Interventionistas Outraged Over Trump's Syria Withdrawal: "We Took The Oil. We’ve Got To Keep The Oil"

Regime change advocates, neocon beltway hawks, and all the usual armchair warrior zero-skin-in-the-game think tank interventionistas are in continued meltdown mode after Trump confirmed plans to withdraw American forces - some 2000+ troops and personnel - from Syria. On Friday the president told senior White House aides that US forces will be exiting Syria after public comments made earlier.
In statements carried by Reuters, Trump said, “Let the other people take care of it now. Very soon, very soon, we’re coming out. We’re going to get back to our country, where we belong, where we want to be.” As we noted last week, the timing of Trump's dramatic Syria turn corresponded with news of an American soldier killed in Manbij in northern Syria (killed likely by an IED alongside a British coalition soldier overnight last Thursday).
Perhaps to be expected, the weekend editorials and cable news pundit shows reacted in disbelief and horror - with charges of "chaos" at the Trump White House over Syria policy, and claims that "ISIS will come back" if America leaves. Nevermind the fact that Trump himself while on the campaign trail in 2016 stated in public speeches and in a tweet (and linking to a declassified intelligence memo) that US support to jihadists in Syria under President Obama is precisely what fueled the rise of ISIS in the first place.
CNN, for example, painted a picture of mass revolt among the ranks of military officers and career State Department officials, asserting that, "Any decision by Trump to pull out of Syria would also go against the current military assessment, a fact that left some national security officials concerned about the impact of a withdrawal, another senior administration official told CNN."
No, there's no "chaos" when it comes to Syria policy at the White House - Trump is doing exactly what he pledged to do while previously on the campaign trail, and he's further continuing what he started when he nixed the CIA's regime change program last summer.
CNN has been running this chyron for days. It's intended to suggest that presidents should never question the national security state apparatchiks who demand a permanent US military president in the Middle East, and that America's invasion of Syria is just.
But it's funny and very telling how brazenly honest interventionistas and deep state bureaucrats suddenly become in their motives whenever Trump speaks truth on Syria. Consider prominent Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin, who the day after Trump's announcement of leaving Syria lamented while quoting a pro-regime change activist, “We took the oil. We’ve got to keep the oil.”
That's right, the mask of pseudo-humanitarian high-minded noble ideals comes off (the Josh Rogins of the world care nothing about actual Syrians), and we learn that it's actually all about...
Oil! Oil! Oil! Iran! Iran! Iran!
https://twitter.com/joshrogin/status/979856522753789953
Trump doesn't seem to care about U.S. national security interests in Syria. So somebody tell him by pulling out, he is giving Iran all the oil
Map source: WINEP
No more pretense and the slick language of R2P military intervention for the sake saving civilians in Syria... Rogin's op-ed is aptly titled, In Syria, we ‘took the oil.’ Now Trump wants to give it to Iran.
Rogin, like other interventionistas, has no more cards to play, thus we find these straightforward admissions in his column:
Perhaps he would back off his urge to cut and run if he knew that the United States and its partners control almost all of the oil. And if the United States leaves, that oil will likely fall into the hands of Iran...
Control over oil is the only influence we have in Syria today...
“We have this 30 percent slice of Syria, which is probably where 90 percent of the pre-war oil production took place,” said David Adesnik, director of research at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. “This is leverage.”
Astoundingly, these words are still being published 15 years after the myriad lies of the Iraq invasion ...no shame, no regrets. And a host of other mainstream journalists in New York and DC greeted Rogin's column as "refreshing" and respectable "essential reading" (as if it's not the same pro-regime-change script which has dominated talking points for years).
Meanwhile, a well-known Syrian-American Middle East analyst and actual expert on Syria effortlessly shreds Rogin's supposed "realist" points with ease (Rogin likes to think of himself as a foreign policy 'realist' ...he's no such thing):
Whenever one thinks Syria analysis has hit bottom, nonsense like comes along to remind us otherwise. Josh Rogin's piece makes a set of outrageous observations that has become a mainstay of Syria’s war coverage over the years. Let’s establish the facts first.
Iran’s expansion that Josh Rogin wants to “counter” did not start with Syrian war but started in the aftermath of the ill-advised Iraq invasion that opened the pandora box which we are still dealing with today (Birth of ISIS is another). Interventionists have a short memory.
Syria’s alliance with Iran did not start with the Syrian war. It was cemented after Damascus decided to side with Iran during its war with Saddam’s Iraq in early 80’s. At start of Syrian war, Tehran decided to pay back the favor and came to Assad’s aid when no one did.
What Josh Rogin still can’t comprehend is that countering Iran is positively correlated with ending the Syrian war and not by adding more fuel to it. Iran’s influence grows when Damascus is threatened and not the other way around.
Syria is not Saudi Arabia. Even before the war, it’s oil production was mere 150K barrels a day. This is a drop in the ocean when it comes the regional oil producers. Asking Trump to grab the oil shows total lack of understanding of scale or strategic importance.
Indeed, by grabbing what little oil Syria has all you are doing is giving Iran and other allies of Syria more leverage. The more Syria can stand on its feet the less it needs those allies like Iran that you want to counter.
Whenever one thinks Syria analysis has hit bottom, nonsense like 👇comes along to remind us otherwise. @joshrogin piece makes a set of outrageous observations that has become a mainstay of Syria’s war coverage over the years. Let’s establish the facts first ===> https://t.co/zPib3Kk2pV— EHSANI2 (@EHSANI22) March 31, 2018
So it's not only his conclusions, but every assumption of Rogin and his ilk concerning the Middle East is simply dead wrong. But at the very least these moments serve to remind us of what morally corrupt failures the Washington class of inverventionistas have been, and that it's certainly not their own skin in the game when they argue for "taking action" whether in Syria or other parts of the world (the establishment political and pundit class is all too willing to send the sons of others to die in foreign quagmires with dubious aims).
Finally, it should be noted that Josh Rogin published his piece the same day Master Sgt. Jonathan J. Dunbar died in Syria (identified by the Department of Defense on Saturday). Rogin is ultimately arguing that more Americans must stay in harm's way for "control over oil... the only influence we have in Syria today."
With that, we'll leave off with the following excerpted wisdom from Nassim Nicholas Taleb's Skin in the Game:
“What you had historically is warmongers were warriors. And he who lives by the sword, dies by the sword… Now suddenly–and that’s only recent–we developed all these weapons and technologies and stuff like that, so you can have people cause wars and not be exposed. And not only that, but as was Bill Kristol… he’s a prime example.
The people who caused the war in Iraq… absolutely no cost to them. Or a cost that’s very small, very tiny reputational cost… And then after they cause a war in Iraq–and of course we have a disaster–they will intervene again… in Libya and of course in Syria.
What happens with these people is that given that there is no skin in the game, there’s no learning… In the real world, these people should be dead, because basically, if you cause a disaster… so many of them would be… pruned out that way instead of letting others die.”
Comments
Israel! Israel! Israel!
Shattering its surrounding Arab neighbor in the Oded Yinon Plan for the middle east.
Syriaous withdrawal symptoms...
In reply to Israel! Israel! Israel!… by sand_puppy
It all started in the Middle East and it will end in the Middle East:
Genesis 2:11-14 The name of the first is Pishon: that is it which compasseth the whole land of Havilah, where there is gold; (12) and the gold of that land is good: there is bdellium and the onyx stone. (13) And the name of the second river is Gihon: the same is it that compasseth the whole land of Cush. (14) And the name of the third river is Hiddekel: that is it which goeth in front of Assyria. And the fourth river is the Euphrates.
Revelation 16:16 And they gathered them together into the place which is called in Hebrew Har-Magedon.
This will take place in the last 7 years:
https://sumofthyword.com/2016/10/04/the-rapture-of-the-church-is-after-…
In reply to Z by Déjà view
Let those who want war be stationed on the front line...real skin in the game.
https://Olduvai.ca
In reply to Middle East by mobius8curve
hahaha!
withdrawl!
so cute.....
I'll believe it when the last tank, aircraft, and Marine is out of
Kuwait, Qatar, Iraq, Afghanistan, etc....
not to mention Israel......
anything less is just a reorganization and a "strategic redeployment"
and Trump is just saying this crap
so that he can claim that he wanted to "pull out"
when he's "forced" to stay
only fools buy this fucking bullshit
In reply to Let those who want war be… by skbull44
It's a start towards realising that America cannot be everywhere. Empires need to pay to keep the lowlies sweet but that has limits.
In reply to hahaha! withdrawl! by Bes
something else is up. this is totally against the bolton doctrine unless he was visited by god and told he could keep the mustache if he changed his tune.
In reply to It's a start towards… by uhland62
Pro Assad forces have started targeting US bases so this is probably a strategic withdrawal
In reply to something else is up. this… by besnook
yes. I've just read this. US military base targeted near Raqqa by the popular Syrian forces , organized especially for this. And remember the IED killing/wounding 7 recently.
It has started as I expected.
As for that idiot Josh guy saying this:
Somebody needs to tell him that:
-US has no national security interest in Syria,only Syria has this in Syria
-Iran has his own oil,lots of it,including the one US would like to have from Iran and can not
-US is pulling out because US lost the war
-we are sick of this type of American zionist exceptionalism
It is as simple as that ,you zionist f*ck .
In reply to Pro Assad forces have… by khnum
Not sure if you saw this new Putin documentary on the world order 2018, but it is getting pulled constantly so view it while you can:
https://youtu.be/XO1NCItSWys
In reply to yes. I've just read this. US… by veritas semper…
Yes I did. Awesome.
In reply to Not sure if you saw this new… by JSBach1
I'm somewhat embarrassed, but I actually think Trump is earnestly doing the right thing here.
In reply to Yes I did. Awesome. by veritas semper…
Weird to see adults speaking like adults.....haven't seen that in the news for a long time.
In reply to I'm somewhat embarrassed,… by Dindu Nuffins
It hardly matters at this point. All of their cities are trashed.
Their kids have missed years of real school if it existed to begin with, setting them back a generation.
Hospitals, infrastructure gone.
Their willing citizens ran out with little or no reason to return, the remaining people are either fools or violent dogs of war.
And I'm sure this strategic withdrawal won't be using US money to rebuild as per the warmongers budgeted expectations.
We threw them back to the stone age and they'll fight for another twenty years over food, water and ammunition.
We know that "Isis" was trucking oil into Turkey by massive caravans when Russia bombed it. We also know Israel is pushing west, again for oil.
Saudi Arabia wants an IPO for its supposed reserves, because you always start selling the cow off when the money is in the milk.
Exxonmobil production continues to decline.
Shale is upside down but no one will say so.
America is a dilapidated wasteland of drug addicts, feminists, felons, and clueless wishful thinkers buying teslas and investing capital in as many other pipedreams and student loans as possible.
Meanwhile China has built cities it can't fuel and thus cannot use. Monuments to the collapse.
But by all means, what do the talking heads have to say?
In reply to Weird to see adults speaking… by RAT005
I applaud your answer. Zionists want Americans to fight their battles. Enough is enough. MAGA!
In reply to yes. I've just read this. US… by veritas semper…
And there are also new reasons to move the troops to the US-Mexican border.
The cartels have started attacking the Mexican military now, instead of each other, right on the border. I'm talking 10 blocks from my house. There has been gunfire in my neighborhood lately. Although, here in Texas, that could be over a woman, a horse or a Lone Star beer.
Anyhow, whoever is controlling the cartels, I find it interesting that it is getting really violent, really close to the border.
In reply to yes. I've just read this. US… by veritas semper…
The Israeli goal was to keep Syria split and at war. Turkey's presence takes care of that. Withdrawing them (if it ever happens, won't believe it till it does) doesn't mean US won't continue to support various insurgent groups, or that those troops won't be deployed elsewhere to cause mischief.
In reply to something else is up. this… by besnook
US was probably told by Syria, Iraq, Turkey that no oil would be allowed to leave Syria and it would be enforced by Russia. The power has shifted to the world's largest buyer of oil. Trump plainly said it's time to take care of business at home. Sell defense contractors.
In reply to It's a start towards… by uhland62
Maybe, but I think uhland62 has the right take on this. It's a start.
At this point, who cares what Syria, Iraq and Turkey have to say. Let them sort out their own problems. To various degrees they have "skin in the game", America does not.
In reply to US was probably told by… by Baron von Bud
You miss the point. It's cowardly to play the game when you have no skin in it.
In reply to … by 38BWD22
the way things stands logistically, the Syrian oil is worthless to the US.
In reply to US was probably told by… by Baron von Bud
150k barrels a year isnt worth losing american lives over. Lets just spit the truth out though, that securing oil in Syria was about denying it to small countries in ME.
In reply to US was probably told by… by Baron von Bud
Fake pullouts... phony withdrawals. Sounds like a whole bunch o Catholic-style birth control methods be the order of the day = for Chabad-directed PUPPET POTUSES of the Moscow-DC-elAviv AXIS OF SNIVELING WEASELS kind!
One of the great things about this here ara of faken news, however, is that I can just reach into my mail bag and cut n past the appropriate assessment already made - since nothing ever changes much from the script as read! To whit-
"As we get ready to pull the rusting Trumpmobile outta storage... for one more VICTORY PARADE on the comin up anniversary of the Humpty BOMBS SYRIA debacle of one year past...
even the most clueless gomers are starting to get a queasy feeling that - somethin jus ain't right - about this whole setup! Take this quoted "testimony" from our quoted 'expert' in this post... Chas Lister..
and ask yourself...
who's zoomin whom here?
Before realizing... that there's nothing spontaneous at all ... about any of this muddled eastern "theater" = where staged \withdrawals\retrenchments happen with regularity... and the puppets march cross stage with scripted lines
whilst monkeyshines moishe n co get ready for their prompt...
when it's finally cool for the DEATH TO AMERICA crew to scream 'DEATH TO AMERICA'- 'KILL THEM ALL' - and all the phony oppositionists here go mad with excitement ... to see their wet dream of America and Russia forced into phony conflict
comin tru at last!
THAT being the only accurate assessment of what be goin down in the muddled east of the moment - One year later - and one minute to midnight - Drumpf is about to light the cabbalist-directed candle which will BURN THE WHOLE MO/FO SUCKA DOWN! rUSSes-vs-gOOse steppin mOOses - of the ROCKY N BULLWINKLE kind.
Hey! Get ready to rumble lil exceptionalist buddies! All yur wet dreams of auto-asphyxiation nation belongs to USA/USSRed mafiya lubatichers now! [POPE SHITS IN DA WOODS - CAUSE THE VATICAN BELONG TO DEM TOO!]
In reply to It's a start towards… by uhland62
what. why can't i go in and take it? what year is it? mom?
In reply to Fake pullouts... phony… by BobEore
The President will say anything if it earns him political points or makes himself the center of attention in that moment. It doesn't matter than he will change his mind in 2 days, that he's disingenuous, intentionally deceptive, or that he's causing conflict/confusion/anxiety, even within his own group of supporters. The army of sycophants on here still love him, will circle the wagons around him, and attack anyone who calls him out for what he is. It's madness, just as bad as the Hillary sycophants.
Our economic system runs on boom/bust cycles. When this even bigger, fatter, and uglier bubble (that he highlighted as a candidate) pops it will get blamed on him. This is his own fault because he took ownership/credit of/for the market ATHs. He is so full of bologna, that it's just a matter of time, as he crosses more and more red lines with his base, that people leap off the trump train. This will cause a backlash movement in the next election, and we will get an uber-leftist. You can thank Mr. Trump for that.
His lying, schizophrenic, big mouth is having a negative impact on the collective psychology of the country, but do you think he cares? No. He will drop a turd in the punch bowl every time, as long as it gets him glory and money, and he doesn't have to drink from the punch bowl. Well let me tell you: Soon, many are going to have to drink, and they are not going to like the taste.
P.S. Does he have a backroom deal with WaPo and NYT? Why does he have to tweet about them multiple times a month? Why is he giving them free hype/publicity? IGNORE THEM. LET THEM DIE A SLOW DEATH. No one will notice.
In reply to Fake pullouts... phony… by BobEore
"Datz berry true, Andy. But wut do de
Kingfish be thinking 'bout all o' dat?"
In reply to Fake pullouts... phony… by BobEore
You're the fool. Wrong all the time.
In reply to hahaha! withdrawl! by Bes
Dear Mr. Rogin,
I've read your article "In Syria, 'we took the oil'. Now Trump wants to give it to Iran"
When did Congress authorize war against Syria?
If someone invaded us and set up military bases in our country and controlled most of our petroleum producing areas we would naturally conclude that those were declarations of war.
So, who gave us the right to do that and why are you supporting these illegal and unethical actions without a declaration of war from Congress?
In reply to … by Duc888
The President will say anything if it earns him political points or make himself the center of attention in that moment. Only the present optics matters. And maybe it's a good strategy, seeing how everyone's memory and attention span seems to have been socially engineered to non-existence. Personally, I think it's madness.
In reply to hahaha! withdrawl! by Bes
Trump's words are that of a used camel salesman, Words are Cheap.
I understand Trump is and always will be a New York crypto-Jew and Zionist. He was made by the New York Jew Mafia and they feed his megalomania, excessive pride his weakness. Roy Cohn, Sheldon Adelson, and Netanyahu are his closest of allies.
In reply to hahaha! withdrawl! by Bes
Yes, of course, "national security interests" in Syria. Because Syria is a threat to the US, obviously. Their troops will soon invade our shores. And their nuclear missiles will soon rain down fire across the continental US.
Bring 'em back and put them on the border with Mexico. Save a few SEAL teams to take down Soros' compound and give that fucker a burial at sea, too.
Half our problems would evaporate overnight.
In reply to Let those who want war be… by skbull44
It not been about Syria for some time now. This is all about Russian and Iran. There WILL be war.
In reply to Yes, of course, "national… by NoDebt
No, there WILL NOT be a big war with Russia. Your nightmare will not happen.
In reply to It not been about Syria for… by 07564111
And who will stop this ? Trump ??? He's there until removed and we both know that is a fact.
Fact..Russia and China are still both preparing for the inevitable, because both know that the US and the Zionists in charge will not go quietly.
Another fact for you Robert..even in South America you will not be safe.
In reply to … by 38BWD22
Sure looks like I would not be safe in ROSSIYA either.
Why is it that sympathizers of Putin are the ones who talk about WAR and predict it so much ???
In reply to And who will stop this ?… by 07564111
Why will there be no war?
I would appreciate your reasons.
In reply to … by 38BWD22
-- Everyone would lose BIG in a big war with Russia.
-- It's completely stupid, those who survive would have a terrible life afterwards.
Of course I cannot predict the future, but I can take a stab at probabilities of events based upon my own experiences.
In reply to Why will there be no war? … by scaleindependent
I am Russian, therefor I am a Russian sympathizer ;)
You. however are infected with the same 'identity politics' virus that infects so many others. Putin leads, I/We follow, I will also follow who ever comes after Putin with the provision that said leader puts the people and welfare of the Russian Federation first.
It is, as you point out stupid to start a war, but, I say again, I believe that the Zionists will NOT go quietly..IF they start something then believe this..WE WILL FINISH IT.
Алексе́й
In reply to … by 38BWD22
I've heard that before. Something about "Russians don't start the wars, but they always finish them." Makes sense, when you think about it.
In reply to I am Russian, therefor I am… by 07564111
When taking down Soros' compound make sure that his friends fund Israel, not the US taxpayer.
In reply to Yes, of course, "national… by NoDebt
Why has no one thought of executing ISIS, etc. fighters by drowning them in barrels of crude oil. They are oily characters.
In reply to Middle East by mobius8curve
Fuck Josh Rogin.
Zionist stool sample.
In reply to Why has no one thought of… by are we there yet
Not just ISIS but any uninvited foreigners, including the BP/Exxon fucks setting up rigs as soon as ISIS clears a path.
In reply to Why has no one thought of… by are we there yet
Trump will not get out of Syria. He was just talking out of his ass as usual.
In reply to Z by Déjà view
Something is up ...
3 broad explainations pop to mind immediately:
1. What I want to believe: that the Russians defanged their false flags, the coalition of Assad, Russia and Iran have out maneuvered the US on the ground and called their bluff re strength, missiles etc. That the decade of strategic planning with undermining US power is all coming together at once, with a confluence of PetroYuan, Russia's weapons superiority, etc, and that the US recognize that they lost this one and it's better to withdraw and strengthen other fronts.
2. That this is a feint before a terrible false flag to frame a narrative of reluctant continuation of the occupation before scaling up to full scale Great Game 2.0: We say we're pulling out; 1000 civilians suddenly die by some supposed Assad directed insanity; ohhh damn, look we can't go now as it would be inhuman to leave aour recently annexed Israeli province.
3. My greatest fear - that they not retreating, but moving out of harm's way ... They are clearing Americans out of range if Iranian missiles or what is soon to be downwind of a nuclear attack upon Iran by the US / Israeli.
Also - What is the French angle? Why now send more troops in?
3 weeks after a 100% certifiable warmongering psychopath John Bolton is put in place the most peaceful geopolitical move of the US in 30 years takes place? That genuinely doesn't cohere with ingrained deep state strategies .
I hope for explanation 1. But my instinct suggests that there are more sinister objectives to this than meets the eye.
In reply to Z by Déjà view
it started there
In reply to Israel! Israel! Israel!… by sand_puppy
Golan...Mission Accomplished.
Genie Oil is doing god's work.
In reply to Israel! Israel! Israel!… by sand_puppy
Jews Outraged Over Trump's Syria Withdrawal: "We Took The Oil. We’ve Got To Keep The Oil"
Fixed that headline.
In reply to Israel! Israel! Israel!… by sand_puppy
Bring em all home and guard the southern border I'm good with that.
Same here.
In reply to Bring em all home and guard… by Dragon HAwk