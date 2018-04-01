"This Is Extremely Dangerous To Our Democracy"

When the propaganda 'snake' starts eating its own scripted 'tail' you know the end is close...

Paul Joseph Watson shows how mainstream media outlets are gushing the same prepared rhetoric about fake news, warning viewers to trust 'them' and not 'the other fake news media'...

This is what fake news looks like. pic.twitter.com/qedn0Z1J4Z — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) April 1, 2018

As BI notes, these are all owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group, which over the last few days has seemingly required dozens of new anchors on its roughly 200 local TV stations in the US to read the dark message about "members of the media [who] use their platforms to push their own personal bias and agenda to control 'exactly what people think'," concluding that "This is extremely dangerous to a democracy."