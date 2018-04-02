Caught On Video: How A Tesla Auto-Pilot Almost Killed Its Occupants

Authored by Fred Lambert via Electrek.co,
Tesla and the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are both investigating the fatal accident involving a Model X Autopilot in Mountain View last month, but now another Tesla owner also conducted his own little investigation into the accident by following a similar scenario on Autopilot and almost crashed on video by doing so.
After reviewing the data logs of the vehicle last week, Tesla confirmed that the Model X was on Autopilot and explained the last moments before the impact:
“In the moments before the collision, which occurred at 9:27 a.m. on Friday, March 23rd, Autopilot was engaged with the adaptive cruise control follow-distance set to minimum.
The driver had received several visual and one audible hands-on warning earlier in the drive and the driver’s hands were not detected on the wheel for six seconds prior to the collision. The driver had about five seconds and 150 meters of unobstructed view of the concrete divider with the crushed crash attenuator, but the vehicle logs show that no action was taken.”
Now another Tesla owners tried to film his Model S following the same lane change scenario on Autopilot in an almost identical section of road in Chicago and it might show exactly what happened during the accident:
Electrek’s Take
Let’s start with an obvious disclaimer that we don’t recommend people filming themselves driving on Autopilot by holding a camera.
It slows down your ability to take control when needed which can dangerous as seen on the video, but in this case, it interestingly illustrated exactly what might have happened moments before the tragic fatal crash.
We can see the driver ignoring an alert to ‘hold the steering wheel’ sent out a few seconds before the barrier just like Tesla said in its report based on the logs – though that was likely a time-based alert.
Then it seems like Autopilot’s Autosteer stayed locked on the left line even though it became the right line of the ramp. The system most likely got confused because the line was more clearly marked than the actual left line of the lane.
That led the car directly into the barrier and it’s easy to see how a driver who is not paying attention couldn’t have been able to react in time since the driver who recreated it was barely able to apply the brake in time himself.
It’s a tragic event that serves as a reminder that Autopilot is still not perfect and that drivers need to pay attention at all time and be ready to take over.
Comments
Does Tesla use H1-B labor to write its software ?
Kool aid drinking cultists if they are like SpaceX.
In reply to Does Tesla use H1-B labor to… by JoeTurner
Not quite ready for prime time.....
In reply to Kool aid drinking cultists… by VladLenin
That shit not only kills Tesla auto pilot drivers but anyone else who might be distracted for three or four seconds in the wrong place at the wrong time. Current world highway statistics reflect that the "anyones" are now almost "everyones".
In reply to Not quite ready for prime… by Stan522
Hold on WhatsWhat1, can you watch the road for me a quick sec while I check out this text?
In reply to that by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
Now go pull up all the videos on YouLube of idiots reading books or sleeping as they show off how cool their Teslas are
In reply to Hold on by Bone-Machine
When you place your life in the hands of Tesla's coders, you also place it in the hands of the people who paint lines on the roadways... what could go wrong?
In reply to Now go pull up all the… by Stackers
tomorrow's terrorist: somebody with a can of paint, a brush, and an evil grin doing highway work at night.
In reply to When you place your life in… by The_Juggernaut
What a waste of money.
It would be 10x easier to just driver yourself than constantly monitoring some half baked auto pilot system.
In reply to tomorrow's terrorist: … by Automatic Choke
Wouldn't it be ironic if the damn things stopped for the invisible rope across highway prank.
In reply to What a waste of money… by Occident Mortal
Hey Elon.......
APRIL FOOLS !!!!
Oh.... this really happened !!!
:-)
In reply to Wouldn't it be ironic if the… by Joe Davola
This is what happens if the car senses you tuning the radio to Rush Limbaugh.
In reply to Hey Elon… by manofthenorth
So, it appears that the Tesla self driving software does not stop for or recognize obsticals in its path. I guess it would have run over that girl with the bicycle that the Uber car killed, too.
If you see an Uber or Tesla on the road. Get in front of it and slam on the brakes and sue (I brake for dogs and squirrels crossing). he he he he he These cars shouldn't be allowed on the road until they are proven safe on a confined course.
In reply to that by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
The cars are fine... it's the douchebags that let the car do the driving who shouldn't be allowed on the road.
Wait till you hear about the semi truck that took out 20 ppl because it didn't see the stopped school bus..
In reply to So, it appears that the… by IH8OBAMA
The cars aren't fine. And, the monitors sitting behind the wheel can't be expected to be paying attention for hours when they aren't involved in the actual driving. That would have to be the most boring job in the world up until you hit the un-moveable bridge abutment.
And those semi tractor-trailers are the scariest things on the road. I don't like being near a semi on the road as it is. You're right about the big accident coming with one of those.
In reply to The cars are fine... it's… by Theta_Burn
Let's just give one of these babies to every resident of San Francisco. The insane herd will be culled in no time and the rest of us can go back to driving our own cars again.
In reply to Not quite ready for prime… by Stan522
I will never outsource driving to a bot.
In reply to Let's just give one of these… by J S Bach
I'm fairing certain somewhere in the purchase contract Tesla identifies you as a beta tester.
Time to re-read the fine print. You are the software debugger.
<It's amazing how many people don't trust their computer to conduct online transactions and such, but would allow their computer to drive them to work.
In reply to I will never outsource… by Brazen Heist
For the love of God people, control your own vehicle.
The devolution of humans, so lazy that they want the car to drive for them... sounds "beta" to me.
Whats next? automatic ass wipers?
In reply to I'm fairing certain… by Cognitive Dissonance
In reply to I'm fairing certain… by Cognitive Dissonance
The boring, antiseptic, gleaming future has to have some excitement and danger.
In reply to Kool aid drinking cultists… by VladLenin
If you've ever worked with Indian H1-B contractors, you'll know their level of 'giving a shit' is low.
In reply to Does Tesla use H1-B labor to… by JoeTurner
There are probably 100s of thousands of "give a shit" actions performed by people everyday thats not part of their job and they get no extra pay for it. Once society starts to break down and the social equilibrium breaks, the give s h it work stops and all kinds of things break and people die. Its called socialism
In reply to If you've ever worked with… by homiegot
no. liberal coders. notice how, when faced with a decision, it defaulted to veering hard left?
In reply to Does Tesla use H1-B labor to… by JoeTurner
Anyone ever try to build a fence to keep a herd of cattle in? Impossible, I guarantee a stupid cow will find a way out or break the fence.
And we think software engineers can hard code autopilot with the million plus variables in our haphazard highway system?
In reply to Does Tesla use H1-B labor to… by JoeTurner
Depopulation, any way possible.
The video looks very Chicago-ish, where there are way too many idiotic road hazards created by someone's pay-rolling, dumb brother-in-law. One of my best friends died when he crashed, head on, into a concrete abutment. The road was horribly designed in a way to create an optical illusion. He was one of many who died or was injured at that location. Although we filed complaints about the trap, it's still there, after decades of carnage.
In reply to Depopulation, any way… by bunkers
Hopefully the stupid people will go before they can breed.
In reply to Depopulation, any way… by bunkers
Its self balancing. A population too dumb or too smart would not fit its environment.
In reply to Hopefully the stupid people… by ZENDOG
You gotta admit, this is a good way to weed out the lazy and stupid!
In reply to Depopulation, any way… by bunkers
Useless "autopilot" that will follow the painted lines to your doom. Don't these things have lidar or radar?
Where's the fucking LIDAR?
Sat through a demonstration for a mobile LiDAR civil surveying rig the other day. The engineering firm won't even roll the truck out of the barn if there's a chance of rain. I'll take my chances on manual-pilot.
In reply to Where's the fucking LIDAR? by tmosley
Clearly the highway engineers are at fault. /s
Scary
I think the only way driverless cars will work in the future is if they put Mag tracks into the roads for the computers to follow. Because if they are relying upon 'painted lines' in the roadways, the accident rate per year for automobiles will go through the roof.
Or just have LIDAR like all of these are supposed to have anyways.
If there is something there--don't run into it! Seems simple enough to program, even without AI.
In reply to I think the only way… by Mat Cauthon
LIDAR isn't perfect.
Most of the roads near me don't even have lines. Hell, my neighborhood doesn't even have stop signs at the end of most of the roads. After winter even the highways barely have visible lines, not to mention the potholes.
There are two guys with Teslas who I see driving around. I wonder if they've ever tried autopilot in western MA during a snowstorm?
In reply to Or just have LIDAR like all… by tmosley
If there is something there--don't run into it!
Or make the shells of the cars out of unobtanium.
In reply to Or just have LIDAR like all… by tmosley
I did limited work on the "mag-track" (hall effect, solid-rail and frequency beacon) approach back in the 90's. The data collected was similar to, yet obviously far more complex than, SCADA railway switching. Conclusions: We still identified incidents with trains over far fewer linear miles, highways are designed for people, and we were already struggling to maintain our highway infrastructure; adding an additional component to an already complex system was not a viable solution.
*Edit to add: The more we relinquish the independence of our actions under the guise of "safety and security" to automation, the fewer avenues to recourse of grievance against those who control the systems will be accessible.
In reply to I think the only way… by Mat Cauthon
They call them trains, and they work. Still require a driver, though.
In reply to I think the only way… by Mat Cauthon
So many attentuators, So little freeway
Where can I buy one of these fantastic vehicles?
Hmm my '92 Toyota Corolla never has this issue....still running strong...
stop calling these things self driving cars, they don't exist
It's simple math for why this happens. Neural networks are used for object/image recognition. Neural networks are accurate 99.999% of the time (when done right). What happens when you have millions of cars all making thousands of decisions per minute, when there is a 1 in 10,000 chance they are wrong?
Until this issue is fixed, there will be no self driving cars.
So it's following the line on the left side of the car (or maybe on both sides?). But then the lines on the right disappear and the line on the left becomes a solid line. So it follows the only line, on the left, which is actually the right shoulder marking for the next lane over to the left. So these 'gore point' places on highways seem to be a problem for the algo when one of the lane lines disappears or is worn away. I don't know how they would compensate for anomalies in the roadway like this if it's strictly a visual system. Embedded magnetic lane markers would probably be the only solution.
Have fun retrofitting all the roads.
In reply to So it's following the line… by Bryan
Exactly. Is that coming out of Tesla's budget? ;-) Oh, I'm sure it would be funded by tax dollars "for the children". lol
Actually though, I would not have a problem with one lane on a multi-lane highway designated for auto-driving use like that, with barriers on both sides. Although I would still have a problem with people not paying attention to the roadway... so that kind of defeats the purpose.
In reply to Have fun retrofitting all… by homiegot
The problem was solved long ago with "cats eyes" for human visibility of lanes.Rarely see them anymore.
Bring them back and the lidar should see the little raised humps, or add a transponder to each.
In reply to So it's following the line… by Bryan