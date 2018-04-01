Russia Claims Skripal Poisoning Was Staged By UK Intelligence

Russia's Ambassador to the UK, Alexander Yakovenko, says that London's reluctance to share information on the March 4 poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal has led Moscow to suggest that London authorities actually perpetrated the crime.
“We have very serious suspicion that this provocation was done by British intelligence,” Yakovenko told Russia's NTV channel - adding however that Moscow had no direct proof, but that the UK's behavior constitutes strong circumstantial evidence in support of their theory.
Skripal case: How UK ‘explains’ why Russia is to blame in 1-minute VIDEO https://t.co/Dx0uqP0LrE pic.twitter.com/7UfX2gAwVr— RT (@RT_com) March 30, 2018
Yakovenko also suggested that London had gained several benefits from the poisoning - both short and long-term, in that Theresa May's government is capitalizing on the event in order to boost support at home, while burying headlines over its failures to negotiate better Brexit terms. The long-term benefit, according to Yakovenko, is that London is able to elevate itself into a primary position in the ongoing confrontation between the West and Russia.
“The Britons are claiming a leading role in the so-called containment of Russia. To win support from the people and the parliament for this containment of Russia, a serious provocation was required. And the Britons may have done a really savage one to get this support" -Alexander Yakovenko
Skripal and his daughter were poisoned in Salisbury using what the UK says was a "military grade" nerve agent developed by Russia from the "Novichok" family of toxins - however Russia's representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) told state-run television in mid-March that the U.S. and U.K. developed the military-grade nerve agent used in the attack.
"There has never been a ‘Novichok’ research project conducted in Russia," Shulgin told the Rossia-1 television station, as the The Moscow Times first reported. "But in the West, some countries carried out such research, which they called 'Novichok,' for some reason.”
According to military experts at the British Defence, Science and Technology Laboratory at Porton Down, the substance used in the attack is part of the "Novichoks" family of nerve agents. This roughly translates into "newcomer" in Russian.
Speaking at the 87th session of the OPCW Friday, Shulgin suggested the “unfounded” accusations from the West should be redirected at themselves. “[It] may very well be that the substance used [in Skripal’s poisoning] may have come from the stocks” of the U.S. and U.K. -Newsweek
“Our British colleagues should recall that Russia and the United Kingdom are members of the OPCW which is one of the most successful and effective disarmament and non-proliferation mechanisms," Shulgin said. "We call upon them to abandon the language of ultimatums and threats and return to the legal framework of the chemical convention, which makes it possible to resolve this kind of situation."
Yakovenko also notes that the British authorities have insisted on withholding information from the public regarding the deaths of high-profile people with Russian ties, such as former Russian intelligence officer Alexander Litvinenko, Georgian tycoon-turned-fugitive Badri Patarkatsishvili, Russian businessman Boris Berezovsky, and Russian whistleblower Aleksandr Perepilichny.
Following the Skripal poisoning, the UK and several of its allies responded by expelling Russian diplomats - with the Trump administration kicking 60 Russians out of the country, and the UK expelling 23. Russia returned "fire" with the expulsion of several foreign diplomats, and a demand that Britain scale back its diplomatic mission in Russia - affecting over 50 jobs.
The UK still hasn't explained why out of the myriad of ways to kill a human being, Russia would use Novichok - certainly knowing it would directly implicate them in Skripal's death.
Comments
Western MSM will either continue with the old narrative or drop it altogether.
The West needs a new war to keep their Sheeple distracted, focused away from the complete fuckery here at home.
The UK's persecution of Russia arises from two unreported incidents in Syria during operations in Eastern Ghouta. In late February, the SAA's special force unit trapped a group of UK Special Forces in a siege, near Kafr Batna settlement. That incident occurred a few days after another unit of UK Special Forces was captured near Nashabiyah!
London didn’t want to deal with Assad and sought to negotiate their release with Russia, with Oman as a mediator. Moscow replied that it was the jurisdiction of Syrian military authorities. Mattis’s visit to Oman on March 11 was to attempt to secure the release of a US officer and two Israelis also captured in the same operation in Eastern Ghouta.
The UK and US governments (deep state?) see risks rising in Syria and since Russia refuses to back down, pressure on other fronts had to be increased to raise the stakes for Moscow.
The Skripal attack was clearly a total cock-up but that didn’t matter. All the UK/US wanted was an/any excuse to vilify Russia – no evidence required, it is all Kabuki. That is why the 5-eyes (excluding NZ) and Nato (excluding Turkey) fell in line with the recent expulsions – no evidence required. The whole point was to show Putin that ‘the West’ doesn’t need evidence – the more ridiculous the better! Everyone knows that Russia didn’t do it... but will kick Russia anyway, if it continues on its current path.
Speculation: was the Skripal plan put together by the CIA (deep state) and MI6 (with UK government support) behind Trump’s back, which pretty much forced him to go along with the expulsions etc., is that one of the reasons why he has now announced US troops will be leaving Syria altogether?
The evil people, Theresa May, Stoltenberg, Trump and the rest, are damming Russia with obvious lies.
The Novichok nerve agents don't even exist.
HERE IS THE PROOF:
The Novichok nerve agents are supposedly much more toxic than the nerve gases VX or Sarin.
Mirzayanov's book, published in 2008, contains the formulas he alleges can be used to create Novichoks. In 1995, he explained that "the chemical components or precursors" of Novichok are "ordinary organophosphates that can be made at commercial chemical companies that manufacture such products as fertilizers and pesticides."
https://www.amazon.com/State-Secrets-Insiders-Chronicle-Chemical/dp/143…
Basically, Mirzayanov claims that it is relatively easy to make the Novichok nerve agents.
So, some enterprising Arabs could buy a few chemists to make a few tons of it and then spray it all over the little Satan.
Do you really think that the Jews who run the United States would allow the publication of information that could lead to thousands of deaths in Israel?
Do you really think they would protect the publisher of such information by giving him residence in the United States?
Remember, Mirzayanov was given residence in the United States after he was kicked out of Russia.
There are also a number of "people who should know" that have stated that there is zero solid evidence for the existence of the Novichok nerve agents. For example: Robin Black in Development, Historical Use and Properties of Chemical Warfare Agents (2016):
"In recent years, there has been much speculation that a fourth generation of nerve agents, ‘Novichoks’ (newcomer), was developed in Russia, beginning in the 1970s as part of the ‘Foliant’ programme, with the aim of finding agents that would compromise defensive countermeasures. Information on these compounds has been sparse in the public domain, mostly originating from a dissident Russian military chemist, Vil Mirzayanov. No independent confirmation of the structures or the properties of such compounds has been published."
https://www.craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2018/03/the-novichok-story-is-i…
And, Alexander Shulgin, Russia's representative to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (2018):
"There has never been a ‘Novichok’ research project conducted in Russia,... But in the West, some countries carried out such research, which they called 'Novichok,' for some reason.”"
CONCLUSION: The Novichok nerve agents don't even exist.
I wish they would come out to say 9/11 was staged too (the UK has set an example...so no evidence presentation necessary here either). That would stir the pot quite a bit.
The World Trade Center buildings (WTC 1, WTC 2 and WTC 7) fell at almost free-fall speed.
This is a physical impossibility without explosives.
This has been clearly stated at numerous internet sites and should be obvious to everyone.
I don't know why the Russians haven't pointed this out.
It would certainly be an interesting response to the Skripal case.
They have an Ace.
A professor of organic chemistry in Cornell -- and a fellow ZH'er -- spoke out recently about the impossiblity of anyone being able to prove that the Russians could be pin pointed as the culprits in the Skripal poising (Funny that it took a ZH'er to finally speak...thank you professor!)
@DavidBCollum
Prof of Organic Chemistry @ Cornell. Libertarian. Fan of Austrian business cycle, Zero Hedge, gold. *trigger warning.* dbc6@cornell.edu
https://mobile.twitter.com/DavidBCollum
"I will say it again: Anybody who tells you this nerve agent must have come from Russia is a liar--a complete and utter liar. They are simple compounds:"
https://mobile.twitter.com/DavidBCollum/status/978435092103254016
"They are inherently simple, albeit dangerous molecules to make. Nothing I know tracks it to Russia. Certainly not claims that it somehow requires unique military technology. It is simple organic chemistry."
https://twitter.com/DavidBCollum/status/978438333054570496
"I can guarantee you I have made organic compounds more complex than any made by any defense lab in the world. Organic chemistry is really just cooking in disguise. The best chemists are in pharma process and academia, not defense labs."
https://twitter.com/DavidBCollum/status/978600187642941440
"Hey organic chemists: the Novichuk nerve agents are like those "
"Hey Chemists: I need a poll. Any PhD organic chemist in any country could make Novichuk nerve agents shown above (maybe at great risk but still slap them together):"
https://twitter.com/DavidBCollum/status/978603680894242819
"1) There are reasons to doubt that these compounds are military grade nerve agents or that a Russian “Novichok” programme ever existed. If they were potentially usable as chemical weapons, people on the OPCW Scientific Advisory Board who were in a position to know the properties of these compounds would have recommended that they be added to the list of Scheduled Chemicals. They have never been added.
2) Synthesis at bench scale of organic chemicals such as the purported “Novichoks” is within the capability of a modern chemistry laboratory. Porton Down itself must have been able to synthesize these compounds in order to develop tests for them. The detection of such a compound does not establish Russian origin.
Mirzayanov originally claimed that the Novichok agents were easy to synthesize:-
One should be mindful that the chemical components or precursors of A-232 or its binary version novichok-5 are ordinary organophosphates that can be made at commercial chemical companies that manufacture such products as fertilizers and pesticides. (Mirzayanov, 1995).
https://timhayward.wordpress.com/2018/03/14/urgent-communication-questi…
"As Edinburgh University today hosts the annual Erickson Lecture, it is a good moment to reflect on the remarkable contribution of Professor John Erickson (1929-2002) to easing tensions between Russia and the West during the original Cold War"
https://timhayward.wordpress.com/2018/03/30/edinburgh-conversations-wit…
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/03/clinton-state-department-discourag…
Yep. Dave knows his stuff better than most. When he was a grad student at Columbia, he probably could have made any of these materials without killing himself. But that was a long time ago, right Dave? At this point he'd be lucky to pour piss from a boot without spilling it all over himself! :-)
Come on, Dave. It's only me ribbing you. No need to get pissed and down-vote me!
I think the Brits simply had an accident in Porton Down, couldnt cover it up and needed a scapegoat. They chose the usual NATO mil std. Russky storyline. Poor basterd Skripal was chosen as human evidence and his daughter was collateral damage.
I agree with you completely on this one.
if the brits can try to keep an entire country addicted to opium they then can and will do ANYTHING heinous to attempt to advance their interests, regardless of the degree of EVIL that they do...
and of course, lying comes naturally to them...
the REAL conundrum is how ANYONE believes them...
Look at this video. Great . from Russian TV :
LOL: Russians Laugh At Leaked British Presentation That "Proves" Russia is Guilty
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2A50Ro7JpOg
" The Novichok nerve agents don't even exist. "
I happen to know a lot about chemistry. The chemical structures for those nerve agents are all chemically reasonable, and there is no reason to doubt that they can be made and that they are chemically stable for their intended purpose. If you had access to the right chemicals, these things would be easy to make, but you'd have to be a complete fool to attempt that unless you had the proper facilities and training because I can assure you that everything from this family of chemicals is likely to be evil.
I happen to know a lot about chemistry. The chemical structures for those nerve agents are all chemically reasonable..."
I have never seen the Novichok formulas. I didn't buy Mirzayanov's book.
Please write them here for me.
Nerve gases have quite simple formulas.
In reply to " The Novichok nerve agents… by Mr_Potatohead
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Novichok_agent
In reply to I happen to know a lot about… by Slack Jack
Ok, so Ms. Ruskie PotatoTits will suck you down to the root with the nerve agent as lipstick. I get it, Ringo.
LOL. Did I hit a nerve by actually knowing what I was writing about?
The Novichoks look like a list of substances that might be made from existing nerve gases by substituting certain bits with chemically similar bits.
If the product had turned out to be better than VX, it would not have been published.
In this case, the published formulas would be those of the reject product.
However, I still think the Novichoks never existed as a real product. Totally made up.
"Did (Mr_Potatohead) hit a nerve by actually knowing what I was writing about?"
Looks like it, because this topic is actively being flushed.
I've been around a long time and have followed this kind of stuff for most of my career. When something works as a chemical or biological agent or a drug, any good chemist can reasonably predict a very large number of other things that can be made and tested. In all likelihood, many of these predictions would be accurate to some degree- some to an extent that would surprise you. That's how chemistry works, and good chemists get paid a lot of money to do exactly that better than most people. It would be extremely naive to think that this is all a bunch of crap. I'll guarantee you that these compounds can be made and that they'd be nasty. Which one is nastier? I wouldn't want to find out the hard way, but pretty much anything made from this combo of chemicals should do bad things to people.
FWIW, I worked in a research lab as an undergraduate with an MS Chem Student who was an army ROTC. His summer job was to work in the chemical weapons facility making nerve agents during the early 1980's. He told us a lot about what he learned from his two summers in the army lab. Very interesting and scary stuff!
In reply to " The Novichok nerve agents… by Mr_Potatohead
I'm the one rolling on the floor laughing because you have no idea who I am, what I know, and what I do for a living.
And not only that, we don't care who you are, or what you do.
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/03/clinton-state-department-discourag…
Hillary and the Brits tried to suppress any talk of Novichok after the book was released and as Wikileaks revealed they actively tried to keep it off the books of the OPCW. It was only after the Iranians re-created the stuff and published their work that it was finally recognized in 2016.
Three questions come to mind which the U.S. and British government should be pressed to answer:
That accusation makes much more sense than the one coming from the west- That Putin, after turning this guy over in a spy exchange, letting him live in Britain, in the general public under his own name for 8 years, during which time he would have given up every bit of useful information he had, suddenly decided to kill him for no apparent reason at a time when geopolitical tensions are higher than ever in many ways, knowing that they would be blamed, even though killing him would accomplish nothing and was essentially all risk/no reward, and would ensure that future spy exchanges would be impossible if Russia started killing them post exchange.
There are so many people and entities that benefit from this that it would entail a lengthy article examining just a few. Various western governments, the MIC, the entire western banking system, Ukraine's puppet government, Putin's own domestic opposition seeking to undermine him, on and on. In no way would killing him benefit Russia or Putin. Its absurd on its face.
Forced Trump to go along ?? How exactly did that force him to go along ??? Wouldn't a president with balls just say show me the absolute proof or fuck you ?? Or I'll go along with you as soon as you do what I want with respect to illegal immigration. I would especially tell the UK to fuck off as they don't even want me in their country plus they will very soon be an avenue for radical moslems to get their hands on weapons, military secrets and who knows what else.
As I said, that is my speculation - was Trump presented with a fait accompli by the deep state and if so what would he do about it? That is why I suggest his revenge is to pull the troops out of Syria.
We already know that he went ahead and launched 60 Tomahawks a year ago on the back of an obvious false flag - what would a "president with balls" have done then?
No and NO.
See the last year Pentagram investment of 70 Mil into Porton Down Salisbury. See Cambridge Analityca's involvement.
The pulling out of troops from Syria,IF it happens,is the result of the fact that US has lost the war there. Have you seen the E Ghouta spectacular actions of SAA and Russia ?
The only thing left to do is declare victory and leave.
Where's Face-Hooker in all of this Russian blacks ops?
Yes. I've read this. But I don't think this is the only reason.
I think that this coordinated attack is to try to isolate Russia on the international arena,to demonize her,to delegitimize her actions,including at the UNSC ,where Russia is opposing the AAZ empire(one last example was Russia's veto to block a US /UK /France resolution trying to condemn Iran for the war in Yemen and arming the Houthis; Russia,also is not involved in that war,vetoed US).
This is what the evil Empire does ,in general ,before attacking a country.
I don't know if US is mad enough to try to start a hot war with Russia. But ,judging by the total lack of any decency and restraint ,any modicum of respect for international law ,by how unhinged US/UK and their vassals have become, they might be that stupid.
But ,in my view this is a good thing,because it is showing to the rest of the world that they lost any pretense of high moral ground . When you have to appeal to laughable propaganda ,that no one believes anymore,to amateurish false flags to discredit your opponent , you are done as a nation,as a power.
As Zappa said:
“The illusion of freedom will continue as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will just take down the scenery, they will pull back the curtains, they will move the tables and chairs out of the way and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater.”
We all see the brick wall now (and no,it's not that wall the Donald razzled dazzled you with during his campaign)
Thumbs up to Veritas Semper and Europox for an enlightening discussion.
I find this fascinating and I like it very much but unless you can at least post links it is pure conjecture.
Some of it is from Maxim Suchov quoting Yevgeny Satanovsky - check his twitter feed: https://twitter.com/MSuchkov_ALM
Search FARS news agency for: Kafr Batna and Nashabiyah - also reported by the guy in Coventry at the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Do ordinary search on "Mattis Oman"
Edit: not me that junked you but I do think maybe you could have tried to check what I wrote and come back with anything you couldn't find rather than just asking for links... you might have found something interesting we could all have benefitted from.
Here it is ,this guy has connections to Russia's government:
https://twitter.com/MSuchkov_ALM/status/980150643380846592
You can actually verify (or at least double check) some of the things Suchov mentions - he attributes it to Satanovsky but if you do some searching (especially on Iranian agencies like FARS) there is some support for what Satanovsky is saying.
How about a War Between the States. Economic at first (maybe last also). Complete cut off of Transfer payments (except SS which was earned even though a Ponzi) and let's see which "Producers" in which States support their "Welfare Class."
About every 200 years Great Britain loses control of itself and has to have a civil war. The world will thank Russia in 50 years for nuking London.
"Western MSM will either continue with the old narrative or drop it altogether."
I bet they will drop this like the Vegas shooting pretty soon. Their bullshit doesn't even pass a cursory logic test starting with they are still alive and going from there.
I gotta say, its just to bizarre to be Russians. I don't buy it one bit.
Whatever you say, St Pooty
Too amateurish to be from Vlad. Per Syria and Donets, does Russia seem amateurish?
Too amateurish for MI5/6 or Special Branch.
The whole thing stinks of politicians trying to make hay out of something else, on the fly.
Would not surprise me if it all started out with food poisoning and then got out of hand as the lies piled
up.
Absolutely. And the subsequent accusations about the Russians targeting the UK power grid are the icing on that cake.
Yep, just like the poisonous gas attack in Syria from several years ago. The CIA tried to frame President Assad at the behest of the MIC to get the USA involved in a hot war. President Trump needs to clean house at the CIA, NSA and DIA.
That swamp fights like hell against draining.
Bull Shit, OTHERWISE they would have fucking PROTESTED it all the way to the U.N. and from mountain tops in between.
Who is they? You know, you don't have to be too intelligent to use proper nouns.
