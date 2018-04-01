"No More DACA Deal" Trump Booms, "Must Go Nuclear" As "Refugee Caravan" Approaches

Minutes after wishing Americans a Happy Easter, President Trump revealed a major shift in his strategy for pursuing an immigration deal with Democrats, and it's one that Trump-supporters-turned-critics like Anne Coulter may finally approve.
In a tweet, Trump - who has been crucified so to speak by the conservative media for caving in and failing to obtain border wall funding - complained that US border agents aren't allowed to do their jobs properly because of "ridiculous liberal (Democratic) laws" like "catch and release". And with more "dangerous caravans coming" to the US border, "Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL!"
Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. “Caravans” coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018
As previously reported, over 1,500 Central Americans are on a crusade across Mexico in the hopes of being granted asylum at the U.S. border.
Setting out six days ago and marching under the slogan "Migrantes en la lucha" ("Migrants in the Fight") during holy week, the caravan comprised mostly of Hondurans was organized roughly a month ago by the mysterious group Pueblo Sin Fronteras (People Without Borders).
Trump also accused Mexico of doing "nothing" to stop people from flowing in through the Southern border, saying "they must stop the big drug and people flows" or he will "end their cash cow, NAFTA."
Mexico is doing very little, if not NOTHING, at stopping people from flowing into Mexico through their Southern Border, and then into the U.S. They laugh at our dumb immigration laws. They must stop the big drug and people flows, or I will stop their cash cow, NAFTA. NEED WALL!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018
What Trump is referring to is that, as noted yesterday, despite a majority of the Honduran migrants being in Mexico illegally, the caravan has not been stopped on its journey by local authorities, and people from Mexican towns along the way have been helping the refugees.
He also lashed out at the wave of undocumented immigrants "trying to take advantage of DACA."
These big flows of people are all trying to take advantage of DACA. They want in on the act!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018
Of course, this isn't the first time Trump has called for the Senate to implement the so-called "nuclear option" (allowing a simple majority to close debate on all legislation). Trump demanded that it be implemented just the other week while delivering his explanation for signing the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill. However. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has resisted such a move, fearing it could be brought to bear against the Republicans if the Democrats do win back control of Congress during the 2018 midterms.
Back in 2013, Senate Dems adopted the nuclear option for presidential nominations, a decision that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says he regrets.
Trump's tweet comes as more than 1,500 Central Americans are traveling across Mexico in the hopes of being granted asylum at the US border - something that will probably pose a substantial challenge to the Trump administration by reminding his base that the southern border wall that Trump promised during the campaign is still nothing more than a prototype in the vicinity of Tijuana.
April fools!
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-06-28/selective-enforcement-federal…
weapons of mass migration...designed to get us all to approve shrump's next executive emergency order foisting another $Trillon tax on us for the wall that he promised would be paid for by mexico...
tweets are such MANLY weapons...
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
… Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW
There’s a very simple way to end the Filibuster Rule. Just rename it Pedophilibuster. It will be "Gone in 60 Seconds"! ;-)
Looney
In reply to weapons of mass migration… by BullyBearish
McConnell needs to go nuclear with 51 majority in the Senate and get shit done for once....
In reply to … by Looney
Yeah, right after he gets approval from the Chamber of Commerce.
In reply to McConnell needs to go… by Stan522
Must. Have. Cheap. Labor.
In reply to Yeah, right after he gets… by Pigeon
no DACA deal!!!
but we need an
Israel Deal
Saudi Arabia Deal
$700,000,000,000+ MIC Deal
Wall Street Bankster Deal
------
can't have a klpetocratic-oligarchy-police/military state with out a scapegoat
Immigration - the distraction tool that works everytime
In reply to Must. Have. Cheap. Labor. by IridiumRebel
Financed by Soros, perchance?
The cunt needs to pay his back taxes to fund half the wall.
Then drop dead (slowly and painfully).
In reply to no DACA deal!!!… by Bes
Voters without borders
In reply to Organized roughly a month… by CuttingEdge
So.... he's gonna nuke Mexico? That's where the "caravan" is currently?
Seems like it would be more "politically correct" to just disable a few vehicles out front, or take out a bridge a few miles in front of the caravan.
The world kinda frowns on the use of nuclear weapons....
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Looks like "SOMEBODY" is stirring the immigration pot for political purposes.
In reply to So.... he's gonna nuke… by toady
Tell the caravan people that you want to help them on their journey north. Provide buses to Canada.
In reply to Looks like "somebody" is… by beepbop
Can't we make a deal with el Chapo? He "takes care" of all this, and he gets freedom?
In reply to Tell the caravan people that… by Billy the Poet
Military on the boarder is the only option, shoot to kill.
In reply to Can't we make a deal with el… by toady
No, seriously, if not el Chapo, some other narco gang... they're the defacto law in Mexico these days.... give them another fast-n-furious if they massacre these fucks!
Hell, if they do a good job, recognize them as the official government of Mexico. Maybe then we can get things done!
In reply to Military on the boarder is… by JimmyJones
Trump is either lying or ignorant.
"Catch and Release" is not a law but a policy of the Obama administration.
If he is continuing it then he is betraying his supporters and the nations.
Fucking man-up and do what is right.
Put the military on the border then call Mexico and tell them that those people are not crossing the border and are their problem.
Then hit Mexico with sanctions as they are cooperating with whomever is behind this migration.
In reply to No, seriously, if not el… by toady
Spot on.
The reason the Mexican people are helping the caravan is because they dont want these people anywhere near them. The policy is, help anyone who gets in to Mexico to make it north.
Make it difficult for Mexico and half of our problem is solved.
Mexico's #1 import is US dollars.
Mexico's #1 Export is their Revolution. This is because our immigration policy is the steam release valve for their civil unrest.
Mexico is run by despots that are mostly Euro types that dont represent Mexicans. Build the wall and help Mexico finally conquer their slave masters.
In reply to Trump is either lying or… by BarkingCat
Trump better not become another Merkel for fuck's sake.
Man up Don, don't be Soro's bitch. Hillary's got that covered already.
Man up dude, be a leader!
In reply to Spot on… by the artist
..about F’n time.
..thank you Beaners for the hypocrisy and creating the opportunity.
In reply to Trump better not become… by gladih8r
IMHO.........the military will not be doing shit.
Time for American citizens to lock and load and meet them at the border.
Tell me what sector they are going to cross and I will be there with my AR.
In reply to Military on the boarder is… by JimmyJones
Let the A 10 Warthogs stationed at Tucson have some live fire training practice along the boarder.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NvIJvPj_pjE
In reply to Military on the boarder is… by JimmyJones
You’re a genius
In reply to Tell the caravan people that… by Billy the Poet
Just tell them that it's OK to drink the water in Mexico. That ought to slow them down.
In reply to Tell the caravan people that… by Billy the Poet
Yep, raise the draw-bridge!
In reply to So.... he's gonna nuke… by toady
I'm starting to think these tweets don't accomplish anything besides getting everyone riled up.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump%E2%80%99s-daca-flip-flops…
next week he will be pro DACA again. Basically whatever earns him political points and gets him attention, he tweets; no matter what the negative consequences or anxiety/confusion he provokes, even from his own base.
I hope he gets impeached purely on how inappropriately/irresponsibly he uses this twitter vehicle. Why does he bring up the NYT and WaPo so much? Why give them free publicity? Does he have a backroom deal with them? Just ignore them and let them slowly die, no one will notice.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Yes. I think they're supposed to be a call for change, trying to shame the swamp into actually doing something, but Don miscalculated.
The swamp has no shame.
In reply to I'm starting to think these… by BigFatUglyBubble
Michael Savage and Mark Levin, though neo-con whores, have been doing a way better job for way longer at shaming the swamp, and that has never worked. They are smarter, more informed, and better spoken than Trump. It's hegelian dialectic. That's why I don't listen to those guys anymore, besides them being warhawk zionists.
In reply to Yes. by toady
Trump is the Social Media President in the same way JFK was the first Television President
In reply to Michael Savage and Mark… by BigFatUglyBubble
Samuel Culper,
I do believe you gets it. This is not about Trump. This is about the new paradigm shift in communication. Trump is merely a placeholder. A better placeholder than Hillary...until we can get our shit together.
The revolution has begun.
In reply to Trump is the Social Media… by Samuel Culper
How are they draining the swamp if they are neocon whores?
In reply to Michael Savage and Mark… by BigFatUglyBubble
David Dennison and Stormy Daniels star as Ward and June in the family classic “Leave it to Cleavage”.
In reply to I'm starting to think these… by BigFatUglyBubble
That's a lovely aureola you're sporting today, Mrs. Cleavage.
Thank you, Eddie.
In reply to David Dennison and Stormy… by chunga
Nothing says wholesome goodness like using an alias to bribe your porn actress floozies. I can be suck a jerk sometimes, just get ready for the SNL skits.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M-C8l1L-nIE
In reply to Thant's a lovely aureola you… by Billy the Poet
When did Trump, or anyone, say that Trump was anything other than a playboy, on the sexuality front?
In reply to Nothing says wholesome… by chunga
Marching on the border in his face while he whines on Twitter. Dems and Mexicans laughing lol
In reply to I'm starting to think these… by BigFatUglyBubble
Impeachment?
Charged with the crime of using Twitter? Oh dear, Maxine...Still at it?
In reply to I'm starting to think these… by BigFatUglyBubble
I meant I hope he gets impeached, for whatever reason, because I think he is having a horrible negative impact on the country due to his twitter use, and his other off-the-cuff schizophrenic deceptive disingenuous bloviations. If he gets impeached for jaywalking (I'm being facetious, but you get the point), good riddance, says I.
I apologize for being unclear.
In reply to Impeachment?… by shovelhead
Right, He is using social media to communicate directly instead of having his message diluted and misrepresented by the legacy media. for that you want to see him impeached.
OK
In reply to I meant I hope he gets… by BigFatUglyBubble
The clock on BFUB’s VCR still flashes midnight
In reply to Right, He is using social… by the artist
"High crimes and misdemeanors" reads the U.S. Constitution. How much you want to stretch the law to fit your sentiments of the moment tells what kind of rule your type would inflict: tyrannical .
In reply to I meant I hope he gets… by BigFatUglyBubble
Tyrannical, kind of like the wars, imperialist occupation, and arming of proxies in dozens of countries, that Trump has yet to address?
In reply to "High crimes and… by TBT or not TBT
https://www.timesofisrael.com/why-a-small-central-american-nation-became-a-trailblazer-on-jerusalem/
http://www.merip.org/mer/mer140/israel-central-america
https://www.google.com/amp/m.jpost.com/Israel-News/Netanyahu-to-pioneer-new-diplomatic-grounds-in-Latin-America-504616/amp
...Any questions?
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
Now for the meat of the matter...
Tape Shows Israelis Training Cartels' Killers
August 30, 1989|KENNETH FREED | Times Staff Writer
http://articles.latimes.com/1989-08-30/news/mn-1305_1_israeli-training
BOGOTA, Colombia — Experienced Israeli instructors trained private paramilitary units whose members included a leader of the Medellin drug cartel's death squads, blamed in the killings this month of four judges and nine court workers, according to a videotape prepared by the Israelis themselves.
The 48-minute color videotape clearly showed former Israeli army Col. Yair Klein running military and assassination training exercises for about 50 men, including one known as Vladimir. Other foreigners speaking Hebrew were shown and heard on the videotape.
Vladimir, whose real name is Alfredo Vaquero, is identified by Colombian authorities as the leader of the Medellin cartel's paramilitary organization.
...Any Questions?
In reply to https://www.timesofisrael… by Lumberjack
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.haaretz.com/amp/israel-turns-into-cocaine-trade-hub-1.5276110
In reply to Now for the meat of the… by Lumberjack
I have a question regarding this:
The United States on Saturday blocked a draft UN Security Council statement urging restraint and calling for an investigation of clashes on the Gaza-Israel border, diplomats said.
Kuwait, which represents Arab countries on the council, presented the proposed statement, which called for an “independent and transparent investigation” of the violence.
The Palestinian Authority on Saturday blamed the US and Britain for obstructing the Palestinian and Arab effort to persuade the Security Council to issue a resolution blasting Israel for the 15 Palestinian fatalities
https://www.timesofisrael.com/us-blocks-un-resolution-condemning-israel…
US (and UK) block a resolution asking for an investigation into the recent massacre done by IDF : 15 dead,>1400 wounded.
This is the 44th time US blocks a resolution to investigate the crimes of the zionist entity against Palestine/Gaza.
So ,ask yourself: whose interests does US and the Donald protect ? because I am sure I did not vote for this. I DO NOT CONSENT to this continuous mockery of justice on the internal and international scene.
On the other hand,there are politicians who still have dignity :
Gerry Adams of Ireland blasts Israel: Ireland called upon to expel Israeli ambassador
In reply to https://www.timesofisrael… by Lumberjack
There's a fuckload more Arabs than there are of Israelis. If they don't want to clean up their own neighborhood, then why should I give a shit? Sending tersely worded letters and chucking diplomats looks to me like a virtue signaling waste of time unless the object is to think you struck a blow for righteousness.
Not my problem.
In reply to I have a question regarding… by veritas semper…
There's a f*ckload more whites than there are of chosen double citizens. If they don't want to clean up on their own neighborhood,America, then why should serf like you ,who don't even realize what the problem is,give a s**t?
I fixed it for you.
In reply to There's a fuckload more… by shovelhead
I really can’t answer that question but there’s a young fella waiting for somethin in a pumpkin patch that may be able to help you...
——
”If you show me your big macs, I’ll show you my fry”...
Quote of a president in Profiles Of Courage..
In reply to I have a question regarding… by veritas semper…
Dju got it.
Soros approved event. No more nation states, only Plutocratic Plantations.
In reply to … by hedgeless_horseman
"satanic plantation" - Good vs evil is what the one world government is ultimately all about.
In reply to Dju got it… by HRClinton