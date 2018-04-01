Florida Students Stage Walkout In Support Of Second Amendment

Authored by Rick Moran via PJMedia,
So maybe there could be some hope for the next generation after all.
About 75 students at Rockledge High School in central Florida walked out of class in support of the Second Amendment on Friday. The students say they felt "silenced" last week when students walked out in support of gun control.
“I’m pro-Second Amendment,” Rockledge junior and protest organizer Anna Delaney told the station. "I wouldn’t mind deeper background checks, of course, but the Second Amendment will not be infringed upon.”
Many Rockledge students walked out of class March 14 as part of the National School Walkout that was held in support of the Parkland school shooting victims and to protest gun violence and call for new gun control measures. They stood on the football field and formed a huge heart.
About 75 students participated in Friday’s walkout at Rockledge, Florida Today reported. The protest lasted 20 minutes.
They walked onto the schools track carrying the American flag and signs that said “guns don’t kill people, people kill people” and “I support the right to bear arms,” the paper reported. Some wore Trump “Make America Great Again” hats and camouflage clothing.
“We were built on certain rights and that was one of the original rights, that we should have the right to bear arms,” sophomore Chloe Deaton told the group. She helped Delaney organize the walkout.
Zachary Schneider, a junior, was quoted by the paper as saying, “It’s all over the news right now that all students hate guns. I wanted to show that not all students feel that way.”
Rockledge principal Vickie Hickey said the school treated the Second Amendment walkout exactly like it treated the walkout that took place two weeks ago, the paper reported.
She said both events were completely student-driven.
Forgive me if I smell fear from school authorities who knew if they objected to the second protest, the wrath of God would descend upon them.
Regardless, what I found interesting is that, apparently, the pro-Second Amendment kids didn't know what the consequences would be and walked out anyway. Unlike the kids who walked out for gun control knowing that nothing would happen to them, the pro-gun crowd must have felt some trepidation given the attitude of their teachers and classmates.
Bravo to them for standing up for a (currently) unpopular position.
6.30 = Mexico Gun Murder Rate (tough gun laws)
16.35 = Total murder rate per 100k
1.2% = Black population.
3.50 = USA Gun Murder Rate ("lax" gun laws)
4.88 = Total murder rate per 100k
25% = Hispanic and Black population.
0.06 = United Kingdom Gun Murder rate (tough guns laws)
0.92 = Total murder rate per 100k
3% = Hispanic and Black population.
326 Million = Population of the USA - 82 Million Blacks/Hispanics
66 Million = Population of the UK - 2 million Blacks/Hispanics
300 Million guns in the USA.
2 Million guns in the UK.
Interesting that there are 2M guns and 2M Black/Hispanics in the UK...are they the only ones with guns or do we have a situation where the 97% White majority in the UK are also the majority gun owners?
The USA has 150X more guns then the UK and a Black/Hispanic population that is 8x the USA.
Facts are facts...talk among yourselves as to what they mean..
I would think, with 150X more guns than the UK, the USA's gun murder rate would be triple digits; maybe the problem isn't the guns, but the owners of those guns..."Content of character" thingy playing a role?
Article is lacking a link to where I can send them money.
In reply to . by FireBrander
"Both events were completely student driven." A very good sign.
Unlike the Hoggsters 🐷 whose events were completely "Soros driven".
In reply to Article is lacking a link to… by NoDebt
Hogg’s mother works at CNN.
Hogg’s father is FBI who teaches black ops.
Hogg rising star.
Application for the anti gun march was applied for one month before the shooting per FOIA release.
Hogg said he was [conveniently and safely] at home 3 miles away when he heard news of the shooting and rode his bike to the school.
Scripted much? Right out of gun grabbers and rights recusers Saul Alinsky’s book.
In reply to "Both events were student… by J S Bach
OWNING a gun is a double-edged sword.
In reply to Hogg’s mother works at CNN. … by swamp
Tube Unblock has taken down the video of David and his mother at his 2015 Redondo Beach High school 2015 graduation. It also seems the video of David joking about shooting a friend in the leg is not available on that site anymore. Thanks to the ZH who did post the info on Unblock days ago so I could capture it. Someone in the Deep State is working overtime to take stuff down as the false flag is revealed. Given the girl initially said Cruz was near her when multiple shots were being fired elsewhere it seems the merc was doing the killing.
In reply to Hogg’s mother works at CNN. … by swamp
God bless them, these kids give me hope...
In reply to Article is lacking a link to… by NoDebt
Yes, an too bad a local shooting group or club wouldn't invite them to come and have a classroom training and a live fire all done in a safe environment. Get national sponsors involved too.
In reply to Article is lacking a link to… by NoDebt
"CNN is with Schmavid Schmog on scene of violent protests..."
In reply to . by FireBrander
Mexico's "Smart Gun Laws":
1. No open carry.
2. No concealed carry.
3. Possession and use only within your home.
4. Transporting a gun off your property requires government permission.
5. Only small caliber weapons - .22 rifles, .380 handguns, 12 gauge shotguns.
6. No more than 2 guns per person.
7. No person to person sales without a permit.
8. No retail sales of guns; must buy from the Government.
9. Must prove you have a job or some source of income.
In reply to . by FireBrander
how easy is it to get ammo in mexico? 12 gauge shotgun with a slug is not small caliber.
In reply to Mexico's "Smart Gun Laws":… by FireBrander
I hope Drudge picks this up! Might not see it in the MSM.
In reply to . by FireBrander
It's on his page.
In reply to I hope Drudge picks this up!… by FEDbuster
Nothing to keep a good Brit out of the race... No guns? Forks & Knives at the Rusty Hen.
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/london-murder-rate-beats-new-york-as-stabbings-surge-f59w0xqs0
In reply to . by FireBrander
Maybe they should start shooting the other side !
Waterin' da' Liberty Tree.
The other side has been shooting for awhile already
In reply to Maybe they can start… by helloimjohnnycat
The time is coming soon when Marxist swine will become extinct!
In reply to Maybe they can start… by helloimjohnnycat
Good for them!
pics or didnt happen.
Let me google that for you, dumbfuck:
http://bfy.tw/HQTO
In reply to pics or didnt happen. by DEMIZEN
Hats off kids, you think higher than the next 10 minutes in front of you.
Wise children, probably taught be aware parents.
these are the kids of the 9/11 generation. there had to be a few good guy radicals in there. i hope the rest stand up soon.
Good for them, but this will recieve very little coverage.
Boss Hogg of Parkland wants to start a revolution, or so he stated on stage a few days ago... but he's really more like a warmonger (think Bill Kristol), not willing to shed his blood but perfectly fine if you shed yours on his behalf
See David bragging about accidentley shooting a friend in the leg.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V4YNSxIVbUw The friend with him in the
“Vistamar Baseball “ blue NEW tee which is a S. California team so this is his HS days there in Redondo.
The video at Unblock of his Redondo HS graduation has been taken down. But see this:
https://citizensoutpost.com/2018/02/20/who-is-david-hogg-behind-the-cnn…
In reply to Boss Hogg of Parkland wants… by max_is_leering
I love "Gunpowder and Lead" by ML.
Whine and run to big daddy for protection? Little girls do that.
Women take care of their own shit. Thank Christ there are some real young women out there still. Give 'em hell.
See, hope and no change can be pushed from them upstarts.
The Republic lives!
using students for agendas. students in our present day education systems. what could go wrong?
"what could go wrong?"
...looks to me like that's a question most university professors should be asking themselves.
In reply to using students for agendas… by ldd
God love 'em. They'll survive any SHTF scenario. Mr Hogg will not
March for Our Lives permit obtained months in advance of Parkland shooting:
http://www.investmentwatchblog.com/foi-request-reveals-that-march-for-o…
Excellent find. Who filed the application for permit? Arrest those NGO fuckers and they'll squeal like a pig.
DWS district with corrupt Stasi Sheriff, let's see indictments for Conspiracy to commit multiple Murders (RICO) and Domestic Terrorism.
In reply to March for Our Lived permit… by Dr. Acula
False flag but from the other direction
I am pro-freedom, not pro-gun. They should start with "Freedom Marches", not pro-second amendment marches. JMHO.
No one on the pro-2nd side is going to force you to arm yourself!
In reply to I am pro-freedom, not pro… by Grandad Grumps
There will be true hell to pay should the government move to disarm the population. Think that will sit well?.
Hogg is a complete DISGRACE. A sociopath in the making .Zero empathy for the rights of others.
I hope this asshat becomes more obvious as the days go by as there are now people asking questions about his motives as well as whether this really happened or was another terrorist attack by Dem party Soros operatives to remove more rights. .
I hope more of these kids stand up cuz not everyone is buying this horse shit
There is an evil about him that will eventually turn inward as it always does
His mentors would call him one that turned out as planned
In reply to There will be true hell to… by CatInTheHat
What?? Some students are actually supporting the 2nd Amendment and their God given rights? There is some sanity and hope out there yet!
Re-indoctrination camps.. FORTHWITH!!!!...
Because it is unpopular in the jew media and jew run academia, doesn't mean its unpopular with the general population.
Ya Baby finally some real people with brains!