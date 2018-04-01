Homeowners Tapping Equity In Cash-Out Refis, Highest Level Since '08

As we detailed on Tuesday, the mortgage refis have cratered to levels not seen since December '08 amid a spike in interest (and mortgage) rates. Simply put, the population of borrowers who both qualify for a refi and want one given the higher rates has collapsed.
Consequently, the remaining homeowners seeking to refinance are overwhelmingly "cashing out" also known as taking out a new mortgage that's bigger than the remaining balance on the existing one and using the extra money to
do sensible things like home improvements maintain their lifestyle.
And why not: just look at all that sweet, sweet equity...
"When rates are low, the primary goal of refinancing is to reduce the monthly payment,” wrote researchers for the Urban Institute in a recent report. “But when rates are high, borrowers have no incentive to refinance for rate reasons. Those who still refinance tend to be driven more by their desire to cash out.”
To better quantify the drop-off in refis, Black Knight reports the recent spike in interest rates cut the population of borrowers with an interest rate incentive to refinance by nearly 40 percent in 40 days
- Virtually all of the decline in potential refinance candidates was among 2009 and later vintages; Fewer than 100K traditional refinance candidates (720+ credit score, <80 percent loan-to-value (LTV) ratio) remain in 2012 and later vintages
“As people stay in their homes longer we see people reinvesting in their homes by using equity to update their homes and do repair work,” said Rick Sharga, executive VP for Carrington Mortgage Holdings and an industry veteran (via MarketWatch). "We’ve seen a huge expansion of the types of retirement options people have. One is aging in place and retrofitting your house."
In the last go-around, many homeowners “blew the money,” in Sharga’s words, on splashy purchases like vacations and boats. But lenders were complicit too, offering loans that were as much as 120% of the existing value of the home.
Do you believe that? While homeowners may not be taking Hummer limos to Vegas with their cashed-out home equity "winnings" like idiots of ten-years past, it should be noted that the U.S. savings rate is at crisis lows, credit card debt has gone "completely vertical," and 61% of Americans don't have enough in savings to cover a $1,000 emergency.
Here are some troubling charts revealing the true state of the US consumer:
But at least we're confident.
And while it is nobody's intention to have a negative outlook on things, every several days or so, we notice, and are compelled to point out that there are some very sick looking canaries in familiar coal mines. We would also be remiss if we didn't caution that home prices may even come down, as once upon a time "markets" moved in a thing called a cycle.
The HELOC is your friend!
This is the third wave up in the 5 wave elliot pattern until US total debt reaches, lets say, $120 Trillion.
The FED can keep this song going indefinitely by lowering and lowering interest rates. Imagine 60 year mortages at 0,5% interest rate.
For the sake of Democracy not cost is too high.
In reply to The HELOC is your friend! by serotonindumptruck
People are stupid and deserve what they get.
In reply to This is the third wave up in… by Belrev
So I shouldn't take out a second mortgage and invest in Bitcoin....well thanks for tellin me.
In reply to People are stupid and… by bluecollartrader
they make up for fun TV when you see them scream that nobody warned them before it blew up in their face :)
They also forget to mention the number of retirees that are taking out money to fund their lifestyle.
And that money come from future passdown money.
The younger generation doesn't realize yet that they'll only get the debt when thier parents die.
In reply to People are stupid and… by bluecollartrader
Just think what the Fed could accomplish with, say, -10% interest rates.
In reply to This is the third wave up in… by Belrev
So get two!!!
In reply to The HELOC is your friend! by serotonindumptruck
Does debt matter or not?
Soon enough, if you don't perform real work, you won't eat motherfucker. In the meantime...
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!
"LOL!! Fuck em!"
My partner made bread this morning.
She mixed up the dough in a bucket with a cordless drill and paint stirrer.
While the bread was baking, she hung a couple of paintings using the drill.
I noticed she used matches as the wall plugs.
Yup, she's cheaper than credit.
In reply to LOL!! Fuck em! … by LawsofPhysics
I use the food mixer for mixing plaster (which helps to keep the match sticks in place). As I can only make it in small batches it took me a week to plaster one ceiling, but still cheaper than credit. You men obviously know how lucky you are.
In reply to "LOL!! Fuck em!"… by curbjob
Bubbleishious!
Asshammered vol II
In reply to LOL!! Fuck em! … by LawsofPhysics
Refi for $1,000,000 - stash it.
Wait for the inevitable collapse, walk away then buy it back for 10c on the $.
In reply to LOL!! Fuck em! … by LawsofPhysics
It's the ' NEW AND IMPROVED' Version of the Big Short V2.0 Ultra Market Collapse.
Buy in NOW , don't miss your chance to lose your pension, house and nest egg all in a day or two instead of a whole week....
Featuring :
Faster hostile takeovers and mortgage repossessions
Zero Accountability to financial institutions and banks
Guaranteed losses all across the board for John Q Public
"Booming" economy...
Yeah, sure.
Remember stories like this when you get fed the bull shit propaganda about "highest consumer sentiment in a decade" and "Lowest unemployment ever!"
In reply to It's the ' NEW AND IMPROVED'… by Ink Pusher
You guys been exporting Nuts n Fruits to China, way to go, what's your secret, we got a lot of the useless bastards here in Oz we would like to export.....!!
In reply to "Booming" economy… by karenm
how else to they expect the us to finance our dollar-cost-averaging strategy on bitcoin purchases!! duh.
At least we can walk away from our house and leave the keys on the granite countertop...and due to the to the anonymity of the cryptos, we can use that as a downer on the next house.
problem solved..everything is beautiful
In reply to "Booming" economy… by karenm
Oh dear zerohedgers: debt is a blessing: http://www.andygause.com/articles/debt/debt-as-a-blessing/
I get notice all the time to pay down my "debt", which is just all my monthly bills rolled onto one card for the cash rewards each month, which I pay off each month.
Same here. I get those letters about consolidating all my debt. Consolidate what debt? I pay off everything each month and overpay on my mortgage and my auto loan.
But I am guessing my neighbor's next door have lots and lots of debt. Same for a friend that is on vacay in Hawaii, right now. How can they afford to go to Hawaii? They put it on their CC.
In reply to Oh dear zerohedgers: debt is… by cornflakesdisease
'They put it on their CC'
Or, as the article says, extend their home loans to pay for it.
In reply to Same here. I get those… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
What's changed since the 2008 crash-median household incomes have increased 5.8 percent,consumer debt has tripled and govt backed agencies own 96 percent of all mortgages.
https://www.themaven.net/mishtalk/economics/crisis-struck-10-years-ago-…
yeah, i stack. And I prepare in a rational manner. This WILL NOT END WELL.
2008 was asshammered vol I
The next one they won't be able to walk away from and there will be nothing left of their asses. No place to live.
In reply to What's changed since the… by Bank_sters
Oh yes, I stopped getting letters about doing a refi, now the letters I get are about getting equity out of my house with a home equity loan. NO FUCKING WAY. Been there, done that, never again.
Debt is a 4 letter word.
debt...life blood of parasites
especially galling when you consider the money they lend comes out of thin air
In reply to Debt is a 4 letter word. by Savvy
Well, we pay for the paper, ink, presses, engraving, and printing, so it's ours at some level. You'd think.
In reply to … by BullyBearish
As with everything else in the west, home ownership has become a black hole of corruption and greedy, sticky, fingers.
" 61% of Americans don't have enough in savings to cover a $1,000 emergency. "
Keep in mind... $1000 is a big number that represents
LESS THAN 1 ounce of gold... IOW a trivial "emergency"...
Scary huh? My last little landscaping job took 8 hours, two men, and $1100 to complete. I paid cash. I asked the guy how much to do my two small decks. He said $500. The painter, last summer, gave me a quote of $1000. What am I doing to get those decks cleaned up and re-stained? I am going to do it myself. (They don't have railings and are small). I bought a pressure washer for $180 and will buy the stain and do it myself once the weather gets warm. Plus I can use the pressure washer on the sidewalks in the back and front and on the driveway and on my fences.
In reply to … by In.Sip.ient
The boat needed new rigging, quotes 7k to 11k with the latter plus tax... went the trawler base up the road got all the wires made up in good wire and ss fittings for 2k....over time, I am going to cost those two burglars a lot of business.....bloody oath I am.....!!
In reply to Scary huh? by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I know, people don't shop around. If you don't have cash you can't afford to haggle. I love cash. It gives me options.
In reply to … by Dugald
In reply to Scary huh? by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Is your electric and water metered?
In reply to Scary huh? by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Triffin's Dilemma in an RMB world says US interest rates will be rising strongly. Still wanna borrow?
What's all this talk about home owners. None of the people in this story own their homes.
"As people stay in their homes longer we see people reinvesting in their homes by using equity to update their homes and do repair work,”
On borrowed money (what the hucksters call "equity")...on top of a now-larger mortgage and mortgage payment...
...on a shack now just that much older, that it needs the repairs (presumably ordinary repairs) paid for with the borrowed money (that "equity" again, which is nothing more than the expected "profit" from unearned shack value appreciation, itself stemming from the greater fool mania masquerading as a housing market, apparently expected to continue...endlessly).
I guess the lender still believes the shack racket is headed higher (or sure sells that view) to justify the bigger mortgage on the older shack.
My views on the obscene shack racket are well established. No need to wail on futilely, as the next 2008 coronary is around the corner, and this time, fatal.
Just you shack racketeers remember one thing:
NO bailouts this time.
You are on YOUR own...
when notional prices rise on low sales volume in california everyone gets a heloc because they have so much "equity". yeah, i've seen that movie before, it sucked.
I get them College loan refinance calls all the time i tell them i was too fucking stupid to Go to college
I'm just starting to see the cash out mailings. The first one I received, it appears.. of course it makes sense, I could do quite a bit better cashing out than selling the place. It's eery how much these cold callers know about your mortgage, must be public information.
You didn't know that? Of course it is. The county sells your mortgage information to anyone that wants to buy it. If you have done a refi that information is also sold.
In reply to I'm just starting to see the… by everything1
Student loans
The UK had some scary numbers released on Thursday. 2008 again?
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) and the Bank of England (BoE) both released UK data on March 29 and the data doesn’t look good. Key highlights include:
The households’ saving ratio fell to an annual record low of 4.9% in 2017 (since comparable records began in 1963) as growth in households’ spending exceeded the growth of households’ income.
Consumer Lending Outstanding (seasonally adjusted) excluding student loans hit a new record high £209.45 billion, higher than even before the financial crisis.
Total Mortgage Outstanding (seasonally adjusted) hit a new record high of £1.38 trillion.
Households accumulated slightly more debt in the form of loans in 2017 than they did financial assets for the first time since records began in 1987.
https://thistimeitisdifferent.com/ons-boe-data-march-2018
Too bad that Americans no longer think of a house as their HOME.
I could make a ton of money on my HOME if I wanted to sell it but its my HOME.
Home is where the heart is.
Some people still have culture.
"I was a bartender, now I own a boat."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MesrrYyuoa4
Boats and hoes
Boats and hoes
Gotta get me some of those boats and hoes!
In reply to "I was a bartender, now I… by christiangustafson
A boat is a hole in the water that you throw money into.
Boats and Hoes, Boats and Hoes...
In reply to Boats and hoes… by GotGalt
I have only one request of the Federal Reserve - - when this thing falls apart (once again), please don't come on the financial news networks and try to tell us that "no one could have seen this coming". Thank you.
This time it's different! /s
The home is an ATM again! I remember this song about 10 years ago - and also recall the outcome.
"The rich rule over the poor, and the borrower is slave to the lender." Proverbs 22:7
"As a dog returns to his vomit, so a fool returns to his folly." Proverbs 26:11
short SPY
buy GDX