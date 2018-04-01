Cryptogeddon - Bitcoin Breaks Below $7,000; Ether Down 75% From Highs

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 04/01/2018 - 11:50

As if the last few weeks were not bad enough, cryptocurrencies are re-tumbling since Friday's close.


Once again there is no clear catalyst but headlines from crypto world include South Korean and Thai regulators preparing to unveil their crypto-tax proposals (and notably the maze of details surrounding US tax requirements for cryptos may also be forcing some unwinds to cover unforeseen 'costs').

The Kazakh National Bank has banned crypto-mining and The FBI has issued a warning regarding fraud and cryptos.

Bitcoin is now below $7,000 - a level it first hit in October 2017 - down 67% from its record high in December.

Ethereum is worse - down 75% from its highs and back below $400, this is the lowest level for the second largest crypto by market cap since November 2017.

 

While this collapse is very reminiscent of the dotcom debacle, CoinTelegraph's Nikolai Kuznetsov  sees innovation and sustainability.

While it is only prudent and smart for anyone entering the crypto space to proceed with caution especially when it comes to trading and investing in crypto assets, it would be unfair to be totally dismissive of what the Blockchain technology has brought about. The parallels with the dotcom bubble should serve as lessons to stakeholders.

One must remember that the aftermath of the dotcom bubble also affirmed that truly innovative organizations and technologies could weather the storm. Companies such as Amazon and eBay proved that pairing novel ideas with good business acumen can lead to success. Surely, the situation today with crypto and the environment of dotcoms from nearly twenty years ago would have their differences. Ventures must be able to navigate these nuances in order to make the best possible decisions moving forward.

Whether or not crypto ventures will share a similar fate to dotcoms remains to be seen. At least for now, crypto stakeholders have a chance to write a different story.

Tags
Internet & Mail Order Department Stores
E-commerce & Auction Services

Comments

Vote up!
 23
Vote down!
 1
manofthenorth Buckaroo Banzai Sun, 04/01/2018 - 12:02 Permalink

Why are they all moving in lockstep then ?

So just about a year ago all the cryptos seemed to just take off to the moon together. No specific rhyme or reason , just up, up and away.

Now since the pin was pulled they are ALL going down together more or less in lockstep. No real reason or division just ALL going down together.

I could be wrong but it looks terribly manipulated like the gold silver ratio.

The idea of crypto is appealing to me but all this wild west stuff has made me more skeptical not less.

Someone who was inclined to believe in conspiracy theories might think that was the point of the last years price action, perhaps in preparation for some other better "coin" ???

As long as I am speculating on "reasons", can you imagine what would have happened to the price of PHYSICAL gold and silver if they had received a fraction of the money that went into the crypto space over the last year ??

As long as I am playing at what if, what if this is a nifty scheme to fund NSA-CIA black ops with pools of voluntary public funding ?? Kind of like the CIA's global drug trade, but without having to provide an tangible product.

 

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 5
mobius8curve Bay of Pigs Sun, 04/01/2018 - 12:29 Permalink

Bitcoin was nothing more than a beta test run by the NSA to iron out the blockchain.

They have had a replacement strategy for 30 years:

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-07-09/economist-get-ready-world-currency-2018

It can not be a coincidence that the whole system is more leveraged than at any other top in 100 years. Hyperinflation is the plan that will indeed cause the burning cash under the phoenix that should begin in earnest this year right on schedule. This is complete collusion on the part of most central banks coming down from the BIS who is loaded with satanists hanging out between there and CERN.
The masses already have a physical mark in their retina or hand/finger prints. All that’s required to keep them from buying or selling is to phase out cash and replace it with a crypto currency riding on the back of block chain riding on the back of the internet. Then do away with passwords thus requiring them to burn their retina or hand/finger prints to access their iPhone to access the internet to do any future purchasing. It does not matter how decentralized the crypto currency is if the gate keepers of the internet refuse to allow them to access the internet with their iPhone if they do not comply with the beast:

Revelation 13:16-17 And he causeth all, the small and the great, and the rich and the poor, and the free and the bond, that there be given them a mark on their right hand, or upon their forehead; (17) and that no man should be able to buy or to sell, save he that hath the mark, even the name of the beast or the number of his name.

Our Father proved His physical children “Israel” and now He is about to prove His spiritual children “Israel”:
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/12/19/all-israel/

History(His~Story) always repeats:

Ecclesiastes 1:9-10 That which hath been is that which shall be; and that which hath been done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun. (10) Is there a thing whereof it may be said, See, this is new? it hath been long ago, in the ages which were before us.
 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 4
HRClinton Brazen Heist Sun, 04/01/2018 - 12:50 Permalink

BS. They are ALL jumping in lockstep.

That smack of pure CB manipulation.

Once CB whales get a foothold in any market, their endless fiat starta to take over. The "tell" was the opening of the Futures exchanges a few months ago, that provided the vehicle to this ride. Von Ryan's Express is getting sent back.

Thank God I converted a bunch of my crypto into cheap AU last Nov-Dec, most of which got me a nice condo in Switzerland.

At some point even this millionaire HODLer will want to switch to AU, while I'm still a multi-millionaire. That Au will then keep me off the fiat plantation and in the Parallel Economy. 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Mementoil boostedhorse Sun, 04/01/2018 - 12:34 Permalink

Throughout 2017, cryptos were all the rage, and very few people (such as myself) kept saying that nothing can rise exponentially this way, that it's a speculative bubble which will pop at some point, and that many people will lose all their money playing it.

Well, it's safe to say that this prediction has come true.
Congratulations to all those who entered early on and realized their gains.
My condolences to those who bought at the top. May this serve as a lesson to you in the future - if it's too good to be true, it probably isn't.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Automatic Choke manofthenorth Sun, 04/01/2018 - 13:19 Permalink

you ask "why moving in lockstep?"

it is arbitrage.   folks who, whether or not they have an opinion or net position, do believe that there is some proper ratio between the various cryptos.   some big move in bitcoin, and they'll take the other side of the trade and hedge it out against the other cryptos.   other folks been doing this on the au/ag ratio since forever.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
ReasonForLife Snaffew Sun, 04/01/2018 - 13:09 Permalink

The digits are baseless only if they have no real life use case.   Sending any amount of money anywhere in the world there is internet 24/7 365 securely, without centralized middlemen and without chance for deception or fraud, has great real life value in my opinion.   If you disagree, just look at how credit cards (digits) and internet have changed commerce and society over the last 20+ years.  Cryptocurrencies are the next stage of digital financial commerce whether you like it or not.  There is a reason why most civilized nations (Singapore, Japan, Russia, USA, etc.) have accepted them as a reality and future.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
manofthenorth ReasonForLife Sun, 04/01/2018 - 13:21 Permalink

That IDEA is great. The problem is that there are middlemen and fees without any accountability.

I must depend on an unknown "miner" to conduct and verify the transaction you describe, FOR A FEE.

The real kicker is that if something goes wrong you are shit out of luck, no back up.

At least with a bank card or PayPal there is someone to make good on a bad transaction, somewhat justifying the fees paid as a sort of insurance policy. At least a little better than the wild west of crypto, for now.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Exponere Mendaces Snaffew Sun, 04/01/2018 - 15:05 Permalink

Big Fucking Deal.

We're doing what we've done the last 5 times - All time highs, Decline, Dragging Anchor until the new base forms.

Targets right now are around 5,200 - some are calling for closer to 3k, but I personally think we've got enough depth to avoid it. In any case, wherever it bottoms out at, its all part of the cycle. This is where you want to average in, and plenty pro crypto traders are doing so.

The braying jackasses will have their day in the sun, while Bitcoin builds yet another large base and pops past the prior all-time highs when the cycle resumes.

Don't get too excited, we've been here before.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
StheNine Sun, 04/01/2018 - 11:53 Permalink

Either owners gettin' the vapors...

Lots of negative info about Bitcoin lately-people believing it's NSA,etc.

I'm still most interested in Litecoin,but who knows...

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 2
c2nnib2l Sun, 04/01/2018 - 11:56 Permalink

death of bitcoin is near I'll buy some when it costs 100 bucks

from the other hand its laughable to see all the other coina falling with shitcoin I guess they are all worthless