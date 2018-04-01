Elon Musk "Jokes" That Tesla Has Filed For Bankruptcy

In what we assume is a morbid April Fool's joke, late on Sunday Elon Musk decided to have some "fun" with his 20 million Twitter followers and unknown number of investors, and after previewing earlier in the day that he will have "Important news in a few hours …", the Tesla CEO tweeted that "Tesla Goes Bankrupt Palo Alto, California, April 1, 2018 -- Despite intense efforts to raise money, including a last-ditch mass sale of Easter Eggs, we are sad to report that Tesla has gone completely and totally bankrupt. So bankrupt, you can't believe it."
Palo Alto, California, April 1, 2018 -- Despite intense efforts to raise money, including a last-ditch mass sale of Easter Eggs, we are sad to report that Tesla has gone completely and totally bankrupt. So bankrupt, you can't believe it.
There was more "humor" - in a subsequent tweet, Musk tweeted that "There are many chapters of bankruptcy and, as critics so rightly pointed out, Tesla has them *all*, including Chapter 14 and a half (the worst one)."
Musk concluded joking that after the bankruptcy, he "was found passed out against a Tesla Model 3, surrounded by "Teslaquilla" bottles, the tracks of dried tears still visible on his cheeks. This is not a forward-looking statement, because, obviously, what's the point? Happy New Month!"...
This is not a forward-looking statement, because, obviously, what's the point?
... a clear explanation that this is all in the April 1 realm of fiction... for now.
And while to Musk it may all be a joke, to Tesla bondholders (and recently shareholders: TSLA stock plunged 22% in March, its biggest drop since December 2010) it is anything but, because as we showed last week, the price on Tesla's 2025 bonds tumbled after a downgrade by Moody's deep into junk territory, warning the company may have to raise another $2 billion...
... sending the bond yield - and thus risk - above that of Ukraine.
Meanwhile, the real joke is that Tesla continues to burn record amount of cash and has now gone through over $8 billion in just the last 4 years.
... which even Goldman recently warned may deteriorate substantially as Tesla deliveries are set to decline and miss guidance.
Finally, what would assure an instant end to Musk's sense of humor, is if Tesla's clients who had - not very prudently - given the company over $850 million to hold on their behalf as deposits for some future pipe dream, decided to have a "run on the bank", and pull their deposits, unleashing an overnight liquidity crisis.
For the sake of Elon Musk, "Teslaquilla", and all those who still believe in the Tesla dream not to mention Martian colonization, we can only hope it does not get to there.
Meanwhile, assuring that today's joke is tomorrow's reality, on Sunday, the NTSB said it was "unhappy" that Tesla made public information about the crash of its Model X vehicle on Autopilot that killed the driver last month.
Specifically, it looks like the NTSB is not happy with Tesla's claim that its autopilot is not at fault for the recent deadly Model X crash:
"The NTSB is looking into all aspects of this crash including the driver's previous concerns about the autopilot," said O'Neil. "We will work to determine the probable cause of the crash and our next update of information about our investigation will likely be when we publish a preliminary report, which generally occurs within a few weeks of completion of field work."
Last week, the company said that a search of its service records did not "find anything suggesting that the customer ever complained to Tesla about the performance of Autopilot. There was a concern raised once about navigation not working correctly, but Autopilot's performance is unrelated to navigation."
The good news is that if the Tesla fairy tale does indeed end in a fiery Chapter 7, or "14 and a half", as increasingly more predict it will, at least Elon will have provided the schaudenfreuders with enough ammunition to last them several lifetimes.
There are still some great "Top-O-The-Bubble" quotes coming in.
Keep them coming folks; Time's running out...
You can go ahead and down vote me now. Vote (in terms of increasingly worthless dollars) against this fucker at your own peril. Do you really think he does not know what the situation is, and has not planned 4 moves ahead? We shall soon see.
Good one ... April Fools
First he jokes, and then he cries tears for investors, and then he takes government given billions of dollars, and then he smiles, in private
Bipolar
PT Barnum re-incarnate....
Although in all fairness his space x makes NASA and Boeing look like the Bafoons that they are...
PT Barnum that just cut the price of a kilogram/low earth orbit by a factor of ten and launched a revolution in electric cars that mercedes, porsche, BMW, etc. etc. are following. The first one through the door always get his nose bloodied. But he was still first.
Sheee-it, boy, what you been smoking? The electric automobile inventors got bloodied and bankrupted over a century ago.
i don't see the pt barnum comparison.
elmer gantry, yes.
What a filthy bloodsucking parasite.
Steals billions from idiot "investors" and taxpayers,
Then jokes about going bankrupt.
What a sick, vile, demonic bastard.
Laugh now Elon..........but you will cry later!
Elon Musk does a John DeLorean trying to save Tesla.
John Z. DeLorean is arrested in $24 million cocaine deal
musk a fortune teller as tesla will be filing bankruptcy soon; real soon. The investors...aka suckers lured in deserve the loss.
We will see in the bond algo's have a sense of humor.
There will be no Car Czar this time ;-)
Elon is very good at illusion and forshadowing
The thing about these guys is, they get it coming & going. I wouldn't be surprised if Elon is short his own stawk.
He’s good at laughing at your assess. Look, if the fusion reactor from Lockheed is real he’s way ahead of the game. He’s not worried at all. He’ll be producing batteries like the energizer bunny. Or Toyota will-solid state alkaline batteries. Either way, if/when electric gets that cheap the game is going to change. The Zero Fucks here can’t think past 1984. Oil will be the new coal tech and coal will be as usefull as whale blubber. But please, continue with the snark. My guess is Lockheed is building autonomous robots and vehicles to sell to the govts and they’re smart enough to know they need the best power source available as no gas powered engine fits the bill. People thinks the pentagon “lost” trillions but let’s be honest- some if it is going somewhere useful to them. Get your heads out your asses. Guns will be useless against laser armed drones. You guys are still obsessed with throwing rocks to protect yourselves and your delusion of protecting that “right” is going to leave you sitting there like a caveman with a spear up your ass. Use your imaginations! Wake the fuck up!!!!
Goodwill and welfare for shitty ideas.
Morally bankrupt?
Is he still tagging Johnny Depps leftovers?
Somewhere in Mexico, Sammy Hagar is jumping up and down screaming "He stole my idea! That motherfucker stole my idea!"
NOT "Somewhere in Mexico." Cabo San Lucas, to be exact. Rock on Sammy the (Lebanese) Red-Rocker...
I do not think this kid play 4D chess. There is an impairment that exhibits if true bipolar. Riding HIGH? Money means nada.
I think the gov. is managing Musk.
Muskie boy is a documented bipolar???
Yeah well this is typical behavior.
Typical.
Got one down the road, good friend, who mimics all this behavior without the billions. My friend only ran about 500K into the ground and ran up maybe 50K credit card default running on his "ego"
No different. Maybe Musk needs an intervention but I think he is too pliable to be reined in by the actual thieves.
Musk is an arrogant mother fucker.
Bipolar is now being used for small children as some excuse.
But the fruition of this actual disease in adult form? Musk is likely an IQ gifted guy. BUT also easily controlled.
Here and elsewhere we speak of sociopaths and psychopaths in Wall St. I speculate that this is very true.
Via sodas and GMO and Monsanto the human species is degrading into obesity and insanity.
MUSK? Musk exhibits all the behavior of a tried and true bipolar...up and down ....and fantasy guy.
Why stop at bipolar,he could be full schizophrenic.Many high IQ people get afflicted.
He obviously thinks he can walk on water,believing you are JC is also common in schizo's.
Either way this joke is not going to go down well with investors,BK is not a word you ever utter, even
in jest.
He shouldn't make jokes ..
Always a hint of truth in sarcastic comments.....
Thank God Elon Musk is moving the planet forward while jealous kike shills bash him all day
PayPal is one of the biggest business scams on the planet. Why shouldn't his other companies follow suit.
Would be better if Fuckerberg was going bankrupt but dipshits will continue using FB.
Does that sound funny to you? Pride cometh before a fall. Enron part deux.
Elon Musk is a great success. He has done very well for himself. The shareholders of Tesla, on the other hand, swallowed the unicorn rainbow.
I am sure there are many shareholders that have a 5X increase on their investment, to this point.
It's sad that Musk can only tell the truth on April Fools Day, and then say he's lying.
TSLA probably won't survive as it is. They may go Bankrupt, get bought out by PE, and Mister Musk may stay on for a few years and leave with a Golden Showerchute.
Had no idea that welfare queens could file for bankruptcy.
Ratners mark II.
https://www.businessblogshub.com/2012/09/the-man-who-destroyed-his-mult…
This is only a Test. We Repeat. This is only a Test.
Elon Musk for Men... For the man who knows when he's full of shit, why not smell like it, too!
this company uses rusty bolts on the steering and bangs out parts one at a time with hammer and tongs. are you really going to trust the autopilot?
Prescient ramblings of a self admitted bipolar flim- flam rapist of the forgotten man taxpayer...
producer of tax-payer subsidized coal fired cars for rich people.
Americas poster child for government induced malinvestment, AKA, Elon Musk
Funny guy.
Elaborate stunt or he knows. Not good news for him lately so maybe he's sending out the warning signals? Who knows.
i just googled tesla fiels for bankruptcy and found articles from a few weeks ago saying they were technically broke. makes me think the space launch was a diversion from how fucked up it is. it would have been better for Tesla to promote tractor trailers than a freakin car on a rocket
It's merely foreshadowing... stay tuned for further developments and the sequels to surely come! Tesla, Tesla II, Tesla Weekend at Bernie's, Tesla Weekend at Bernie's 2 and so on... enjoy! Economics 101 Prevails (Well now that Obama is out perhaps)...
Many a truth is said in jest.
Too bad Obammy wasn't still in office.
Guaranteed bailout.