Caught On Video: How A Tesla Auto-Pilot Almost Killed Its Occupants

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/02/2018 - 11:50

Authored by Fred Lambert via Electrek.co,

Tesla and the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are both investigating the fatal accident involving a Model X Autopilot in Mountain View last month, but now another Tesla owner also conducted his own little investigation into the accident by following a similar scenario on Autopilot and almost crashed on video by doing so.

After reviewing the data logs of the vehicle last week, Tesla confirmed that the Model X was on Autopilot and explained the last moments before the impact:

In the moments before the collision, which occurred at 9:27 a.m. on Friday, March 23rd, Autopilot was engaged with the adaptive cruise control follow-distance set to minimum.

The driver had received several visual and one audible hands-on warning earlier in the drive and the driver’s hands were not detected on the wheel for six seconds prior to the collision. The driver had about five seconds and 150 meters of unobstructed view of the concrete divider with the crushed crash attenuator, but the vehicle logs show that no action was taken.”

Now another Tesla owners tried to film his Model S following the same lane change scenario on Autopilot in an almost identical section of road in Chicago and it might show exactly what happened during the accident:

Electrek’s Take

Let’s start with an obvious disclaimer that we don’t recommend people filming themselves driving on Autopilot by holding a camera.

It slows down your ability to take control when needed which can dangerous as seen on the video, but in this case, it interestingly illustrated exactly what might have happened moments before the tragic fatal crash.

We can see the driver ignoring an alert to ‘hold the steering wheel’ sent out a few seconds before the barrier just like Tesla said in its report based on the logs – though that was likely a time-based alert.

Then it seems like Autopilot’s Autosteer stayed locked on the left line even though it became the right line of the ramp. The system most likely got confused because the line was more clearly marked than the actual left line of the lane.

That led the car directly into the barrier and it’s easy to see how a driver who is not paying attention couldn’t have been able to react in time since the driver who recreated it was barely able to apply the brake in time himself.

It’s a tragic event that serves as a reminder that Autopilot is still not perfect and that drivers need to pay attention at all time and be ready to take over.

IH8OBAMA whatswhat1@yahoo.com Mon, 04/02/2018 - 12:25 Permalink

So, it appears that the Tesla self driving software does not stop for or recognize obsticals in its path.  I guess it would have run over that girl with the bicycle that the Uber car killed, too.

If you see an Uber or Tesla on the road.  Get in front of it and slam on the brakes and sue (I brake for dogs and squirrels crossing).  he he he he he  These cars shouldn't be allowed on the road until they are proven safe on a confined course.

 

IH8OBAMA Theta_Burn Mon, 04/02/2018 - 12:52 Permalink

The cars aren't fine.  And, the monitors sitting behind the wheel can't be expected to be paying attention for hours when they aren't involved in the actual driving.  That would have to be the most boring job in the world up until you hit the un-moveable bridge abutment.

And those semi tractor-trailers are the scariest things on the road.  I don't like being near a semi on the road as it is.  You're right about the big accident coming with one of those.

 

tedstr homiegot Mon, 04/02/2018 - 12:25 Permalink

There are probably 100s of thousands of "give a shit" actions performed by people everyday  thats not part of their job and they get no extra pay for it.  Once society starts to break down and the social equilibrium breaks, the give s h it work stops and all kinds of things break and people die.  Its called socialism

whatswhat1@yahoo.com bunkers Mon, 04/02/2018 - 11:56 Permalink

The video looks very Chicago-ish, where there are way too many idiotic road hazards created by someone's pay-rolling, dumb brother-in-law.  One of my best friends died when he crashed, head on, into a concrete abutment.  The road was horribly designed in a way to create an optical illusion.  He was one of many who died or was injured at that location.  Although we filed complaints about the trap, it's still there, after decades of carnage.

Mat Cauthon Mon, 04/02/2018 - 11:54 Permalink

I think the only way driverless cars will work in the future is if they put Mag tracks into the roads for the computers to follow.  Because if they are relying upon 'painted lines' in the roadways, the accident rate per year for automobiles will go through the roof.

adr tmosley Mon, 04/02/2018 - 12:08 Permalink

LIDAR isn't perfect.

Most of the roads near me don't even have lines. Hell, my neighborhood doesn't even have stop signs at the end of most of the roads. After winter even the highways barely have visible lines, not to mention the potholes.

There are two guys with Teslas who I see driving around. I wonder if they've ever tried autopilot in western MA during a snowstorm?

11th_Harmonic Mat Cauthon Mon, 04/02/2018 - 12:40 Permalink

I did limited work on the "mag-track" (hall effect, solid-rail and frequency beacon) approach back in the 90's. The data collected was similar to, yet obviously far more complex than, SCADA railway switching. Conclusions: We still identified incidents with trains over far fewer linear miles, highways are designed for people, and we were already struggling to maintain our highway infrastructure; adding an additional component to an already complex system was not a viable solution.

*Edit to add: The more we relinquish the independence of our actions under the guise of "safety and security" to automation, the fewer avenues to recourse of grievance against those who control the systems will be accessible.

drink or die Mon, 04/02/2018 - 11:56 Permalink

It's simple math for why this happens.  Neural networks are used for object/image recognition.  Neural networks are accurate 99.999% of the time (when done right).  What happens when you have millions of cars all making thousands of decisions per minute, when there is a 1 in 10,000 chance they are wrong?

 

Until this issue is fixed, there will be no self driving cars.

Bryan Mon, 04/02/2018 - 11:57 Permalink

So it's following the line on the left side of the car (or maybe on both sides?).  But then the lines on the right disappear and the line on the left becomes a solid line.  So it follows the only line, on the left, which is actually the right shoulder marking for the next lane over to the left.  So these 'gore point' places on highways seem to be a problem for the algo when one of the lane lines disappears or is worn away.  I don't know how they would compensate for anomalies in the roadway like this if it's strictly a visual system.  Embedded magnetic lane markers would probably be the only solution.

Bryan homiegot Mon, 04/02/2018 - 12:20 Permalink

Exactly.  Is that coming out of Tesla's budget?  ;-)  Oh, I'm sure it would be funded by tax dollars "for the children".  lol

 

Actually though, I would not have a problem with one lane on a multi-lane highway designated for auto-driving use like that, with barriers on both sides.  Although I would still have a problem with people not paying attention to the roadway... so that kind of defeats the purpose.