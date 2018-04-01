Keep Going. This Too Shall Pass.

Authored by Doug “Uncola” Lynn via TheTollOnline.com,
Like the weather when a storm approaches, or as the seasons turn, or waves pounding on a shoreline, any deviations are measured and compared by speed and intensity. The same can be said for headlines: Omnibus, discouraged Deplorables, rumors of war, prospects of peace, economic bubbles, fluctuating markets, and political intrigue. Round and round it goes; when it ends, nobody knows. It’s a time of transition; and when traveling over mountaintops, through valleys, and on rough seas, no one has all of the answers.
Even when looking at maps.
The books, “Generations” (1992) and “The Fourth Turning“ (1997), were written by the historians William Strauss and Neil Howe. These recent explorers identified recorded cycles of history and categorized them across multiple cultures and eras. In both books, historical timelines were analyzed and populations were correlated to specific life-cycles labeled as generational types. Strauss and Howe additionally addressed the concept of time in the context of both circular and linear perspectives and defined what is called a “saeculum” as a “long human life” measuring roughly 80 to 90 years. Every saeculum is comprised of four turnings, each lasting around 20 years.
Just as there are four seasons consisting of spring, summer, fall and winter, there are also four phases of a human life represented in childhood, young adulthood, middle age and elderhood. As each phase of human life represents approximately 20 years, so is each generational archetype identified within the historical cycles, or turnings, as follows.
The generations experience each turning according their life stage; and the Seasons (i.e. order of Turnings # 1 -4) are identified by each generation as they reach middle-age. Amazingly, history shows a consistent pattern in how the generations both cause and affect historical events. The patterns develop based upon how each generation interacts with the other and documented consistencies are delineated by the authors.
In America, since the end of the late sixteenth-century, there have been four full “cycles” (i.e. saeculums) as follows:
1.) Colonial Cycle
2.) Revolutionary Cycle
3.) Civil War Cycle
4.) World War Cycle
In every Fourth-Turning, or Crisis period, within all of the above saeculums, American society experienced great upheavals and war. Moreover, like progressively burgeoning tsunamis rising and crashing upon the sands of time, each consecutive American Fourth-Turning Crisis was more devastating than the last.
America’s last crisis occurred during the years of 1929 through 1945; a turbulent transition period whereby the nation experienced a financial crash, a great depression and a world war.
Now it’s our turn. Time’s up. According to Neil Howe, this current Fourth Turning began in September 2008 and is projected to last until around 2030.
All we can do ride it out the best we can. Trying to individually affect a Fourth Turning would be like lassoing the wind or reversing an ocean’s tide. It can’t be done. With this in mind, it is best for us prepare and adapt by battening down our hatches and adjusting our sails.
Whether we are climbing mountains, descending into valleys, or being tossed about on stormy seas, know that the Presidency of Donald J. Trump is a storm. By accident or design, he has shaken the foundations of geopolitics in ways few could have forecasted less than two years ago.
Although I am first and foremost a Better-than-Hillaryite, I was always cautiously optimistic about Trump. This does not make me a Trumpster, per se. I’ve called him the Oompah Loompah Man, a Reality TV Star, the Orange One, etc., and I’ve previously written about him as the manifestation of one of the following three possibilities:
1.) The Real Thing
2.) Serving the agenda of the global financial elite unwittingly
3.) Controlled opposition as a Judas Goat or Trojan Horse
Time reveals everything; and people are known by their actions, not by their words. The same can be said for events.
Much has transpired in American politics over the past year and a lot of it has been good for Trump voters. Yet, in his recent Omnibus signing speech, Trump acted like a man in a hurry, with more important things on his mind. Obviously, his signature on that steaming pile of shit pissed off a lot of former Deplorables, including one of his most avid advocates, Ann Coulter.
What was Trump thinking? He signed his name while sounding like Br’er’ Rabbit pleading not to be thrown into the brier-patch. Trump wanted the military funded. And now it appears he desires to build The Wall, as a priority of national security, using the defense budget.
Did Br’er Rabbit Trump, outsmart the Establishment’s Tar-Baby? Or do the globalists have photos of Stormy Daniels spanking him in his underwear? Could it be the swamp is too muckedand the mountains too high for a lone, art-of-the-deal making, 6-level-chess playing, billionaire wizard and his staff?
What’s going on?
Transitions.
Appearances are not always what they seem and Occam’s Razor, at times, loses its edge. But, if past history is any guide, it may not be wise to underestimate Trump; even if paying for the $1.3 trillion Omnibus Bill will be like America’s children climbing Mt. Everest in bare feet.
Multiple forces have been aligned against Trump from the moment he first rode down his escalator in 2015 to announce his candidacy for president. And now, every day, he’s still here driving all of my sworn enemies batshit crazy, one Tweet at a time.
The famous underworld attorney extraordinaire, Roy Cohn, in a 1984 interview claimed Trump was the closest thing to a genius he had ever met in his life. Thirty-two years after that statement by Cohn, Trump became President of the United States while being outspent two to one, against a rabidly hostile media, in opposition to colluding officials in the United States’ FBI, DoJ, and State Department; plus, with zero support from all Democrats and a significant percentage of Republicans.
Transitions, indeed. Tightrope walking is more like it.
Today, Trump stands high up on the mountain in the middle of a political blizzard. He is surrounded by the gale force winds of a phony Russian election hacking narrative, a sinister special council investigation, and allegations ranging from obstruction of justice to being spanked by porn star with a Forbes magazine.
I couldn’t make that shit up if I tried.
Now, according to a report in Politico (hardly a conservative publication), a majority of Americans believe the Deep State manipulates U.S. policies:
The majority of the country believes a group of unelected government and military officials secretly manipulate national policy, according to a Monmouth Poll released Monday.
Of the 803 adults polled, 27 percent said they believe the unelected group known as the deep state definitely exists. An additional 47 percent said it probably exists. Sixteen percent said it probably does not exist and 5 percent said they believe it definitely does not exist.
Although most people may consider the Deep State as the “administrative state”, or the “establishment”, one wonders how many of the sheeple would have been half-awakened if not for Trump. I say “half-awakened” because most know nothing of the round table groups as referred to by the historian, Carroll Quigley, or the secret societies as referenced by former president John F. Kennedy. This means the majority of Americans remain naïve, controlled, and at the whim of True Power.
But what about Trump?
Our president is either who he professes to be, or he is not. You either trust him, or you don’t. It could be he is playing the power game the best he can and prioritizing actualities that we can’t see for purposes we don’t know; or he’s puppet, or imbecilic sell-out leading us down to a dead-end on the primrose path.
Call me quixotic, but I remain cautiously hopeful. I remain so in spite of the warhawk John Bolton, Trump’s new war cabinet, and his latest hardliner stance with Russia. Why? Well, similar to the way I rejected solipsism in college for fear of being too lonely, I now refuse to despair over Trump’s personality swings because I enjoy the view.
Is he controlled opposition? Or controlled demolition?
Either way, I have nothing to lose and nowhere else I’d rather be at this time. There’s not one damn thing I can do to prevent Russian bombs so I will , instead, wait patiently for the imminent Inspector General’s report; which is said to contain some pure TNT.
What a panoramic scene that will be.
Will the revelations of Michael Horwitz’s report turn the tide for Trump and make America great again? Hope springs eternal. Or, it could be the global elite will trick Trump into cannonading the Cossacks in order to conclude any conversations on corruption in our country. Who knows? The elite bankers could also crash the economy, like Kondratieff and Elliot Grand Supercycle waves, on history’s rocky shore; leaving Trump in a rumpled heap right next to the bleached white bones of Herbert Hoover.
The winter of this Fourth Turning’s discontent will undoubtedly deliver war and economic turmoil; and not necessarily in that order. But what will ensue? Constitutional Law or tyranny?
Time reveals all things; and, what happens after the release of the Inspector General’s report will be very telling. Why? Because transitions are roads to revelations.
So keep going, watch, and see.
On the way, however, look for any false flags and know this: Tyranny wants you controlled or dead; it is, in fact, right behind you, and up just ahead. It also really, really, really wants your guns. If you don’t believe me, just look behind to see how fast we’ve traveled from Parkland, Florida to a full repeal of the Second Amendment.
Winter is here. A chill is in the air.
Well this generation coming up is phucked. The world is a level playing field right now. And being able to shoot a iphone video at a govt crackdown is not as beneficial as being able to shoot a gun. But then these snowflakes are toast anyways.
@ author: Stop Dungeoning and Dragoning. You suck at it
In reply to Well this generation coming… by COSMOS
Baby, it's cold outside.
In reply to @ author: Stop Dungeoning… by Leakanthrophy
This is just MIND GAME to get us accustomed to what's coming. The BIG WAR.
A BIG FALSE FLAG will kick it off.
Courtesy of the Usual Suspects.
In reply to Baby, it's cold outside. by Mr. Universe
If it were possible to place a "decent" man at the head of the mafia, the mafia would still behave like the mafia, they would just make sure to destroy the decent man. Humans fool themselves when they think they can obtain safety by giving the evil power and reward for their evil (using taxation backed by force to organize a society).
In reply to This is just MIND GAME to… by beepbop
The moment you think you're free is the moment you realize how many more responsibilities you've taken on.
In reply to If it were possible to place… by Voluntary Exchange
Taxation is theft. Lets build a civilization not based on initiating violence to steal from others. Basing your system on evil forms an asymmetry of power that can sustain a concentration of evil. Evil becomes a self-reinforcing loop.
If we base our civilization on voluntary exchange then evil is unable to long sustain or grow a concentration of power. We must stop offering the power prize to the criminals, psychopaths, and sociopaths. Let your "vote" be your choices in a free market. If people loose their power of the purse (forcing to pay through taxes) they loose their most effective tool to combat tyranny.
In reply to Baby, it's cold outside. by Mr. Universe
Slightly OT:
" In a December interview on USAWatchdog, Dr. Mark Skidmore – $21 Trillion Missing from US Federal Budget an online news outlet run by former CNN and ABC News correspondent Greg Hunter, Dr. Skidmore said he frequently consults for local governments, and undocumentable adjustments, while common, are never more than one percent of the budget. In the case of the Army in 2015, the adjustment was over 50 times their budget for that year. "
https://home.solari.com/the-federal-government-cant-account-for-21-tril…
In reply to Well this generation coming… by COSMOS
.
No, this time it won't just pass, or be ok.
Uncharted territory for at least 8 years, and that won't change. Except now is the time to reap from sowing lies, deception, and fake prosperity.
So, this guy basically still 'hopes' that Trump can save us all, but admits that it's still all in the deep state & banksters hands anyway. (& still, nobody has been able to solve the 'most people are idiots' problem, nor will, ever).
Wow! Now I understand everything more clearly. IOW ~ Nothing to see here move along (too much rubbernecking will turn you into a pillar of salt that looks like a newt).
5) Russia War with NATO, Anglo Countries, USA Cycle
Planned Inflation has promoted divide between 'haves and have nots'... and the cost of govt, cost of military, cost of every day life, cost of debt has gone critical. The divide between rich and poor is astonishing even if we have like 6 classes of people it reduces to those with noting and the Elites. I say we are now at war with Russia & her allies since the Skripal Poisoning in UK, False Flag. I predicted war for Jan - Mar... I might have been right.
In reply to So, this guy still 'hopes'… by DillyDilly
It doesn't matter. We could find a smoking arsenal which clearly and indisputably outlines a very well-planned and coordinated attempt to overthrow him, and the left will simply laugh at it or otherwise ignore it.
The brainwash is now that thick. Which means that we're no longer dealing with political participants, but rather, the Borg. And the day will come when we have to respond to them as such.
Good article. The title is hopeful and hope is a good thing.
Somebody round up Peggy Joseph and see whether or not her mortgage is delinquent, or if her gas tank is on empty.
In reply to Good article. The title is… by DavyRoySixPack
My bet is on tyranny.
Paraphrasing a quote "Do you want to see the future of mankind? It is a boot stomping on the neck of humanity. For ever."
Maybe not forever, but for all of our lifetimes.
They will try, but success isn't guaranteed
In reply to My bet is on tyranny… by scaleindependent
"My bet is on tyranny."
More like a Big war that kills 99.5% of the global population and the survivors revert to Caveman Tribes, complete with cave via Bunker.
In reply to My bet is on tyranny… by scaleindependent
I liked the pictures. Cute little puppets dressed up as the hobbits going into the the mountains and following Gandalf.
Sorry it is a Gay Meme from old movie Space Balls... the "dink-dinks'.
- but like some of your recent posts, keep going, keep it up
In reply to I liked the pictures. Cute… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Q predicted this.
Please type a paragraph and prove your worth.
In reply to Q predicted this. by beijing expat
Q is probably Kushner. Its somebody in the WH, or close, but it's too eloquent to be the other leaker: Trump.
In any case, Q is a time-waster headfake to keep the base pacified with rabbit holes and disinfo.
In reply to Q predicted this. by beijing expat
"... this current Fourth Turning began in September 2008 and is projected to last until around 2030."
Okay. So what was the previous turning about and how long did it last? If it is called the "Civil War Cycle", did it include the 1982-2000 bull market? Or afterwards? Or before?
How about instead we say that the "Colonial Cycle" was from 1945 to 1989 when the Wall came down. The "Revolution Cycle" lasted from 1989 until Trump's election in 2016. And now we are in the "Civil War" cycle?
It's all just clouds to conceal the robbery from the masses. Manufactured turnings, manufactured upheaval etc etc, none of it happens on it's own especially today because the population is far too dumbed down, so they shakeup everybody with manufactured crises to make everybody think things are new again. That's like a card game is just a micro version of the grand scheme of things. A shuffling of the deck of cards, and new hands are dealt, and the same poker game starts over. There's nothing new under the sun.
If you think Trump is a storm, just wait until the cryptos get their teeth into the throat of the financial system and start chomping down
I have to agree with one thing: I don't know a single person, friend or otherwise, who even knows who Carroll Quigley is, much less his famous book. I wouldn't bother bringing Quigley's name into a conversation with any one I associate with. It's like trying to tell people about Pizzagate and the pedo-elites: You just get this blank, awkward stare....
As the saying goes ... "when you are going through hell, keep going".