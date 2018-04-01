Cryptogeddon - Bitcoin Breaks Below $7,000; Ether Down 75% From Highs

As if the last few weeks were not bad enough, cryptocurrencies are re-tumbling since Friday's close.
Once again there is no clear catalyst but headlines from crypto world include South Korean and Thai regulators preparing to unveil their crypto-tax proposals (and notably the maze of details surrounding US tax requirements for cryptos may also be forcing some unwinds to cover unforeseen 'costs').
The Kazakh National Bank has banned crypto-mining and The FBI has issued a warning regarding fraud and cryptos.
Bitcoin is now below $7,000 - a level it first hit in October 2017 - down 67% from its record high in December.
Ethereum is worse - down 75% from its highs and back below $400, this is the lowest level for the second largest crypto by market cap since November 2017.
While this collapse is very reminiscent of the dotcom debacle, CoinTelegraph's Nikolai Kuznetsov sees innovation and sustainability.
While it is only prudent and smart for anyone entering the crypto space to proceed with caution especially when it comes to trading and investing in crypto assets, it would be unfair to be totally dismissive of what the Blockchain technology has brought about. The parallels with the dotcom bubble should serve as lessons to stakeholders.
One must remember that the aftermath of the dotcom bubble also affirmed that truly innovative organizations and technologies could weather the storm. Companies such as Amazon and eBay proved that pairing novel ideas with good business acumen can lead to success. Surely, the situation today with crypto and the environment of dotcoms from nearly twenty years ago would have their differences. Ventures must be able to navigate these nuances in order to make the best possible decisions moving forward.
Whether or not crypto ventures will share a similar fate to dotcoms remains to be seen. At least for now, crypto stakeholders have a chance to write a different story.
Comments
what goes around, comes around. Baseless digits no matter what.
Ethereum is badly flawed and will be superceded by NEM in China and ADA everywhere else. It can't die quickly enough.
Bitcoin has limitations, but at least it does exactly what it's supposed to do, and has an eight-year track record of doing just that.
In reply to what goes around, comes… by Snaffew
Why are they all moving in lockstep then ?
So just about a year ago all the cryptos seemed to just take off to the moon together. No specific rhyme or reason , just up, up and away.
Now since the pin was pulled they are ALL going down together more or less in lockstep. No real reason or division just ALL going down together.
I could be wrong but it looks terribly manipulated like the gold silver ratio.
The idea of crypto is appealing to me but all this wild west stuff has made me more skeptical not less.
Someone who was inclined to believe in conspiracy theories might think that was the point of the last years price action, perhaps in preparation for some other better "coin" ???
As long as I am speculating on "reasons", can you imagine what would have happened to the price of PHYSICAL gold and silver if they had received a fraction of the money that went into the crypto space over the last year ??
As long as I am playing at what if, what if this is a nifty scheme to fund NSA-CIA black ops with pools of voluntary public funding ?? Kind of like the CIA's global drug trade, but without having to provide an tangible product.
In reply to Ethereum is badly flawed and… by Buckaroo Banzai
If you're a trader, you''ll know that BTC drives the market and general crypto sentiment, so that answers your question.
Holy shit right now some big moves upwards....last 15 minutes BTC has gone up by almost $400!! Some whales are smashing the bids...
aaand the profit-taking ensues....fuck me, what a shitshow.
In reply to Why are they all moving in… by manofthenorth
Bullshit. All sorts of different aspects and views on different types of crypto’s.
Not an accurate or reasonable answer.
In reply to If you're a trader, you''ll… by Brazen Heist
Bitcoin was nothing more than a beta test run by the NSA to iron out the blockchain.
They have had a replacement strategy for 30 years:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-09/economist-get-ready-world-currency-2018
It can not be a coincidence that the whole system is more leveraged than at any other top in 100 years. Hyperinflation is the plan that will indeed cause the burning cash under the phoenix that should begin in earnest this year right on schedule. This is complete collusion on the part of most central banks coming down from the BIS who is loaded with satanists hanging out between there and CERN.
The masses already have a physical mark in their retina or hand/finger prints. All that’s required to keep them from buying or selling is to phase out cash and replace it with a crypto currency riding on the back of block chain riding on the back of the internet. Then do away with passwords thus requiring them to burn their retina or hand/finger prints to access their iPhone to access the internet to do any future purchasing. It does not matter how decentralized the crypto currency is if the gate keepers of the internet refuse to allow them to access the internet with their iPhone if they do not comply with the beast:
Revelation 13:16-17 And he causeth all, the small and the great, and the rich and the poor, and the free and the bond, that there be given them a mark on their right hand, or upon their forehead; (17) and that no man should be able to buy or to sell, save he that hath the mark, even the name of the beast or the number of his name.
Our Father proved His physical children “Israel” and now He is about to prove His spiritual children “Israel”:
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/12/19/all-israel/
History(His~Story) always repeats:
Ecclesiastes 1:9-10 That which hath been is that which shall be; and that which hath been done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun. (10) Is there a thing whereof it may be said, See, this is new? it hath been long ago, in the ages which were before us.
In reply to Bullshit. All sorts of… by Bay of Pigs
Can you spare us the religious bullshit please? I can also write you a text with various metaphors about human nature that in 2000 years time will have some believers convinced that I was also some sort of god.
In reply to planned by mobius8curve
"At least for now, crypto stakeholders have a chance to write a different story."
First off, you better be prepared to be writing large checks until, if and when, it does.
fixed
In reply to Can you spare us the… by Brazen Heist
yep it was me ... buying the dip
In reply to If you're a trader, you''ll… by Brazen Heist
But but but ... tmosley insisted ShitCOIN was going up 10-fold, at least, when it was at $18K!
But but but ... ShitCOIN must have the value equivalent of every single asset in the world! It's only logical! It's rare! LMMFAO!
In reply to yep it was me ... buying the… by Pandelis
BS. They are ALL jumping in lockstep.
That smack of pure CB manipulation.
Once CB whales get a foothold in any market, their endless fiat starta to take over. The "tell" was the opening of the Futures exchanges a few months ago, that provided the vehicle to this ride. Von Ryan's Express is getting sent back.
Thank God I converted a bunch of my crypto into cheap AU last Nov-Dec, most of which got me a nice condo in Switzerland.
At some point even this millionaire HODLer will want to switch to AU, while I'm still a multi-millionaire. That Au will then keep me off the fiat plantation and in the Parallel Economy.
In reply to If you're a trader, you''ll… by Brazen Heist
Isn't it because they are all paired to BTC not the dollar? Makes sense to me.
In reply to BS. They are ALL jumping in… by HRClinton
So if BTC goes to zero they all go to zero ?
That is a pretty shitty arrangement.
In reply to Isn't it because they are… by valjoux7750
If the S&P500 crashes -40%, where are you going to find stock market indices going in the opposite direction? Its called correlation.
In reply to So if BTC goes to zero they… by manofthenorth
Not sure that I can see a correlation between equities and currencies.
Not a good foundation for a store of value.
In reply to If the S&P500 crashes -40%,… by Brazen Heist
Good luck getting any reasonable answer.
No manipulation in crypto either, right? We heard that all the way to $19K for BTC around here.
In reply to Why are they all moving in… by manofthenorth
Last year the stock market went straight up. Those with some brains (wall street) stopped buying and went looking to gamble somewhere else with a much higher return potential. They discovered cryptos - played around for abit. Now that the stock market is tanking/volatile/interesting again the crypto play-time has come to an end.
In reply to Why are they all moving in… by manofthenorth
Throughout 2017, cryptos were all the rage, and very few people (such as myself) kept saying that nothing can rise exponentially this way, that it's a speculative bubble which will pop at some point, and that many people will lose all their money playing it.
Well, it's safe to say that this prediction has come true.
Congratulations to all those who entered early on and realized their gains.
My condolences to those who bought at the top. May this serve as a lesson to you in the future - if it's too good to be true, it probably isn't.
In reply to Last year the stock market… by boostedhorse
Another strange thing is how well the network is functioning now. A few months ago the big argument was how expensive and slow transactions were. The network is stronger than ever, transaction fees are very low and clearing quickly. I am getting nervous. Not because of the price, but because of John McAfee.
In reply to Why are they all moving in… by manofthenorth
you ask "why moving in lockstep?"
it is arbitrage. folks who, whether or not they have an opinion or net position, do believe that there is some proper ratio between the various cryptos. some big move in bitcoin, and they'll take the other side of the trade and hedge it out against the other cryptos. other folks been doing this on the au/ag ratio since forever.
In reply to Why are they all moving in… by manofthenorth
Buckaroo Banzai is literally a faggot and you don't know what you're talking about.
In reply to Ethereum is badly flawed and… by Buckaroo Banzai
They will all be superceded by this www.kinesis.money OR something very similar to it. People want crypto to reflect REAL tangible assets and preferably something that acts as a currency and a store of value, kinesis does that. 1 coin = 1 gram of gold that you can convert at various vaults located all around the world.
In reply to Ethereum is badly flawed and… by Buckaroo Banzai
buttcoin hired a new law firm, C. Howie Fleecem, Esq.
In reply to Ethereum is badly flawed and… by Buckaroo Banzai
Interesting that they are all going together.
In reply to what goes around, comes… by Snaffew
They'll be crying for a government bailout next.
In reply to what goes around, comes… by Snaffew
I don't know about bail-outs, but there will be a a whole bunch of tax write offs...
In reply to They'll be crying for a… by red1chief
Keep in mind the retards at the SEC allowed Bernie Madoff to keep his Ponzi scheme going for a long time before they finally shut it down. Madoff's Ponzi scheme is no different than satashi Bitcoin/crypto ponzi schemes. More and more people are waking up to this reality and selling, accept for subborn HODL'er Andy Hoffman!
https://youtu.be/kZpMS_r5eKI
In reply to what goes around, comes… by Snaffew
The digits are baseless only if they have no real life use case. Sending any amount of money anywhere in the world there is internet 24/7 365 securely, without centralized middlemen and without chance for deception or fraud, has great real life value in my opinion. If you disagree, just look at how credit cards (digits) and internet have changed commerce and society over the last 20+ years. Cryptocurrencies are the next stage of digital financial commerce whether you like it or not. There is a reason why most civilized nations (Singapore, Japan, Russia, USA, etc.) have accepted them as a reality and future.
In reply to what goes around, comes… by Snaffew
That IDEA is great. The problem is that there are middlemen and fees without any accountability.
I must depend on an unknown "miner" to conduct and verify the transaction you describe, FOR A FEE.
The real kicker is that if something goes wrong you are shit out of luck, no back up.
At least with a bank card or PayPal there is someone to make good on a bad transaction, somewhat justifying the fees paid as a sort of insurance policy. At least a little better than the wild west of crypto, for now.
In reply to The digits are baseless only… by ReasonForLife
Big Fucking Deal.
We're doing what we've done the last 5 times - All time highs, Decline, Dragging Anchor until the new base forms.
Targets right now are around 5,200 - some are calling for closer to 3k, but I personally think we've got enough depth to avoid it. In any case, wherever it bottoms out at, its all part of the cycle. This is where you want to average in, and plenty pro crypto traders are doing so.
The braying jackasses will have their day in the sun, while Bitcoin builds yet another large base and pops past the prior all-time highs when the cycle resumes.
Don't get too excited, we've been here before.
In reply to what goes around, comes… by Snaffew
Have cryptocurrencies reached their Dot Com bubble equivalent of the year 2000 as Exchanges preparing to dump dying cryptos
https://www.thedailyeconomist.com/2018/04/have-cryptocurrencies-reached-their-dot.html
Ken Schortgen kicks ass
In reply to Have cryptocurrencies… by Mat Cauthon
Either owners gettin' the vapors...
Lots of negative info about Bitcoin lately-people believing it's NSA,etc.
I'm still most interested in Litecoin,but who knows...
That's because these are phony money.
I read that in dr. browns voice lol
https://youtu.be/X3lyYTjTP9E
In reply to That's because these are… by DrBrown314
Nice
Easter bunny laying eggs, eh?
death of bitcoin is near I'll buy some when it costs 100 bucks
from the other hand its laughable to see all the other coina falling with shitcoin I guess they are all worthless
Haha. Yeah except that the dot coms that survived made millionaires. The blockchain that survives may make mega millionaires. It's not going away. Bank on it.
In reply to death of bitcoin is near I… by c2nnib2l
deleted
Wiped clean, like with a cloth ?
In reply to Has Bitcoin really declined?… by Hillarys Server
My guess is Bitcoin will lose 90% of its value from its all time high. See you at $1900.
Mining Bitcoin is a waste of time and money.
Mining Bitcoin is a significant waste of energy and very bad for the environment.
Where are all those millennial climate change jerks to protest Bitcoin mining ????
In reply to Mining Bitcoin is a waste of… by Ben A Drill
Same goes for Tesla.
In reply to Mining Bitcoin is a… by lester1
As of last week, ALL cryptos cost more in electricity, than they are worth.
Time to stop mining, or for the mining difficulty to be cranked up 10x, to force miners to stop. This then stops new supply, and should help stabilize prices.
Now if only there were a way to change the mining difficulty at will...
In reply to Mining Bitcoin is a waste of… by Ben A Drill
Etherium is funny. Duh, it's even in the name!
When only "worthless" $USD is chasing Satoshi's digital wallets and vice versa >$<...
And the mining services have been kicked out of the places that matter (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-01-05/bitcoin-miners-migrate-china-…) that are backing REAL MONEY with REAL PM (https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-03-31/china-plans-pay-oil-imports-y…)!...
Federal Reserve and there "tool" NSA "0"!!!
And yet, Telegram raised $2 billion via an ICO. They will bottom somewhere, but will rise this summer.
Where is the dot button? Okay, now where is the com button?
In reply to And yet, Telegram raised $2… by Nuclear Winter