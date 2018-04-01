'Wounded Warrior' Responds To David Hogg: "It's Not A Gun Problem, It's A Culture Thing"

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 04/01/2018 - 13:02

Authored by Scott Morefield via The Daily Caller,

Wounded warrior Derek Weida, who lost a leg while deployed in Iraq, posted a poignant rebuttal to Parkland survivor David Hogg’s gun control campaign on Friday.

As of Sunday afternoon, Weida’s Facebook post  had over 41,000 reactions and over 18,000 shares.

The post was written from the perspective of Weida “listening to David Hogg speak,” and it began with a direct piece of advice for Hogg: “Watch what you say.”

“I got shot on a house raid in Iraq. My getting shot didn’t make me a professional on war, international relations, house raids (obviously!), or guns,” wrote Weida, adding that despite the “horrible thing” that happened to him - and the feelings he had against the war in Iraq — he “didn’t come home and protest the war.”

Acknowledging that he “signed up to be shot at” as opposed to Parkland students, Weida had a few words to say about gun control.

“It’s not a gun problem, not a people problem, it’s a culture thing,” wrote Waida. “America loves guns. Accept that just like I had to accept that America loves God. Don’t ever be so quick to tell a whoooole lot of people how to live.”

Weida stated that while nobody “wants shootings of any kind,” in a way he’s “with” the anti-gun students. But he added,

“It’s not even about the gun. It’s about the freedom and the right… And you can’t win an argument against that, nor should you (In most cases).”

“Yes, let’s find ways to deter those .001% of people as best we can but they’re gonna accomplish their task regardless... Most likely. "

"I guess I just want to say don’t be so quick to talk. Don’t be so quick to think YOU are somehow the ONE person who has things figured out. You want to make a change? Cool!! But… Try to be less of a cunt about it.”

In 2015, Weida was featured in Stars & Stripes for how physical fitness helped pull him out of depression after losing his leg to an insurgent’s bullet in 2007 while deployed to Iraq.

Comments

Bes Sun, 04/01/2018 - 12:26

wait you mean a people

that glorifies violence in all media

builds a military police state

overthrows governments world wide

supports terrorism

has the most lethal and best funded military

that grew from the womb of genocide and slavery

and that worships money over people

has a "culture" problem?????

fuck you!!!  #maga

BennyBoy lester1 Sun, 04/01/2018 - 12:44

 

“It’s not a gun problem, not a people problem, it’s a culture thing,” wrote Waida

 

Culture is people. Culture does not exist without people.

It is a people thing, usually people on prescription meds for mental problems.

Maybe everyone who gets on a SSRI, valium, or whatever mind dope, should turn in their guns as long as they are ON meds.

 

Ar15ak47rpg7 BennyBoy Sun, 04/01/2018 - 12:48

Looking forward to Hogg-Shits post Mortem photos showing him in full rigamortis  and still showing the hypodermic needle with the “hot shot” of Fentynal lacedd Heroin still stuck in his femoral artery . “Never under-estimate a Millennials ability to under-perform and come up short” ...enjoy your last injection of Heroin Hogg-Shit :)) 

 

Deathrips J S Bach Sun, 04/01/2018 - 13:14

Many young men with heart are tricked by statists to think that invading a sovereign country as a mercenary is ok. Its not. 

Hogg is a distraction from global events that are being pushed by international (communists) whose end goal is ww3 to secure oded yinion plans. The bleeding heart that demand a babysitter for everyone used to care about the unjust of invasion war...now they are soo scared that they want everyone who the television tells them is a threat dead and that includes gun owners.

 

Unless...you are a prison guardian and then guns are just fine.

 

The beatings will continue and escalate until morale improves....or?

 

RIPS

BabaLooey Pure Evil Sun, 04/01/2018 - 14:10

David snot nosed piece of shit Hogg.

Again - the fuck was not even AT the school when the op went down.

Yes..I said the "OP".....

Fuck him - and the rest of the fucking assholes that want to dis-arm Americans.

Fuckers should move to Germany - see how that gun grabbing shit is working out.

 

veritas semper… J S Bach Sun, 04/01/2018 - 14:14

Two idiots and sycophants .

One one the left side of zion,supporting the destruction of a God given right to self protect ,listed in the BOR. This is on the internal field.

The other ,on the right side of zion ,even more stupid,who offered himself(life and livelihood) to protect the interests of the big banks and corporations and MIIC ,supporting war crimes on the international field.

So ,I guess we are covered well on both sides. R and D ,left and right. the very few protesting both ,are squeezed in the middle and soon to disappear.

MoreFreedom J S Bach Sun, 04/01/2018 - 15:05

That's no "Saturday Night Fever" pose except for the almost white jacket.  I see his pose as a Nazi salute.  After all his quest is to take weapons out of citizens' hands, just like the Nazi's confiscation of weapons of its "unreliable" Jew citizens. 

Of course, this ignores criminals who happen to get their hands on a government employee's gun, like in the case of Kate Steinle who died from a criminal's use of a government owned gun.  Neither the gun laws, the government, stopped the killer from breaking the law, multiple times.  And it shows the government can't even keep its own guns safe.

serotonindumptruck nucculturalmarxists Sun, 04/01/2018 - 14:40

The poster stated it correctly, albeit in a somewhat discombobulated form.

The femoral arteries traverse the inside thigh region of both legs, and in rare cases of lethal injection where a suitable arm vein cannot be successfully established with the IV needle, the femoral artery in the groin area can be used (no doubt with more pain and suffering involved, as arteries are thicker and more painful to penetrate).

 

hxc BennyBoy Sun, 04/01/2018 - 14:53

Ssri's, yes. That stuff is known to make people suicidal, homicidal, etc.

Valium, however, is a simple benzo like xanax or ativan and is basically just medical alcohol in most of its effects (gaba agonist).

GeezerGeek JusticeTBuford Sun, 04/01/2018 - 13:38

He seems to be saying he was there during the shooting, unless I misunderstood him. Elsewhere I've seen him say he was at home and had to get on his bike with his camera (he's a journalist, after all) and go to the school because he heard something was happening there.

It seems that the software (deepfake?) used to make people appear to be speaking things they never actually said is really good, nearly perfect. How can we know what's real any more? Oh, yeah, "I heard it on the internet."

Ar15ak47rpg7 lester1 Sun, 04/01/2018 - 12:47

Looking forward to Hogg-Shits post Mortem photos showing him in full rigamortis  and still showing the hypodermic needle with the “hot shot” of Fentynal lacedd Heroin still stuck in his femoral artery . “Never under-estimate a Millennials ability to under-perform and come up short” ...enjoy your last injection of Heroin Hogg-Shit :)) 

 

SWRichmond lester1 Sun, 04/01/2018 - 13:55

Camera Hogg is white and privileged. That's why he's not getting accepted into colleges!

 

That's not why.  What college (or employer) would want someone who is proven to be:

  1. National-level rabble-rouser and malcontent?
  2. Stupid enough to be used as above?
  3. Take-no-prisoners attitude?

Good luck with your life on welfare, Hogg.  Or maybe at Starbucks,  Can you make a mocha latte?  Maybe he'll get hired by the Communist Party; maybe he already has been.

 

Jethro TeethVillage88s Sun, 04/01/2018 - 13:07

Rifles are involed in about 500 deaths per year in the US.  If we use the same metrics as handguns, approximately 2/3 of those are suicide and negligent homicide.  500-333=167.  167 murders by rifle per year in a population of over 350,000,000.  That is a 0.000047% chance of you being murdered by a rifle in the US.  This is almost comparable with being killed by a deer (0.000089%).  

Endgame Napoleon TeethVillage88s Sun, 04/01/2018 - 14:14

The humility and humor of the Wounded Warrior guy, a young guy with a lot more life experience than the 17-year-old instant news-media star, was a breath of fresh air. He was just expressing the underlying meaning of freedom. You cannot control what other people do, not here and not in Iraq, but our government is charged with protecting liberty, the goal which cost him his leg. The ways in which liberty is advanced are not always right, like the choice to pursue a nation-building war gone awry. But overall, liberty is either worth defending, or we live in a dictatorship with much less individual choice and individual control, like much of the world.

MrBoompi Bes Sun, 04/01/2018 - 12:42

Most Americans don't support foreign wars of aggression, our bloated military budget, the loss of freedom, or our rigged markets and economy.  And we would agree regular citizens may pay the price for the sins of our leaders.  But please tell us where you are from.  I'm sure it's utopia, where greed doesn't exist.  

GeezerGeek SoDamnMad Sun, 04/01/2018 - 13:47

Elsewhere in this pile of comments, one JusticeTBuford included a link to Hoggie being prepared to present a statement. In the video Hogg sounded like he was claiming to have been present during the shooting. I also have seen a video wherein he claimed to have been at home.

Apparently he is a lying POS being used as a prop.