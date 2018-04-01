"No More DACA Deal" Trump Booms, "Must Go Nuclear" As "Refugee Caravan" Approaches

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 04/01/2018 - 10:41

Minutes after wishing Americans a Happy Easter, President Trump revealed a major shift in his strategy for pursuing an immigration deal with Democrats, and it's one that Trump-supporters-turned-critics like Anne Coulter may finally approve.

In a tweet, Trump - who has been crucified so to speak by the conservative media for caving in and failing to obtain border wall funding - complained that US border agents aren't allowed to do their jobs properly because of "ridiculous liberal (Democratic) laws" like "catch and release". And with more "dangerous caravans coming" to the US border, "Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL!"

As previously reported, over 1,500 Central Americans are on a crusade across Mexico in the hopes of being granted asylum at the U.S. border.

Setting out six days ago and marching under the slogan "Migrantes en la lucha" ("Migrants in the Fight") during holy week, the caravan comprised mostly of Hondurans was organized roughly a month ago by the mysterious group Pueblo Sin Fronteras (People Without Borders).

Trump also accused Mexico of doing "nothing" to stop people from flowing in through the Southern border, saying "they must stop the big drug and people flows" or he will "end their cash cow, NAFTA."

What Trump is referring to is that, as noted yesterday,  despite a majority of the Honduran migrants being in Mexico illegally, the caravan has not been stopped on its journey by local authorities, and people from Mexican towns along the way have been helping the refugees.

He also lashed out at the wave of undocumented immigrants "trying to take advantage of DACA."

Of course, this isn't the first time Trump has called for the Senate to implement the so-called "nuclear option" (allowing a simple majority to close debate on all legislation). Trump demanded that it be implemented just the other week while delivering his explanation for signing the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill. However. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has resisted such a move, fearing it could be brought to bear against the Republicans if the Democrats do win back control of Congress during the 2018 midterms.

Back in 2013, Senate Dems adopted the nuclear option for presidential nominations, a decision that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says he regrets.

Trump's tweet comes as more than 1,500 Central Americans are traveling across Mexico in the hopes of being granted asylum at the US border - something that will probably pose a substantial challenge to the Trump administration by reminding his base that the southern border wall that Trump promised during the campaign is still nothing more than a prototype in the vicinity of Tijuana.

CuttingEdge Bes Sun, 04/01/2018 - 10:57

Organized roughly a month ago by the mysterious group Pueblo Sin Fronteras (People Without Borders).

Financed by Soros, perchance?

 

The cunt needs to pay his back taxes to fund half the wall.

Then drop dead (slowly and painfully).

toady hedgeless_horseman Sun, 04/01/2018 - 11:07

So.... he's gonna nuke Mexico? That's where the "caravan" is currently?

Seems like it would be more "politically correct" to just disable a few vehicles out front, or take out a bridge a few miles in front of the caravan.

The world kinda frowns on the use of nuclear weapons....

BarkingCat toady Sun, 04/01/2018 - 12:27

Trump is either lying or ignorant.

"Catch and Release" is not a law but a policy of the Obama administration.

If he is continuing it then he is betraying his supporters and the nations.

 

Fucking man-up and do what is right.

Put the military on the border then call Mexico and tell them that those people are not crossing the border and are their problem.

Then hit Mexico with sanctions as they are cooperating with whomever is behind this migration.

the artist BarkingCat Sun, 04/01/2018 - 13:07

Spot on.

The reason the Mexican people are helping the caravan is because they dont want these people anywhere near them. The policy is, help anyone who gets in to Mexico to make it north. 

Make it difficult for Mexico and half of our problem is solved. 

Mexico's #1 import is US dollars. 

Mexico's #1 Export is their Revolution. This is because our immigration policy is the steam release valve for their civil unrest.

Mexico is run by despots that are mostly Euro types that dont represent Mexicans. Build the wall and help Mexico finally conquer their slave masters. 

BigFatUglyBubble hedgeless_horseman Sun, 04/01/2018 - 11:08

I'm starting to think these tweets don't accomplish anything besides getting everyone riled up.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump%E2%80%99s-daca-flip-flops…

next week he will be pro DACA again.  Basically whatever earns him political points and gets him attention, he tweets; no matter what the negative consequences or anxiety/confusion he provokes, even from his own base.

I hope he gets impeached purely on how inappropriately/irresponsibly he uses this twitter vehicle.  Why does he bring up the NYT and WaPo so much?  Why give them free publicity?  Does he have a backroom deal with them?  Just ignore them and let them slowly die, no one will notice.

BigFatUglyBubble toady Sun, 04/01/2018 - 11:18

Michael Savage and Mark Levin, though neo-con whores, have been doing a way better job for way longer at shaming the swamp, and that has never worked.  They are smarter, more informed, and better spoken than Trump.  It's hegelian dialectic.  That's why I don't listen to those guys anymore, besides them being warhawk zionists. 

BigFatUglyBubble shovelhead Sun, 04/01/2018 - 12:24 Permalink

Impeachment?

Charged with the crime of using Twitter? Oh dear, Maxine...Still at it?

 

I meant I hope he gets impeached, for whatever reason, because I think he is having a horrible negative impact on the country due to his twitter use, and his other off-the-cuff schizophrenic deceptive disingenuous bloviations.  If he gets impeached for jaywalking (I'm being facetious, but you get the point), good riddance, says I.

I apologize for being unclear.

Lumberjack Lumberjack Sun, 04/01/2018 - 11:38 Permalink

Now for the meat of the matter...

 

Tape Shows Israelis Training Cartels' Killers

August 30, 1989|KENNETH FREED | Times Staff Writer

http://articles.latimes.com/1989-08-30/news/mn-1305_1_israeli-training

BOGOTA, Colombia — Experienced Israeli instructors trained private paramilitary units whose members included a leader of the Medellin drug cartel's death squads, blamed in the killings this month of four judges and nine court workers, according to a videotape prepared by the Israelis themselves.

The 48-minute color videotape clearly showed former Israeli army Col. Yair Klein running military and assassination training exercises for about 50 men, including one known as Vladimir. Other foreigners speaking Hebrew were shown and heard on the videotape.

Vladimir, whose real name is Alfredo Vaquero, is identified by Colombian authorities as the leader of the Medellin cartel's paramilitary organization. 

...Any Questions? 

 

veritas semper… Lumberjack Sun, 04/01/2018 - 12:28 Permalink

I have a question regarding this:

 

The United States on Saturday blocked a draft UN Security Council statement urging restraint and calling for an investigation of clashes on the Gaza-Israel border, diplomats said.

Kuwait, which represents Arab countries on the council, presented the proposed statement, which called for an “independent and transparent investigation” of the violence.

The Palestinian Authority on Saturday blamed the US and Britain for obstructing the Palestinian and Arab effort to persuade the Security Council to issue a resolution blasting Israel for the 15 Palestinian fatalities

https://www.timesofisrael.com/us-blocks-un-resolution-condemning-israel…

US (and UK) block a resolution asking for an investigation into the recent massacre done by IDF : 15 dead,>1400 wounded.

This is the 44th time US blocks a resolution to investigate the crimes of the zionist entity against Palestine/Gaza.

So ,ask yourself: whose interests does US and the Donald protect ? because I  am sure I did not vote for this. I DO NOT CONSENT to this continuous mockery of justice on the internal and international scene.

On the other hand,there are politicians who still have dignity :

Gerry Adams of Ireland blasts Israel: Ireland called upon to expel Israeli ambassador