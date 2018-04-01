Michigan Activates Emergency Ops Ahead Of Chinese Space Station Crash

With China's Tiangong-1 space station (translated as "Heavenly Palace") full of highly toxic chemicals such as hydrazine, set to crash into the earth at a still unknown location some time today, Michigan isn't taking any chances.
As a reminder, several weeks ago Aerospace.org predicted that while the list of possible crash sites includes locations in Northern China, South America, Southern Africa, Northern Spain and the United States, lower Michigan in particular is among the regions with the highest probability of a direct hit.
Fast forward to today when in advance of Tiangong's atmospheric reentry, sometime between now and April 2, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has activated the state's Emergency Operations Center today to monitor its travels.
According to the Detroit Free Press, and as noted previously, pieces of the 8.5 ton space station have the potential to land in the southern Lower Peninsula of Michigan, according to the Aerospace Corporation. Still , while the possibility that space debris could land in Michigan looms, the odds of it actually happening are miniscule.
"When considering the worst-case location ... the probability that a specific person (i.e., you) will be struck by Tiangong-1 debris is about 1 million times smaller than the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot," according to Aerospace, a government contractor that provides research, development, and advisory services to national-security space programs.
In any event, Michigan's Emergency Operations Center urges anyone who suspects they have encountered debris from the space station to call 911 and stay at least 150 feet away from it.
In a follow up article we will present readers with several options on how to track the space station's trajectory in real time.
911 my ass...
Ebay,baby
Please land in DC since most of America's space junk already inhabits that district and we certainly do not want to be racist so let some fine quality Chinese junk drop there as well. It will just add to the lawlessness already there:
https://sumofthyword.com/2017/01/18/the-mystery-of-lawlessness/
The sky's gonna fall in southern Michigan, LOL. How do people get though life being this stupid?
Live ground track of where it is. Enjoy. http://heavens-above.com/GroundTrack.aspx
Thanks! I might go outside and see if I can shoot it down!
Great target practice.
If you shoot at it from Michigan you can deflect it onto Buffalo New York instead!
It always snows in Buffalo so they would be happy for a change of stuff dropping from the sky.
The "Heavenly Palace, from China. Comes to Michigan....
Its a warning of DOOM. But for who???
..must be Novichok residue on the falling debris
F’n Russians
Tian GONG SHOW
I don't understand the graphic image. Why did they put a schoolbus up in space? Was Elon Musk involved?
Perhaps it can land in the Volkswagen graveyard.
You mean Detroit?
Nice link! Thanks!
It will land in Detoilet. Fortunately, there are an abundance of asswipes there.
They subscribe to the Detroit Free Press to hide their idiocy in obscurity and elect a governor to take care of them, and then tells them he can't.
HL Mencken was right, Gov scares the shit out of the populace sending them running to the Gov clamoring for safety, with their wallets of course. If nuke radiation was as bad long term as we are told, Hiway 93 and 95 gutting NV would still be glowing in the dark. I wouldn't drink it or strike a match around hydrazine but piss on the danger, hydrogen is more explosive and is much more dangerous rolling down the interstates at 70 mph in a truck driven by a 25 yo still legally drunk from the night before.
People with a misguided sense of duty and those who believe that they must offer their assistance in order to get into Heaven do the inhumane thing and help them.
I remember a prophesy of sorts about a dwelling place in the heavens and the end of the world as we know it.
https://alamongordo.com/the_last_hopi_indian_sign.html
Nothing good comes from China.
Chicken Little lives in Michigan? https://youtu.be/bGxdmfjnT2A
the whole world should be in emergency situation ... that thing is about 30 feet long ... what if it fails in your house?
Equally likely. North Korea to hit. Hmmm....
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
Yes every piece is going to land directly on your house
"what if it fails in your house?"
Odds are your home owners policy doesn't cover it.
An act of (the Chinese) god.
Then I will do the capitalist thing and sell it to the highest bidder. There are people who will pay for it.
Langley. It would be hugely symbolic.
Wearing my hard hat today.
If it hits Detroilet, it will improve that slum
Detroit officials were looking for a way to demolish some large areas of squalor. Maybe this space station will oblige them.
I bought an aluminum hard hat on eBay. It's fashionable and functional. It protects me from both incoming space debris and electro-magnetic mind control beams. I never leave the bunker without it.
"Wearing my hard hat today."
Is that you, Dave?
Could China put a few winning Powerball tickets inside its space stations?
Just a good will gesture.
Our odds of getting a decent-paying / full-time job in the USA, enabling us to cover rent without a spousal income or welfare and tax welfare for reproduction, are about equal with our odds of winning the Powerball and half as likely as getting hit by this piece of advanced Chinese engineering. If they cannot control this toxic ball of engineered space debris, preventing it from going rouge, wait until the “quality” Chinese engineering, promoted by the MSM, dominates the field of AI. This is a real marketing boon for the Chinese-made global exports.
If it hits my house, can I sue the Chinese?
would you accept petro yuan as payment? may be we can settle ahead of the crash ... a win win for everybody
Just cancelled my ice fishing expedition on Lake Michigan.
Way too risky.
Don't want to get flattened by some fucking Chinese space station.
Chinese space JUNK more like it.
Ice Drinking .... yeah
If it lands in Wayne County, it will vote democrat.
This would make for an interesting insurance claim if it obliterated your house.
Act of God?
I didn't know God is Chinese....
He is now. Run RoSum Ting Wong
Maybe it will land on the hoard of Central Americans heading our way. Squash!
Trump tweets: "Tired of winning yet?"
911... Please hold
Recording: Welcome to the Michigan 911 system. Did you know you can control bleeding from gunshot and knife wounds by applying pressure... And don't forget April 22 is Earth Day.
Welcome to the Michigan 911 system. We are unable to answer your call at this time do to unfunded pension obligations.
Press 1 to forward your call to a priest for your last rights.
Press 2 to listen to some pleasant elevator music while you die.
Press 3 to listen to all the wonderful entitlements Michigan provides to its gov't employees at your expense.
Press any other button at this time to donate all of your assets to our lovely state gov't since your not going to need them soon.
South Atlantic....
http://www.satview.org/?sat_id=37820U
I'm not sure why anyone would down vote this. It's a great link.
Lower Peninsula?
Pensacola? Isn't that where Jody Foster was looking up at the night sky through her telescope looking for her dead father?
"Dad, Is that you...?" -- Squash
Aren't you thinking of Lady Dianne Feinstein's call for a plane ticket there and she thought it was Pepsi-Cola? When the agent corrected her she curtly said, " Pepsi Cola Pensacola, WHATEVER!", the Hitlery influence in linguistics.
The heart of Michigan is the U.P. The rest of the State is the greater U.P. area.
