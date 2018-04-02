Charles Gave Warns Of Possible Paradigm Shift Ahead

The following is a summary of a recent Financial Sense Newshour podcast, “Charles Gave: Possible Paradigm Shift Ahead.”

Charles Gave, 74, is a Founding Partner and Chairman of GaveKal-Dragonomics Research since 2001. Before this, in 1986, Gave stepped away from pure research to move into tactical asset allocation, an active management portfolio strategy that plays off of momentum. He co-founded Cursitor-Eaton Asset Management where he was chief investment officer, managing over $10 billion of institutional investor’s money. Cursitor was sold in the mid-1990s to Alliance Capital and Gave remained with Alliance Capital until 1999. After the Dotcom crash, he reverted to his first love: research and tactical asset allocation. He left Alliance Capital to create Gavekal where he is the chairman today.

During the FS Insider interview, Gave describes on what could happen to bonds, stocks, and, most importantly, investors’ portfolios when the 30-year downtrend in inflation completes an unfair low and reverses…

Gave discusses his overall macro outlook, investment risks surrounding the stock-bond correlations during previous inflation cycles, and of course, how specific asset correlations which have been operating for decades — could soon hit a brick wall.

In the last three decades, Gave suggests that many investors have built a portfolio around a deflationary period, which means that some sort of risk parity strategy was adopted (50% long bonds, 50% long stocks).  In other words, stocks and bonds have had a negative correlation — thus the strategy was the ideal for generating and preserving wealth.

Bloomberg provides an easy explanation of what is risk-parity:

“In its simplest form risk-parity involves holding two different assets, stock and bonds for example, and periodically changing the portion of each asset owned to keep the overall risk constant. On Wall Street, risk equals volatility. When the volatility of stocks jumped last week, in this example, risk-parity traders would have exchanged some of their stock holdings for bonds. Likewise, if bond market volatility increased these traders would switch assets back, bonds to stocks. Many small investors follow the risk-parity strategy without even knowing it. For instance, their investment portfolio may hold 60% stocks and 40% bonds, which they periodically rebalance to get back to those percentages.”

Nevertheless, Gave firmly believes the economic tides are shifting from a deflationary environment to an inflationary cycle, which he hints that stocks and bonds could soon develop a positive correlation. Essentially, both asset classes would sell in tandem — producing losses that would be severe for the mainstream investor.

There is an estimated $2 trillion lurking in the risk parity world, and the three-decade party could be soon coming to an end, as Gave is now actively warning clients the strategy “is about to stop working.”

chubbar rccalhoun Mon, 04/02/2018 - 11:55 Permalink

Exactly and the only way to get back to having real rates of return, given the understated inflation in the CPI according to shadow stats, is to raise rates to over 8%, which crashes the economy. This so called "deflation" in sales and or prices can only go on as long as each individual company can sustain losses below their costs. Most are leveraged due to debt but all companies, regardless of leverage, can only sell below cost for so long. Get yourself some gold/silver, we are at the very end of this monetary system.

The New Feudalism wisehiney Mon, 04/02/2018 - 11:55 Permalink

Between today and 2025, the world will be a very different place.

...

As debt markets implode and the financial system comes under severe pressure, central banks will panic and print unlimited amounts of money. They will also try to lower rates but unsuccessfully. As bond markets collapse, central banks will lose control of the interest market and rates will shoot up. As opposed to 2007-9, the money printing will have no effect this time. That will not stop central banks flooding the market with worthless pieces of paper, leading to hyperinflation.

Egon von Greyerz, 1 April 18

 

https://kingworldnews.com/greyerz-33750-gold-and-575-silver-will-pale-in-comparison-to-this/

Armed Resistance wisehiney Mon, 04/02/2018 - 12:57 Permalink

This is true until the Fed reverses into QE 4,5 & 6....

 

then we are off to the races!  The only way out is default or currency destruction.  I’m betting on the latter in the long run.  When the deflation hits and people start dumping PM’s to cover basic necessities, I’m going to back up the truck at those lows and buy again.  I still have to replace all of the metal I lost in that tragic boating accident.

whatswhat1@yahoo.com Mon, 04/02/2018 - 11:47 Permalink

"both asset classes would sell in tandem — producing losses that would be severe for the mainstream investor."

...unless they reverse on both and short the positions.  Feeling lucky?

JibjeResearch Mon, 04/02/2018 - 12:01 Permalink

Charles is silly :)

Rate can temporarily go up, but it will stay low in the long term because the debt is just too dam high.

We are in a low interest rate in the future until we can get the marginal cost (win global trade) down and become a manufacturer again while cutting DoD and Social benefit.

But, we can not cut DoD (the Space Force and senior citizens are coming); thus, more debt.

The USD gets shit on, and we move to cryptocurrency.

I like the plan.

 

Hedge accordingly.