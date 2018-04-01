When the propaganda 'snake' starts eating its own scripted 'tail' you know the end is close...
Paul Joseph Watson shows how mainstream media outlets are gushing the same prepared rhetoric about fake news, warning viewers to trust 'them' and not 'the other fake news media'...
This is what fake news looks like. pic.twitter.com/qedn0Z1J4Z— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 1, 2018
As BI notes, these are all owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, which over the last few days has seemingly required dozens of new anchors on its roughly 200 local TV stations in the US to read the dark message about "members of the media [who] use their platforms to push their own personal bias and agenda to control 'exactly what people think'," concluding that "This is extremely dangerous to a democracy."
Another "conspiracy theory" turning up as conspiracy fact.
Screw democracy..!
A Constitutional Republic is what we are. The rest are slaves.
In reply to / by Belrev
"This Is Extremely Dangerous To Our Democracy"
My response: GOD FORBID that AMERICA ever become a PURE DEMOCRACY!!!
“I do not say that democracy has been more pernicious on the whole, and in the long run, than monarchy or aristocracy. Democracy has never been and never can be so durable as aristocracy or monarchy; but while it lasts, it is more bloody than either. … Remember, democracy never lasts long. It soon wastes, exhausts, and murders itself. There never was a democracy yet that did not commit suicide. It is in vain to say that democracy is less vain, less proud, less selfish, less ambitious, or less avaricious than aristocracy or monarchy. It is not true, in fact, and nowhere appears in history. Those passions are the same in all men, under all forms of simple government, and when unchecked, produce the same effects of fraud, violence, and cruelty. When clear prospects are opened before vanity, pride, avarice, or ambition, for their easy gratification, it is hard for the most considerate philosophers and the most conscientious moralists to resist the temptation. Individuals have conquered themselves. Nations and large bodies of men, never.”
--- POTUS John Adams
In reply to Screw democracy..!… by BlackChicken
OT
RT reports China slaps 25% tariffs effective tomorrow
In reply to "This Is Extremely Dangerous… by GUS100CORRINA
So, yeah, the take away is "democracy is extremely dangerous to democracy".
Got it.
-chumblez.
In reply to OT… by cossack55
yes, and do something nice for yourself...go shopping!
In reply to So, yeah, the take away is … by chumbawamba
Fox News
Nordic blondes sacrifice themselves
on the altar of disinformation for the
benefit of a racially pure nation.
Trump, Wotan the Corn Dog, the wind turbine
of casual vulgarity, is not a man of the future.
In reply to yes, and do something nice… by BullyBearish
Yeah, yeah, bull-shit yeah, and butt snorkeler does deep knee bends over a broom stick.
In reply to Fox News… by Deep Snorkeler
Turns out the guy didn't even bother look where this came from; as it turns out, it's from a pro-Trump news group (Synclair), which is why it's being "decried" (what else is new?) by anti-Trump out(toi)lets... and he just felt for it...
In reply to Yeah, yeah, bull-shit yeah,… by the cork
CNN pushes its views, Fox pushes its views, MSNBC pushes its views and Sinclair pushes its views. What am I missing?
In reply to Turns out the guy didn't… by thisandthat
Multiple local outlets parroting the view (singular) of one man (CEO of Sinclair).
That's what.
In reply to CNN pushes their views, Fox… by Billy the Poet
Why is that a problem? If NBC can broadcast it's views on it's stations why can't Sinclair broadcast it's views on its stations?
If you owned multiple outlets for your business and I told you that you must not sell similar products at the various outlets would you comply?
In reply to Multiple local outlets… by graftvshost
They all push the same view
In reply to CNN pushes their views, Fox… by Billy the Poet
Yes, all of the stations owned by Sinclair present Sinclair's view. Should they be compelled to present someone else's view?
In reply to They all push the same view by Solomonpal
They all push the same view
In reply to CNN pushes their views, Fox… by Billy the Poet
You just pushed the same word-for-word view in two separate comments.
In reply to They all push the same view by Solomonpal
What you are missing, fool, is it is the same scripted Marxist agenda! Wake up!
In reply to CNN pushes their views, Fox… by Billy the Poet
But Sinclair is a conservative, pro-Trump organization. Why do you consider them to be Marxists?
If you think that the owners of Sinclair shouldn't be allowed to sell their own product in their own way then maybe that makes you the Marxist.
In reply to What you are missing, fool,… by IntelligenceActs
Extremely dangerous, Pure Evil Criminal Deep State Presstitute appendages.
In reply to yes, and do something nice… by BullyBearish
"Extremely dangerous"
Before centralized control of the media came about (prior 1960) the media attempted to inform the public about the events that were going on around them. After centralized control took place its purpose became that of directing the beliefs, and opinions of the public. Now, that doing so is no longer working, its purpose is to place as much confusion into the public’s mind as possible. That is to insure that no firm consensus can be reached. The only truth that can now be found is by intensive individual research. By converting our school systems into public babysitting projects that no longer teach, they have insured that most are no longer capable of ever finding a clue. Your future has been prearranged for you. Hope you can find a way to enjoy it!
In reply to Extremely dangerous, Pure… by Chupacabra-322
MSM at this point is really just the propaganda arm of the DNC. Push the narrative and never mind the truth....
In reply to "Extremely dangerous"… by shortonoil
Both the Democratic and Republican parties are shills of unelected oligarchs, banksters and multi national corporations, as is the military and the deep state. Take their invisibility away from them and make them defend their actions and policies and we will have a better world.
In reply to MSM at this point is really… by SaulAzzHoleSky
For ammo
In reply to yes, and do something nice… by BullyBearish
The more you think about it, the more it's like the MSM was just that girlfriend in high school you dated because everyone said she was the one.
But after a few years of the same old story about her drunk father, the fucking dog that shits on the carpet, and bad sex, you really start to doubt this bitch was half what everyone else thought she was.
In reply to So, yeah, the take away is … by chumbawamba
Please don't tell us your life story.
In reply to The more you think about it,… by D503
Relevancy was lost in the obtuse. Please try again... or not.
In reply to The more you think about it,… by D503
That sounds like The Magic Eight Ball on acid.
In reply to Relevancy was lost in the… by RU4Au
Good. I don’t need their shit anymore
In reply to OT… by cossack55
Oh great, the Chinese will be paying more for their food they import. Americans? The crap they import.
In reply to OT… by cossack55
Millions of underemployed Americans cannot afford extra Made-in-China goods, anyway, particularly those whose wages are not boosted up by unearned income for womb productivity from government.
Made-in-China goods do not lower the cost of rent that consumes more than half of the monthly pay of the non-welfare-eligible, non-womb-productive, single citizens, nor does saving a couple of dollars on a few non-essential items reduce the cost of groceries.
The consumption habits of many non-womb-productive, non-welfare-eligible, non-child-tax-credit-wielding consumers are already limited due to lack of funds. Many of us can adjust our limited consumption patterns easily.
The top 20% of dual-high-earner parents who keep the decent-paying jobs with benefits in fewer households can, too, in that they have plenty of extra money for large homes in posh zip codes, investments of various kinds, multiple and lengthy vacations, home renovations galore, etc.
They can spend a few extra dollars on the few Made-in-America products still found on shelves or on imports from fair trading partners.
So can the single moms and immigrant households with male breadwinners, staying below the earned-income limits for assorted welfare programs by working part time and having kid after kid.
They enjoy free rent and groceries, along with many other monthly freebies, with refundable EITC child tax credits up to $6,431 added on to spend on whatever they want. If they can afford beach trips with boyfriends and $900 tattoos—and they can—then they can afford Made-in-America products.
In reply to OT… by cossack55
Sorry to burst your bubble, but the top 20% have exploited the 'good old boy' philosophy to get the position you describe. Many of us, much more intelligent and capable than the 20% have integrity and did not sell our souls to fit into a corrupt system for the sake of money. I will have no sympathy for the 20% when TSHTF; and will more readily embrace the lower levels whose heart is in the right place. They need to fear those of us who can out-work you in ANY capacity but choose to do the right thing regardless of the rewards of the 'system'. We will be tearing the system down, and such people will not fit the profile of resetting the system due to the greed and avarice.....
In reply to Millions of underemployed… by Endgame Napoleon
"My response: GOD FORBID that AMERICA ever become a PURE DEMOCRACY!!!"
After all, isn't 51% in a democracy nothing more than mob rule?
In reply to OT… by cossack55
Democracy does not exist ... it is total bullshit.
Approved candidates and approved political parties are to ensure that democracy does not happen.
What you have though is just as bad as in globalist elite minority rule so your voice is worthless.
THOSE WRECKING WESTERN NATIONS USE THE MECHANISM TO CONTROL POPULATIONS and it is still those with all the wealth getting all their entitlement.
Only one way to resolve this ...
In reply to "This Is Extremely Dangerous… by GUS100CORRINA
The closes to a democracy, see the swiss one.
In reply to Screw democracy..!… by BlackChicken
You mean the one that's now run by rabid rug munchers and rapefugees?
In reply to The closes to a democracy,… by hwy
Democracy is the road to socialism...KMarx...... The only difference between communism and socialism is the manner in which each enslaves men: communism by force and socialism by the vote...ARand
In reply to Screw democracy..!… by BlackChicken
Trust the Anglo-Zionist FAKE NEWS Media & Entertainment Oligopoly? Sheee-it, I don't trust anything promulgated by the Anglo-Zionist FAKE NEWS Media & Entertainment Oligopoly. They have a long and unblemished history, stretching back more than a century, of being the propaganda arm of the United States Government.
In reply to / by Belrev
Q: How does an Anglo-Zionist say "Fuck You"?
A: "Trust me."
In reply to I don't trust anything… by gregga777
This is what happens when you let 6 Jew run Media Companies CONTROL EVERYTHING.
And these guys want to merge and get even bigger.....
In reply to / by Belrev
Alex Linder: ‘Real politics is the Jewish Question; all else is beanbag fighting.’
In reply to This is what happens when… by The First Rule
Conspiracy Theorist: Someone who questions the statements of known liars.
In reply to / by Belrev
So many whores.
So little time.
Show this to every blue pill person.... Something has to trigger the brain dead to awaken sooner or later.
It would be a futile gesture, as they will become furious in their denial and they will defend this propaganda to their dying breath.
No one likes to admit when they are wrong, and they will hate you forever for forcing them to admit it.
If you have YouTube Downloader, grab a copy before it is deleted.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TDYgKDJSybQ
In reply to Show this to every blue pill… by FIAT CON
WOW! That video is really fucked-up! Everyone needs to see this!
In reply to It would be a futile gesture… by serotonindumptruck
Hey all of us where red pillars at one time. unless of course your a liar!
In reply to It would be a futile gesture… by serotonindumptruck
Ann Coulter pointed out that, on the left, politics is a substitute for religion. The religion of progressivism is now in full holy-roller mode, particularly the identity politics and fake-feminist denominations.
In reply to It would be a futile gesture… by serotonindumptruck
The Lefts new polycephalous god is the mental illness of LGBT in combination with anything else that is the antithesis of Christianity
In reply to Ann Coulter pointed out that… by Endgame Napoleon
statism is the religion
In reply to Ann Coulter pointed out that… by Endgame Napoleon
You mean our dying breath ... through WW3 when they sit in bunkers having a party.
In reply to It would be a futile gesture… by serotonindumptruck