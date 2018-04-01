Where Volkswagen Cars Go To Die

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 04/01/2018 - 14:10

An aging football stadium in Michigan. A decrepit paper mill in Minnesota. A sun-bleached patch of desert in California.

VW

These are the lots where Volkswagen is storing the hundreds of thousands of diesel vehicles that included software to help them cheat US emissions testing as the company races to buyback a huge chunk of its inventory ahead of a deadline agreed to as part of its settlement with the US government, per Reuters.

VW

Under the terms of its landmark settlement with the US government, if 85% of the 500,000 cars VW promised to repurchase haven't been bought back or fixed by then, the company will face higher punitive payments.

Luckily for VW, the company says it has already repurchased 83% of these vehicles. Back in 2015, the company admitted to one of the biggest corporate scandals of the millennium: Installing software in its diesel cars to cheat US emissions test.

VWFour

The company later pleaded guilty to several felonies, agreed to three years probation, an paid more than $4 billion in fines.

Meanwhile, it was also required to buy back any car that had been affected by its strategy.

VWFive

According to a court filing, as of Dec. 31, Volkswagen had repurchased 335,000 diesel vehicles, resold 13,000 and destroyed about 28,000 vehicles.

As of the end of last year, VW was storing 294,000 vehicles around the country. The company has sent more than 400,000 letters offering buybacks and reimbursements.

Comments

toady ThanksIwillHav… Sun, 04/01/2018 - 14:16 Permalink

They have a bunch of them at the Silverdome in Pontiac. I've been working to get one of the passats  (or a bunch) out of there, but I've been unsuccessful so far.

I don't give a shit about emissions... I've been trying to fake paperwork to say the cars are a year or two newer. I don't live in a city, so I don't have to do emissions testing, and those passats go about 50 miles to the gallon. Plus they're high quality German engineering.

Shillinlikeavillan Four chan Sun, 04/01/2018 - 14:43 Permalink

Guess who the biggest polluter of them all is?

 

The US Gubermint... Even China doesn't hold a candle to US.Gov either(think real hard about where its coming from and you may have a "aha!" moment...)

 

Ironic how some people are 100% complacent with the environmental scam...

Automatic Choke Shillinlikeavillan Sun, 04/01/2018 - 14:50 Permalink

Our 2014 Jetta stickshift turbo-diesel station-wagon is in there, probably the california lot.   It is heartbreaking, it was one of the best cars we've ever owned.   Absolutely fantastic handling, tremendous range, lots of power, fantastic economy.    We did not want to give it up, cheater software or not, but VW offered us almost (within a couple hundred $$) what we paid for it new three years earlier.   We turned around and bought a VW stickshift turbo-gas Golf hatchback (the GTO).   fancier, but nowhere as roomy, and not as much range.   a poor trade.   i think we would keep the diesel Jetta if we made the decision again.

(funny thing is....i've read (but not confirmed) that the emissions standard they were forced to meet is impossible here in southern nevada anyhow, as the NOx naturally occurring from sunlight on sagebrush exceeds the standard.)

 

 

karenm BlindMonkey Sun, 04/01/2018 - 14:55 Permalink

The emissions meme is just a cover. Sure,they did it so it's "real" but the true purpose is exactly what you see, to build 500K cars they dont need in order to create jobs and fake economic activity.

 

There's tons of this stuff going on folks, companies hiring people they don't need, who do practically nothing, building stuff they don't need, all to prop up the system a bit longer, but it's ending..

Stackers Looney Sun, 04/01/2018 - 14:20 Permalink

Damn shame. I loved my diesel Passat. 60+mpg hwy and 42mpg combined city/hwy

Paid $25k for it and VW had to buy it back with 75,000 miles on it for $24,000

Great car, at a great price, with even better mpg. Twice the size of a prius, for less money and got better mpg

The emissions "fix" was never released. buybacks end in September 2018 and the program itself closes out in December

navy62802 Sun, 04/01/2018 - 14:16 Permalink

The twisted part is that by the time they complete the buyback, the emissions regulations they were trying to cheat will probably be repealed.

Hugh_Jorgan Consuelo Sun, 04/01/2018 - 14:42 Permalink

This is the ongoing EPA war on diesels. The greentyrannylobby want ALL internal combustion engines GONE, any and all flavors. Diesels are trouble though, because they are really efficient and make lots of grunt (esp. when turbocharged). They're green AND powerful! So, the EPA fifedom has made it their purpose to hobble the marketing, degrade performance and reliability, raise manufacturer costs, litigate and even over-tax diesel fuel in an effort to keep America from falling in love with diesels. Too late for all the cowboys, truckers, contractors and delivery guys who love that diesel grunt.

3-fingered_chemist Sun, 04/01/2018 - 14:20 Permalink

The fact that those cars will just sit there and new ones had to be built to replace them is worse for the environment than just letting those cars "pollute" a bit more than what is allowed by some bureaucrat.  

Conax buzzsaw99 Sun, 04/01/2018 - 14:32 Permalink

Our leftist/liberal environmentally aware gov't is WASTING all these materials and labor, that already created much pollution in their production, because they want to punish a German company for being slyly competititive. (For being a German company, actually.)

The hypocrisy stinks on ice.

They should have just sold the cars and fined VW. Look at the crap JPM pulls and gets away with every year. WTF?

PrometeyBezkrilov Sun, 04/01/2018 - 14:35 Permalink

This is what happens when the country is run by psychopaths from the chosen tribe. There are actually morons who believe the BS reasons for "punishment". Just another reparation.

stant Sun, 04/01/2018 - 14:35 Permalink

cant we use them to build trumps wall. it will give them something to strip and make a living selling parts. wall and jobsall in one lick