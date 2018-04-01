Florida Students Stage Walkout In Support Of Second Amendment

Authored by Rick Moran via PJMedia,

So maybe there could be some hope for the next generation after all.

About 75 students at Rockledge High School in central Florida walked out of class in support of the Second Amendment on Friday. The students say they felt "silenced" last week when students walked out in support of gun control.

Fox News:

“I’m pro-Second Amendment,” Rockledge junior and protest organizer Anna Delaney told the station. "I wouldn’t mind deeper background checks, of course, but the Second Amendment will not be infringed upon.” Many Rockledge students walked out of class March 14 as part of the National School Walkout that was held in support of the Parkland school shooting victims and to protest gun violence and call for new gun control measures. They stood on the football field and formed a huge heart. About 75 students participated in Friday’s walkout at Rockledge, Florida Today reported. The protest lasted 20 minutes. They walked onto the schools track carrying the American flag and signs that said “guns don’t kill people, people kill people” and “I support the right to bear arms,” the paper reported. Some wore Trump “Make America Great Again” hats and camouflage clothing. “We were built on certain rights and that was one of the original rights, that we should have the right to bear arms,” sophomore Chloe Deaton told the group. She helped Delaney organize the walkout. Zachary Schneider, a junior, was quoted by the paper as saying, “It’s all over the news right now that all students hate guns. I wanted to show that not all students feel that way.” Rockledge principal Vickie Hickey said the school treated the Second Amendment walkout exactly like it treated the walkout that took place two weeks ago, the paper reported. She said both events were completely student-driven.

Forgive me if I smell fear from school authorities who knew if they objected to the second protest, the wrath of God would descend upon them.

Regardless, what I found interesting is that, apparently, the pro-Second Amendment kids didn't know what the consequences would be and walked out anyway. Unlike the kids who walked out for gun control knowing that nothing would happen to them, the pro-gun crowd must have felt some trepidation given the attitude of their teachers and classmates.

Bravo to them for standing up for a (currently) unpopular position.