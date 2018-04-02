Dow Dumps Over 750 Points - Takes Out February Crash Lows

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/02/2018 - 14:08

The Dow Jones Industrials is now down over 3300 points from its highs, and has broken below February's spike-crash lows to the lowest since Nov 20th..

 

The Dow is now the worst-performing major index for 2018 - down almost 6% YTD...

VIX is back above 25 and the curve is notably inverted.

bshirley1968 NoDebt Mon, 04/02/2018 - 14:38 Permalink

Things are getting dicey.  Just saw this "ad" over at Yahoo Finance.

Pretty frickin' desperate.  The idea that IF they actually had something like this, "they" would "offer" it to the plebs for a chance to benefit.  Ridiculous!

Once again......we are on THE edge.  If the PPT, or some other nonsense doesn't step in here, this flying pig is going down.....and going down hard.

DeadFred bshirley1968 Mon, 04/02/2018 - 14:51 Permalink

Now there are 9 minutes until the circuit breakers turn off. The S&P bounced off the 250 day moving average and it looks like it may retest. Below that is the February low at 2532 then nothing. If the mystery seller who set off this interesting day returns in the last hour things could turn even more interesting. Earlier in the day I bought some way OTM puts. I figured there was 0.5% chance of a big crash and the puts paid out 4000:1 (plus a sound bite that would last a lifetime)