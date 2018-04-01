Florida Students Stage Walkout In Support Of Second Amendment

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 04/01/2018 - 22:55

Authored by Rick Moran via PJMedia,

So maybe there could be some hope for the next generation after all.

About 75 students at Rockledge High School in central Florida walked out of class in support of the Second Amendment on Friday. The students say they felt "silenced" last week when students walked out in support of gun control.

Fox News:

“I’m pro-Second Amendment,” Rockledge junior and protest organizer Anna Delaney told the station. "I wouldn’t mind deeper background checks, of course, but the Second Amendment will not be infringed upon.”

Many Rockledge students walked out of class March 14 as part of the National School Walkout that was held in support of the Parkland school shooting victims and to protest gun violence and call for new gun control measures. They stood on the football field and formed a huge heart.

About 75 students participated in Friday’s walkout at Rockledge, Florida Today reported. The protest lasted 20 minutes.

They walked onto the schools track carrying the American flag and signs that said “guns don’t kill people, people kill people” and “I support the right to bear arms,” the paper reported. Some wore Trump “Make America Great Again” hats and camouflage clothing.

“We were built on certain rights and that was one of the original rights, that we should have the right to bear arms,” sophomore Chloe Deaton told the group. She helped Delaney organize the walkout.

Zachary Schneider, a junior, was quoted by the paper as saying, “It’s all over the news right now that all students hate guns. I wanted to show that not all students feel that way.”

Rockledge principal Vickie Hickey said the school treated the Second Amendment walkout exactly like it treated the walkout that took place two weeks ago, the paper reported.

She said both events were completely student-driven.

Forgive me if I smell fear from school authorities who knew if they objected to the second protest, the wrath of God would descend upon them.

Regardless, what I found interesting is that, apparently, the pro-Second Amendment kids didn't know what the consequences would be and walked out anyway. Unlike the kids who walked out for gun control knowing that nothing would happen to them, the pro-gun crowd must have felt some trepidation given the attitude of their teachers and classmates.

Bravo to them for standing up for a (currently) unpopular position.

FireBrander Sun, 04/01/2018 - 22:57 Permalink

6.30 = Mexico Gun Murder Rate (tough gun laws)
16.35 = Total murder rate per 100k
1.2% = Black population.

3.50 = USA Gun Murder Rate ("lax" gun laws)
4.88 = Total murder rate per 100k
25% = Hispanic and Black population.

0.06 = United Kingdom Gun Murder rate (tough guns laws)
0.92 = Total murder rate per 100k
3% = Hispanic and Black population.

326 Million = Population of the USA - 82 Million Blacks/Hispanics
66 Million = Population of the UK - 2 million Blacks/Hispanics

300 Million guns in the USA.
2 Million guns in the UK.

Interesting that there are 2M guns and 2M Black/Hispanics in the UK...are they the only ones with guns or do we have a situation where the 97% White majority in the UK are also the majority gun owners?

The USA has 150X more guns then the UK and a Black/Hispanic population that is 8x the USA.

Facts are facts...talk among yourselves as to what they mean..

I would think, with 150X more guns than the UK, the USA's gun murder rate would be triple digits; maybe the problem isn't the guns, but the owners of those guns..."Content of character" thingy playing a role?

swamp J S Bach Mon, 04/02/2018 - 00:39 Permalink

Hogg’s mother works at CNN. 

Hogg’s father is FBI who teaches black ops. 

Hogg rising star. 

Application for the anti gun march was applied for one month before the shooting per FOIA release. 

Hogg said he was [conveniently and safely] at home 3 miles away when he heard news of the shooting and rode his bike to the school. 

Scripted much? Right out of gun grabbers and rights recusers Saul Alinsky’s book. 

SoDamnMad swamp Mon, 04/02/2018 - 01:40 Permalink

Tube Unblock has taken down the video of David and his mother at his 2015 Redondo Beach High school 2015 graduation. It also seems the video of David joking about shooting a friend in the leg is not available on that site anymore.  Thanks to the ZH who did post the info on Unblock days ago so I could capture it.  Someone in the Deep State is working overtime to take stuff down as the false flag is revealed.  Given the girl initially said Cruz was near her when multiple shots were being fired elsewhere it seems the merc was doing the killing.

FireBrander FireBrander Sun, 04/01/2018 - 23:07 Permalink

Mexico's "Smart Gun Laws":
1. No open carry.
2. No concealed carry.
3. Possession and use only within your home.
4. Transporting a gun off your property requires government permission.
5. Only small caliber weapons - .22 rifles, .380 handguns, 12 gauge shotguns.
6. No more than 2 guns per person.
7. No person to person sales without a permit.
8. No retail sales of guns; must buy from the Government.
9. Must prove you have a job or some source of income.

max_is_leering Sun, 04/01/2018 - 23:05 Permalink

Boss Hogg of Parkland wants to start a revolution, or so he stated on stage a few days ago... but he's really more like a warmonger (think Bill Kristol), not willing to shed his blood but perfectly fine if you shed yours on his behalf

SoDamnMad max_is_leering Mon, 04/02/2018 - 01:19 Permalink

See David bragging about accidentley shooting a friend in the leg.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V4YNSxIVbUw     The friend with him in the 

“Vistamar Baseball “ blue NEW tee which is a  S. California team so this is his HS days there in Redondo.

The video at Unblock of his Redondo HS graduation has been taken down.  But see this:

 https://citizensoutpost.com/2018/02/20/who-is-david-hogg-behind-the-cnn…

JustPastPeacefield Sun, 04/01/2018 - 23:05 Permalink

I love "Gunpowder and Lead" by ML. 

Whine and run to big daddy for protection? Little girls do that.

Women take care of their own shit. Thank Christ there are some real young women out there still. Give 'em hell. 

CatInTheHat Mon, 04/02/2018 - 00:30 Permalink

There will be true hell to pay should the government move to disarm the population. Think that will sit well?.

Hogg is a complete DISGRACE. A sociopath in the making .Zero empathy for the rights of others. 

I hope this asshat becomes more obvious as the days go by as there are now people asking questions about his motives as well as whether this really happened or was another terrorist attack by Dem party Soros operatives to remove more rights. .

I hope more of these kids stand up cuz not everyone is buying this horse shit 