Erdogan Calls Israel A "Terrorist State" After "Inhumane Attack" In Gaza

In response to the killing of 16 Palestinians by the Israeli army following clashes during a demonstration on March 30 on the Gaza-Israeli border, Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan accused Israel of being a "terrorist state and occupier," and its army of "inhuman cruelty" in its crackdown on Palestinian protesters.
“Oppressor Israel and its army are only courageous against the oppressed in Gaza, Jerusalem, they are cowards when it comes to facing others,” Erdogan said at a ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) congress in the southern province of Adana on April 1, addressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu according to Turkey's Hurriyet.
“He says our soldiers are oppressing people in Afrin. Netanyahu, you are very weak, very poor. We [Turkey] are dealing with terrorists. But you are not concerned about terrorists because you are a terror state,” Erdoğan said. Calling the Israeli leader “an occupier” in Palestine, Erdogan said Netanyahu has no right to criticize Turkey.
“You are not popular. The step you took regarding Jerusalem at the United Nations is out in the open. The answer you received is out in the open. Stop bragging about owning nuclear weapons. The time may come when those weapons don’t work,” Erdoğan added.
"You are also a terrorist. History is recording what you have done to all those oppressed Palestinians,” Erdoğan said, adding that he believes Israelis too are disturbed by Netanyahu’s misdeeds.
Erdogan's harsh language came after tens of thousands of Palestinians marched to Gaza’s border with Israel on March 30; at least 16 were killed and hundreds injured when Israeli forces opened fire on protesters marking “Land Day.” Land Day is an annual Palestinian commemoration of the deaths of six Arab citizens of Israel killed by Israeli forces in 1976 during demonstrations over government land confiscations in northern Israel.
March 30’s rallies were the start of a six-week protest that culminates on May 15, the day the Palestinians call “Nakba,” or “the Catastrophe,” when Israel was founded.
“Israel will get trapped under the oppression it inflicts in Palestine. We will continue to support our Palestinian sisters and brothers in their rightful cause until the very end,” Erdogan wrote earlier Saturday on social media.
To be sure, Israel responded: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu raised his voice and hit back at Erdoğan shortly after the sharp criticism of Israel.
“The most moral army in the world will not be lectured to on morality from someone who for years has been bombing civilians indiscriminately,” Netanyahu wrote on Twitter.
הצבא המוסרי בעולם לא יקבל הטפות מוסר ממי שבמשך שנים מפציץ אוכלוסיה אזרחית ללא אבחנה. כנראה שכך מציינים באנקרה את ה-1 באפריל.— Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) April 1, 2018
Erdoğan said a total of 3,844 terrorists have been “neutralized” since the start of “Operation Olive Branch” in Syria’s Afrin region. “We will not stop until the last terrorist is wiped out from our region" he added. Turkey launched the sarcastically named "Operation Olive Branch" on Jan. 20 to clear Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) militants from Afrin near Turkey’s border with Syria. As we reported recently, two weeks ago Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army and Turkish troops entered the town center of Afrin, which had been controlled by the YPG since 2012.
* * *
Meanwhile, Reuters reported that on Sunday, Israel’s defense minister rejected calls for an inquiry into the killing of the 15 Palestinians by the IDF.
Hamas, the dominant Palestinian group in Gaza, said five of the dead were members of its armed wing. Israel said eight of the 15 belonged to Hamas, designated a terrorist group by Israel and the West, and two others came from other militant factions.
A tense calm descended on Sunday on the border area, where hundreds of Palestinians, a fraction of the tens of thousands who initially turned out, remained in tent encampments along the fenced 65-km (40-mile) border.
Avigdor Lieberman, the Israeli defense minister, rejected criticism of Israel’s actions, saying soldiers along the Gaza frontier “deserve a medal” and did what was necessary to protect the border. “As for a commission of inquiry - there won’t be one,” he told Israeli Army Radio.
* * *
The good news, so to speak, as the generational animosity between Turkey and Israel shows no signs of abating, is that absolutely nothing has changed in the middle east, where relationships between the various states are shown in their simplified form on the following diagram.
Comments
I support Erdogan! I'm white.
Sue me!
He won't live long. He will probably be killed by some cowardly attack of an exotic poison blown into his ear. This is the custom of the brave and honorable Mossad.
In reply to I support Erdogan! I'm white… by Labworks
Do you do anything apart from spewing anti-semitic bile on ZH? Every fucking story, all hours of the day. I don't even want to imagine the horror of your life.
In reply to He won't live long. He will… by J S Bach
Anti-Semitism is a trick. (Today's converted Jews are NOT Semites)
Used whenever Apartheid Israhell is committing crimes vs humanity,
under the guise of the most moral army in the world (according to Satan's moral values).
WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to Do you do anything apart… by interrupt
satanyahoo vs erdogan/putin...
In reply to Anti-Semitism is a trick. by beepbop
Somebody needs to look into, and assess, Turkey's supply line capability so we can find out if the Turks can be used as a wedge to suppress American/Jordanian/jew provocations and possible invasion of Syria.
In reply to satanyahoo vs erdogan/putin… by BullyBearish
The American 'Axis' isn't going to invade Syria without the Caliph of Turkeystan fully on side. The Caliph could be persuaded I expect, if the price was right. Erdogan isn't a regular mob boss, he's a mercenary.
In reply to Somebody needs to look into,… by east of eden
Perfect example of the pot calling the kettle black...
Erdogan is just another puke in a sea of pukes.
In reply to The American 'Axis' isn't… by johnnycanuck
The IDF had 100 SNIPERS in place and shot 15 people that were protesting and throwing rocks. They used chemical gas drones to disperse the crowd in violation of international and US law.
In reply to Do you do anything apart… by interrupt
Jizzhell never signed chemical weapons treaties in the 1990s. They think its just fine to gas goys, for defense of course.
Weird day in the world when i agree with Eggdomeham...it is April 1st?
RIPS
In reply to The IDF had 100 SNIPERS in… by HisBoyElroy
So, we should be praising Israel's right to shoot protestors...in the back,as they try fleeing from...getting shot in the face?
Fuck you and the heeb-high-horse you strolled in on.
In reply to Do you do anything apart… by interrupt
anti-semitic is anti-palestinian...he definitely is not that...
In reply to Do you do anything apart… by interrupt
JS Bach is one of the smartest guys on ZH. And, you have no good reason to comment on his 'life'.
In reply to Do you do anything apart… by interrupt
May I respectfully suggest that you reach into your toolbox of victimology, and find a more useful canard to replace the worn-out term of 'anti-semitism'...?
In reply to Do you do anything apart… by interrupt
interrupt...
Your avatar shows that you yourself are at peace with this world. 🤣
Actually, nothing I wrote in that last comment was "anti-semitic". It was all based on proven truth. So, if speaking the truth about your blessed Mossad is "anti-semitic", I guess I'm guilty as charged. Oh... and I will happily continue to spew as much truth as I can about your holy pets. So, when you see MY avatar, simply scroll down to the next comment - as I will yours. Thank you - and have a blessed Easter.
In reply to Do you do anything apart… by interrupt
How is it antisemitic to criticise Mossad?
In reply to Do you do anything apart… by interrupt
Criticizing Israel or opposing Zionism are very different to being anti-Semitic.
Actually, Israel and Zionism are #1 threat to Jews world wide.
They are even considered to be sacrilegious among really observant Jews.
As a matter of fact, Zionism and antisemitism are tactical and even strategic partners,
since their joint goal is to transfer Jews from all over the world - to Israel.
Ariel Sharon was an expert in enticing antisemitism and then calling for the Jews to "Make Aliah"
In reply to Do you do anything apart… by interrupt
Yes, indeed. The Hebrews, or the 'real' jewish people, despise them, and have been mercilessly suppressed for generations now.
In reply to Criticizing Israel or… by BlueDune
http://www.truetorahjews.org/herzl
In reply to Criticizing Israel or… by BlueDune
SO get fucking lost then. No one dragged you here. Go on, get into your fucking bunker and find a choice spot. You will be needing it very shortly you zionist fucking pig.
In reply to Do you do anything apart… by interrupt
Its got nothing to do with r-e-l-i-g-i-o-n (e.g. Jews). It is about the Israeli 'leaders', fool....
In reply to Do you do anything apart… by interrupt
Don't answer to @interrupt, he's looking to get someone to fight for his words, like Bibbbiiiii that cant' do it himself
In reply to Do you do anything apart… by interrupt
I agree that JS is turning into a 1-string guitar, but as for "Antisemite"...
Ashkis are only SELF-DECLARED Semites, not real Semites. Genetically they are of Turkic-Central_Asian origin. Kazarian.
The Palestinians are genuine Semites.
It's time to call things, people and groups by their correct names.
I'd wager that the terms Global/Imperialist Zionist or Global-Lust Ashki are faaaar more accurate, for they reflect the rapacious human appetite for fraud, theft and deceit, that has taken over the levers of power, influence and money.
I won't be duped, bullied or silenced by PR-minted weasel words.
Got clarity, got perspective? Keep it, or get some.
In reply to Do you do anything apart… by interrupt
Even if someone like me (more subtle, complex, differentiated) provides the other 5 or 11 strings in that 6 or 12 string 'guitar', that music still does not a band or symphony make.
We need a lot more "quality instruments" to join, until the resulting songs become a societal meme.
In reply to Do you do anything apart… by interrupt
Good for the world insane muslim creatures like the Erdogan medieval monster don't live long.
In reply to He won't live long. He will… by J S Bach
It isn't easy to kill a Turk. Just ask the fucking British.
In reply to Good for the world insane… by Space Animatoltipap
Since when have the Britisch done anything without fucking it up?
In reply to It isn't easy to kill a Turk… by east of eden
Your wrong ace - we are approaching the point where the Israeli’s recognize that Russia is their protector
from Iran et al - Turkey included - The Xios were out maneuvered - united front : Taliban / Iran / Paks / Iraq/ Syria / Hezbollah / Egypt / Turkey .....and R!
against the SA Clowndom and DC Zios
Ditto NK - US leaving the DMZ after 65 years- by request of the SOUTH KOREANS !!!
no Mass!
In reply to Good for the world insane… by Space Animatoltipap
Your wrong ace - we are approaching the point where the Israeli’s recognize that Russia is their protector
from Iran et al - Turkey included - The Xios were out maneuvered - united front : Taliban / Iran / Paks / Iraq/ Syria / Hezbollah / Egypt / Turkey .....and R!
against the SA Clowndom and DC Zios
Ditto NK - US leaving the DMZ after 65 years- by request of the SOUTH KOREANS
no Mass!
In reply to Good for the world insane… by Space Animatoltipap
It's the most cogent speech I've ever heard from him. Quite brave to speak the truth against Israel and their vassal state USA. And, as you point out, quite dangerous.
In reply to He won't live long. He will… by J S Bach
Putin Blames "Ukrainians Or Jews" For Election Meddling: "Maybe The US Paid Them" | Zero Hedge
In reply to It's the most cogent speech… by Meyer Bauer
Last year Erdope was transporting Iraqi oil ISIS stole thru Turkey, then shipped by his kid's oil tankers to Israel and sold at a steep discount!
All these eternal enemies/allies/thenswitchsidesagain mideast shits do it to keep their populations eternally scared and needing their "strongman" running things. For at least 5,000 years that we know of.
Anybody else tired of the same old shit?
In reply to He won't live long. He will… by J S Bach
The United States on Saturday blocked a draft UN Security Council statement urging restraint and calling for an investigation of clashes on the Gaza-Israel border, diplomats said.
Kuwait, which represents Arab countries on the council, presented the proposed statement, which called for an “independent and transparent investigation” of the violence.
The Palestinian Authority on Saturday blamed the US and Britain for obstructing the Palestinian and Arab effort to persuade the Security Council to issue a resolution blasting Israel for the 15 Palestinian fatalities
https://www.timesofisrael.com/us-blocks-un-resolution-condemning-israel…
US (and UK) block a resolution asking for an investigation into the recent massacre done by IDF : 15 dead,>1400 wounded.
This is the 44th time US blocks a resolution to investigate the crimes of the zionist entity against Palestine/Gaza.
So ,ask yourself: whose interests does US and the Donald protect ? because I am sure I did not vote for this. I DO NOT CONSENT to this continuous mockery of justice on the internal and international scene.
On the other hand,there are politicians who still have dignity :
Gerry Adams of Ireland blasts Israel: Ireland called upon to expel Israeli ambassador
And now Erdogan shows dignity.
In reply to He won't live long. He will… by J S Bach
"Erdogan shows dignity."
HOW?
By murdering Kurds en masse since he took power and now throwing the word terrorist around like a softball?
Bite my shiny bullion ass!
In reply to … by veritas semper…
The Kurds were NOT 'slaughtered en masse'. They put up a token resistance, then retreated.
I have no comment on the issue of the Kurds in Syria and what Turkey thinks of them.
You may find though, in not too many more days, that the Kurds have suddenly become Russian allies (and by extension, Turkish allies), to be used as the point of the spear against the interloping Americans, in eastern Syria. They have home court advantage and unlimited supply from both Russia and Turkey.
That would be their best option, and one that would almost guarantee them a nominal homeland of their own, because they sure as shit are not going to get it from the AngloZionists.
In reply to "Erdogan shows dignity." … by Ink Pusher
The kurds are traitors to Syria. They were offered multiple deals by Mr. Assad and Russia to hand their control of Afrin and they refused. They also allied with US and ISIS in the NE (see what the Russian MOD said that they did not witness any fight between US/Kurds and ISIS when US/Kurds were advancing through ISIS territory). The Kurds occupied even lands where they did not live before ,did ethnic cleansing of Arabs and permitted US to build illegal military base in NE Syria. They assisted US in capturing oil fields that did not belong to them. They are embedded with ISIS now and are part of the 30,000 terrorists armed by US on the S border of Turkey.
So,yes ,Erdogan was right here.
In reply to "Erdogan shows dignity." … by Ink Pusher
The Kurds made the biggest mistake in their last 100 years - they believed the USA!!!
its over - next east of the Eurphrates - their out of Syria - then Iraq
the US middle class is close to winning - only thing left is the border of SW USA
In reply to "Erdogan shows dignity." … by Ink Pusher
The Kurds made the biggest mistake in their last 100 years - they believed the USA!!!
its over - next east of the Eurphrates - their out of Syria - then Iraq
the US middle class is close to winning - only thing left is the border of SW USA
In reply to "Erdogan shows dignity." … by Ink Pusher
Could be, although I think his longevity depends more on Russian Intelligence than anything else.
This statement puts him firmly in the camp of the Russian/Syrian/Iranian alliance, and, probably precludes the Israeli plan to have American/Jordanian forces march up the road to Damascus.
If true, it could mean that Turkish forces would be used to suppress any invasion from the south, while Hezbollah, Iraq, Iran, and Hamas have a go at them.
For over a decade now, the voices of the moderate Israeli's have been suppressed, in exactly the same way that newspapers all over the world are being suppressed by their Zionist owners. I would like to see what the 'average' Israeli thinks of all this. Not much I would imagine. Bobo's psychopathy has only made their lives more insecure and more confined.
The problem began with the assassination of Yitzak Rabin. It sent a chill over all of Israel when people realize how fucking insane the Likud party was; how vicious Mossad/Ergun was, and how desperately isolated they all were. Just as with the assassination of Kennedy, once Israeli politicians saw the potential for their own demise, they shut up, totally.
The problem is Netanyahu, and to a lesser extent MBS. Take Netanyahu out, and watch the flowers grow.
In reply to He won't live long. He will… by J S Bach
Erdogan is the pot calling the kettle black.
In reply to I support Erdogan! I'm white… by Labworks
At least he is calling something for what it is, and that in itself makes it relevant.
In reply to Erdogan is the pot calling… by junction
Guys, relax!
In reply to I support Erdogan! I'm white… by Labworks
I reckon you are a joo. You don’t support Erdogan and you’re not white.
In reply to I support Erdogan! I'm white… by Labworks
This is why I love the internet. We are allowed to talk shit about anything and anybody we want without getting into trouble. :D
In reply to I reckon you are a joo. by Mustahattu
You Hezbollah should be eliminated down to the last flea.
In reply to I reckon you are a joo. by Mustahattu
No. But I think you will be.
In reply to You Hezbollah should be… by Arnold
Being white doesn't necessarily make you bright. Why anyone would want to pick a favorite between the Crazy Caliph and the Mad Messiah is beyond me.
You may have noticed they both managed to be on the same side when it came to destroying Syria and attempting to install a collection of murdering Salafist miscreants and local hoodlums as proxy rulers, who would off course have created even more chaos for many decades to come.
In reply to I support Erdogan! I'm white… by Labworks
The proximity of ISIS and the Kurds is quite appropriate. Both are being used as US proxy forces.
Kurds are embedded with ISIS in the NE Syria.
Russian Army and MOD said multiple times that they did not witness any fight between US /Kurds and ISIS during their advancement in that area. NO SIGNS of any fight ,they just marched through ISIS territory without any resistance from ISIS.
And then ,there is that small ,protected ISIS enclave ,that the mighty US can not destroy and it does not let SAA and Russia do it. In fact ,on multiple occasions ,the SAA was attacked by US when it tried to do it.
In reply to The proximity of ISIS and… by HowdyDoody
Americans supply all parts to the funeral of an overseas mission.
Including related co$ts.
In reply to Kurds are embedded with ISIS… by veritas semper…