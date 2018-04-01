Michigan Activates Emergency Ops Ahead Of Chinese Space Station Crash

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 04/01/2018 - 11:25

With China's Tiangong-1 space station (translated as "Heavenly Palace") full of highly toxic chemicals such as hydrazine, set to crash into the earth at a still unknown location some time today, Michigan isn't taking any chances.

As a reminder, several weeks ago Aerospace.org predicted that while the list of possible crash sites includes locations in Northern China, South America, Southern Africa, Northern Spain and the United States, lower Michigan in particular is among the regions with the highest probability of a direct hit.

Fast forward to today when in advance of Tiangong's atmospheric reentry, sometime between now and April 2, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has activated the state's Emergency Operations Center today to monitor its travels.

According to the Detroit Free Press, and as noted previously, pieces of the 8.5 ton space station have the potential to land in the southern Lower Peninsula of Michigan, according to the Aerospace Corporation. Still , while the possibility that space debris could land in Michigan looms, the odds of it actually happening are miniscule.

"When considering the worst-case location ... the probability that a specific person (i.e., you) will be struck by Tiangong-1 debris is about 1 million times smaller than the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot," according to Aerospace, a government contractor that provides research, development, and advisory services to national-security space programs.

In any event, Michigan's Emergency Operations Center urges anyone who suspects they have encountered debris from the space station to call 911 and stay at least 150 feet away from it.

In a follow up article we will present readers with several options on how to track the space station's trajectory in real time.

Farqued Up Whoa Dammit Sun, 04/01/2018 - 12:46 Permalink

HL Mencken was right, Gov scares the shit out of the populace sending them running to the Gov clamoring for safety, with their wallets of course. If nuke radiation was as bad long term as we are told, Hiway 93 and 95 gutting NV would still be glowing in the dark. I wouldn't drink it or strike a match around hydrazine but piss on the danger, hydrogen is more explosive and is much more dangerous rolling down the interstates at 70 mph in a truck driven by a  25 yo still legally drunk from the night before. 

Endgame Napoleon Hillarys Server Sun, 04/01/2018 - 12:15 Permalink

Our odds of getting a decent-paying / full-time job in the USA, enabling us to cover rent without a spousal income or welfare and tax welfare for reproduction, are about equal with our odds of winning the Powerball and half as likely as getting hit by this piece of advanced Chinese engineering. If they cannot control this toxic ball of engineered space debris, preventing it from going rouge, wait until the “quality” Chinese engineering, promoted by the MSM, dominates the field of AI. This is a real marketing boon for the Chinese-made global exports.

VladLenin Sun, 04/01/2018 - 11:37 Permalink

911... Please hold

Recording: Welcome to the Michigan 911 system. Did you know you can control bleeding from gunshot and knife wounds by applying pressure... And don't forget April 22 is Earth Day.

AGuy VladLenin Sun, 04/01/2018 - 12:40 Permalink

Welcome to the Michigan 911 system. We are unable to answer your call at this time do to unfunded pension obligations.
Press 1 to forward your call to a priest for your last rights.
Press 2 to listen to some pleasant elevator music while you die.
Press 3 to listen to all the wonderful entitlements Michigan provides to its gov't employees at your expense.
Press any other button at this time to donate all of your assets to our lovely state gov't since your not going to need them soon.