth to protect. Most won't understand that gold, silver, and quality "utility tokens" are going to be the place to be.

The good news is, a lot of people are going to get their jobs back as industry finally returns to the USA.

Lore Buckaroo Banzai Mon, 04/02/2018 - 19:36

Re: "The good news is, a lot of people are going to get their jobs back as industry finally returns to the USA."

Isn't that unrealistic, given falling EROEI? A large part of America is about to become permanently uneconomic.  For those regions, the more realistic future probably resembles parts of New Orleans after Katrina, where reconstruction and prosperity is promised but never arrives. 

vato poco Winston Churchill Mon, 04/02/2018 - 19:08

it's funny - the bots come streaming in to trash the dolla, and the mean ol' USA, and teh jooooooz of course ...

but nobody ever offers a satisfactory replacement for the dollar. am not interested in hearing about the norwegian/singapore/iceland/islamic-gold-backed-pie-in-the-sky boutique microcurrencies, BTW. 

what country/organizations of nations offers a currency that's A) big enough to work as a worldwide de facto currency/reserve currency and B) is relatively trustworthy - especially compared to any potential successor currency -  enough to have trillions of dollars entrusted to it by the world financial markets. hint: "russia" and "china" ain't the answer.

beemasters vato poco Mon, 04/02/2018 - 20:02

In case you aren't aware yet, I have no power to propose a replacement. But thanks for the confidence.
If you know China well, they wouldn't enact drastic changes overnight. Public perception needs time to build up. You can laugh now, but one fine day, you might find yourself dumping Dollars and buying Yuans. I, for one hope so. The Dollar status in the world, while has been beneficial to the American public in material sense, has corroded the moral and ethics of the government. Its ability to wage war and kill innocents with impunity must end.

Ajax-1 vato poco Mon, 04/02/2018 - 21:03

Who do you think has been working behind the scene to create a digital crypto currency via blockchain? The Federal Reserve among other western central banks, that's who. The banksters know that the USD is on it's way out. Bitcoin is nothing more that a test pilot program for the Fed.

withglee vato poco Mon, 04/02/2018 - 19:52

" but nobody ever offers a satisfactory replacement for the dollar "

I do!

I would introduce a "competing process" that serves "real" money. "Real" money is created by traders, like you and me, making trading promises spanning time and space. "Real" money is destroyed as we deliver on our promises, return money equal to that we created, and it is destroyed. "Real" money maintains perpetual perfect balance between supply and demand for the money itself. "Real" money places zero interest load on responsible traders. "Real" money is in perpetual free supply. Thus "real" money exhibits perpetual zero inflation.

And since zero inflation is "guaranteed" by a "real money process", the HUL (denominated in Hours of Unskilled Labor) is the logical unit of measure and name for the money. It's value hasn't changed in recorded (or even non-recorded) history. To this day, it trades for the same size hole in the ground it has traded for at any other time.

But there is a downside: The "time-value-of-money" myth goes away with (1+i)^n being perpetually 1.0000. The concept of using inflation for leverage goes away. The ease of government counterfeiting goes away.

So who does that affect most? The money changers and the governments they institute to protect their scam.

I'm not alerted to replies to my replies, so if you want to discuss this further, reach me at Todd at WithGLEE dot com.

Todd Marshall
Plantersville, TX

NidStyles Four chan Mon, 04/02/2018 - 19:00

You tell me, you’re the cuckchanner.

I speak Chinese about as well as I do satire. As in I don’t. I mean everything I say these days. China should just burn this shithole down, because it isn’t going to end up in worthy hands any time soon. Hard enough to get the Jews to go live in their own country where their behavior is less destructive to other groups.

NidStyles arby63 Mon, 04/02/2018 - 19:15 Permalink

Because I don’t think mowing down five gangbangers in cold blood in the middle of the street with six different Masonic heads a Jew and two Biker Outlaws recording it is a good idea? 

Or because I won’t rape or have sex with underage kids or suck a niggers dick. I don’t have interest in peddling your junk either. I have a job already.

Because I have basic expectations of the legal system including the retrieval of my police report filed in the first week of December to Mesa Community College campus police how the Jews let some fat nigger shoot me with a dart gun to rape me in the bathroom on the bottom floor of the physical sciences building and the entire staff knew about it beforehand. You can go run into fast moving traffic.

No, what I am is a guy with an IQ over 200 and that is why the Jews tried getting me killed in the first place.

 

not this story you fags generated about me being homosexual, bisexual or a tranny. 

BobEore Jumanji1959 Mon, 04/02/2018 - 19:37

lol. Them moneychangers aren't on the ground cause they be groveling, monkeeboy. They're rollin around laughin on the ground in the side-splittin which belongs to those who can convince witless tards to cheer as their own straw "shitholes" burn down... whilst the bags o loot get transferred to Chinatown!

And for chump-change they can hire an army of trolls like niddy-butty here to keep the party goin!

 

\IQ 200+/ huh? What's the moving day average?

nope-1004 Mon, 04/02/2018 - 18:47

Well, the US invaded other countries because of "humanitarian atrocities" (read sold oil in something other than the USD) when this happened in the past.  But this one is different, as China is not Iraq.  Attack China and Russia steps in.

The US has a real problem.

SHADEWELL max_is_leering Mon, 04/02/2018 - 20:35 Permalink

Max

You should take time to take your mouth off Putin's cock for a couple minutes..because you are blinded with man juice

Funny how that "paper tiger" kick the shit ot of you drunken fucks in your failed attempt to attack a us occupied base

That is just a small taste of what the US will do to you drunken cocksuckers

Russia? Nothing but a third world shithole