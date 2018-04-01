Socialism, Privacy, & Charity For The Powerful. Capitalism, Surveillance, & Rugged Individualism For The Powerless.

Authored by Caitlin Johnstone via Steemit.com,
The crowning achievement in hypocrisy must go to those staunch Republicans and Democrats of the Midwest and West who were given land by our government when they came here as immigrants from Europe. They were given education through the land grant colleges. They were provided with agricultural agents to keep them abreast of forming trends. They were granted low interest loans to aid in the mechanization of their farms, and now that they have succeeded in becoming successful, they are paid not to farm. And these are the same people that now say to black people, whose ancestors were brought to this country in chains and who were emancipated in 1863 without being given land to cultivate or bread to eat, that they must pull themselves up by their own bootstraps. What they truly advocate is socialism for the rich and capitalism for the poor.”
~ Martin Luther King, Jr
"I gotta get rid of this stuff. Man, I don't know what I'm gonna do with it. The more money you make, the more free shit they give you. It makes no sense."
~ Adam Sandler, Funny People (2009)
A GoFundMe for former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who was fired two weeks ago by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, has raised over $400,000 in less than a day.
Another way to say that would be that a former officer from the US intelligence community, who is married to a successful physician and will surely receive a book deal worth millions of dollars, just had a charity drive which in less than a day raised an amount of money it would take the average American years to earn.
Meanwhile, an impoverished American recently died because his GoFundMe failed to raise enough money for his insulin and an FBI whistleblower was just arrested for trying to bring transparency to the Bureau's secret domestic surveillance practices while banks receive massive bailouts, global fossil fuel subsidies total trillions of dollars, and Amazon paid zero federal taxes last year despite earning billions.
Even leaving aside the reasons for McCabe's firing and the shady dealings he was accused of, this is a very solid illustration of everything that is sick about the United States of America.
In America you have socialism for the rich and capitalism for the poor.
You have government secrecy for the powerful and surveillance for the powerless.
You have charity for wealthy establishment lackeys and rugged individualism for ordinary human beings.
Those at the top are uplifted even further, while those on the bottom are stomped through the floor.
Julian Assange is currently under siege in the Ecuadorian embassy, deprived of mobility, sunlight and healthcare, and now internet, phone calls and visitors, all because he dared to bring some transparency to the powerful. Meanwhile the intelligence and defense agencies who serve as the armed goon squad of the wealthy and the powerful are able to kill, destroy and pillage from behind the opaque walls of near-total government secrecy in the name of "national security". And instead of defending the single defenseless man who speaks truth to power, mainstream media reporters around the world are spitting on him in near-unanimity because he hurts power's feelings.
This is how we end up with John Bolton, people. This is the "kiss-up, kick-down" pathway to success that elevates bloodthirsty psychopaths like John Bolton, the worst of the worst, the ones willing to do the most killing on behalf of the powerful and the most stomping on the powerless to get to the top. This has become the unquestioned pathway in every sphere of public life. We have a situation now where the highest echelons of power are not the wisest among us, but the wiliest.
The fourth estate is full of everyday people who at one point presumably believed they were there to bring truth to power, stomping on the silvery head of one who does, while sucking up to the very power that he regularly embarrasses with his leak drops.
Speaking as an Australian, it sickens me to see my fellow Australians slip down this slope. Like many Australians, I was brought up to champion the underdog, cheer on the little Aussie battler, go into bat for the vulnerable and chop down tall poppies. My Australia wasn't one that delighted in leaving one of our own to wither and die under siege in a "small camp" while making a parade of brown-nosing the establishment. It wasn't a place where you used your gifts to help the powerful and hurt the vulnerable. It was the kind of place that created a man like Julian Assange, one that believed in constantly choosing the highest interest over self-interest. It wasn't one where you used your gifts with the pen to turn a hero into someone everyone could feel okay about abandoning.
To all who work in the media:
...your selfish obsession with choosing your career over telling the truth when it counts, with choosing not to know rather than to dig and find out something you'd rather not know, with choosing getting along with your mates rather than standing up for what you know is right, that tiny little seemingly innocuous preference you have is what is driving our whole species towards extinction. That's your copy of the mind virus that is killing us all. You are in a position of power and you are using it to kill us.
When you choose to masturbate some old mens' desire for a final war with Russia rather than present the case for peace, you are killing us all. When you choose to roundly condemn a man for bringing truth to power rather than helping him do so, you are killing us all. When you choose to help Andrew bloody McCabe instead of the poor and the powerless, you are killing us all. Every time you suck up to power to get ahead a little, you are killing us all.
Do better, humans. Do the opposite of John Bolton, who kisses up to power and kicks down at the powerless.
Punch up at the most powerful, and to the powerless, extend a helping hand. Lift up the Julian Assanges and pull down the John Boltons. Give privacy to the people, not to power. Give bailouts to human beings, not banks. Give subsidies to the poor, not to the plutocrats. Give money to people who need it, not to Andrew McCabe.
* * *
Comments
Individualism for the poor... but they also get a kermit-sounding Canadian philosemite to tell them to "clean your room" so it ain't all bad.
(Check the comment section on this Jordan Peterson article. It was a bloodbath of his thesis that Jews are simply better than the rest of us: https://jordanbpeterson.com/psychology/on-the-so-called-jewish-question/
Highlights from different posters there:
"Jewish people are over-represented in positions of competence and authority because, as a group, they have a higher mean IQ." -- Jordan Peterson
"It’s possible that we should be happy about this, rather than annoyed: is the fact that smart people are working hard for our mutual advancement really something to feel upset?" -- Jordan Peterson
Peterson's Zionist Speech: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=03ITkUiyPVA
As I stated earlier, Peterson got slaughtered in his own comment section. The commenters walked into his house and put their muddy boots on his dining room table, got served a steak dinner by his wife, and made love to the wife in front of him while he licked his lips.)
In reply to 1st by Leakanthrophy
break that insolent son of a bitch just like they broke the actual war hero and patriot gen flynn.
In reply to 2nd by Dindu Nuffins
"The war will be quick.
It will be easy.
And we will surely win."
-- Mike Duncan from the Revolutions podcast summing up the liars who whispered in the right ears to start the worst wars
In reply to 2nd by Dindu Nuffins
As 'courageous' as Peterson has been in the fight against PC, even someone like him knows there is a line you don't cross. A rail you don't touch. Words that are not to be uttered. He would be hung out to dry if he told the truth in print. In fact, I'd go so far as to say his piece was 'secret-sauced' with some very wry cynicism on his part - using a little 'reverse psychology' if you will, to drive his point. That is just my observation ---
In reply to 2nd by Dindu Nuffins
Okay. I understand that many argue he's being careful, but his speech at the "Canadians for Balfour 100" event was pretty zesty and openly Zionist. Think about it. He attended a celebration of the Balfour Agreement's 100th anniversary. The agreement signed in 1917 which begins with the words "Dear Lord Rothschild" and sets down the basics for the Jewish state to be carved out of Palestine. Not only does he attend this celebration, but he speaks at it and said the Jews are the oppressed group in Palestine... but he's actually not an ardent Zionist?
In reply to As 'courageous' as Peterson… by Consuelo
Another article preaching to the choir. The rich spread their losses to the population while keeping the profits for themselves, that is Socialism for the rich, and capitalism for the poor. But I don't get bothered by it because what's really happening is the souls of the rich are getting stoned to death. It's all just part of the real holy war, I don't get rich that way you can and your souls die. I don't need to get wealthy as if all I have is this one life. Time is on my side.
Not exactly a choir. There's a honest fault-line on ZH still between libertarians and identitarians, with many supposing that individualism is a real creed based on sound principles, rather than merely a means to disunite those who are to be ruled by the jewish supremacists and their puppets, whose own motto among themselves is ever Kol yisrael arevim zeh bazeh.
In reply to Another article preaching to… by MusicIsYou
One has to be careful to not envy the materially wealthy, because there is not actually anything about them to envy. Their souls are getting slowly stoned. If people had any sense they'd be thanking God they're poor.
In reply to Not exactly a choir. There's… by Dindu Nuffins
Envy? That's jewish talk there. We dont hate these people for their wealth, but their agendas to enslave or exterminate whites. I won't condemn my children and future grandchildren to extermination because I waited for the afterlife for my lineage to defend itself.
While a Christian myself, these cucky "give up and wait for the afterlife" Christians are an insidious cancer that only weakens the earthly security of their faithful. I long for the vigourous Christianity of ages past that defended itself rather than yielding submissively to fatalism on earth.
In reply to One has to be careful to not… by MusicIsYou
There's no honor in poverty. There's no dishonor either, but poverty should not be lauded as preferable in any way.
In reply to One has to be careful to not… by MusicIsYou
Personally, I've always idealised the life of the Voortrekker myself: to be poor as dirt, but surrounded by a proud and determined nation of equally poor and hard-working kinsmen, able to throw down their plows and pick up their long rifles and band together to rolfstomp any swarthy horde of feral natives or even a clockwork precision AngloZionist force like the British Army that dares to invade.
If whites were poor but securely in charge of their families' and nations' destinies, there'd be no problem. Yet a preponderance of the rich are a different ethnicity who hate whites, and this gives them the wherewithal to pursue their destruction. That's the rub.
In reply to There's no honor in poverty… by bluecollartrader
If you dig deep enough the essence of the problem is that most of us still assume we are seperate independent individuals. We hold this view despite being told by our greatest scientists that as Einstein said "Our seperation of each other is an optical illusion of consciousness" and despite our scientists being unable to discover anything in the universe that can be called seperate and independent. If we were to start looking at ourselves as being interconnected and interdependent it would result in radical changes- the idea of allowing humans to live in poverty would make no sense, the idea of profiting at the expense of others would stop being seen as sensible, the idea of war as being honourable would end.
In reply to There's no honor in poverty… by bluecollartrader
True to some extent, but you went a little too far in supposing there's a single humanity. There is at least a dozen different collective entities, rather than one huge blob. And even these entities are more like onions with their own sublayers of separate identities. Yet you are more-or-less right that individuals are nothing without a larger meaning found in others, such as family and nation.
The Talmudic mystics among the Jews believe, for example, that each of the Jews is a constituent molecule of the aggregate body of Adam, the physical reflection of God himself, and that when the Jewish race has reached its fullness, the body of Adam consisting of all Jews will rule earth in the image of God.
Now, if you are saying all humans are equal and in the same giant collective entity, go live in a black neighbourhood and see how connected you feel. You got to know your own people to survive in this world. Yes, to some extent we are all part of a larger group, but it is also natural to struggle against other groups with vastly different genetic and behavioural tendencies.
In reply to If you dig deep enough the… by luckylongshot
Identitarianism is just socialism seen from the other side. There's no difference.
It's all just "oppressor" and "oppressed". Socialists claim whites are the "oppressors", and coloured people are the "oppresssed". The white identitarians claim they are the "oppressed" and the jews are the "oppressors".
You all want your victim cards, because with socialism, victimhood is what pays.
In reply to Not exactly a choir. There's… by Dindu Nuffins
"It's good to be king."~Mel Brooks
ZOG USSA --> Full-Spectrum 'Dystopia Inc' - both Home & Abroad
People are blind to the weapons of God. The desire to get materially wealthy is a weapon of God's, and over population is a weapon of God as well.
Smart oligarchs keep bread cheap and allow the plebs to live with some dignity. They know that the hungry have nothing to lose, they'll start a revolution and the life of the rich parasitoid will suddenly be in danger.
I heard an interview during the Salvadorian peoples effort to kick out the corporate fascist US and its genocidal, rapist, torturing, sadistic School of the Americas puppet military dictators. A young Salvadoran revolutionary female was being interviewed as she was riding into a pueblo on a donkey with an AK 47 strapped around her back. The journalist was the great Mark Cooper, a journalist for Pacifica Radio. He asked her why she was putting her life in almost certain danger of rape, torture and then dismemberment (her head would be cut off and stuffed into her abdomen, which was the preferred way for the US CIA trained allies to kill female revolutionaries). She said that she had been starving, she had been raped, her family had been killed. She said that at least she would try to fight back. That she really had nothing to lose.
A parasitoid is an organism that lives in close association with its host and at the host's expense, and which sooner or later kills it. Parasitoidism is one of six major evolutionary strategies within parasitism. Parasitoidism is distinguished by the fatal prognosis for the host, which makes the strategy close to predation
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Parasitoid
what socialism and what capitalism? what we have here is a pure secular fascism run by oligarchs and controlled by the tribe
Disposable income = wages – (taxes + the cost of living)
Maximising profit means minimising wages.
The minimum wage is set when disposable income equals zero.
The minimum wage = taxes + the cost of living.
Which is more attractive to international capital looking to maximise profit, the US or China?
Just do the maths.
Western leaders hadn’t done the maths and didn’t realise the cost of living needed to converge everywhere for a world with free trade and the free movement of capital.
This includes housing costs, I am afraid.
The cost of living = housing costs + healthcare costs + student loan costs + food + other costs of living
The US was having a laugh.
The Germans do the maths, but haven’t thought about the consequences.
“Germany is turning to soft nationalism. People on low incomes are voting against authority because the consensus on equality and justice has broken down. It is the same pattern across Europe,” said Ashoka Mody, a former bail-out chief for the International Monetary Fund in Europe.
Mr Mody said the bottom half of German society has not seen any increase in real incomes in a generation. The Hartz IV reforms in 2003 and 2004 made it easier to fire workers, leading to wage compression as companies threatened to move plants to Eastern Europe.
The reforms pushed seven million people into part-time ‘mini-jobs’ paying €450 (£399) a month. It lead to corrosive "pauperisation". This remains the case even though the economy is humming and surging exports have pushed the current account surplus to 8.5pc of GDP.”
In reply to Disposable income = wages – … by Batman11
europe is dead, a bunch of dead canaries
www.canarydeath.com
Alas Germany - showing us the wrong way; the "canary in the gemeinschaft".
They were the case that persuaded me that dumping immigrants was simply an anglo-zionist $ocial engineering operation to de-synergize the natural affinities/culture of a nation to move them towards an easily-manageable illiterate horde - ready to be merged across inconvenient national borders with adjacent illiterate hordes.
In reply to europe is dead, a bunch of… by analyser
ZOG USSA - Maybe even 'Deader'... but DEFINTELY 'Dumber'
In reply to europe is dead, a bunch of… by analyser
We have got here:
“The illusion of freedom will continue as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will just take down the scenery, they will pull back the curtains, they will move the tables and chairs out of the way and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater.” ― Frank Zappa
... and seeing the bricks, we must stop believing 'this will all blow over' as most my ~friends seem to do.
Lord Acton (of "Power corrupts" fame) had it right:
The issue which has swept down the centuries and which will have to be fought sooner or later is the people versus the banks.
'The Banks' are but a tool of The Parasites.
Ergo, we fight The Parasites
In reply to We have got here:… by Baron Samedi
I would observe this post is quite a rant ......