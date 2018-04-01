Where Volkswagen Cars Go To Die

An aging football stadium in Michigan. A decrepit paper mill in Minnesota. A sun-bleached patch of desert in California.
These are the lots where Volkswagen is storing the hundreds of thousands of diesel vehicles that included software to help them cheat US emissions testing as the company races to buyback a huge chunk of its inventory ahead of a deadline agreed to as part of its settlement with the US government, per Reuters.
Under the terms of its landmark settlement with the US government, if 85% of the 500,000 cars VW promised to repurchase haven't been bought back or fixed by then, the company will face higher punitive payments.
Luckily for VW, the company says it has already repurchased 83% of these vehicles. Back in 2015, the company admitted to one of the biggest corporate scandals of the millennium: Installing software in its diesel cars to cheat US emissions test.
The company later pleaded guilty to several felonies, agreed to three years probation, an paid more than $4 billion in fines.
Meanwhile, it was also required to buy back any car that had been affected by its strategy.
According to a court filing, as of Dec. 31, Volkswagen had repurchased 335,000 diesel vehicles, resold 13,000 and destroyed about 28,000 vehicles.
As of the end of last year, VW was storing 294,000 vehicles around the country. The company has sent more than 400,000 letters offering buybacks and reimbursements.
Comments
April Fools???
They have a bunch of them at the Silverdome in Pontiac. I've been working to get one of the passats (or a bunch) out of there, but I've been unsuccessful so far.
I don't give a shit about emissions... I've been trying to fake paperwork to say the cars are a year or two newer. I don't live in a city, so I don't have to do emissions testing, and those passats go about 50 miles to the gallon. Plus they're high quality German engineering.
In reply to April Fools??? by ThanksIwillHav…
Germany should move all that shit back to Fatherland. Oh and make Mexico pay for it! Lebensraum, Bitchez! ;-)
Looney
In reply to Silverdome by toady
Those were pretty nice engines. Forty miles to the gallon and cleaner burning than the average American truck or SUV. But I guess gubbermint had to set an example.., they can lie but you best not.
In reply to … by Looney
exactly^
In reply to Those were pretty nice… by gmrpeabody
Guess who the biggest polluter of them all is?
The US Gubermint... Even China doesn't hold a candle to US.Gov either(think real hard about where its coming from and you may have a "aha!" moment...)
Ironic how some people are 100% complacent with the environmental scam...
In reply to exactly^ by Four chan
Send these cars to other countries that don't have the tight env regulations. Lots of poor people would happily trade their old polluting cars for these newer models.
In reply to Guess who the biggest… by Shillinlikeavillan
"The company later pleaded guilty to several felonies, agreed to three years probation"
So the president and the board are now all felons and are on probation or just the VW Headquarters building?
In reply to Send these cars to other… by Belrev
I kept mine. A '12 with 110k. Didn't make sense dollar-wise but it was the right choice for other reasons.
In reply to "The company later pleaded… by IH8OBAMA
I kept mine. A '12 with 110k. Didn't make sense dollar-wise but it was the right choice for other reasons.
In reply to "The company later pleaded… by IH8OBAMA
I kept mine. A '12 with 110k. Didn't make sense dollar-wise but it was the right choice for other reasons.
In reply to "The company later pleaded… by IH8OBAMA
Our 2014 Jetta stickshift turbo-diesel station-wagon is in there, probably the california lot. It is heartbreaking, it was one of the best cars we've ever owned. Absolutely fantastic handling, tremendous range, lots of power, fantastic economy. We did not want to give it up, cheater software or not, but VW offered us almost (within a couple hundred $$) what we paid for it new three years earlier. We turned around and bought a VW stickshift turbo-gas Golf hatchback (the GTO). fancier, but nowhere as roomy, and not as much range. a poor trade. i think we would keep the diesel Jetta if we made the decision again.
(funny thing is....i've read (but not confirmed) that the emissions standard they were forced to meet is impossible here in southern nevada anyhow, as the NOx naturally occurring from sunlight on sagebrush exceeds the standard.)
In reply to Guess who the biggest… by Shillinlikeavillan
But the EPA let Mazda & Mercedes get away with the same problem.
More pathetic BS!
Trump should have the EPA change the regulations.
In reply to Our 2014 Jetta stickshift… by Automatic Choke
And here I always thought the goal of gov was achieve a monopoly on force. Now it is shown to be the fact that they are actually attempting to monopolize lies.
Fuck you very much Mueller and company.
In reply to Those were pretty nice… by gmrpeabody
The emissions meme is just a cover. Sure,they did it so it's "real" but the true purpose is exactly what you see, to build 500K cars they dont need in order to create jobs and fake economic activity.
There's tons of this stuff going on folks, companies hiring people they don't need, who do practically nothing, building stuff they don't need, all to prop up the system a bit longer, but it's ending..
In reply to And here I always thought… by BlindMonkey
"The company later pleaded guilty to several felonies, agreed to three years probation, an paid more than $4 billion in fines."
Thinking a line like that would be found in an article around 2008 in reference to a bank or two....
In reply to Those were pretty nice… by gmrpeabody
Damn shame. I loved my diesel Passat. 60+mpg hwy and 42mpg combined city/hwy
Paid $25k for it and VW had to buy it back with 75,000 miles on it for $24,000
Great car, at a great price, with even better mpg. Twice the size of a prius, for less money and got better mpg
The emissions "fix" was never released. buybacks end in September 2018 and the program itself closes out in December
In reply to … by Looney
I got 'the fix' done on my 2011 Jetta diesel.
Mileage dropped about 3-mpg hwy and city, and I got $7,000 in compensation.
In reply to Damn shame. I loved my… by Stackers
skewer them on long poles vertically to make THE WALL...
In reply to … by Looney
Putin is responsible for this scam. Diabolical.
In reply to … by Looney
Its not as if they don't run. They are in reality only slightly worse then the software says. They are still very fine automobiles. I'd buy one if they were for sale too.
In reply to Silverdome by toady
I've been trying to fake paperwork to say the cars are a year or two newer
Isn't that how VW got in trouble in the first place?
In reply to Silverdome by toady
repost from dailymail
In reply to April Fools??? by ThanksIwillHav…
Fahrvergnügen bitchez!
In reply to April Fools??? by ThanksIwillHav…
Vorsprung durch Technik
In reply to Fahrvergnügen bitchez! by DillyDilly
Wir fahr'n fahr'n fahr'n auf der Autobahn
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iukUMRlaBBE
In reply to Fahrvergnügen bitchez! by DillyDilly
Now Imagine all those cars having had their EMP-prone starter coils, batteries and microchips removed -- only to be stored in a small EMP-proof room / facility.
In reply to April Fools??? by ThanksIwillHav…
Cheaters never win. At least in the long run.
Do not tell the FED that Do Chen ;-)
In reply to … by 38BWD22
The long run can indeed take a while...
;-)
In reply to Do not tell the FED that Do… by manofthenorth
fat finger dupe deleted
In reply to Do not tell the FED that Do… by manofthenorth
If one is cheating an order-of-magnitude greater Cheater, which cheater wins...?
In reply to … by 38BWD22
They both lose when caught.
In reply to If one is cheating an order… by Consuelo
great track:
Teengirl Fantasy - Cheaters (John Talabot's Classic Vocal Refix)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iEMoC-sOqyw
In reply to … by 38BWD22
I would give $500 for one or $1000 for an AWD model.
I take them all for paying the lease of the parking ground.
Call me, Mr. Piech. Solve the problem you created.
In reply to I would give $500 for one or… by manofthenorth
The Nox issues could be fixed easily. That VW chose to do what they did shows just how corrupt the system actually is.
The twisted part is that by the time they complete the buyback, the emissions regulations they were trying to cheat will probably be repealed.
How can I get one? They look great.
There is much more to this story than simply VW 'cheating'...
https://www.ericpetersautos.com/2016/03/23/uncles-great-small/
This is the ongoing EPA war on diesels. The greentyrannylobby want ALL internal combustion engines GONE, any and all flavors. Diesels are trouble though, because they are really efficient and make lots of grunt (esp. when turbocharged). They're green AND powerful! So, the EPA fifedom has made it their purpose to hobble the marketing, degrade performance and reliability, raise manufacturer costs, litigate and even over-tax diesel fuel in an effort to keep America from falling in love with diesels. Too late for all the cowboys, truckers, contractors and delivery guys who love that diesel grunt.
In reply to There is much more to this… by Consuelo
The fact that those cars will just sit there and new ones had to be built to replace them is worse for the environment than just letting those cars "pollute" a bit more than what is allowed by some bureaucrat.
Truth. 180 barrels of oil, and thousands of gallons of H2O to build one new car. Penny wise and pound foolish.
In reply to The fact that those cars… by 3-fingered_chemist
Most of those cars are junk by now.
what a waste.
Our leftist/liberal environmentally aware gov't is WASTING all these materials and labor, that already created much pollution in their production, because they want to punish a German company for being slyly competititive. (For being a German company, actually.)
The hypocrisy stinks on ice.
They should have just sold the cars and fined VW. Look at the crap JPM pulls and gets away with every year. WTF?
In reply to what a waste. by buzzsaw99
Why is this any different from Mao's asinine backyard steel mills? Economic destruction in the name of leftist ideology.
How utterly wasteful. I'd gladly buy one of those for personal use.
This is what happens when the country is run by psychopaths from the chosen tribe. There are actually morons who believe the BS reasons for "punishment". Just another reparation.
cant we use them to build trumps wall. it will give them something to strip and make a living selling parts. wall and jobsall in one lick