Dow Dumps Over 750 Points - Takes Out February Crash Lows

The Dow Jones Industrials is now down over 3300 points from its highs, and has broken below February's spike-crash lows to the lowest since Nov 20th.. The Dow is now the worst-performing major index for 2018 - down almost 6% YTD... VIX is back above 25 and the curve is notably inverted.
Comments
whoosh
#BTFDumpster Fire! Get out yer marshmallows, boys!
In reply to whoosh by hsun85
The Thumpster PUT is Onnnnnnn ~
In reply to BTFDumpster Fire! by NugginFuts
Burn it to the ground Baby.....the only way to sterilize and clean.
In reply to t by BaBaBouy
Time to go all in with Bitcoin, StockTards.
Look, I get it that you are jealous of Bitcoin and fear complex, high-order, math. But Bitcoin will save you.
BUY BITCOIN!!! Losers.
In reply to Burn it to the ground Baby… by ZENDOG
Only Fags and Tesla owners buy Bitcoin.
In reply to Time to go all in with… by Coinista
I was just saying to a friend of mine, this market is like 3am at your local bar when they flip the lights on.
In reply to Only Fags and Tesla owners… by ZENDOG
Things are getting dicey. Just saw this "ad" over at Yahoo Finance.
https://pro.moneymappress.com/p/NVXELC39/PNVXU3AG/?iris=885206&src=yaho…
Pretty frickin' desperate. The idea that IF they actually had something like this, "they" would "offer" it to the plebs for a chance to benefit. Ridiculous!
Once again......we are on THE edge. If the PPT, or some other nonsense doesn't step in here, this flying pig is going down.....and going down hard.
In reply to I was just saying to a… by NoDebt
Now there are 9 minutes until the circuit breakers turn off. The S&P bounced off the 250 day moving average and it looks like it may retest. Below that is the February low at 2532 then nothing. If the mystery seller who set off this interesting day returns in the last hour things could turn even more interesting. Earlier in the day I bought some way OTM puts. I figured there was 0.5% chance of a big crash and the puts paid out 4000:1 (plus a sound bite that would last a lifetime)
In reply to Things are getting dicey. … by bshirley1968
I heard mom and pop are all-in. This baby is going down.
In reply to Now there are 9 minutes… by DeadFred
The biggest mass manufacturing craze in a century set to begin any day now for new…
“NanoCrystal Electricity”
It will magically power everything – lamps, TVs, alarm clocks, radios, coffee makers, washers, dryers, refrigerators, toaster ovens, blenders… you name it – without a plug!
Step right up folks step right up!!
In reply to Things are getting dicey. … by bshirley1968
Unh, Uh, No. I just saw this cartoon btfd and been waitin'. today's the day!
In reply to The biggest mass… by JethroBodien
DOW now on sale!
Markdowns galore!
More Price Reductions Coming!
In reply to The biggest mass… by JethroBodien
.
In reply to I was just saying to a… by NoDebt
"I was just saying to a friend of mine, this market is like 3am at your local bar when they flip the lights on."
There's hell to pay when the fiddler stops! It's Closing Time!...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xq7zfqyZk7g
In reply to I was just saying to a… by NoDebt
I think Coinista's post is dripping with sarcasm. I can't be certain, but it is beginning to sound like it.
In reply to Only Fags and Tesla owners… by ZENDOG
No he sold his house and bought in at the high. Now he is looking for the greater fool to take the coins off his hands.
In reply to I think Coinista's post is… by Saddam Miser
If that's your argument, which is fine, to each their own, BTC is down -80$ during US trading session thus far.
If $BTC were a flight to safety like gold or treasures it would have been up. Someone's "math" is off and it's not mine....
In reply to Time to go all in with… by Coinista
Albeit, I'm not going to be a hypocrite, I'm getting ass fucked on a $TLT short leap, still going to hold on to it, maybe I can structure a short term play, I was mixed on whether bonds would continue selling off.... maybe they will, something to rethink in the upcoming days.
In reply to If that's your argument,… by ProstoDoZiemi
Alongside that, BTC is showing a similar pattern to ETH's pumps and dumps.... I have a feeling the dump is coming after the US close.
What's baking into the price action smells like the dump I dropped earlier, I guess that's what happens when you get greedy and eat 10 chocolate dunkin donuts munchins in under 5 min with a large cup of coffee.
In reply to Albeit, I'm not going to be… by ProstoDoZiemi
Just for perspective, the 50% retracement of the Trump Bump on the ES is down around the 2480 area. Still 100 points or so below current market.
In reply to Burn it to the ground Baby… by ZENDOG
Goin' in with everything in 8 1/2 minutes!
In reply to BTFDumpster Fire! by NugginFuts
The stock market should have never gotten to these insane levels to begin with !!
Fair value for the DOW based on the amount of debt and real economic conditions is around 8,000.
In reply to whoosh by hsun85
amen ... but unpossible to pick a bottom.
In reply to The stock market should have… by lester1
"UNpossible"! to be literate! Yikes, ZH is a window into the soul of the American idiot.
In reply to amen ... unpossible to pick… by Rainman
"Unpossible" is kind of an inside joke on ZH.
In reply to "UNpossible"! to be literate… by nakedhedgehog
Like shitgums.
In reply to "Unpossible" is kind of an… by swmnguy
Hodl on. That was sarcasm.
In reply to "Unpossible" is kind of an… by swmnguy
lighten up francis.
In reply to "UNpossible"! to be literate… by nakedhedgehog
as in...
ME FAIL ENGRISH! THAT UNPOSSIBLE!
southpark
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RejrrkrRShM
In reply to "UNpossible"! to be literate… by nakedhedgehog
Fair value based upon the full faith and credit of the US Government should be in the negative exponential range.
In reply to The stock market should have… by lester1
It is also insane that the “fair market values” of gold and silver are so incredibly low in a world of, well, insane money-printing.
... So “insane” is the new normal.
In reply to The stock market should have… by lester1
Can you further explain this approach, I'm very curios on this methodology- and when you say debt, do you mean the company's debt in the dow 30, or the consumers debt?
In reply to The stock market should have… by lester1
Considering DOW bottomed at something like 6500 in 2009, 8000 after all this QE is one hell through the floor nosedive.
In reply to The stock market should have… by lester1
Well, Gartman did sell his puts so what else was to be expected??
In reply to whoosh by hsun85
I laughed so hard when I read that
In reply to Well, Gartman did sell his… by neptune-klm
It's a Chinese Wu year. Whooh
In reply to whoosh by hsun85
Year of the dog...shoulda' figured!
In reply to It's a Chinese Wu year. … by Negative Interest
It's just a flesh wound.
The knife-catchers are starting to play, and how long will they last with indices at or just breaking below the 200 day MAs?
It's time to get out and stay out. If you're experienced, possibly non-margined, non-leveraged short.
In reply to Where are the knife-catchers? by franzpick
I'm old enough to remember when 750 points was a lot.
I am old enough to remember Dow $ 711 in March 1982 !
In reply to I'm old enough to remember… by balz
That's when the dollar was still worth 50 cents.
In reply to I am old enough to remember… by YHWH is greater
Probably one of the most clever ZH comments.
In reply to That's when the dollar was… by crazybob369
I remember when the dollar was worth 365 yen, and gold was $35 an ounce...or was I just dreaming?
In reply to That's when the dollar was… by crazybob369
I remember the great Alan Greenspan warning us of irrational exuberance at S&P 630. Mother fucker cost me a lot of money by turning me into a permabear bunker building food and ammo stocking wacko, although honestly I was proly destined to be one anyway lol
In reply to I am old enough to remember… by YHWH is greater
Go-away-in-May has started a month early this year.
a request
Deer's as part of the market recap screen shot
Don't forget the boat crash bouncing the happy family into all the hard plastic and metal bits.
In reply to a request… by RawPawg