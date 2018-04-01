'The Gig Economy' Is The New Term For Serfdom

Authored by Chris Hedges via TruthDig.com,
A 65-year-old New York City cab driver from Queens, Nicanor Ochisor, hanged himself in his garage March 16, saying in a note he left behind that the ride-hailing companies Uber and Lyft had made it impossible for him to make a living.
It was the fourth suicide by a cab driver in New York in the last four months, including one Feb. 5 in which livery driver Douglas Schifter, 61, killed himself with a shotgun outside City Hall.
“Due to the huge numbers of cars available with desperate drivers trying to feed their families,” wrote Schifter, “they squeeze rates to below operating costs and force professionals like me out of business. They count their money and we are driven down into the streets we drive becoming homeless and hungry. I will not be a slave working for chump change. I would rather be dead.” He said he had been working 100 to 120 hours a week for the past 14 years.
Schifter and Ochisor were two of the millions of victims of the new economy. Corporate capitalism is establishing a neofeudal serfdom in numerous occupations, a condition in which there are no labor laws, no minimum wage, no benefits, no job security and no regulations. Desperate and impoverished workers, forced to endure 16-hour days, are viciously pitted against each other. Uber drivers make about $13.25 an hour. In cities like Detroit this falls to $8.77. Travis Kalanick, the former CEO of Uber and one of the founders, has a net worth of $4.8 billion. Logan Green, the CEO of Lyft, has a net worth of $300 million.
The corporate elites, which have seized control of ruling institutions including the government and destroyed labor unions, are re-establishing the inhumane labor conditions that characterized the 19th and early 20th centuries. When workers at General Motors carried out a 44-day sit-down strike in 1936, many were living in shacks that lacked heating and indoor plumbing; they could be laid off for weeks without compensation, had no medical or retirement benefits and often were fired without explanation. When they turned 40 their employment could be terminated. The average wage was about $900 a year at a time when the government determined that a family of four needed a minimum of $1,600 to live above the poverty line.
The managers at General Motors relentlessly persecuted union organizers. The company spent $839,000 on detective work in 1934 to spy on union organizers and infiltrate union meetings. GM employed the white terrorist group the Black Legion—the police chief of Detroit was suspected of being a member—to threaten and physically assault labor activists and assassinate union leaders including George Marchuk and John Bielak, both shot to death.
The reign of the all-powerful capitalist class has returned with a vengeance. The job conditions of working men and women, thrust backward, will not improve until they regain the militancy and rebuild the popular organizations that seized power from the capitalists. There are some 13,000 licensed cabs in New York City and 40,000 livery or town cars. The drivers should, as farmers did in 2015 with tractors in Paris, shut down the center of the city. And drivers in other cities should do the same. This is the only language our corporate masters understand.
The ruling capitalists will be as vicious as they were in the past. Nothing enrages the rich more than having to part with a fraction of their obscene wealth. Consumed by greed, rendered numb to human suffering by a life of hedonism and extravagance, devoid of empathy, incapable of self-criticism or self-sacrifice, surrounded by sycophants and leeches who cater to their wishes, appetites and demands, able to use their wealth to ignore the law and destroy critics and opponents, they are among the most repugnant of the human species. Don’t be fooled by the elites’ skillful public relations campaigns—we are watching Mark Zuckerberg, whose net worth is $64.1 billion, mount a massive propaganda effort against charges that he and Facebook are focused on exploiting and selling our personal information—or by the fawning news celebrities on corporate media who act as courtiers and apologists for the oligarchs. These people are the enemy.
Ochisor, a Romanian immigrant, owned a New York City taxi medallion. (Medallions were once coveted by cab drivers because having them allowed the drivers to own their own cabs or lease the cabs to other drivers.) Ochisor drove the night shift, lasting 10 to 12 hours. His wife drove the day shift. But after Uber and Lyft flooded the city with cars and underpaid drivers about three years ago, the couple could barely meet expenses. Ochisor’s home was about to go into foreclosure. His medallion, once worth $1.1 million, had plummeted in value to $180,000. The dramatic drop in the value of the medallion, which he had hoped to lease for $3,000 a month or sell to finance his retirement, wiped out his economic security. He faced financial ruin and poverty. And he was not alone.
The corporate architects of the new economy have no intention of halting the assault. They intend to turn everyone into temp workers trapped in demeaning, low-paying, part-time, service-sector jobs without job security or benefits, a reality they plaster over by inventing hip terms like “the gig economy.”
John McDonagh began driving a New York City cab 40 years ago. He, like most drivers, worked out of garages owned and operated by businesses. He was paid a percentage of what he earned each night.
“You could make a living [then],” he told me. “But everyone shared the burden. The garage shared it. The driver shared it. If you had a good night, the garage made money. If you had a bad night, you split it. That’s not the case anymore. Right now we’re leasing [cabs at the garages].”
Leasing requires a driver to pay $120 a day for the car and $30 for the gas. The drivers begin a shift $150 in debt. Because of Uber, Lyft and other smartphone ride apps, drivers’ incomes have been cut by half in many cases. Cab drivers can finish their 12-hour shifts owing the garages money. Drivers are facing bankruptcies, foreclosures and evictions. Some are homeless.
“The TLC [New York City Transportation and Limousine Commission] wanted to limit yellow cab drivers to 12 hours a day,” he said, referring to the distinctive yellow cabs that have medallions and can pick up passengers anywhere in the five boroughs. “There was a protest. Yellow cab drivers were protesting that they have to work a 16-hour day in order to make a living. It’s cut everything. Everybody’s fighting for that extra fare. You would be at a light with two or three other yellow cabs. You saw someone up the street with luggage you would run the lights to get to them. Because that might be an airport job. You’re risking your own life, risking getting tickets, you’re doing things you would never have done before.”
“We don’t have any health care,” he said. “Sitting for those 12 to 16 hours a day, you are getting diabetes. There’s no blood circulation. You’re putting on weight. And then there’s that added stress you’re not making any money.”
Uber and Lyft in 2016 had 370 active lobbyists in 44 states, “dwarfing some of the largest business and technology companies,” according to the National Employment Law Project. “Together, Uber and Lyft lobbyists outnumbered Amazon, Microsoft, and Walmart combined.” The two companies, like many lobbying firms, also hire former government regulators. The former head of the New York City Taxi and Limousine Commission, for example, is now on the board of Uber. The companies have used their money and their lobbyists, most of whom are members of the Democratic Party, to free themselves from the regulations and oversight imposed on the taxi industry. The companies using ride-hail apps have flooded New York City with about 100,000 unregulated cars in the past two years.
“The yellow cab has to be a certain vehicle,” said McDonagh. “It’s a Nissan. [Nissan won the bid to supply the city’s cabs.] Every yellow cab has to charge a certain price. When that drop goes down, that’s regulated by the city. They added on all these extra taxes, for the MTA and for the wheelchair [half of all yellow cabs are required to be wheelchair-accessible by 2020], a rush-hour tax. Uber comes in. No regulations at all. They could pick whatever type of car they want. Whatever color of car. They could change prices when it’s slow. They can lower the prices. When it’s busy they can do price surging. It can be two or three times. Whereas the yellow cab is just plowing along at the same rate at the same time. Going to Kennedy Airport from Manhattan is $52. No matter what the traffic is like, no matter how many hours it takes you to get there. Uber will jack up its prices two or three times. You might have to pay $100 to get to Kennedy Airport. While the yellow cab industry is almost regulated to death, Uber is coming in with new technology, figuring out different ways how [it is] going to make money. … It’s finished, with the yellow cabs.”
Life for Uber and Lyft drivers is as difficult. Uber and Lyft use bonuses to lure drivers into the business. Once the bonuses are gone, these drivers sink to the same economic desperation as those driving yellow cabs.
“Uber is leasing cars,” McDonagh said. “They have car dealerships that will sell. They advertise as, ‘Listen, you can have bad credit. Come down to Uber. We’ll get you the money or loan to buy this car.’ And what they do is they’ll take the money directly out of what you’re making that day to pay for the loan. They can’t lose. And if you go under, they’ll sell the car back to the dealership and then redo it for the next immigrant driver. There’s a whole scam going on.”
“As a yellow cab driver, you don’t see the world vision,” he said. “But there’s that famous term ‘the race to the bottom.’ You’re working more and more hours for less and less wages. This is the new gig economy. Someone will use an Uber to go to an Airbnb and get on his phone to order something from Amazon to eat in his house. All those shops are now gone. From cashiers to cab drivers. I feel like I’m a blacksmith or a typesetter at a newspaper business trying to explain to you what the yellow cab industry used to be. We’re becoming obsolete.”
“Guys are sleeping in the cab,” McDonagh said.
“They’ll go out to Kennedy at 2 or 3 in the morning. They pull into the lot and go to sleep to catch [passengers off] the first flight that’s coming in from California a couple of hours later. You have guys who won’t go home for a couple of days. They’ll just stay out on the street. They roam the street to try to make money. It’s dangerous for the passenger. The amount of accidents will be going up because drivers are drowsy.”
McDonagh said Uber and Lyft cars must be regulated. All cars should have meters to guarantee an adequate income for drivers. And drivers should have health care and benefits. None of this will happen, he warned, as long as we live under a system of government where our political elites are dependent on campaign contributions from corporations and those who should be regulating the industry look to these corporations for future employment.
“We have to limit the amount of cabs, particularly here in New York City,” McDonagh said. “If we did it in the yellow cab industry for 50 years, why can’t we do it with Uber? They’re adding 100 cars a week through the streets of New York. This is insane. When you call an Uber, the biggest complaint people have now is, ‘The car is here too quick.’ They’re there within two or three minutes. I can’t even get dressed. … They’re rolling empty throughout the city, waiting for that hit.”
“Horses in Central Park are regulated,” he pointed out. “There’s 150 of them. They make a great living there, the guys on the horse and buggies. Say Uber comes in and says, ‘We want to bring in Uber horses. And we want to add 100,000.’ And let’s see how the market will handle it. We know what’s going to happen. No one will make money. They’re all around Central Park. And now no one can go anywhere because there are now 100,000 horses in Central Park. It would be considered madness to do that. They wouldn’t do it. Yet when it comes to the yellow cab industry, for 50 years all we could have was 13,000 cabs, and then within a year or two we’re going to add 100,000. Let’s see how the market works on that! We know how the market works.”
“They [the horses] work less hours [than cab drivers],” he said. “They don’t work in hot and cold temperatures. If you believe in reincarnation, you should come back as a horse in Central Park. And they all live on the West Side of Manhattan. We live in basements in Brooklyn and Queens. We haven’t upped our status in life, that’s for sure.”
Working a "Gig" sounds much more romantic than the reality.
We're leaving the economy where your employer takes care of you, to where you fend for yourself. Kinda like most of human history.
Like it or hate it, better be prepared.
In reply to Working a "Gig" sounds much… by AtATrESICI
Life owes nothing to anyone.
In reply to We're leaving the economy… by techpriest
18k doing Amazon flex last year part-time.... 6k in deductions (fuel/maint, etc)
Horrible work, but money is money.
In reply to Life owes nothing to anyone. by AtATrESICI
In reply to 18k by toady
"We're leaving the economy where your employer takes care of you, to where you fend for yourself. Kinda like most of human history."
Wrong. Back in "history" when you "fended for yourself", at least you (and your family) were the only ones you had to worry about. Now, you have to spend up to five months out of the year earning money to pay for tens of millions of "public servants" to fuck you up the ass, and literally a hundred million welfare sponges who come from all over the world to leech off you. Meanwhile, your "employer" employs an army of lobbyists to make sure you are the one that gets the assfucking, not them.
In reply to Slave labor to the beast… by mobius8curve
I am not sure what to think. However I tend towards the idea that regulation and cartels only make things worse.
Especially that Federal Reserve one.
In reply to "We're leaving the economy… by Buckaroo Banzai
In reply to "We're leaving the economy… by Buckaroo Banzai
Who could possibly be down voting you, other than an illegal alien, a useless SNAP card piece of shit breeder, or a public employee???
In reply to "We're leaving the economy… by Buckaroo Banzai
We might have more efficient G-men than the kind that existed under serfdom, but again, point to a time in history where you relied on someone other than your immediate family or your own trade for your livelihood and for handling old age and emergency expenses.
The idea of an employer or the State taking care of you is a mere blip in history of perhaps 100 years, a promise made that could and would not be kept.
I'm in my early 30s so I can either cry about it for another 40 years, or thrive as best I can under the new rules. I'm under the assumption that no upcoming politician or revolutionary dictator is going to change what is already happening, because they cannot turn stones to bread.
In reply to "We're leaving the economy… by Buckaroo Banzai
Internalizing the commandments of your oppressors. Nice.
In reply to Life owes nothing to anyone. by AtATrESICI
Cab driver should thank the oppressors for destroying the mass-transit systems throughout the US. So the cab drivers had their time in the sun.
In reply to Internalizing the… by Ignatius
Therefore, one must rip money from the cold dead hands of those that have too much.
In reply to Life owes nothing to anyone. by AtATrESICI
Honestly, I used to believe in capitalism, but they simply got too cocky with their implacable overreach and creeping corporate tyranny.
So, fuck it. It's time to cut the fat ones down to size. But this time, we have to keep the Jews on the outside, comrades.
In reply to Therefore, one must rip… by amadeus39
Where is this capitalism you speak of? I'd like to try it.
In reply to Honestly, I used to believe… by Dindu Nuffins
This isn't a zero sum game.
In reply to Therefore, one must rip… by amadeus39
Start your own biz. Stop whining
In reply to Life owes nothing to anyone. by AtATrESICI
I have been trying to start a w-18 manufacturing biz, but I cannot seem to shake the Mexican thugs and FBI. So there's that.
In reply to Start your own biz. Stop… by pc_babe
Donwvotes are not because you are wrong, but because this is the angle you wish to perceive these issues. There are many others.
In reply to Life owes nothing to anyone. by AtATrESICI
When the dollar bubble pops, these assholes will lose control. I would love to learn of their contingency plans for when the dollar plummets 20-30% in value overnight since we have no chance of paying back our debit and our Idiot in Chief loves pissing the whole world off except for the United Kingdom another debt ridden declining world power.
In reply to We're leaving the economy… by techpriest
In reply to This isn't serfdom, it's… by Mr Pink
Admire your ability to list things. And by the way, I'll call your bluff and raise you. I don't even like myself, although I understand that "anyone" actually includes oneself.
In reply to My house is paid off but I… by gregga777
Oh a fellow misanthrope! Greetings!
In reply to My house is paid off but I… by gregga777
Nobody forced you to have kids. Your choice. Live with it or move to another planet.
In reply to This isn't serfdom, it's… by Mr Pink
People today don't seem to understand that serfdom worked very much to the benefit of the serfs. It wasn't a case of being oppressed by a brutal overlord, it was a social system that was rooted in human nature and conformed to the reality of life. Serfs were "tied to the land" not to oppress them, but because they were indispensable to one another. Their labor and skills were directly needed by their own families and neighbors. If there weren't enough swains to work the fields, no miller to grind the flour and no baker to bake the bread, then people starved. Besides that, there really was no place to go anyway. There were no great cities, no opportunities to be sought elsewhere. Traveling from one manor to another manor meant walking through a trackless wilderness for several days, and when you got there you would find conditions no different there than at the manor you just left. It didn't make any sense to have people moving around. It was dangerous, expensive, counterproductive, and pointless.
This article is heartbreaking and frightening. It might surprise some people to learn that in feudal times, wages were protected by powerful guilds and by laws made in the spirit of Christian kindliness. The ancestors of today's cab drivers, the ferrymen and carters of old, had medallions and were licensed to perform their functions and to demand a living wage. Scab labor was not tolerated in the feudal system and even just being from another town would often result in a person being unable to legally carry on a trade. That's why the guilds offered "journeyman" status to their highest professionals, the possession of which indicated that the bearer was skilled and reliable enough to practice in a new location.
The feudal system lasted for 1300 years while modernity has destroyed the social order in roughly two centuries. Feudalism found a place for everyone and protected them from cradle to grave. In short, we need more feudalism not less. Feudalism is the answer to the horrors described in this article, not the cause thereof.
It is a complete inversion of the truth to refer to the gig economy as "the new serfdom" or "the new feudalism". We ought rather to call it precisely what it is: Modernity.
In reply to This isn't serfdom, it's… by Mr Pink
Wow! Do I ever like being enlightened by someone who really knows something. Keep up the good work.
In reply to People today don't seem to… by GooseShtepping Moron
I agree in some respects. First, you have to understand that medieval cities were continually in need of fresh meat, because they were disease-magnets where many people would die quickly. That is the reason a serf could be free if he stayed in the city for a year, because they needed an inflow of people. The fields were really no worse than the city, and in many respects far better.
In reply to Wow! Do I ever like being… by amadeus39
It's a curious fact that cities have never been reproductively self-sustaining. The city is an intellectual world unto itself, a sort of amusement park where people go to pretend to be free from the demands of an earth-bound existence, including the demands of bearing and raising children.
In reply to I agree in some respects… by Dindu Nuffins
neoserfdom , neofeudalism. fixed it for ya
In reply to People today don't seem to… by GooseShtepping Moron
Worked driving cab to supplement education decades ago.
I KNOW this industry.
The cabs have been tightly regulated for decades everywhere. Criminal background checks. Police screens. Mandatory safety inspections. Fees to dispatch.
Saw an article here where most commentators rejoiced in a death and disparaged the employment.
I know many people who have worked hard. Have invested in taxi licences that have been issued under control. Hence the higher valuations to buy.
UBER and Lyft are circumventing all insurance controls...all liability controls...all mechanical assurance control.
If you were ever involved in an huge accident in a cab in this city....you would be covered by the massive insurance.
UBER? No way.
Uber denies any responsibility for the actual insurance of the "cabs". These folks driving are unregulated. Not supervised in any way. And not criminal checked. Nor are the fares controlled in any meaningful way.
No wonder the guy hung himself. He had worked for many years in a tightly regulated business. Saved his cash and invested in a "medallion". Kinda like investing labour and cash into a business hey?
Now he sees an app stealing his living with no recourse.
Tell me how many of you expert commentators would sit still for a "shanty" setting up shop next door to your home that you worked your ass off to fund and support.
Fuck UBER and Lyft. Deserve to die.
In reply to Working a "Gig" sounds much… by AtATrESICI
There is no way in hell I will ever use those services. Not worth it. I like being alive and I only like playing roulette at a casino with a few spare dollars, not with my life.
In reply to Worked driving cab to… by WhackoWarner
It's not just cabs. It's going to be everything soon.
Yes, yes it is.
IMO it will not be a bad thing for people who are good at a given skill. A good teacher right now can only hope to get a little more pay in a public school, but the cost to build your own learning website and teach local homeschool networks is coming down, with the corresponding pay opportunities being much higher.
The issue right now is that we're still operating on the "globalist" platform model, where everyone works and buys through one central platform. I think it is possible for the open source movement to create "localist" platforms, which will increase competition and make the payouts more lucrative for the end worker. IMO if you work in tech you should be contributing to this end, because the change is taking place, and the sooner it comes the better.
In reply to It's not just cabs. It's… by silverer
Trumponomics
Trickle-down with magic sparklers.
Large corporations on androgenic steroids.
The military industrial complex in orgiastic convulsions of joy.
Transnational organized crime validated.
The political-economy pornified.
Trinkets for waitresses and sweaty people.
America's feral children are swarming, illiterate and smelly.
Yes, Trump is the one who set EVERYTHING in to motion in the entire Universe. Goddamn get over it.
In reply to Trumponomics… by Deep Snorkeler
You notice that he never responds to anyone, just hit-and-run bad poetry?
In reply to Yes, Trump is the one who… by AtATrESICI
or- return to the day's when New Dealers paid people to tie "boondoggles"
(lanyards) -- that's where the word comes from-
or pay these cabbies (who are the victims of the corrupt Medallion taxi operation from last century ) pay them to walk up and down the streets of NYC with balloons tethered to their wrists-- to scare pigeons off building ledges -- another New Deal "jobs program" you were never taught - in government schools- by government "teachers".
In reply to Trumponomics… by Deep Snorkeler
Whiner!
In reply to Trumponomics… by Deep Snorkeler
Another word for employee is walking, talking potential lawsuit. That's why "greed capitalists" or whatever you call them don't want to hire people. Let's raise the ceiling so we can stack some more laws, rules and regulations on top of what we already have so we can encourage more businesses to opt for contract labor, temp help and gig workers.
For over a hundred years jobs have slowly vanished and changed yet the public thinks this is something new.. The public complains about democracy and touts republics when those are just public relation terms used to justify enslavement.
Why does government even need to exist, why do the people demand to be enslaved.
gig government.
Money slaves isn't new at all--correct. What is new is the packaging of the Che (one for the greater good of the "Community"--aka Communists). So the "feel the Bern" Millennials are lapping up all of the disjointed, part-time work sold in dog years instead of a career path to living the 'American Dream.'
In reply to For over a hundred years… by cubitknot
There are less full time jobs than when W was in office. Companies are run on skeleton crews. I am now expected to the work of what used to be 3-4 people working the same job as a decade ago. I'm not too worried, the collapse is imminent. People blaming Millennials for not finding full time jobs 'since they are being taught socialism is so great' may not survive when all is said and done.
In reply to Money slaves isn't new at… by Nuclear Winter
Yeah I got a Gig too. Drive for a University. I drive 40 hours a week but am considered a Temp so they dont have to provide benefits etc.
Its a free country.
In reply to Yeah I got a Gig too. Drive… by hotrod
Which country is that? Did someone found Ancapistan? I know you're not talking about the USA.
In reply to Its a free country. by amadeus39
How did Truthdig make The Hedge?
Best to make your own job. Trade school. Learn how to fix things.
^THIS!
I don't know a single machinist or welder (good ones) that are living hand to mouth. Far from it in fact - and I know many
In reply to Best to make your own job… by Pollygotacracker
Me Too-- dead on
In reply to ^THIS!… by Mactruck