And The Country With The 'Most Expensive' Plate Of Food Is...

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/03/2018 - 21:20

When people in poor countries go hungry, it's often because food is unaffordable.

A report from the World Food Programme (WFP) analyzed the glaring gap in food costs around the world, finding that in many cases, people living in poor countries have to spend the bulk of their wages on basic nourishment. As Statista's Niall McCarthy notes, the research measured the proportion of daily income that people spent on ingredients for a basic bean stew in different countries last year before retro-projecting the ratio on to a resident of New York State.

Infographic: The Cost Of A Plate Of Food Around The World | Statista

An average person living in New York State would spend about 0.6 percent of his or her daily income on ingredients for a 600 kilocalorie bean stew, approximately $1.20.

In India, most people would find those ingredients readily affordable, with real costs coming to $9.25 or 4.25 percent of daily income. The situation is far more serious in other parts of the world, particularly in Africa.

Someone living in South Sudan would have to work for a day and a half to afford a basic meal with the cost of the ingredients 155 percent of daily income.

The real price of a plate of bean stew in South Sudan would be $321.70 and unsurprisingly, many of the country's inhabitants are struggling to feed themselves.

Comments

mobius8curve Tue, 04/03/2018 - 21:23 Permalink

Fukushima guarantees food will go up in the near future as the food chain is destroyed:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-aFfkoP0Xps

Revelation 6:5-6  And when he opened the third seal, I heard the third living creature saying, Come. And I saw, and behold, a black horse; and he that sat thereon had a balance in his hand.  (6)  And I heard as it were a voice in the midst of the four living creatures saying, A measure of wheat for a shilling, and three measures of barley for a shilling; and the oil and the wine hurt thou not.

The next 7 years should bring much famine:

https://sumofthyword.com/2016/10/04/the-rapture-of-the-church-is-after-…

Adullam mobius8curve Tue, 04/03/2018 - 22:25 Permalink

@mobius - you are not only a false teacher (according to your site which you are constantly spamming on ZH), but you are unethical in your standards. Shouldn't someone professing to be a Christian at least consider the standards of the Bible to be their position?

Think about it.

Your views of events are not taken from the Bible. They are a revamped theory drawn from a Jesuit-based system of Futurism and repackaged as Dispensationalism.

Yen Cross Tue, 04/03/2018 - 21:25 Permalink

  Why aren't Detroit, Chicongo, and Baltimore on that list? I guarantee a bowl of bean soup vs earnings is a much higher percentage than bankster infested N.Y.

 I'll bet the cost is even higher in Kalifornia, than N.Y.

datbedank Tue, 04/03/2018 - 21:31 Permalink

Hmm, I  notice a trend here. It seems the most expensive places for food also happen to have the darkest skin colors.

Shitholes are shitholes for a reason. Look at the people that live there for why!

Crawdaddy Tue, 04/03/2018 - 21:40 Permalink

Well it finally happened - poor people around the world forgot how to grow their own food and can now only eat in restaurants and buy gmo "food products" from grocery stores. </sarc>

Gravatomic Tue, 04/03/2018 - 22:00 Permalink

Deir Ezzor, ya, it's still under siege, that's gotta be the Syrian Army's next bloody battle. And right up against the border there with US forces. Should get interesting if Trump doesn't pull them out.

Racin Rabitt Tue, 04/03/2018 - 22:08 Permalink

So, it takes about $1000 (relative) to feed yourself a meager, subsistence diet.

Right?

And yet their breathing. Walking and talking even. Some of 'em.

How do they manage?

A stolen gallon of gasoline sells for about the same amount. Good at gunsmithing? Hey, your in demand, and pulling down about 70,000 of these relative dollars. Every day. Nevermind they don't have jobs. They hustle.