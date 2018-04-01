"This Is Extremely Dangerous To Our Democracy"

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 04/01/2018 - 15:55

When the propaganda 'snake' starts eating its own scripted 'tail' you know the end is close...

Paul Joseph Watson shows how mainstream media outlets are gushing the same prepared rhetoric about fake news, warning viewers to trust 'them' and not 'the other fake news media'...

As BI notes, these are all owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, which over the last few days has seemingly required dozens of new anchors on its roughly 200 local TV stations in the US to read the dark message about "members of the media [who] use their platforms to push their own personal bias and agenda to control 'exactly what people think'," concluding that "This is extremely dangerous to a democracy."

Tags
Broadcasting - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 46
Vote down!
 3
GUS100CORRINA BlackChicken Sun, 04/01/2018 - 16:04 Permalink

"This Is Extremely Dangerous To Our Democracy"

My response: GOD FORBID that AMERICA ever become a PURE DEMOCRACY!!!

“I do not say that democracy has been more pernicious on the whole, and in the long run, than monarchy or aristocracy. Democracy has never been and never can be so durable as aristocracy or monarchy; but while it lasts, it is more bloody than either. … Remember, democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide. It is in vain to say that democracy is less vain, less proud, less selfish, less ambitious, or less avaricious than aristocracy or monarchy. It is not true, in fact, and nowhere appears in history. Those passions are the same in all men, under all forms of simple government, and when unchecked, produce the same effects of fraud, violence, and cruelty. When clear prospects are opened before vanity, pride, avarice, or ambition, for their easy gratification, it is hard for the most considerate philosophers and the most conscientious moralists to resist the temptation. Individuals have conquered themselves. Nations and large bodies of men, never.”

--- POTUS John Adams

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
shortonoil Chupacabra-322 Sun, 04/01/2018 - 17:42 Permalink

"Extremely dangerous"

 

Before centralized control of the media came about (prior 1960) the media attempted to inform the public about the events that were going on around them. After centralized control took place its purpose became that of directing the beliefs, and opinions of the public. Now, that doing so is no longer working, its purpose is to place as much confusion into the public’s mind as possible. That is to insure that no firm consensus can be reached. The only truth that can now be found is by intensive individual research. By converting our school systems into public babysitting projects that no longer teach, they have insured that most are no longer capable of ever finding a clue. Your future has been prearranged for you. Hope you can find a way to enjoy it!

Vote up!
 14
Vote down!
 0
D503 chumbawamba Sun, 04/01/2018 - 16:29 Permalink

The more you think about it, the more it's like the MSM was just that girlfriend in high school you dated because everyone said she was the one. 

But after a few years of the same old story about her drunk father, the fucking dog that shits on the carpet, and bad sex, you really start to doubt this bitch was half what everyone else thought she was.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 2
Endgame Napoleon cossack55 Sun, 04/01/2018 - 17:36 Permalink

Millions of underemployed Americans cannot afford extra Made-in-China goods, anyway, particularly those whose wages are not boosted up by unearned income for womb productivity from government.

Made-in-China goods do not lower the cost of rent that consumes more than half of the monthly pay of the non-welfare-eligible, non-womb-productive, single citizens, nor does saving a couple of dollars on a few non-essential items reduce the cost of groceries. 

The consumption habits of many non-womb-productive, non-welfare-eligible, non-child-tax-credit-wielding consumers are already limited due to lack of funds. Many of us can adjust our limited consumption patterns easily.

The top 20% of dual-high-earner parents who keep the decent-paying jobs with benefits in fewer households can, too, in that they have plenty of extra money for large homes in posh zip codes, investments of various kinds, multiple and lengthy vacations, home renovations galore, etc.

They can spend a few extra dollars on the few Made-in-America products still found on shelves or on imports from fair trading partners. 

So can the single moms and immigrant households with male breadwinners, staying below the earned-income limits for assorted welfare programs by working part time and having kid after kid. 

They enjoy free rent and groceries, along with many other monthly freebies, with refundable EITC child tax credits up to $6,431 added on to spend on whatever they want. If they can afford beach trips with boyfriends and $900 tattoos—and they can—then they can afford Made-in-America products.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
IntelligenceActs Endgame Napoleon Sun, 04/01/2018 - 19:16 Permalink

Sorry to burst your bubble, but the top 20% have exploited the 'good old boy' philosophy to get the position you describe. Many of us, much more intelligent and capable than the 20% have integrity and did not sell our souls to fit into a corrupt system for the sake of money. I will have no sympathy for the 20% when TSHTF; and will more readily embrace the lower levels whose heart is in the right place. They need to fear those of us who can out-work you in ANY capacity but choose to do the right thing regardless of the rewards of the 'system'. We will be tearing the system down, and such people will not fit the profile of resetting the system due to the greed and avarice.....

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
GreatUncle GUS100CORRINA Sun, 04/01/2018 - 18:43 Permalink

Democracy does not exist ... it is total bullshit.

Approved candidates and approved political parties are to ensure that democracy does not happen.

What you have though is just as bad as in globalist elite minority rule so your voice is worthless.

THOSE WRECKING WESTERN NATIONS USE THE MECHANISM TO CONTROL POPULATIONS and it is still those with all the wealth getting all their entitlement.

Only one way to resolve this ...

 

Vote up!
 17
Vote down!
 2
gregga777 Belrev Sun, 04/01/2018 - 16:05 Permalink

Trust the Anglo-Zionist FAKE NEWS Media & Entertainment Oligopoly? Sheee-it, I don't trust anything promulgated by the Anglo-Zionist FAKE NEWS Media & Entertainment Oligopoly. They have a long and unblemished history, stretching back more than a century, of being the propaganda arm of the United States Government. 